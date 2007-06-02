North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 499635 Name: signal_ichimokuD1 Currency: USD 2007 June 15, 17:48
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
100947652007.06.02 09:17balanceDeposit50 000.00
101047042007.06.04 11:11buy2.00usdchf1.22821.21821.24822007.06.05 15:001.21820.000.004.09-1 642.04
103030782007.06.11 11:30buy1.80gbpusd1.96851.97071.98852007.06.12 11:341.97070.000.001.44396.00
103043502007.06.11 12:10sell1.70usdchf1.23711.24711.21712007.06.13 13:221.24710.000.00-21.12-1 363.16
103057292007.06.11 13:31buy1.40usdcad1.06281.06951.08282007.06.13 16:061.06950.000.004.48877.13
103062772007.06.11 13:52buy1.40gbpchf2.43642.45182.45642007.06.12 21:062.45640.000.0012.102 254.79
  0.00 0.00 0.99 522.72
Closed P/L: 523.71
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
103048512007.06.11 12:31buy1.60eurchf1.65231.65611.6723 1.66040.000.0024.691 042.47
101484172007.06.05 10:41sell1.90eurgbp0.67740.68740.6574 0.67580.000.0076.71601.01
103050152007.06.11 12:41buy1.50eurusd1.33491.32491.3549 1.33540.000.00-44.1075.00
  0.00 0.00 57.30 1 718.48
 Floating P/L: 1 775.78
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 50 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 523.71 Floating P/L: 1 775.78 Margin: 6 705.02
Balance: 50 523.71 Equity: 52 299.49 Free Margin: 45 594.47
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 3 545.94 Gross Loss: 3 022.23 Total Net Profit: 523.71
Profit Factor: 1.17 Expected Payoff: 104.74  
Absolute Drawdown: 1 637.95 Maximal Drawdown: 1 637.95 (3.28%) Relative Drawdown: 3.28% (1 637.95)
 
Total Trades: 5 Short Positions (won %): 1 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 4 (75.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 3 (60.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (40.00%)
Largest profit trade: 2 266.89 loss trade: -1 637.95
Average profit trade: 1 181.98 loss trade: -1 511.12
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (2 664.33) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-1 637.95)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 2 664.33 (2) consecutive loss (count): -1 637.95 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 1