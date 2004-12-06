Monthly Statement

|A/C No: 10607
|Name: James P Venable
|Group: realclear
|2005 January 1, 00:00
|
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|R/O Swap
|Trade P/L
|546604
|2004/12/06 00:02
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9440
|1.9398
|0.0000
|2004/12/06 15:41
|1.9398
|0.00
|0.00
|-420.00
|546631
|2004/12/06 16:00
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9403
|1.9442
|0.0000
|2004/12/06 17:50
|1.9442
|0.00
|0.00
|-390.00
|546643
|2004/12/06 17:50
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9441
|1.9396
|0.0000
|2004/12/06 20:32
|1.9396
|0.00
|0.00
|-450.00
|546653
|2004/12/06 21:00
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9384
|1.9432
|0.0000
|2004/12/07 05:09
|1.9432
|0.00
|-16.30
|-480.00
|546671
|2004/12/07 05:51
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9433
|1.9395
|0.0000
|2004/12/08 04:14
|1.9395
|0.00
|11.40
|-380.00
|546745
|2004/12/08 04:15
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9389
|1.9315
|0.0000
|2004/12/08 17:28
|1.9315
|0.00
|0.00
|740.00
|546868
|2004/12/08 23:32
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9380
|1.9251
|0.0000
|2004/12/09 05:28
|1.9251
|0.00
|34.20
|-1290.00
|546870
|2004/12/09 05:30
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9250
|1.9284
|0.0000
|2004/12/09 18:52
|1.9284
|0.00
|0.00
|-340.00
|546928
|2004/12/09 23:31
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9259
|1.9150
|0.0000
|2004/12/10 03:55
|1.9150
|0.00
|11.40
|-1090.00
|546938
|2004/12/10 04:00
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9155
|1.9214
|0.0000
|2004/12/13 08:21
|1.9214
|0.00
|-16.30
|-590.00
|547041
|2004/12/13 08:21
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9217
|1.9085
|0.0000
|2004/12/13 10:55
|1.9149
|0.00
|0.00
|-680.00
|0.00
|24.40
|-5370.00
|Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00
|Credit Facility: 0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-5345.60
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|R/O Swap
|Trade P/L
|No Transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No Transactions
|A/C Summary:
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-5345.60
|Total Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Equity:
|4513.10
|Balance:
|4513.10
|Margin Requirement:
|0.00
|Available Margin:
|4513.10
Best Regards,
Customer Support Department of
Admiral Investments & Securities Ltd.
Please report to us within 24 hours if this statement is incorrect. Otherwise this statements will be considered to be confirmed by you.