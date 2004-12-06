From: Admiral Investments & Securities Ltd. [fault@forextrade.ru]
Sent: Friday, December 31, 2004 6:59 PM
To: James P Venable
Subject: Monthly Statement

Admiral Investments & Securities Ltd.
Suite12, 3rd Floor, Queens House, 180 Tottenham Court Road, London W1T 7PD, UK
e-mail: support@fxservice.com

Monthly Statement

A/C No: 10607 Name: James P Venable Group: realclear 2005 January 1, 00:00


Closed Transactions:
Ticket Open Time Type Lots Item Price S / L T / P Close Time Price Commission R/O Swap Trade P/L
546604  2004/12/06 00:02 buy 1.00 gbpusd 1.9440 1.9398 0.0000  2004/12/06 15:41 1.9398 0.00 0.00 -420.00
546631  2004/12/06 16:00 sell 1.00 gbpusd 1.9403 1.9442 0.0000  2004/12/06 17:50 1.9442 0.00 0.00 -390.00
546643  2004/12/06 17:50 buy 1.00 gbpusd 1.9441 1.9396 0.0000  2004/12/06 20:32 1.9396 0.00 0.00 -450.00
546653  2004/12/06 21:00 sell 1.00 gbpusd 1.9384 1.9432 0.0000  2004/12/07 05:09 1.9432 0.00 -16.30 -480.00
546671  2004/12/07 05:51 buy 1.00 gbpusd 1.9433 1.9395 0.0000  2004/12/08 04:14 1.9395 0.00 11.40 -380.00
546745  2004/12/08 04:15 sell 1.00 gbpusd 1.9389 1.9315 0.0000  2004/12/08 17:28 1.9315 0.00 0.00 740.00
546868  2004/12/08 23:32 buy 1.00 gbpusd 1.9380 1.9251 0.0000  2004/12/09 05:28 1.9251 0.00 34.20 -1290.00
546870  2004/12/09 05:30 sell 1.00 gbpusd 1.9250 1.9284 0.0000  2004/12/09 18:52 1.9284 0.00 0.00 -340.00
546928  2004/12/09 23:31 buy 1.00 gbpusd 1.9259 1.9150 0.0000  2004/12/10 03:55 1.9150 0.00 11.40 -1090.00
546938  2004/12/10 04:00 sell 1.00 gbpusd 1.9155 1.9214 0.0000  2004/12/13 08:21 1.9214 0.00 -16.30 -590.00
547041  2004/12/13 08:21 buy 1.00 gbpusd 1.9217 1.9085 0.0000  2004/12/13 10:55 1.9149 0.00 0.00 -680.00
  0.00 24.40 -5370.00
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00 Closed Trade P/L: -5345.60


Open Trades:
Ticket Open Time Type Lots Item Price S / L T / P   Price Commission R/O Swap Trade P/L
No Transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00
  Floating P/L: 0.00


Working Orders:
Ticket Open Time Type Lots Item Price S / L T / P Market Price  
No Transactions
 
A/C Summary:
  Floating P/L: 0.00
Closed Trade P/L: -5345.60   Total Credit Facility: 0.00
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00   Equity: 4513.10
Balance: 4513.10   Margin Requirement: 0.00
Available Margin: 4513.10

Best Regards,
Customer Support Department of
Admiral Investments & Securities Ltd.
Please report to us within 24 hours if this statement is incorrect. Otherwise this statements will be considered to be confirmed by you.