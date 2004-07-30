From: Admiral Investments & Securities Ltd. [fault@forextrade.ru]
Sent: Tuesday, August 31, 2004 7:01 PM
To: James P Venable
Subject: Monthly Statement

Admiral Investments & Securities Ltd.
Suite12, 3rd Floor, Queens House, 180 Tottenham Court Road, London W1T 7PD, UK
e-mail: support@fxservice.com

Monthly Statement

A/C No: 10607 Name: James P Venable Group: realclear 2004 September 1, 00:00


Closed Transactions:
Ticket Open Time Type Lots Item Price S / L T / P Close Time Price Commission R/O Swap Trade P/L
539381  2004/07/30 14:00 buy 1.00 gbpusd 1.8223 1.8173 0.0000  2004/08/02 10:47 1.8307 0.00 10.50 840.00
539532  2004/08/04 04:25 sell 1.00 gbpusd 1.8210 1.8261 0.0000  2004/08/04 10:44 1.8209 0.00 0.00 10.00
540279  2004/08/19 06:00 buy 1.00 gbpusd 1.8246 1.8210 0.0000  2004/08/19 09:09 1.8210 0.00 0.00 -360.00
540285  2004/08/19 09:10 sell 1.00 gbpusd 1.8208 1.8251 0.0000  2004/08/19 10:25 1.8251 0.00 0.00 -430.00
540295  2004/08/19 10:25 buy 1.00 gbpusd 1.8256 1.8266 0.0000  2004/08/20 11:47 1.8266 0.00 11.40 100.00
540370  2004/08/20 11:47 sell 1.00 gbpusd 1.8264 1.8259 0.0000  2004/08/23 01:55 1.8136 0.00 -16.30 1280.00
540462  2004/08/23 15:00 buy 1.00 gbpusd 1.8185 1.8132 0.0000  2004/08/23 16:43 1.8132 0.00 0.00 -530.00
540477  2004/08/23 16:44 sell 1.00 gbpusd 1.8131 1.7933 0.0000  2004/08/25 01:39 1.7923 0.00 -32.60 2080.00
540784  2004/08/30 00:09 sell 1.00 gbpusd 1.7901 1.7947 0.0000  2004/08/30 13:29 1.7947 0.00 0.00 -460.00
540831  2004/08/30 13:33 buy 1.00 gbpusd 1.7939 1.7889 0.0000  2004/08/30 13:59 1.7889 0.00 0.00 -500.00
540836  2004/08/30 13:59 buy 1.00 gbpusd 1.7896 1.7952 0.0000  2004/08/31 08:08 1.7952 0.00 11.40 560.00
540858  2004/08/31 08:09 sell 1.00 gbpusd 1.7948 1.7980 0.0000  2004/08/31 15:21 1.7980 0.00 0.00 -320.00
540890  2004/08/31 15:30 buy 1.00 gbpusd 1.7981 1.7931 0.0000  2004/08/31 23:25 1.8022 0.00 0.00 410.00
540891  2004/08/31 15:31 buy 1.00 gbpusd 1.7976 1.7926 0.0000  2004/08/31 23:24 1.8022 0.00 0.00 460.00
540892  2004/08/31 15:33 buy 1.00 gbpusd 1.7986 1.7936 0.0000  2004/08/31 23:25 1.8022 0.00 0.00 360.00
  0.00 -15.60 3500.00
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00 Closed Trade P/L: 3484.40


Open Trades:
Ticket Open Time Type Lots Item Price S / L T / P   Price Commission R/O Swap Trade P/L
540893  2004/08/31 15:34 buy 1.00 gbpusd 1.7986 1.7954 0.0000    1.8022 0.00 11.40 360.00
  0.00 11.40 360.00
  Floating P/L: 371.40


Working Orders:
Ticket Open Time Type Lots Item Price S / L T / P Market Price  
No Transactions
 
A/C Summary:
  Floating P/L: 371.40
Closed Trade P/L: 3484.40   Total Credit Facility: 0.00
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00   Equity: 10515.10
Balance: 10143.70   Margin Requirement: 1798.60
Available Margin: 8345.10

Best Regards,
Customer Support Department of
Admiral Investments & Securities Ltd.
Please report to us within 24 hours if this statement is incorrect. Otherwise this statements will be considered to be confirmed by you.