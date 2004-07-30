Monthly Statement

|A/C No: 10607
|Name: James P Venable
|Group: realclear
|2004 September 1, 00:00
|
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|R/O Swap
|Trade P/L
|539381
|2004/07/30 14:00
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8223
|1.8173
|0.0000
|2004/08/02 10:47
|1.8307
|0.00
|10.50
|840.00
|539532
|2004/08/04 04:25
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8210
|1.8261
|0.0000
|2004/08/04 10:44
|1.8209
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|540279
|2004/08/19 06:00
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8246
|1.8210
|0.0000
|2004/08/19 09:09
|1.8210
|0.00
|0.00
|-360.00
|540285
|2004/08/19 09:10
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8208
|1.8251
|0.0000
|2004/08/19 10:25
|1.8251
|0.00
|0.00
|-430.00
|540295
|2004/08/19 10:25
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8256
|1.8266
|0.0000
|2004/08/20 11:47
|1.8266
|0.00
|11.40
|100.00
|540370
|2004/08/20 11:47
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8264
|1.8259
|0.0000
|2004/08/23 01:55
|1.8136
|0.00
|-16.30
|1280.00
|540462
|2004/08/23 15:00
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8185
|1.8132
|0.0000
|2004/08/23 16:43
|1.8132
|0.00
|0.00
|-530.00
|540477
|2004/08/23 16:44
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8131
|1.7933
|0.0000
|2004/08/25 01:39
|1.7923
|0.00
|-32.60
|2080.00
|540784
|2004/08/30 00:09
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7901
|1.7947
|0.0000
|2004/08/30 13:29
|1.7947
|0.00
|0.00
|-460.00
|540831
|2004/08/30 13:33
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7939
|1.7889
|0.0000
|2004/08/30 13:59
|1.7889
|0.00
|0.00
|-500.00
|540836
|2004/08/30 13:59
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7896
|1.7952
|0.0000
|2004/08/31 08:08
|1.7952
|0.00
|11.40
|560.00
|540858
|2004/08/31 08:09
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7948
|1.7980
|0.0000
|2004/08/31 15:21
|1.7980
|0.00
|0.00
|-320.00
|540890
|2004/08/31 15:30
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7981
|1.7931
|0.0000
|2004/08/31 23:25
|1.8022
|0.00
|0.00
|410.00
|540891
|2004/08/31 15:31
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7976
|1.7926
|0.0000
|2004/08/31 23:24
|1.8022
|0.00
|0.00
|460.00
|540892
|2004/08/31 15:33
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7986
|1.7936
|0.0000
|2004/08/31 23:25
|1.8022
|0.00
|0.00
|360.00
|0.00
|-15.60
|3500.00
|Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00
|Credit Facility: 0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|3484.40
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|R/O Swap
|Trade P/L
|540893
|2004/08/31 15:34
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7986
|1.7954
|0.0000
|1.8022
|0.00
|11.40
|360.00
|0.00
|11.40
|360.00
|Floating P/L:
|371.40
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No Transactions
|A/C Summary:
|Floating P/L:
|371.40
|Closed Trade P/L:
|3484.40
|Total Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Equity:
|10515.10
|Balance:
|10143.70
|Margin Requirement:
|1798.60
|Available Margin:
|8345.10
Best Regards,
Customer Support Department of
Admiral Investments & Securities Ltd.
Please report to us within 24 hours if this statement is incorrect. Otherwise this statements will be considered to be confirmed by you.