|Account: 482122
|Name: fozzy_EA1
|Currency: USD
|2007 June 27, 18:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|13124155
|2007.05.26 08:40
|balance
|Deposit
|50 000.00
|13302815
|2007.06.07 01:00
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|241.08
|241.88
|239.08
|2007.06.07 08:04
|241.88
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-461.62
|13302821
|2007.06.07 01:01
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.0588
|1.0603
|1.0788
|2007.06.15 14:44
|1.0603
|0.00
|0.00
|11.37
|141.47
|13378407
|2007.06.12 01:00
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2386
|1.2438
|1.2586
|2007.06.13 14:18
|1.2438
|0.00
|0.00
|7.33
|418.11
|13444725
|2007.06.15 01:00
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|242.23
|243.82
|244.23
|2007.06.15 16:18
|244.23
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 132.23
|13444738
|2007.06.15 01:00
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|122.99
|123.35
|124.99
|2007.06.19 15:28
|123.35
|0.00
|0.00
|22.67
|291.85
|13459594
|2007.06.15 16:22
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|244.35
|244.56
|246.35
|2007.06.18 11:58
|244.56
|0.00
|0.00
|16.90
|119.14
|13535488
|2007.06.21 01:01
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.0674
|1.0729
|1.0474
|2007.06.21 15:39
|1.0729
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-512.63
|0.00
|0.00
|58.27
|1 128.55
|Closed P/L:
|1 186.82
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|13425138
|2007.06.14 01:00
|sell
|1.00
|audusd
|0.8399
|0.0000
|0.8199
|0.8375
|0.00
|0.00
|-74.40
|480.00
|13626814
|2007.06.26 01:00
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.0701
|1.0756
|1.0501
|1.0720
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.30
|-177.24
|0.00
|0.00
|-78.70
|302.76
|Floating P/L:
|224.06
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|50 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 186.82
|Floating P/L:
|224.06
|Margin:
|2 679.80
|Balance:
|51 186.82
|Equity:
|51 410.88
|Free Margin:
|48 731.08
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|2 161.07
|Gross Loss:
|974.25
|Total Net Profit:
|1 186.82
|Profit Factor:
|2.22
|Expected Payoff:
|169.55
|Absolute Drawdown:
|461.62
|Maximal Drawdown:
|512.63 (0.99%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.99% (512.63)
|Total Trades:
|7
|Short Positions (won %):
|2 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|5 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|5 (71.43%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (28.57%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|1 132.23
|loss trade:
|-512.63
|Average
|profit trade:
|432.21
|loss trade:
|-487.13
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (2 161.07)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-512.63)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|2 161.07 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-512.63 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|5
|consecutive losses:
|1