Alpari Ltd

Account: 482122 Name: fozzy_EA1 Currency: USD 2007 June 26, 12:06
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
131241552007.05.26 08:40balanceDeposit50 000.00
133028152007.06.07 01:00sell1.00gbpjpy241.08241.88239.082007.06.07 08:04241.880.000.000.00-461.62
133028212007.06.07 01:01buy1.00usdcad1.05881.06031.07882007.06.15 14:441.06030.000.0011.37141.47
133784072007.06.12 01:00buy1.00usdchf1.23861.24381.25862007.06.13 14:181.24380.000.007.33418.11
134447252007.06.15 01:00buy1.00gbpjpy242.23243.82244.232007.06.15 16:18244.230.000.000.001 132.23
134447382007.06.15 01:00buy1.00usdjpy122.99123.35124.992007.06.19 15:28123.350.000.0022.67291.85
134595942007.06.15 16:22buy1.00gbpjpy244.35244.56246.352007.06.18 11:58244.560.000.0016.90119.14
135354882007.06.21 01:01sell1.00usdcad1.06741.07291.04742007.06.21 15:391.07290.000.000.00-512.63
  0.00 0.00 58.27 1 128.55
Closed P/L: 1 186.82
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
134251382007.06.14 01:00sell1.00audusd0.83990.00000.8199 0.84800.000.00-67.60-1 620.00
136268142007.06.26 01:00sell1.00usdcad1.07011.07561.0501 1.07010.000.000.000.00
  0.00 0.00 -67.60 -1 620.00
 Floating P/L: -1 687.60
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 50 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 186.82 Floating P/L: -1 687.60 Margin: 2 679.80
Balance: 51 186.82 Equity: 49 499.22 Free Margin: 46 819.42
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 2 161.07 Gross Loss: 974.25 Total Net Profit: 1 186.82
Profit Factor: 2.22 Expected Payoff: 169.55  
Absolute Drawdown: 461.62 Maximal Drawdown: 512.63 (0.99%) Relative Drawdown: 0.99% (512.63)
 
Total Trades: 7 Short Positions (won %): 2 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 5 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 5 (71.43%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (28.57%)
Largest profit trade: 1 132.23 loss trade: -512.63
Average profit trade: 432.21 loss trade: -487.13
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (2 161.07) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-512.63)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 2 161.07 (5) consecutive loss (count): -512.63 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 1