Alpari Ltd

Account: 482122 Name: fozzy_EA1 Currency: USD 2007 June 20, 14:18
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
131241552007.05.26 08:40balanceDeposit50 000.00
133028152007.06.07 01:00sell1.00gbpjpy241.08241.88239.082007.06.07 08:04241.880.000.000.00-461.62
133028212007.06.07 01:01buy1.00usdcad1.05881.06031.07882007.06.15 14:441.06030.000.0011.37141.47
133784072007.06.12 01:00buy1.00usdchf1.23861.24381.25862007.06.13 14:181.24380.000.007.33418.11
134447252007.06.15 01:00buy1.00gbpjpy242.23243.82244.232007.06.15 16:18244.230.000.000.001 132.23
134447382007.06.15 01:00buy1.00usdjpy122.99123.35124.992007.06.19 15:28123.350.000.0022.67291.85
134595942007.06.15 16:22buy1.00gbpjpy244.35244.56246.352007.06.18 11:58244.560.000.0016.90119.14
  0.00 0.00 58.27 1 641.18
Closed P/L: 1 699.45
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
134251382007.06.14 01:00sell1.00audusd0.83990.00000.8199 0.84730.000.00-26.80-1 480.00
  0.00 0.00 -26.80 -1 480.00
 Floating P/L: -1 506.80
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 50 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 699.45 Floating P/L: -1 506.80 Margin: 1 679.80
Balance: 51 699.45 Equity: 50 192.65 Free Margin: 48 512.85
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 2 161.07 Gross Loss: 461.62 Total Net Profit: 1 699.45
Profit Factor: 4.68 Expected Payoff: 283.24  
Absolute Drawdown: 461.62 Maximal Drawdown: 461.62 (0.92%) Relative Drawdown: 0.92% (461.62)
 
Total Trades: 6 Short Positions (won %): 1 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 5 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 5 (83.33%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (16.67%)
Largest profit trade: 1 132.23 loss trade: -461.62
Average profit trade: 432.21 loss trade: -461.62
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (2 161.07) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-461.62)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 2 161.07 (5) consecutive loss (count): -461.62 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 1