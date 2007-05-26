|Account: 482122
|Name: fozzy_EA1
|Currency: USD
|2007 June 15, 16:49
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|13124155
|2007.05.26 08:40
|balance
|Deposit
|50 000.00
|13302815
|2007.06.07 01:00
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|241.08
|241.88
|239.08
|2007.06.07 08:04
|241.88
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-461.62
|13302821
|2007.06.07 01:01
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.0588
|1.0603
|1.0788
|2007.06.15 14:44
|1.0603
|0.00
|0.00
|11.37
|141.47
|13378407
|2007.06.12 01:00
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2386
|1.2438
|1.2586
|2007.06.13 14:18
|1.2438
|0.00
|0.00
|7.33
|418.11
|13444725
|2007.06.15 01:00
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|242.23
|243.82
|244.23
|2007.06.15 16:18
|244.23
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 132.23
|0.00
|0.00
|18.70
|1 230.19
|Closed P/L:
|1 248.89
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|13425138
|2007.06.14 01:00
|sell
|1.00
|audusd
|0.8399
|0.8454
|0.8199
|0.8402
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.00
|-60.00
|13444738
|2007.06.15 01:00
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|122.99
|122.44
|124.99
|123.56
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|461.31
|13459594
|2007.06.15 16:22
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|244.35
|243.55
|246.35
|244.28
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-39.65
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.00
|361.66
|Floating P/L:
|354.66
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|50 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 248.89
|Floating P/L:
|354.66
|Margin:
|4 063.32
|Balance:
|51 248.89
|Equity:
|51 603.55
|Free Margin:
|47 540.24
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 710.51
|Gross Loss:
|461.62
|Total Net Profit:
|1 248.89
|Profit Factor:
|3.71
|Expected Payoff:
|312.22
|Absolute Drawdown:
|461.62
|Maximal Drawdown:
|461.62 (0.92%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.92% (461.62)
|Total Trades:
|4
|Short Positions (won %):
|1 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|3 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|3 (75.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (25.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|1 132.23
|loss trade:
|-461.62
|Average
|profit trade:
|570.17
|loss trade:
|-461.62
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (1 710.51)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-461.62)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 710.51 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-461.62 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|1