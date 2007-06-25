Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1518848 Name: aaa Currency: USD 2007 June 29, 18:36
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
398527372007.06.25 18:12buy1.00eurgbp0.67400.00000.00002007.06.27 06:280.67300.000.00-14.00-199.43
 9502FPI
398525542007.06.25 18:11balanceDeposit50 000.00
  0.00 0.00 -14.00 -199.43
Closed P/L: -213.43
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
398527332007.06.25 18:12buy2.00eurusd1.34620.00000.0000 1.35270.000.00-36.301 300.00
 9502FPI
398527272007.06.25 18:12sell4.00gbpusd1.99730.00000.0000 2.00710.000.003.60-3 920.00
 9502FPI
  0.00 0.00 -32.70 -2 620.00
 Floating P/L: -2 652.70
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 50 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -213.43 Floating P/L: -2 652.70 Margin: 3 000.00
Balance: 49 786.57 Equity: 47 133.87 Free Margin: 44 133.87
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 0.00 Gross Loss: 213.43 Total Net Profit: -213.43
Profit Factor: 0.00 Expected Payoff: -213.43  
Absolute Drawdown: 213.43 Maximal Drawdown: 213.43 (0.43%) Relative Drawdown: 0.43% (213.43)
 
Total Trades: 1 Short Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 1 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (100.00%)
Largest profit trade: 0.00 loss trade: -213.43
Average profit trade: 0.00 loss trade: -213.43
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 0 (0.00) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-213.43)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 0.00 (0) consecutive loss (count): -213.43 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 0 consecutive losses: 1