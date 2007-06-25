|Account: 1518848
|Name: aaa
|Currency: USD
|2007 June 29, 18:36
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|39852737
|2007.06.25 18:12
|buy
|1.00
|eurgbp
|0.6740
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.06.27 06:28
|0.6730
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.00
|-199.43
|9502
|FPI
|39852554
|2007.06.25 18:11
|balance
|Deposit
|50 000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.00
|-199.43
|Closed P/L:
|-213.43
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|39852733
|2007.06.25 18:12
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.3462
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.3527
|0.00
|0.00
|-36.30
|1 300.00
|9502
|FPI
|39852727
|2007.06.25 18:12
|sell
|4.00
|gbpusd
|1.9973
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2.0071
|0.00
|0.00
|3.60
|-3 920.00
|9502
|FPI
|0.00
|0.00
|-32.70
|-2 620.00
|Floating P/L:
|-2 652.70
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|50 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-213.43
|Floating P/L:
|-2 652.70
|Margin:
|3 000.00
|Balance:
|49 786.57
|Equity:
|47 133.87
|Free Margin:
|44 133.87
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|0.00
|Gross Loss:
|213.43
|Total Net Profit:
|-213.43
|Profit Factor:
|0.00
|Expected Payoff:
|-213.43
|Absolute Drawdown:
|213.43
|Maximal Drawdown:
|213.43 (0.43%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.43% (213.43)
|Total Trades:
|1
|Short Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|1 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (100.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|0.00
|loss trade:
|-213.43
|Average
|profit trade:
|0.00
|loss trade:
|-213.43
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|0 (0.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-213.43)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|0.00 (0)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-213.43 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|0
|consecutive losses:
|1