|Account: 1528989
|Name: indideouf
|Currency: USD
|2007 July 5, 16:50
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|41679677
|2007.07.05 07:40
|buy
|0.50
|gbpchf
|2.4480
|2.4451
|2.4551
|2007.07.05 07:49
|2.4451
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-119.51
|41684611
|2007.07.05 07:51
|buy
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2134
|1.2120
|1.2166
|2007.07.05 08:15
|1.2120
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-57.76
|41684940
|2007.07.05 07:51
|sell
|0.45
|eurusd
|1.3639
|1.3654
|1.3604
|2007.07.05 09:48
|1.3654
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-67.50
|41690933
|2007.07.05 08:01
|sell
|0.41
|eurgbp
|0.6765
|0.6775
|0.6741
|2007.07.05 09:50
|0.6775
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-82.67
|41712071
|2007.07.05 09:53
|sell
|0.44
|eurgbp
|0.6770
|0.6775
|0.6741
|2007.07.05 10:15
|0.6775
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-44.33
|41717527
|2007.07.05 10:17
|sell
|0.40
|eurgbp
|0.6770
|0.6775
|0.6741
|2007.07.05 10:39
|0.6775
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.30
|41723321
|2007.07.05 10:48
|sell
|0.40
|eurgbp
|0.6770
|0.6775
|0.6741
|2007.07.05 10:51
|0.6775
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.31
|41723884
|2007.07.05 10:51
|sell
|0.40
|eurgbp
|0.6770
|0.6775
|0.6741
|2007.07.05 10:52
|0.6775
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.29
|41724211
|2007.07.05 10:53
|sell
|0.39
|eurgbp
|0.6770
|0.6775
|0.6741
|2007.07.05 10:58
|0.6775
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-39.29
|41725519
|2007.07.05 10:58
|sell
|0.39
|eurgbp
|0.6769
|0.6775
|0.6741
|2007.07.05 10:58
|0.6775
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-47.15
|41725525
|2007.07.05 10:58
|sell
|0.38
|eurgbp
|0.6769
|0.6775
|0.6741
|2007.07.05 10:58
|0.6775
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-45.94
|41725543
|2007.07.05 10:58
|sell
|0.38
|eurgbp
|0.6769
|0.6775
|0.6741
|2007.07.05 10:58
|0.6775
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-45.95
|41725558
|2007.07.05 10:58
|sell
|0.37
|eurgbp
|0.6769
|0.6775
|0.6741
|2007.07.05 10:58
|0.6775
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-44.73
|41725590
|2007.07.05 10:58
|sell
|0.37
|eurgbp
|0.6769
|0.6775
|0.6741
|2007.07.05 10:59
|0.6775
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-44.74
|41725701
|2007.07.05 10:59
|sell
|0.37
|eurgbp
|0.6769
|0.6775
|0.6741
|2007.07.05 10:59
|0.6775
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-44.74
|41727656
|2007.07.05 11:01
|sell
|0.32
|eurgbp
|0.6769
|0.6775
|0.6741
|2007.07.05 11:01
|0.6775
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-38.69
|41727701
|2007.07.05 11:01
|sell
|0.32
|eurgbp
|0.6769
|0.6775
|0.6741
|2007.07.05 11:01
|0.6775
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-38.69
|41727728
|2007.07.05 11:01
|sell
|0.32
|eurgbp
|0.6769
|0.6775
|0.6741
|2007.07.05 11:01
|0.6775
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-38.69
|41727760
|2007.07.05 11:01
|sell
|0.31
|eurgbp
|0.6770
|0.6775
|0.6741
|2007.07.05 11:01
|0.6775
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-31.24
|41727881
|2007.07.05 11:01
|sell
|0.31
|eurgbp
|0.6770
|0.6775
|0.6741
|2007.07.05 11:01
|0.6775
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-31.23
|41727905
|2007.07.05 11:01
|sell
|0.31
|eurgbp
|0.6770
|0.6775
|0.6741
|2007.07.05 11:01
|0.6775
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-31.24
|41727933
|2007.07.05 11:02
|sell
|0.30
|eurgbp
|0.6770
|0.6775
|0.6741
|2007.07.05 11:02
|0.6775
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.23
|41727965
|2007.07.05 11:02
|sell
|0.30
|eurgbp
|0.6769
|0.6775
|0.6741
|2007.07.05 11:02
|0.6775
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-36.27
|41727979
|2007.07.05 11:02
|sell
|0.30
|eurgbp
|0.6769
|0.6775
|0.6741
|2007.07.05 11:02
|0.6775
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-36.27
|41714163
|2007.07.05 10:00
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3646
|1.3654
|1.3604
|2007.07.05 11:04
|1.3654
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-32.00
|41734285
|2007.07.05 11:16
|buy
|0.26
|usdchf
|1.2133
|1.2120
|1.2166
|2007.07.05 13:09
|1.2166
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|70.52
|41704217
|2007.07.05 09:34
|buy
|0.40
|eurchf
|1.6530
|1.6503
|1.6573
|2007.07.05 13:25
|1.6573
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|141.25
|41730601
|2007.07.05 11:05
|sell
|0.31
|eurusd
|1.3646
|1.3654
|1.3604
|2007.07.05 13:43
|1.3604
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|130.20
|41770268
|2007.07.05 13:22
|sell
|0.27
|usdchf
|1.2175
|1.2189
|1.2143
|2007.07.05 14:00
|1.2189
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-31.01
|41780783
|2007.07.05 14:01
|sell
|0.33
|usdchf
|1.2181
|1.2189
|1.2143
|2007.07.05 14:01
|1.2189
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.65
|41781740
|2007.07.05 14:01
|sell
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.2181
|1.2189
|1.2143
|2007.07.05 14:05
|1.2189
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.69
|41785520
|2007.07.05 14:06
|sell
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.2182
|1.2189
|1.2143
|2007.07.05 14:16
|1.2189
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.23
|41788724
|2007.07.05 14:17
|sell
|0.29
|usdchf
|1.2182
|1.2189
|1.2143
|2007.07.05 14:18
|1.2189
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.65
|41792677
|2007.07.05 14:24
|sell
|0.28
|usdchf
|1.2182
|1.2189
|1.2143
|2007.07.05 14:27
|1.2189
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.08
|41726067
|2007.07.05 11:00
|buy
|0.36
|gbpusd
|2.0147
|2.0092
|2.0204
|2007.07.05 14:38
|2.0092
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-198.00
|41780909
|2007.07.05 14:01
|buy
|0.33
|eurusd
|1.3602
|1.3579
|1.3629
|2007.07.05 14:38
|1.3579
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-75.90
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1 204.00
|Closed P/L:
|-1 204.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|41728036
|2007.07.05 11:02
|sell
|0.29
|eurgbp
|0.6769
|0.6775
|0.6741
|0.6759
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|58.38
|41731288
|2007.07.05 11:07
|buy
|0.29
|gbpchf
|2.4481
|2.4451
|2.4551
|2.4478
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.15
|41749320
|2007.07.05 12:09
|sell
|0.24
|audusd
|0.8600
|0.8626
|0.8540
|0.8562
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|91.20
|41794743
|2007.07.05 14:29
|sell
|0.28
|usdjpy
|122.84
|123.12
|122.20
|122.78
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.68
|41803790
|2007.07.05 14:46
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3591
|1.3579
|1.3629
|1.3599
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.00
|41806498
|2007.07.05 14:56
|sell
|0.27
|usdchf
|1.2182
|1.2189
|1.2143
|1.2167
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.29
|41810216
|2007.07.05 15:06
|buy
|0.25
|gbpusd
|2.0118
|2.0092
|2.0204
|2.0124
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|228.40
|Floating P/L:
|228.40
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-1 204.00
|Floating P/L:
|228.40
|Margin:
|1 920.00
|Balance:
|3 926.36
|Equity:
|4 154.76
|Free Margin:
|2 232.38
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|341.97
|Gross Loss:
|1 545.97
|Total Net Profit:
|-1 204.00
|Profit Factor:
|0.22
|Expected Payoff:
|-33.44
|Absolute Drawdown:
|1 204.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|1 204.00 (23.47%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|23.47% (1 204.00)
|Total Trades:
|36
|Short Positions (won %):
|30 (3.33%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|6 (33.33%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|3 (8.33%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|33 (91.67%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|141.25
|loss trade:
|-198.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|113.99
|loss trade:
|-46.85
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (341.97)
|consecutive losses ($):
|25 (-1 149.76)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|341.97 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1 149.76 (25)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|17