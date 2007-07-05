Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1528989 Name: indideouf Currency: USD 2007 July 5, 16:50
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
416796772007.07.05 07:40buy0.50gbpchf2.44802.44512.45512007.07.05 07:492.44510.000.000.00-119.51
416846112007.07.05 07:51buy0.50usdchf1.21341.21201.21662007.07.05 08:151.21200.000.000.00-57.76
416849402007.07.05 07:51sell0.45eurusd1.36391.36541.36042007.07.05 09:481.36540.000.000.00-67.50
416909332007.07.05 08:01sell0.41eurgbp0.67650.67750.67412007.07.05 09:500.67750.000.000.00-82.67
417120712007.07.05 09:53sell0.44eurgbp0.67700.67750.67412007.07.05 10:150.67750.000.000.00-44.33
417175272007.07.05 10:17sell0.40eurgbp0.67700.67750.67412007.07.05 10:390.67750.000.000.00-40.30
417233212007.07.05 10:48sell0.40eurgbp0.67700.67750.67412007.07.05 10:510.67750.000.000.00-40.31
417238842007.07.05 10:51sell0.40eurgbp0.67700.67750.67412007.07.05 10:520.67750.000.000.00-40.29
417242112007.07.05 10:53sell0.39eurgbp0.67700.67750.67412007.07.05 10:580.67750.000.000.00-39.29
417255192007.07.05 10:58sell0.39eurgbp0.67690.67750.67412007.07.05 10:580.67750.000.000.00-47.15
417255252007.07.05 10:58sell0.38eurgbp0.67690.67750.67412007.07.05 10:580.67750.000.000.00-45.94
417255432007.07.05 10:58sell0.38eurgbp0.67690.67750.67412007.07.05 10:580.67750.000.000.00-45.95
417255582007.07.05 10:58sell0.37eurgbp0.67690.67750.67412007.07.05 10:580.67750.000.000.00-44.73
417255902007.07.05 10:58sell0.37eurgbp0.67690.67750.67412007.07.05 10:590.67750.000.000.00-44.74
417257012007.07.05 10:59sell0.37eurgbp0.67690.67750.67412007.07.05 10:590.67750.000.000.00-44.74
417276562007.07.05 11:01sell0.32eurgbp0.67690.67750.67412007.07.05 11:010.67750.000.000.00-38.69
417277012007.07.05 11:01sell0.32eurgbp0.67690.67750.67412007.07.05 11:010.67750.000.000.00-38.69
417277282007.07.05 11:01sell0.32eurgbp0.67690.67750.67412007.07.05 11:010.67750.000.000.00-38.69
417277602007.07.05 11:01sell0.31eurgbp0.67700.67750.67412007.07.05 11:010.67750.000.000.00-31.24
417278812007.07.05 11:01sell0.31eurgbp0.67700.67750.67412007.07.05 11:010.67750.000.000.00-31.23
417279052007.07.05 11:01sell0.31eurgbp0.67700.67750.67412007.07.05 11:010.67750.000.000.00-31.24
417279332007.07.05 11:02sell0.30eurgbp0.67700.67750.67412007.07.05 11:020.67750.000.000.00-30.23
417279652007.07.05 11:02sell0.30eurgbp0.67690.67750.67412007.07.05 11:020.67750.000.000.00-36.27
417279792007.07.05 11:02sell0.30eurgbp0.67690.67750.67412007.07.05 11:020.67750.000.000.00-36.27
417141632007.07.05 10:00sell0.40eurusd1.36461.36541.36042007.07.05 11:041.36540.000.000.00-32.00
417342852007.07.05 11:16buy0.26usdchf1.21331.21201.21662007.07.05 13:091.21660.000.000.0070.52
417042172007.07.05 09:34buy0.40eurchf1.65301.65031.65732007.07.05 13:251.65730.000.000.00141.25
417306012007.07.05 11:05sell0.31eurusd1.36461.36541.36042007.07.05 13:431.36040.000.000.00130.20
417702682007.07.05 13:22sell0.27usdchf1.21751.21891.21432007.07.05 14:001.21890.000.000.00-31.01
417807832007.07.05 14:01sell0.33usdchf1.21811.21891.21432007.07.05 14:011.21890.000.000.00-21.65
417817402007.07.05 14:01sell0.30usdchf1.21811.21891.21432007.07.05 14:051.21890.000.000.00-19.69
417855202007.07.05 14:06sell0.30usdchf1.21821.21891.21432007.07.05 14:161.21890.000.000.00-17.23
417887242007.07.05 14:17sell0.29usdchf1.21821.21891.21432007.07.05 14:181.21890.000.000.00-16.65
417926772007.07.05 14:24sell0.28usdchf1.21821.21891.21432007.07.05 14:271.21890.000.000.00-16.08
417260672007.07.05 11:00buy0.36gbpusd2.01472.00922.02042007.07.05 14:382.00920.000.000.00-198.00
417809092007.07.05 14:01buy0.33eurusd1.36021.35791.36292007.07.05 14:381.35790.000.000.00-75.90
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -1 204.00
Closed P/L: -1 204.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
417280362007.07.05 11:02sell0.29eurgbp0.67690.67750.6741 0.67590.000.000.0058.38
417312882007.07.05 11:07buy0.29gbpchf2.44812.44512.4551 2.44780.000.000.00-7.15
417493202007.07.05 12:09sell0.24audusd0.86000.86260.8540 0.85620.000.000.0091.20
417947432007.07.05 14:29sell0.28usdjpy122.84123.12122.20 122.780.000.000.0013.68
418037902007.07.05 14:46buy0.30eurusd1.35911.35791.3629 1.35990.000.000.0024.00
418064982007.07.05 14:56sell0.27usdchf1.21821.21891.2143 1.21670.000.000.0033.29
418102162007.07.05 15:06buy0.25gbpusd2.01182.00922.0204 2.01240.000.000.0015.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 228.40
 Floating P/L: 228.40
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -1 204.00 Floating P/L: 228.40 Margin: 1 920.00
Balance: 3 926.36 Equity: 4 154.76 Free Margin: 2 232.38
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 341.97 Gross Loss: 1 545.97 Total Net Profit: -1 204.00
Profit Factor: 0.22 Expected Payoff: -33.44  
Absolute Drawdown: 1 204.00 Maximal Drawdown: 1 204.00 (23.47%) Relative Drawdown: 23.47% (1 204.00)
 
Total Trades: 36 Short Positions (won %): 30 (3.33%) Long Positions (won %): 6 (33.33%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 3 (8.33%) Loss trades (% of total): 33 (91.67%)
Largest profit trade: 141.25 loss trade: -198.00
Average profit trade: 113.99 loss trade: -46.85
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (341.97) consecutive losses ($): 25 (-1 149.76)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 341.97 (3) consecutive loss (count): -1 149.76 (25)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 17