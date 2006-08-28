|Account: 275341
|Name: 8/28/06
|Currency: USD
|2007 June 15, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|7169567
|2006.08.28 23:21
|balance
|Deposit
|3 000.00
|7169574
|2006.08.28 23:22
|buy limit
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8888
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.08.28 23:36
|1.8935
|expiration [2006.08.28 23:36]
|10830893
|2007.02.20 09:09
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3157
|1.3117
|1.3162
|2007.02.21 08:29
|1.3162
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.20
|50.00
|10831205
|2007.02.20 09:15
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3148
|1.3118
|1.3150
|2007.02.21 08:15
|1.3150
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.10
|10.00
|10852433
|2007.02.21 07:17
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9529
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.02.21 07:53
|1.9538
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|31.50
|10923545
|2007.02.23 21:31
|buy
|0.50
|usdjpy
|121.05
|120.62
|121.42
|2007.02.26 09:42
|120.62
|0.00
|0.00
|5.70
|-178.25
|11366288
|2007.03.13 01:41
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|117.73
|117.87
|117.67
|2007.03.13 01:59
|117.67
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.50
|12209945
|2007.04.11 10:11
|buy
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.6361
|0.0000
|1.6363
|2007.04.11 10:26
|1.6363
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.64
|12212416
|2007.04.11 11:27
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9777
|0.0000
|1.9779
|2007.04.11 11:38
|1.9779
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.40
|12212774
|2007.04.11 11:38
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9782
|0.0000
|1.9784
|2007.04.11 11:52
|1.9784
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.40
|12215550
|2007.04.11 12:53
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9771
|0.0000
|1.9773
|2007.04.11 13:05
|1.9773
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.40
|12219554
|2007.04.11 14:45
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8256
|0.0000
|0.8258
|2007.04.11 15:03
|0.8258
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|12219672
|2007.04.11 14:46
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9765
|0.0000
|1.9766
|2007.04.11 14:50
|1.9766
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.70
|12219937
|2007.04.11 20:06
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3418
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.04.12 00:35
|1.3435
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.25
|17.00
|12235736
|2007.04.12 01:19
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9765
|0.0000
|1.9767
|2007.04.12 01:41
|1.9767
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.40
|12235967
|2007.04.12 02:02
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.35
|0.00
|119.37
|2007.04.12 02:18
|119.37
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.68
|12241998
|2007.04.12 08:14
|buy stop
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8543
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.04.12 08:15
|0.8256
|cancelled
|12265203
|2007.04.12 19:01
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9772
|0.0000
|1.9774
|2007.04.12 19:13
|1.9774
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.00
|12265703
|2007.04.12 19:19
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3478
|0.0000
|1.3487
|2007.04.12 21:36
|1.3487
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|45.00
|12265711
|2007.04.12 19:20
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9778
|0.0000
|1.9784
|2007.04.12 20:29
|1.9784
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.00
|12348976
|2007.04.16 19:33
|buy
|0.50
|nzdusd
|0.7394
|0.0000
|0.7397
|2007.04.16 22:46
|0.7397
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|12423534
|2007.04.19 04:48
|buy
|0.50
|nzdusd
|0.7417
|0.0000
|0.7431
|2007.04.19 11:39
|0.7412
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|12423535
|2007.04.19 04:48
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|2.0045
|0.0000
|2.0053
|2007.04.19 05:43
|2.0053
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.00
|12423541
|2007.04.19 04:49
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3585
|0.0000
|1.3603
|2007.04.19 05:42
|1.3603
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|90.00
|12423547
|2007.04.19 04:49
|buy
|0.50
|audusd
|0.8330
|0.8333
|0.8347
|2007.04.19 11:45
|0.8333
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|12424995
|2007.04.19 08:01
|buy
|0.50
|nzdusd
|0.7395
|0.0000
|0.7403
|2007.04.19 11:16
|0.7403
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|12437579
|2007.04.19 13:18
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|2.0002
|0.0000
|2.0007
|2007.04.19 13:22
|2.0007
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.50
|12440925
|2007.04.19 15:19
|sell
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2042
|0.0000
|1.2036
|2007.04.19 17:02
|1.2039
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.46
|12496639
|2007.04.23 18:52
|buy
|0.50
|gbpchf
|2.4207
|0.0000
|2.4216
|2007.05.01 12:57
|2.4216
|0.00
|0.00
|40.17
|26.08
|12516933
|2007.04.24 15:50
|sell
|0.50
|usdcad
|1.1235
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.05.01 14:07
|1.1088
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.62
|662.88
|12536217
|2007.04.25 10:50
|sell
|0.50
|audusd
|0.8332
|0.0000
|0.8325
|2007.04.25 13:27
|0.8325
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|70.00
|12538138
|2007.04.25 12:20
|sell
|0.50
|usdcad
|1.1217
|0.0000
|1.1210
|2007.04.25 14:15
|1.1210
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|31.23
|12567899
|2007.04.26 14:33
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9923
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.04.26 14:35
|1.9930
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.50
|12568043
|2007.04.26 15:11
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9918
|0.0000
|1.9925
|2007.04.26 17:06
|1.9925
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.50
|12593039
|2007.04.27 12:15
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9955
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.04.30 13:03
|1.9947
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.19
|28.00
|12599408
|2007.04.27 14:45
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|2.0024
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.04.27 17:18
|1.9977
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|164.50
|12678611
|2007.05.01 18:45
|sell
|0.50
|gbpjpy
|239.32
|0.00
|239.24
|2007.05.02 03:13
|239.24
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|23.35
|12685124
|2007.05.02 04:50
|buy
|0.50
|audjpy
|98.85
|0.00
|98.95
|2007.05.02 10:15
|98.95
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|83.39
|12721612
|2007.05.03 15:31
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|120.22
|0.00
|120.15
|2007.05.04 14:31
|120.15
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.30
|29.13
|12725646
|2007.05.03 17:33
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|120.39
|0.00
|120.32
|2007.05.03 18:06
|120.32
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|29.09
|12726997
|2007.05.03 18:50
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9881
|0.0000
|1.9877
|2007.05.03 19:45
|1.9877
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|12730170
|2007.05.03 22:58
|sell
|0.50
|audjpy
|99.19
|0.00
|99.10
|2007.05.04 01:28
|99.14
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.45
|41.53
|12730176
|2007.05.03 22:58
|sell
|0.50
|usdcad
|1.1075
|0.0000
|1.1069
|2007.05.04 08:17
|1.1069
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.21
|27.10
|12763826
|2007.05.07 06:52
|buy
|0.50
|usdsgd
|1.5153
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.05.08 15:48
|1.5155
|0.00
|0.00
|3.04
|6.60
|12763838
|2007.05.07 06:53
|sell
|0.50
|gold
|688.70
|0.00
|685.00
|2007.05.07 16:33
|688.40
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|37.50
|12773912
|2007.05.07 15:58
|buy
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2095
|0.0000
|1.2101
|2007.05.07 19:31
|1.2101
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.79
|13339747
|2007.06.08 09:13
|sell
|2.00
|cadjpy
|113.70
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.06.08 09:14
|113.76
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-99.10
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.41
|1 529.40
|Closed P/L:
|1 513.99
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|13339776
|2007.06.08 09:14
|buy
|2.00
|cadjpy
|113.78
|0.00
|0.00
|
|115.55
|0.00
|0.00
|112.11
|2 868.02
|13339742
|2007.06.08 09:13
|buy
|2.00
|usdcad
|1.0650
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.0677
|0.00
|0.00
|19.90
|505.76
|
|0.00
|0.00
|132.01
|3 373.78
|
|Floating P/L:
|3 505.79
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 513.99
|Floating P/L:
|3 505.79
|Margin:
|3 878.64
|Balance:
|4 513.99
|Equity:
|8 019.78
|Free Margin:
|4 141.14
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 835.64
|Gross Loss:
|321.65
|Total Net Profit:
|1 513.99
|Profit Factor:
|5.71
|Expected Payoff:
|34.41
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|93.35
|Maximal Drawdown:
|172.55 (5.60%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|5.60% (172.55)
|
|Total Trades:
|44
|Short Positions (won %):
|15 (93.33%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|29 (93.10%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|41 (93.18%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|3 (6.82%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|647.26
|loss trade:
|-172.55
|Average
|profit trade:
|44.77
|loss trade:
|-107.22
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|21 (1 401.57)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-172.55)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 401.57 (21)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-172.55 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|14
|consecutive losses:
|1