Alpari Ltd

Account: 275341 Name: 8/28/06 Currency: USD 2007 June 15, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
71695672006.08.28 23:21balanceDeposit3 000.00
71695742006.08.28 23:22buy limit1.00gbpusd1.88880.00000.00002006.08.28 23:361.8935expiration [2006.08.28 23:36]
108308932007.02.20 09:09buy1.00eurusd1.31571.31171.31622007.02.21 08:291.31620.000.00-8.2050.00
108312052007.02.20 09:15buy0.50eurusd1.31481.31181.31502007.02.21 08:151.31500.000.00-4.1010.00
108524332007.02.21 07:17buy0.50gbpusd1.95290.00000.00002007.02.21 07:531.95380.000.000.0031.50
109235452007.02.23 21:31buy0.50usdjpy121.05120.62121.422007.02.26 09:42120.620.000.005.70-178.25
113662882007.03.13 01:41sell0.50usdjpy117.73117.87117.672007.03.13 01:59117.670.000.000.0025.50
122099452007.04.11 10:11buy0.10eurchf1.63610.00001.63632007.04.11 10:261.63630.000.000.001.64
122124162007.04.11 11:27buy0.10gbpusd1.97770.00001.97792007.04.11 11:381.97790.000.000.001.40
122127742007.04.11 11:38buy0.10gbpusd1.97820.00001.97842007.04.11 11:521.97840.000.000.001.40
122155502007.04.11 12:53buy0.10gbpusd1.97710.00001.97732007.04.11 13:051.97730.000.000.001.40
122195542007.04.11 14:45buy0.10audusd0.82560.00000.82582007.04.11 15:030.82580.000.000.004.00
122196722007.04.11 14:46buy0.10gbpusd1.97650.00001.97662007.04.11 14:501.97660.000.000.000.70
122199372007.04.11 20:06buy0.10eurusd1.34180.00000.00002007.04.12 00:351.34350.000.00-2.2517.00
122357362007.04.12 01:19buy0.10gbpusd1.97650.00001.97672007.04.12 01:411.97670.000.000.001.40
122359672007.04.12 02:02buy0.10usdjpy119.350.00119.372007.04.12 02:18119.370.000.000.001.68
122419982007.04.12 08:14buy stop0.10audusd0.85430.00000.00002007.04.12 08:150.8256cancelled
122652032007.04.12 19:01buy0.50gbpusd1.97720.00001.97742007.04.12 19:131.97740.000.000.007.00
122657032007.04.12 19:19buy0.50eurusd1.34780.00001.34872007.04.12 21:361.34870.000.000.0045.00
122657112007.04.12 19:20buy0.50gbpusd1.97780.00001.97842007.04.12 20:291.97840.000.000.0021.00
123489762007.04.16 19:33buy0.50nzdusd0.73940.00000.73972007.04.16 22:460.73970.000.000.0030.00
124235342007.04.19 04:48buy0.50nzdusd0.74170.00000.74312007.04.19 11:390.74120.000.000.00-50.00
124235352007.04.19 04:48buy0.50gbpusd2.00450.00002.00532007.04.19 05:432.00530.000.000.0028.00
124235412007.04.19 04:49buy0.50eurusd1.35850.00001.36032007.04.19 05:421.36030.000.000.0090.00
124235472007.04.19 04:49buy0.50audusd0.83300.83330.83472007.04.19 11:450.83330.000.000.0030.00
124249952007.04.19 08:01buy0.50nzdusd0.73950.00000.74032007.04.19 11:160.74030.000.000.0080.00
124375792007.04.19 13:18buy0.50gbpusd2.00020.00002.00072007.04.19 13:222.00070.000.000.0017.50
124409252007.04.19 15:19sell0.50usdchf1.20420.00001.20362007.04.19 17:021.20390.000.000.0012.46
124966392007.04.23 18:52buy0.50gbpchf2.42070.00002.42162007.05.01 12:572.42160.000.0040.1726.08
125169332007.04.24 15:50sell0.50usdcad1.12350.00000.00002007.05.01 14:071.10880.000.00-15.62662.88
125362172007.04.25 10:50sell0.50audusd0.83320.00000.83252007.04.25 13:270.83250.000.000.0070.00
125381382007.04.25 12:20sell0.50usdcad1.12170.00001.12102007.04.25 14:151.12100.000.000.0031.23
125678992007.04.26 14:33buy0.50gbpusd1.99230.00000.00002007.04.26 14:351.99300.000.000.0024.50
125680432007.04.26 15:11buy0.50gbpusd1.99180.00001.99252007.04.26 17:061.99250.000.000.0024.50
125930392007.04.27 12:15sell0.50gbpusd1.99550.00000.00002007.04.30 13:031.99470.000.00-1.1928.00
125994082007.04.27 14:45sell0.50gbpusd2.00240.00000.00002007.04.27 17:181.99770.000.000.00164.50
126786112007.05.01 18:45sell0.50gbpjpy239.320.00239.242007.05.02 03:13239.240.000.00-10.0023.35
126851242007.05.02 04:50buy0.50audjpy98.850.0098.952007.05.02 10:1598.950.000.000.0083.39
127216122007.05.03 15:31sell0.50usdjpy120.220.00120.152007.05.04 14:31120.150.000.00-7.3029.13
127256462007.05.03 17:33sell0.50usdjpy120.390.00120.322007.05.03 18:06120.320.000.000.0029.09
127269972007.05.03 18:50sell0.50gbpusd1.98810.00001.98772007.05.03 19:451.98770.000.000.0014.00
127301702007.05.03 22:58sell0.50audjpy99.190.0099.102007.05.04 01:2899.140.000.00-13.4541.53
127301762007.05.03 22:58sell0.50usdcad1.10750.00001.10692007.05.04 08:171.10690.000.00-2.2127.10
127638262007.05.07 06:52buy0.50usdsgd1.51530.00000.00002007.05.08 15:481.51550.000.003.046.60
127638382007.05.07 06:53sell0.50gold688.700.00685.002007.05.07 16:33688.400.000.000.0037.50
127739122007.05.07 15:58buy0.50usdchf1.20950.00001.21012007.05.07 19:311.21010.000.000.0024.79
133397472007.06.08 09:13sell2.00cadjpy113.700.000.002007.06.08 09:14113.760.000.000.00-99.10
  0.00 0.00 -15.41 1 529.40
Closed P/L: 1 513.99
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
133397762007.06.08 09:14buy2.00cadjpy113.780.000.00 115.550.000.00112.112 868.02
133397422007.06.08 09:13buy2.00usdcad1.06500.00000.0000 1.06770.000.0019.90505.76
  0.00 0.00 132.01 3 373.78
 Floating P/L: 3 505.79
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 513.99 Floating P/L: 3 505.79 Margin: 3 878.64
Balance: 4 513.99 Equity: 8 019.78 Free Margin: 4 141.14
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 835.64 Gross Loss: 321.65 Total Net Profit: 1 513.99
Profit Factor: 5.71 Expected Payoff: 34.41  
Absolute Drawdown: 93.35 Maximal Drawdown: 172.55 (5.60%) Relative Drawdown: 5.60% (172.55)
 
Total Trades: 44 Short Positions (won %): 15 (93.33%) Long Positions (won %): 29 (93.10%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 41 (93.18%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (6.82%)
Largest profit trade: 647.26 loss trade: -172.55
Average profit trade: 44.77 loss trade: -107.22
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 21 (1 401.57) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-172.55)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 401.57 (21) consecutive loss (count): -172.55 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 14 consecutive losses: 1