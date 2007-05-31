Velocity4x

Account: 9010767 Name: acman Currency: USD 2007 June 15, 19:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
25895642007.05.31 17:04sell0.40eurusd1.34441.34251.33702007.06.01 12:301.34250.000.002.0476.00
26003452007.06.01 14:01sell0.40eurusd1.34271.34041.33492007.06.01 14:181.34040.000.000.0092.00
26056912007.06.01 19:51buy0.40eurusd1.34471.34881.35432007.06.04 13:491.34880.000.00-2.30164.00
26176932007.06.04 13:49buy0.40eurusd1.34901.35111.35662007.06.05 11:411.35110.000.00-2.3084.00
26289112007.06.05 12:04buy0.41eurusd1.35291.34011.35642007.06.05 14:581.35220.000.000.00-28.70
26364842007.06.05 14:22buy0.82eurusd1.35111.34011.35462007.06.05 14:581.35210.000.000.0082.00
26376192007.06.05 15:31sell0.41eurusd1.35141.36421.34792007.06.06 08:011.35210.000.002.09-28.70
26434882007.06.06 06:06sell0.82eurusd1.35321.36421.34972007.06.06 08:001.35220.000.000.0082.00
26448762007.06.06 08:01sell0.41eurusd1.35181.34971.34422007.06.06 16:211.34970.000.000.0086.10
26536432007.06.06 21:32sell0.41eurusd1.34991.34741.34192007.06.07 10:441.34740.000.000.00102.50
26669002007.06.07 12:31sell0.41eurusd1.34631.34351.33802007.06.07 17:321.34350.000.000.00114.80
26773942007.06.07 19:50sell0.41eurusd1.34291.34021.33472007.06.08 07:301.34020.000.002.09110.70
26882922007.06.08 08:04sell0.42eurusd1.33901.33631.33082007.06.08 09:441.33630.000.000.00113.40
26942032007.06.08 09:44sell0.42eurusd1.33601.33321.32772007.06.08 10:171.33320.000.000.00117.60
26971212007.06.08 10:17sell0.42eurusd1.33301.34581.32952007.06.08 11:021.33380.000.000.00-33.60
26982682007.06.08 10:49sell0.84eurusd1.33491.34591.33142007.06.08 11:011.33390.000.000.0084.00
27013562007.06.08 13:00sell0.42eurusd1.33411.34691.33062007.06.08 13:481.33480.000.000.00-29.40
27017782007.06.08 13:10sell0.84eurusd1.33591.34691.33242007.06.08 13:471.33490.000.000.0084.00
27103552007.06.11 03:18sell0.42eurusd1.33461.34741.33112007.06.12 07:041.33530.000.001.89-29.40
27232962007.06.12 03:15sell0.84eurusd1.33641.34741.33292007.06.12 07:041.33540.000.000.0084.00
27263042007.06.12 07:05sell0.42eurusd1.33521.33241.32692007.06.12 14:371.33240.000.000.00117.60
27390532007.06.12 19:06sell0.43eurusd1.33131.32861.32312007.06.13 07:451.32860.000.001.94116.10
27516222007.06.13 07:45sell0.43eurusd1.32841.34121.32492007.06.13 12:471.32920.000.000.00-34.40
27596682007.06.13 12:43sell0.86eurusd1.33021.34121.32672007.06.13 12:471.32920.000.000.0086.00
27670132007.06.13 19:41buy0.43eurusd1.33161.31881.33512007.06.14 08:031.33070.000.00-7.42-38.70
27713822007.06.14 06:54buy0.86eurusd1.32971.31871.33322007.06.14 08:031.33070.000.000.0086.00
27783762007.06.14 12:30sell0.43eurusd1.32921.34201.32572007.06.14 12:491.33010.000.000.00-38.70
27800862007.06.14 12:43sell0.86eurusd1.33101.34201.32752007.06.14 12:491.33000.000.000.0086.00
27854102007.06.14 20:30sell0.43eurusd1.33091.34371.32742007.06.15 06:031.33160.000.001.94-30.10
27866822007.06.15 02:19sell0.86eurusd1.33271.34371.32922007.06.15 06:031.33170.000.000.0086.00
27879992007.06.15 07:32sell0.43eurusd1.33111.34391.32762007.06.15 12:331.33250.000.000.00-60.20
27911322007.06.15 12:30sell0.86eurusd1.33371.34471.33022007.06.15 12:331.33240.000.000.00111.80
28000172007.06.15 14:39buy0.43eurusd1.33531.33761.34312007.06.15 18:051.33760.000.000.0098.90
  0.00 0.00 -0.03 1 913.60
Closed P/L: 1 913.57
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
28045332007.06.15 19:37buy0.44eurusd1.33811.32531.3416 1.33790.000.00-2.53-8.80
  0.00 0.00 -2.53 -8.80
 Floating P/L: -11.33
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 913.57 Floating P/L: -11.33 Margin: 588.76
Balance: 21 804.17 Equity: 21 792.84 Free Margin: 21 204.08
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 2 266.97 Gross Loss: 353.40 Total Net Profit: 1 913.57
Profit Factor: 6.41 Expected Payoff: 57.99  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 60.20 (0.28%) Relative Drawdown: 0.28% (60.20)
 
Total Trades: 33 Short Positions (won %): 26 (69.23%) Long Positions (won %): 7 (71.43%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 23 (69.70%) Loss trades (% of total): 10 (30.30%)
Largest profit trade: 161.70 loss trade: -60.20
Average profit trade: 98.56 loss trade: -35.34
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 7 (731.19) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-60.20)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 731.19 (7) consecutive loss (count): -60.20 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 1