Interbank FX, LLC
|Account: 1438343
|Name: Rick
|Currency: USD
|2007 June 29, 19:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|39720386
|2007.06.25 02:18
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3463
|1.3440
|1.3405
|2007.06.26 07:26
|1.3440
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|6.90
|39987460
|2007.06.26 10:57
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3461
|1.3281
|1.3486
|2007.06.27 08:09
|1.3435
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.18
|-7.80
|40142133
|2007.06.26 23:08
|buy
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3443
|1.3281
|1.3468
|2007.06.27 08:08
|1.3436
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.20
|40229411
|2007.06.27 06:30
|buy
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.3425
|1.3281
|1.3450
|2007.06.27 08:08
|1.3437
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.40
|40552173
|2007.06.28 07:15
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3456
|1.3636
|1.3431
|2007.06.28 19:17
|1.3431
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.50
|40754905
|2007.06.29 02:15
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3433
|1.3613
|1.3408
|2007.06.29 15:00
|1.3508
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.50
|40770489
|2007.06.29 05:38
|sell
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3451
|1.3613
|1.3426
|2007.06.29 14:59
|1.3508
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-34.20
|40804537
|2007.06.29 09:30
|sell
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.3469
|1.3613
|1.3444
|2007.06.29 14:59
|1.3508
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-46.80
|40813044
|2007.06.29 09:55
|sell
|0.24
|eurusd
|1.3487
|1.3613
|1.3462
|2007.06.29 14:59
|1.3507
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-48.00
|40831623
|2007.06.29 10:34
|sell
|0.48
|eurusd
|1.3505
|1.3613
|1.3480
|2007.06.29 14:59
|1.3507
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.60
|40868165
|2007.06.29 13:04
|sell
|0.96
|eurusd
|1.3523
|1.3613
|1.3498
|2007.06.29 14:59
|1.3506
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|163.20
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|18.90
|Closed P/L:
|18.88
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|18.88
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|1 393.76
|Equity:
|1 393.76
|Free Margin:
|1 393.76