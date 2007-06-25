Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1438343 Name: Rick Currency: USD 2007 June 29, 19:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
397203862007.06.25 02:18sell0.03eurusd1.34631.34401.34052007.06.26 07:261.34400.000.000.166.90
399874602007.06.26 10:57buy0.03eurusd1.34611.32811.34862007.06.27 08:091.34350.000.00-0.18-7.80
401421332007.06.26 23:08buy0.06eurusd1.34431.32811.34682007.06.27 08:081.34360.000.000.00-4.20
402294112007.06.27 06:30buy0.12eurusd1.34251.32811.34502007.06.27 08:081.34370.000.000.0014.40
405521732007.06.28 07:15sell0.03eurusd1.34561.36361.34312007.06.28 19:171.34310.000.000.007.50
407549052007.06.29 02:15sell0.03eurusd1.34331.36131.34082007.06.29 15:001.35080.000.000.00-22.50
407704892007.06.29 05:38sell0.06eurusd1.34511.36131.34262007.06.29 14:591.35080.000.000.00-34.20
408045372007.06.29 09:30sell0.12eurusd1.34691.36131.34442007.06.29 14:591.35080.000.000.00-46.80
408130442007.06.29 09:55sell0.24eurusd1.34871.36131.34622007.06.29 14:591.35070.000.000.00-48.00
408316232007.06.29 10:34sell0.48eurusd1.35051.36131.34802007.06.29 14:591.35070.000.000.00-9.60
408681652007.06.29 13:04sell0.96eurusd1.35231.36131.34982007.06.29 14:591.35060.000.000.00163.20
  0.00 0.00 -0.02 18.90
Closed P/L: 18.88
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 18.88 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 1 393.76 Equity: 1 393.76 Free Margin: 1 393.76