Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1438343 Name: Rick Currency: USD 2007 June 15, 19:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
372439562007.06.08 11:03sell0.03eurusd1.33391.35191.33142007.06.11 07:381.33390.000.000.160.00
372571612007.06.08 12:17sell0.06eurusd1.33571.33391.33042007.06.11 07:381.33390.000.000.3210.80
374302992007.06.11 07:38sell0.03eurusd1.33401.35201.33152007.06.12 11:231.33400.000.000.160.00
374416192007.06.11 08:20sell0.06eurusd1.33581.33401.33052007.06.12 11:231.33400.000.000.3210.80
377647392007.06.12 11:23sell0.03eurusd1.33371.33191.32842007.06.12 14:331.33190.000.000.005.40
379189712007.06.13 02:46sell0.03eurusd1.32981.32801.32452007.06.13 07:411.32800.000.000.005.40
379820642007.06.13 07:41sell0.03eurusd1.32781.34581.32532007.06.14 06:311.33040.000.000.49-7.80
380543032007.06.13 12:42sell0.06eurusd1.32971.34591.32722007.06.14 06:311.33050.000.000.97-4.80
382008452007.06.14 02:34sell0.12eurusd1.33161.34601.32912007.06.14 06:311.33040.000.000.0014.40
382418932007.06.14 06:31sell0.03eurusd1.33011.34811.32762007.06.15 13:371.33420.000.000.16-12.30
383261162007.06.14 14:04sell0.06eurusd1.33201.34821.32952007.06.15 13:371.33410.000.000.32-12.60
384805922007.06.15 12:49sell0.12eurusd1.33381.34821.33132007.06.15 13:371.33420.000.000.00-4.80
384939022007.06.15 13:20sell0.24eurusd1.33571.34831.33322007.06.15 13:371.33420.000.000.0036.00
  0.00 0.00 2.90 40.50
Closed P/L: 43.40
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 43.40 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 1 346.52 Equity: 1 346.52 Free Margin: 1 346.52