Interbank FX, LLC
|Account: 1438343
|Name: Rick
|Currency: USD
|2007 June 15, 19:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|37243956
|2007.06.08 11:03
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3339
|1.3519
|1.3314
|2007.06.11 07:38
|1.3339
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|0.00
|37257161
|2007.06.08 12:17
|sell
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3357
|1.3339
|1.3304
|2007.06.11 07:38
|1.3339
|0.00
|0.00
|0.32
|10.80
|37430299
|2007.06.11 07:38
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3340
|1.3520
|1.3315
|2007.06.12 11:23
|1.3340
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|0.00
|37441619
|2007.06.11 08:20
|sell
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3358
|1.3340
|1.3305
|2007.06.12 11:23
|1.3340
|0.00
|0.00
|0.32
|10.80
|37764739
|2007.06.12 11:23
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3337
|1.3319
|1.3284
|2007.06.12 14:33
|1.3319
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.40
|37918971
|2007.06.13 02:46
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3298
|1.3280
|1.3245
|2007.06.13 07:41
|1.3280
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.40
|37982064
|2007.06.13 07:41
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3278
|1.3458
|1.3253
|2007.06.14 06:31
|1.3304
|0.00
|0.00
|0.49
|-7.80
|38054303
|2007.06.13 12:42
|sell
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3297
|1.3459
|1.3272
|2007.06.14 06:31
|1.3305
|0.00
|0.00
|0.97
|-4.80
|38200845
|2007.06.14 02:34
|sell
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.3316
|1.3460
|1.3291
|2007.06.14 06:31
|1.3304
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.40
|38241893
|2007.06.14 06:31
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3301
|1.3481
|1.3276
|2007.06.15 13:37
|1.3342
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|-12.30
|38326116
|2007.06.14 14:04
|sell
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3320
|1.3482
|1.3295
|2007.06.15 13:37
|1.3341
|0.00
|0.00
|0.32
|-12.60
|38480592
|2007.06.15 12:49
|sell
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.3338
|1.3482
|1.3313
|2007.06.15 13:37
|1.3342
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.80
|38493902
|2007.06.15 13:20
|sell
|0.24
|eurusd
|1.3357
|1.3483
|1.3332
|2007.06.15 13:37
|1.3342
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|36.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|2.90
|40.50
|Closed P/L:
|43.40
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|43.40
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|1 346.52
|Equity:
|1 346.52
|Free Margin:
|1 346.52