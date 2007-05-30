North Finance Co Ltd
Account: 489041 Name: NF_xMet Currency: USD 2007 June 1, 23:59
Closed Transactions: Total
Ticket Open Time Type Lots Item Price S / L T / P Close Time Price Commission Taxes Swap Profit Magic Expert Reverse Filtered
10015039 2007.05.30 13:52 buy 0.10 audusd 0.8177 0.8157 0.8190 2007.05.30 14:28 0.8181 0.00 0.00 0.00 4.00 426904 xM_Reverse
10031352 2007.05.31 00:35 buy 0.10 audusd 0.8236 0.8216 0.8249 2007.05.31 05:00 0.8216 0.00 0.00 0.00 -20.00 426904 xM_Reverse[sl]
10036049 2007.05.31 07:59 sell 0.10 audusd 0.8242 0.8262 0.8229 2007.05.31 11:05 0.8262 0.00 0.00 0.00 -20.00 426904 xM_Reverse[sl]
10047261 2007.05.31 14:58 sell 0.10 audusd 0.8266 0.8286 0.8253 2007.05.31 15:22 0.8286 0.00 0.00 0.00 -20.00 426904 xM_Reverse[sl]
10048478 2007.05.31 15:22 sell 0.10 audusd 0.8282 0.8302 0.8269 2007.05.31 17:31 0.8269 0.00 0.00 0.00 13.00 426904 xM_Reverse[tp]
10056700 2007.05.31 18:09 sell 0.10 audusd 0.8284 0.8304 0.8271 2007.05.31 18:34 0.8271 0.00 0.00 0.00 13.00 426904 xM_Reverse[tp]
10079488 2007.06.01 15:34 sell 0.10 audusd 0.8308 0.8328 0.8295 2007.06.01 15:48 0.8295 0.00 0.00 0.00 13.00 426904 xM_Reverse[tp] -17.00
7 0.10 audusd Total 0.00 -17.00
10063764 2007.06.01 00:04 buy 0.10 euraud 1.6252 1.6197 1.6265 2007.06.01 09:37 1.6197 0.00 0.00 0.00 -45.64 426806 xM_Filtered[sl]
10024470 2007.05.30 18:47 sell 0.10 euraud 1.6320 1.6375 1.6307 2007.05.31 00:02 1.6307 0.00 0.00 0.52 10.71 426806 xM_Filtered[tp]
10030954 2007.05.31 00:02 sell 0.10 euraud 1.6297 1.6352 1.6284 2007.05.31 10:05 1.6284 0.00 0.00 0.00 10.73 426806 xM_Filtered[tp]
10078455 2007.06.01 15:30 sell 0.10 euraud 1.6194 1.6249 1.6181 2007.06.01 15:31 1.6181 0.00 0.00 0.00 10.80 426806 xM_Filtered[tp]
10085401 2007.06.01 17:09 sell 0.10 euraud 1.6159 1.6214 1.6146 2007.06.01 18:00 1.6146 0.00 0.00 0.00 10.81 426806 xM_Filtered[tp] -2.59
10024466 2007.05.30 18:47 buy 0.10 euraud 1.6330 1.6309 1.6343 2007.05.30 23:36 1.6309 0.00 0.00 0.00 -17.29 426906 xM_Reverse[sl]
10063763 2007.06.01 00:04 sell 0.10 euraud 1.6242 1.6263 1.6229 2007.06.01 00:16 1.6263 0.00 0.00 0.00 -17.39 426906 xM_Reverse[sl]
10085412 2007.06.01 17:09 buy 0.10 euraud 1.6168 1.6147 1.6181 2007.06.01 17:13 1.6147 0.00 0.00 0.00 -17.42 426906 xM_Reverse[sl]
10085868 2007.06.01 17:13 buy 0.10 euraud 1.6157 1.6136 1.6170 2007.06.01 18:00 1.6136 0.00 0.00 0.00 -17.45 426906 xM_Reverse[sl]
10030914 2007.05.31 00:01 buy 0.10 euraud 1.6310 1.6289 1.6323 2007.05.31 01:39 1.6323 0.00 0.00 0.00 10.70 426906 xM_Reverse[tp]
10031900 2007.05.31 01:48 sell 0.10 euraud 1.6324 1.6345 1.6311 2007.05.31 04:30 1.6311 0.00 0.00 0.00 10.71 426906 xM_Reverse[tp]
10063954 2007.06.01 00:21 sell 0.10 euraud 1.6253 1.6274 1.6240 2007.06.01 02:01 1.6240 0.00 0.00 0.00 10.78 426906 xM_Reverse[tp] -37.36
12     0.10 euraud Total         0.52 -39.95  
10024472 2007.05.30 18:47 buy 0.10 eurchf 1.6450 1.6429 1.6463 2007.05.31 01:58 1.6463 0.00 0.00 0.78 10.60 426908 xM_Reverse[tp]
10063663 2007.06.01 00:01 buy 0.10 eurchf 1.6485 1.6464 1.6498 2007.06.01 09:12 1.6498 0.00 0.00 0.00 10.59 426908 xM_Reverse[tp] 21.19
2     0.10 eurchf Total         0.78 21.19  
10038665 2007.05.31 09:40 buy 0.10 eurgbp 0.6810 0.6797 0.6823 2007.05.31 13:52 0.6797 0.00 0.00 0.00 -25.70 426809 xM_Filtered[sl]
10084819 2007.06.01 17:03 sell 0.10 eurgbp 0.6778 0.6791 0.6765 2007.06.01 18:16 0.6791 0.00 0.00 0.00 -25.73 426809 xM_Filtered[sl]
9995474 2007.05.30 00:55 buy 0.10 eurgbp 0.6790 0.6777 0.6803 2007.05.31 09:07 0.6803 0.00 0.00 -2.13 25.66 426809 xM_Filtered[tp]
10063722 2007.06.01 00:03 sell 0.10 eurgbp 0.6794 0.6807 0.6781 2007.06.01 17:03 0.6781 0.00 0.00 0.00 25.72 426809 xM_Filtered[tp] -0.05
9995473 2007.05.30 00:55 sell 0.10 eurgbp 0.6787 0.6800 0.6774 2007.05.30 11:41 0.6800 0.00 0.00 0.00 -25.72 426909 xM_Reverse[sl]
10030927 2007.05.31 00:02 buy 0.10 eurgbp 0.6799 0.6786 0.6812 2007.06.01 15:25 0.6786 0.00 0.00 -0.71 -25.73 426909 xM_Reverse[sl] -51.45
6     0.10 eurgbp Total         -2.84 -51.50  
10024465 2007.05.30 18:47 buy 0.10 eurjpy 163.10 162.82 163.23 2007.05.30 21:37 163.23 0.00 0.00 0.00 10.70 426910 xM_Reverse[tp]
10030921 2007.05.31 00:02 buy 0.10 eurjpy 163.40 163.12 163.53 2007.05.31 04:57 163.12 0.00 0.00 0.00 -23.05 426910 xM_Reverse[sl]
10034322 2007.05.31 05:03 buy 0.10 eurjpy 163.08 162.80 163.21 2007.05.31 05:13 163.21 0.00 0.00 0.00 10.70 426910 xM_Reverse[tp]
10038033 2007.05.31 09:24 sell 0.10 eurjpy 163.50 163.78 163.37 2007.05.31 15:22 163.78 0.00 0.00 0.00 -23.03 426910 xM_Reverse[sl]
10063723 2007.06.01 00:03 buy 0.10 eurjpy 163.77 163.49 163.90 2007.06.01 07:27 163.90 0.00 0.00 0.00 10.67 426910 xM_Reverse[tp] -14.01
5 0.10 eurjpy Total 0.00 -14.01
9995214 2007.05.30 00:32 buy 0.10 eurusd 1.3446 1.3433 1.3459 2007.05.30 09:44 1.3433 0.00 0.00 0.00 -13.00 426911 xM_Reverse[sl]
10031008 2007.05.31 00:04 buy 0.10 eurusd 1.3430 1.3410 1.3443 2007.05.31 09:21 1.3443 0.00 0.00 0.00 13.00 426911 xM_Reverse[tp]
10085681 2007.06.01 17:11 buy 0.10 eurusd 1.3398 1.3378 1.3411 2007.06.01 17:36 1.3411 0.00 0.00 0.00 13.00 426911 xM_Reverse[tp] 13.00
3 0.10 eurusd Total 0.00 13.00
10023250 2007.05.30 17:59 sell 0.10 gbpchf 2.4189 2.4244 2.4176 2007.05.31 13:52 2.4244 0.00 0.00 -4.97 -44.86 426812 xM_Filtered[sl]
10021879 2007.05.30 17:04 sell 0.10 gbpchf 2.4210 2.4265 2.4197 2007.05.30 17:59 2.4197 0.00 0.00 0.00 10.61 426812 xM_Filtered[tp]
10045384 2007.05.31 13:52 buy 0.10 gbpchf 2.4243 2.4188 2.4256 2007.05.31 18:13 2.4256 0.00 0.00 0.00 10.62 426812 xM_Filtered[tp]
10059868 2007.05.31 19:42 buy 0.10 gbpchf 2.4266 2.4211 2.4279 2007.06.01 09:11 2.4279 0.00 0.00 0.87 10.60 426812 xM_Filtered[tp]
10071718 2007.06.01 10:39 buy 0.10 gbpchf 2.4304 2.4249 2.4317 2007.06.01 13:19 2.4317 0.00 0.00 0.00 10.58 426812 xM_Filtered[tp]
10077830 2007.06.01 15:24 buy 0.10 gbpchf 2.4328 2.4273 2.4341 2007.06.01 15:29 2.4341 0.00 0.00 0.00 10.58 426812 xM_Filtered[tp]
10078374 2007.06.01 15:29 buy 0.10 gbpchf 2.4348 2.4293 2.4361 2007.06.01 17:09 2.4361 0.00 0.00 0.00 10.56 426812 xM_Filtered[tp]
10085351 2007.06.01 17:09 buy 0.10 gbpchf 2.4369 2.4314 2.4382 2007.06.01 20:55 2.4382 0.00 0.00 0.00 10.57 426812 xM_Filtered[tp] 29.26
10021878 2007.05.30 17:04 buy 0.10 gbpchf 2.4218 2.4190 2.4231 2007.05.30 17:59 2.4190 0.00 0.00 0.00 -22.86 426912 xM_Reverse[sl]
10030893 2007.05.31 00:00 buy 0.10 gbpchf 2.4220 2.4192 2.4233 2007.05.31 09:00 2.4192 0.00 0.00 0.00 -22.86 426912 xM_Reverse[sl]
10044598 2007.05.31 13:23 sell 0.10 gbpchf 2.4223 2.4251 2.4210 2007.05.31 13:54 2.4251 0.00 0.00 0.00 -22.83 426912 xM_Reverse[sl]
10056222 2007.05.31 18:02 sell 0.10 gbpchf 2.4247 2.4275 2.4234 2007.06.01 00:23 2.4275 0.00 0.00 -1.66 -22.85 426912 xM_Reverse[sl]
10071724 2007.06.01 10:39 sell 0.10 gbpchf 2.4296 2.4324 2.4283 2007.06.01 13:13 2.4324 0.00 0.00 0.00 -22.77 426912 xM_Reverse[sl]
10077829 2007.06.01 15:24 sell 0.10 gbpchf 2.4320 2.4348 2.4307 2007.06.01 15:29 2.4348 0.00 0.00 0.00 -22.77 426912 xM_Reverse[sl]
10082226 2007.06.01 15:56 sell 0.10 gbpchf 2.4345 2.4373 2.4332 2007.06.01 17:10 2.4373 0.00 0.00 0.00 -22.74 426912 xM_Reverse[sl]
10090429 2007.06.01 18:54 sell 0.10 gbpchf 2.4354 2.4382 2.4341 2007.06.01 19:41 2.4382 0.00 0.00 0.00 -22.76 426912 xM_Reverse[sl]
10023253 2007.05.30 17:59 buy 0.10 gbpchf 2.4197 2.4169 2.4210 2007.05.30 19:31 2.4210 0.00 0.00 0.00 10.60 426912 xM_Reverse[tp]
10027198 2007.05.30 21:01 buy 0.10 gbpchf 2.4197 2.4169 2.4210 2007.05.30 21:38 2.4210 0.00 0.00 0.00 10.61 426912 xM_Reverse[tp]
10028842 2007.05.30 22:09 buy 0.10 gbpchf 2.4199 2.4171 2.4212 2007.05.30 23:51 2.4212 0.00 0.00 0.00 10.61 426912 xM_Reverse[tp]
10037110 2007.05.31 09:00 buy 0.10 gbpchf 2.4202 2.4174 2.4215 2007.05.31 12:49 2.4215 0.00 0.00 0.00 10.61 426912 xM_Reverse[tp]
10045507 2007.05.31 13:54 sell 0.10 gbpchf 2.4244 2.4272 2.4231 2007.05.31 15:01 2.4231 0.00 0.00 0.00 10.60 426912 xM_Reverse[tp]
10063986 2007.06.01 00:23 sell 0.10 gbpchf 2.4268 2.4296 2.4255 2007.06.01 01:43 2.4255 0.00 0.00 0.00 10.61 426912 xM_Reverse[tp]
10064783 2007.06.01 01:44 buy 0.10 gbpchf 2.4255 2.4227 2.4268 2007.06.01 09:04 2.4268 0.00 0.00 0.00 10.60 426912 xM_Reverse[tp]
10078372 2007.06.01 15:29 sell 0.10 gbpchf 2.4340 2.4368 2.4327 2007.06.01 15:34 2.4327 0.00 0.00 0.00 10.59 426912 xM_Reverse[tp]
10085469 2007.06.01 17:10 sell 0.10 gbpchf 2.4365 2.4393 2.4352 2007.06.01 18:03 2.4352 0.00 0.00 0.00 10.57 426912 xM_Reverse[tp] -87.04
25 0.10 gbpchf Total -5.76 -57.78
10024913 2007.05.30 19:08 sell 0.10 gbpjpy 239.75 240.64 239.62 2007.05.31 15:18 240.64 0.00 0.00 -6.39 -73.20 426813 xM_Filtered[sl]
10023249 2007.05.30 17:59 sell 0.10 gbpjpy 239.96 240.85 239.83 2007.05.30 19:08 239.83 0.00 0.00 0.00 10.70 426813 xM_Filtered[tp]
10048198 2007.05.31 15:18 buy 0.10 gbpjpy 240.62 239.73 240.75 2007.05.31 17:13 240.75 0.00 0.00 0.00 10.67 426813 xM_Filtered[tp]
10056090 2007.05.31 18:01 buy 0.10 gbpjpy 241.10 240.21 241.23 2007.06.01 07:38 241.23 0.00 0.00 1.29 10.67 426813 xM_Filtered[tp]
10071716 2007.06.01 10:39 buy 0.10 gbpjpy 241.43 240.54 241.56 2007.06.01 15:59 241.56 0.00 0.00 0.00 10.65 426813 xM_Filtered[tp]
10082329 2007.06.01 15:59 buy 0.10 gbpjpy 241.65 240.76 241.78 2007.06.01 18:54 241.78 0.00 0.00 0.00 10.65 426813 xM_Filtered[tp]
10090431 2007.06.01 18:54 buy 0.10 gbpjpy 241.86 240.97 241.99 2007.06.01 21:00 241.99 0.00 0.00 0.00 10.65 426813 xM_Filtered[tp] -9.21
10030891 2007.05.31 00:00 buy 0.10 gbpjpy 240.40 240.06 240.53 2007.05.31 03:12 240.06 0.00 0.00 0.00 -27.99 426913 xM_Reverse[sl]
10044597 2007.05.31 13:23 sell 0.10 gbpjpy 240.42 240.76 240.29 2007.05.31 15:23 240.76 0.00 0.00 0.00 -27.95 426913 xM_Reverse[sl]
10056086 2007.05.31 18:01 sell 0.10 gbpjpy 241.00 241.34 240.87 2007.06.01 07:38 241.34 0.00 0.00 -2.13 -27.89 426913 xM_Reverse[sl]
10078862 2007.06.01 15:31 sell 0.10 gbpjpy 241.39 241.73 241.26 2007.06.01 18:47 241.73 0.00 0.00 0.00 -27.85 426913 xM_Reverse[sl]
10090427 2007.06.01 18:54 sell 0.10 gbpjpy 241.77 242.11 241.64 2007.06.01 23:53 242.11 0.00 0.00 0.00 -27.84 426913 xM_Reverse[sl]
10023251 2007.05.30 17:59 buy 0.10 gbpjpy 240.04 239.70 240.17 2007.05.30 21:35 240.17 0.00 0.00 0.00 10.70 426913 xM_Reverse[tp]
10034072 2007.05.31 04:55 buy 0.10 gbpjpy 240.11 239.77 240.24 2007.05.31 06:29 240.24 0.00 0.00 0.00 10.69 426913 xM_Reverse[tp]
10048590 2007.05.31 15:23 sell 0.10 gbpjpy 240.69 241.03 240.56 2007.05.31 16:04 240.56 0.00 0.00 0.00 10.69 426913 xM_Reverse[tp]
10071722 2007.06.01 10:39 sell 0.10 gbpjpy 241.35 241.69 241.22 2007.06.01 11:57 241.22 0.00 0.00 0.00 10.66 426913 xM_Reverse[tp] -96.78
16 0.10 gbpjpy Total -7.23 -105.99
10012831 2007.05.30 12:53 sell 0.10 gbpusd 1.9763 0.0000 1.9750 2007.05.30 13:35 1.9750 0.00 0.00 0.00 13.00 426814 xM_Filtered[tp] 13.00
10012825 2007.05.30 12:53 buy 0.10 gbpusd 1.9767 1.9739 1.9780 2007.05.30 13:48 1.9739 0.00 0.00 0.00 -28.00 426914 xM_Reverse[sl]
10014812 2007.05.30 13:48 buy 0.10 gbpusd 1.9739 1.9711 1.9752 2007.05.30 14:01 1.9752 0.00 0.00 0.00 13.00 426914 xM_Reverse[tp]
10016418 2007.05.30 14:42 buy 0.10 gbpusd 1.9738 1.9710 1.9751 2007.05.30 14:58 1.9751 0.00 0.00 0.00 13.00 426914 xM_Reverse[tp]
10031358 2007.05.31 00:35 buy 0.10 gbpusd 1.9760 1.9732 1.9773 2007.05.31 13:52 1.9773 0.00 0.00 0.00 13.00 426914 xM_Reverse[tp]
10046465 2007.05.31 14:30 sell 0.10 gbpusd 1.9778 1.9806 1.9765 2007.05.31 16:49 1.9765 0.00 0.00 0.00 13.00 426914 xM_Reverse[tp]
10056662 2007.05.31 18:09 sell 0.10 gbpusd 1.9809 1.9837 1.9796 2007.05.31 18:21 1.9796 0.00 0.00 0.00 13.00 426914 xM_Reverse[tp]
10079731 2007.06.01 15:35 sell 0.10 gbpusd 1.9813 1.9841 1.9800 2007.06.01 15:37 1.9800 0.00 0.00 0.00 13.00 426914 xM_Reverse[tp] 63.00
8     0.10 gbpusd Total         0.00 63.00  
10032510 2007.05.31 03:00 sell 0.10 usdcad 1.0733 0.0000 1.0720 2007.05.31 11:21 1.0720 0.00 0.00 0.00 12.13 426819 xM_Filtered[tp]
10046470 2007.05.31 14:30 sell 0.10 usdcad 1.0694 0.0000 1.0681 2007.05.31 15:31 1.0681 0.00 0.00 0.00 12.17 426819 xM_Filtered[tp]
10049535 2007.05.31 15:31 sell 0.10 usdcad 1.0677 0.0000 1.0664 2007.06.01 15:35 1.0664 0.00 0.00 -0.63 12.19 426819 xM_Filtered[tp]
10079671 2007.06.01 15:35 sell 0.10 usdcad 1.0658 0.0000 1.0645 2007.06.01 17:54 1.0645 0.00 0.00 0.00 12.21 426819 xM_Filtered[tp] 48.70
10032512 2007.05.31 03:00 buy 0.10 usdcad 1.0737 1.0709 1.0750 2007.05.31 11:21 1.0709 0.00 0.00 0.00 -26.15 426919 xM_Reverse[sl]
10046466 2007.05.31 14:30 buy 0.10 usdcad 1.0698 1.0670 1.0711 2007.05.31 16:01 1.0670 0.00 0.00 0.00 -26.24 426919 xM_Reverse[sl]
10079510 2007.06.01 15:34 buy 0.10 usdcad 1.0667 1.0639 1.0680 2007.06.01 17:54 1.0639 0.00 0.00 0.00 -26.32 426919 xM_Reverse[sl]
10050745 2007.05.31 16:01 buy 0.10 usdcad 1.0673 1.0645 1.0686 2007.05.31 16:51 1.0686 0.00 0.00 0.00 12.17 426919 xM_Reverse[tp]
10057184 2007.05.31 18:13 buy 0.10 usdcad 1.0689 1.0661 1.0702 2007.05.31 21:07 1.0702 0.00 0.00 0.00 12.15 426919 xM_Reverse[tp]
10064136 2007.06.01 00:35 sell 0.10 usdcad 1.0704 1.0732 1.0691 2007.06.01 03:13 1.0691 0.00 0.00 0.00 12.16 426919 xM_Reverse[tp]
10072655 2007.06.01 11:20 sell 0.10 usdcad 1.0704 1.0732 1.0691 2007.06.01 11:40 1.0691 0.00 0.00 0.00 12.16 426919 xM_Reverse[tp] -30.07
11     0.10 usdcad Total         -0.63 18.63  
10032509 2007.05.31 03:00 sell 0.10 usdchf 1.2249 0.0000 1.2236 2007.05.31 15:30 1.2236 0.00 0.00 0.00 10.62 426817 xM_Filtered[tp]
10064141 2007.06.01 00:35 buy 0.10 usdchf 1.2259 0.0000 1.2272 2007.06.01 10:04 1.2272 0.00 0.00 0.00 10.60 426817 xM_Filtered[tp]
10070623 2007.06.01 10:06 buy 0.10 usdchf 1.2281 0.0000 1.2294 2007.06.01 13:21 1.2294 0.00 0.00 0.00 10.57 426817 xM_Filtered[tp] 31.79
10064134 2007.06.01 00:35 sell 0.10 usdchf 1.2255 1.2283 1.2242 2007.06.01 10:11 1.2283 0.00 0.00 0.00 -22.80 426917 xM_Reverse[sl]
10071057 2007.06.01 10:19 sell 0.10 usdchf 1.2277 1.2305 1.2264 2007.06.01 13:21 1.2305 0.00 0.00 0.00 -22.75 426917 xM_Reverse[sl]
10032511 2007.05.31 03:00 buy 0.10 usdchf 1.2253 1.2225 1.2266 2007.05.31 13:59 1.2266 0.00 0.00 0.00 10.60 426917 xM_Reverse[tp]
10085676 2007.06.01 17:11 sell 0.10 usdchf 1.2317 1.2345 1.2304 2007.06.01 18:03 1.2304 0.00 0.00 0.00 10.57 426917 xM_Reverse[tp] -24.38
7     0.10 usdchf Total         0.00 7.41  
9997521 2007.05.30 02:59 sell 0.10 usdjpy 121.58 121.71 121.45 2007.05.30 04:10 121.45 0.00 0.00 0.00 10.70 426818 xM_Filtered[tp]
10031130 2007.05.31 00:16 buy 0.10 usdjpy 121.68 0.00 121.81 2007.05.31 17:10 121.81 0.00 0.00 0.00 10.67 426818 xM_Filtered[tp]
10064139 2007.06.01 00:35 buy 0.10 usdjpy 121.77 0.00 121.90 2007.06.01 08:17 121.90 0.00 0.00 0.00 10.66 426818 xM_Filtered[tp] 32.03
9997520 2007.05.30 02:59 buy 0.10 usdjpy 121.61 121.48 121.74 2007.05.30 03:18 121.48 0.00 0.00 0.00 -10.70 426918 xM_Reverse[sl]
9997962 2007.05.30 03:18 buy 0.10 usdjpy 121.51 121.38 121.64 2007.05.30 04:25 121.38 0.00 0.00 0.00 -10.71 426918 xM_Reverse[sl]
10064133 2007.06.01 00:35 sell 0.10 usdjpy 121.74 121.94 121.61 2007.06.01 08:23 121.94 0.00 0.00 0.00 -16.40 426918 xM_Reverse[sl]
10031129 2007.05.31 00:16 sell 0.10 usdjpy 121.65 121.85 121.52 2007.05.31 03:09 121.52 0.00 0.00 0.00 10.70 426918 xM_Reverse[tp] -27.11
7     0.10 usdjpy Total             0.00 4.92          
        Grand Total         -15.16 -158.08   -288.01 142.93
   
Open Trades:
Ticket Open Time Type Lots Item Price S / L T / P   Price Commission Taxes Swap Profit
10015043 2007.05.30 13:52 sell 0.10 audusd 0.8173 0.0000 0.8160 0.8333 0.00 0.00 -1.75 -160.00 426804 xM_Filtered
10024468 2007.05.30 18:47 sell 0.10 eurchf 1.6447 0.0000 1.6434   1.6541 0.00 0.00 -3.43 -76.43 426808 xM_Filtered -236.43
10084826 2007.06.01 17:03 buy 0.10 eurgbp 0.6783 0.6770 0.6796 0.6782 0.00 0.00 -0.71 -1.98 426909 xM_Reverse -1.98
10024467 2007.05.30 18:47 sell 0.10 eurjpy 163.05 0.00 162.92   164.17 0.00 0.00 -6.20 -91.74 426810 xM_Filtered
10092828 2007.06.01 20:55 buy 0.10 gbpchf 2.4390 2.4335 2.4403   2.4375 0.00 0.00 0.87 -12.20 426812 xM_Filtered -103.94
10091388 2007.06.01 19:41 sell 0.10 gbpchf 2.4374 2.4402 2.4361 2.4383 0.00 0.00 -1.65 -7.32 426912 xM_Reverse -7.32
10092934 2007.06.01 21:00 buy 0.10 gbpjpy 242.05 241.16 242.18 241.93 0.00 0.00 1.29 -9.83 426813 xM_Filtered -9.83
10094579 2007.06.01 23:53 sell 0.10 gbpjpy 242.04 242.38 241.91   242.01 0.00 0.00 -2.12 2.46 426913 xM_Reverse 2.46
10014755 2007.05.30 13:47 sell 0.10 gbpusd 1.9742 0.0000 1.9729 1.9826 0.00 0.00 -1.95 -84.00 426814 xM_Filtered
10085787 2007.06.01 17:12 buy 0.10 usdchf 1.2324 0.0000 1.2337   1.2296 0.00 0.00 0.20 -22.77 426817 xM_Filtered -106.77
0.00 0.00 -15.45 -463.81
Floating P/L: -479.26 -6.84 -456.97
          Balance & Float Total -294.85 -314.04
Graph