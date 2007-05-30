|North Finance Co Ltd
|
|
|
|
|
|Account:
489041
|
|Name: NF_xMet
|
|Currency: USD
|
|2007 June 1, 23:59
|
|
|Closed
Transactions:
|
|
|Total
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|Magic
|Expert
|
|Reverse
|Filtered
|10015039
|2007.05.30 13:52
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8177
|0.8157
|0.8190
|2007.05.30 14:28
|0.8181
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|426904
|xM_Reverse
|
|10031352
|2007.05.31 00:35
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8236
|0.8216
|0.8249
|2007.05.31 05:00
|0.8216
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|426904
|xM_Reverse[sl]
|
|10036049
|2007.05.31 07:59
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8242
|0.8262
|0.8229
|2007.05.31 11:05
|0.8262
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|426904
|xM_Reverse[sl]
|
|10047261
|2007.05.31 14:58
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8266
|0.8286
|0.8253
|2007.05.31 15:22
|0.8286
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|426904
|xM_Reverse[sl]
|
|10048478
|2007.05.31 15:22
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8282
|0.8302
|0.8269
|2007.05.31 17:31
|0.8269
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.00
|426904
|xM_Reverse[tp]
|
|10056700
|2007.05.31 18:09
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8284
|0.8304
|0.8271
|2007.05.31 18:34
|0.8271
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.00
|426904
|xM_Reverse[tp]
|
|10079488
|2007.06.01 15:34
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8308
|0.8328
|0.8295
|2007.06.01 15:48
|0.8295
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.00
|426904
|xM_Reverse[tp]
|
|-17.00
|
|7
|
|
|0.10
|audusd Total
|
|
|
|
|0.00
|-17.00
|
|
|10063764
|2007.06.01 00:04
|buy
|0.10
|euraud
|1.6252
|1.6197
|1.6265
|2007.06.01 09:37
|1.6197
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-45.64
|426806
|xM_Filtered[sl]
|
|10024470
|2007.05.30 18:47
|sell
|0.10
|euraud
|1.6320
|1.6375
|1.6307
|2007.05.31 00:02
|1.6307
|0.00
|0.00
|0.52
|10.71
|426806
|xM_Filtered[tp]
|
|10030954
|2007.05.31 00:02
|sell
|0.10
|euraud
|1.6297
|1.6352
|1.6284
|2007.05.31 10:05
|1.6284
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.73
|426806
|xM_Filtered[tp]
|
|10078455
|2007.06.01 15:30
|sell
|0.10
|euraud
|1.6194
|1.6249
|1.6181
|2007.06.01 15:31
|1.6181
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.80
|426806
|xM_Filtered[tp]
|
|10085401
|2007.06.01 17:09
|sell
|0.10
|euraud
|1.6159
|1.6214
|1.6146
|2007.06.01 18:00
|1.6146
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.81
|426806
|xM_Filtered[tp]
|
|-2.59
|10024466
|2007.05.30 18:47
|buy
|0.10
|euraud
|1.6330
|1.6309
|1.6343
|2007.05.30 23:36
|1.6309
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.29
|426906
|xM_Reverse[sl]
|
|10063763
|2007.06.01 00:04
|sell
|0.10
|euraud
|1.6242
|1.6263
|1.6229
|2007.06.01 00:16
|1.6263
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.39
|426906
|xM_Reverse[sl]
|
|10085412
|2007.06.01 17:09
|buy
|0.10
|euraud
|1.6168
|1.6147
|1.6181
|2007.06.01 17:13
|1.6147
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.42
|426906
|xM_Reverse[sl]
|
|10085868
|2007.06.01 17:13
|buy
|0.10
|euraud
|1.6157
|1.6136
|1.6170
|2007.06.01 18:00
|1.6136
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.45
|426906
|xM_Reverse[sl]
|
|10030914
|2007.05.31 00:01
|buy
|0.10
|euraud
|1.6310
|1.6289
|1.6323
|2007.05.31 01:39
|1.6323
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.70
|426906
|xM_Reverse[tp]
|
|10031900
|2007.05.31 01:48
|sell
|0.10
|euraud
|1.6324
|1.6345
|1.6311
|2007.05.31 04:30
|1.6311
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.71
|426906
|xM_Reverse[tp]
|
|10063954
|2007.06.01 00:21
|sell
|0.10
|euraud
|1.6253
|1.6274
|1.6240
|2007.06.01 02:01
|1.6240
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.78
|426906
|xM_Reverse[tp]
|
|-37.36
|
|12
|
|
|0.10
|euraud Total
|
|
|
|
|0.52
|-39.95
|
|
|10024472
|2007.05.30 18:47
|buy
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.6450
|1.6429
|1.6463
|2007.05.31 01:58
|1.6463
|0.00
|0.00
|0.78
|10.60
|426908
|xM_Reverse[tp]
|
|10063663
|2007.06.01 00:01
|buy
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.6485
|1.6464
|1.6498
|2007.06.01 09:12
|1.6498
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.59
|426908
|xM_Reverse[tp]
|
|21.19
|
|2
|
|
|0.10
|eurchf Total
|
|
|
|
|0.78
|21.19
|
|
|10038665
|2007.05.31 09:40
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.6810
|0.6797
|0.6823
|2007.05.31 13:52
|0.6797
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.70
|426809
|xM_Filtered[sl]
|
|10084819
|2007.06.01 17:03
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.6778
|0.6791
|0.6765
|2007.06.01 18:16
|0.6791
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.73
|426809
|xM_Filtered[sl]
|
|9995474
|2007.05.30 00:55
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.6790
|0.6777
|0.6803
|2007.05.31 09:07
|0.6803
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.13
|25.66
|426809
|xM_Filtered[tp]
|
|10063722
|2007.06.01 00:03
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.6794
|0.6807
|0.6781
|2007.06.01 17:03
|0.6781
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.72
|426809
|xM_Filtered[tp]
|
|-0.05
|9995473
|2007.05.30 00:55
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.6787
|0.6800
|0.6774
|2007.05.30 11:41
|0.6800
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.72
|426909
|xM_Reverse[sl]
|
|10030927
|2007.05.31 00:02
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.6799
|0.6786
|0.6812
|2007.06.01 15:25
|0.6786
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.71
|-25.73
|426909
|xM_Reverse[sl]
|
|-51.45
|
|6
|
|
|0.10
|eurgbp Total
|
|
|
|
|-2.84
|-51.50
|
|
|10024465
|2007.05.30 18:47
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|163.10
|162.82
|163.23
|2007.05.30 21:37
|163.23
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.70
|426910
|xM_Reverse[tp]
|
|10030921
|2007.05.31 00:02
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|163.40
|163.12
|163.53
|2007.05.31 04:57
|163.12
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-23.05
|426910
|xM_Reverse[sl]
|
|10034322
|2007.05.31 05:03
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|163.08
|162.80
|163.21
|2007.05.31 05:13
|163.21
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.70
|426910
|xM_Reverse[tp]
|
|10038033
|2007.05.31 09:24
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|163.50
|163.78
|163.37
|2007.05.31 15:22
|163.78
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-23.03
|426910
|xM_Reverse[sl]
|
|10063723
|2007.06.01 00:03
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|163.77
|163.49
|163.90
|2007.06.01 07:27
|163.90
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.67
|426910
|xM_Reverse[tp]
|
|-14.01
|
|5
|
|
|0.10
|eurjpy Total
|
|
|
|
|0.00
|-14.01
|
|
|9995214
|2007.05.30 00:32
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3446
|1.3433
|1.3459
|2007.05.30 09:44
|1.3433
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.00
|426911
|xM_Reverse[sl]
|
|10031008
|2007.05.31 00:04
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3430
|1.3410
|1.3443
|2007.05.31 09:21
|1.3443
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.00
|426911
|xM_Reverse[tp]
|
|10085681
|2007.06.01 17:11
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3398
|1.3378
|1.3411
|2007.06.01 17:36
|1.3411
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.00
|426911
|xM_Reverse[tp]
|
|13.00
|
|3
|
|
|0.10
|eurusd Total
|
|
|
|
|0.00
|13.00
|
|
|10023250
|2007.05.30 17:59
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.4189
|2.4244
|2.4176
|2007.05.31 13:52
|2.4244
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.97
|-44.86
|426812
|xM_Filtered[sl]
|
|10021879
|2007.05.30 17:04
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.4210
|2.4265
|2.4197
|2007.05.30 17:59
|2.4197
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.61
|426812
|xM_Filtered[tp]
|
|10045384
|2007.05.31 13:52
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.4243
|2.4188
|2.4256
|2007.05.31 18:13
|2.4256
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.62
|426812
|xM_Filtered[tp]
|
|10059868
|2007.05.31 19:42
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.4266
|2.4211
|2.4279
|2007.06.01 09:11
|2.4279
|0.00
|0.00
|0.87
|10.60
|426812
|xM_Filtered[tp]
|
|10071718
|2007.06.01 10:39
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.4304
|2.4249
|2.4317
|2007.06.01 13:19
|2.4317
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.58
|426812
|xM_Filtered[tp]
|
|10077830
|2007.06.01 15:24
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.4328
|2.4273
|2.4341
|2007.06.01 15:29
|2.4341
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.58
|426812
|xM_Filtered[tp]
|
|10078374
|2007.06.01 15:29
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.4348
|2.4293
|2.4361
|2007.06.01 17:09
|2.4361
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.56
|426812
|xM_Filtered[tp]
|
|10085351
|2007.06.01 17:09
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.4369
|2.4314
|2.4382
|2007.06.01 20:55
|2.4382
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.57
|426812
|xM_Filtered[tp]
|
|29.26
|10021878
|2007.05.30 17:04
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.4218
|2.4190
|2.4231
|2007.05.30 17:59
|2.4190
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.86
|426912
|xM_Reverse[sl]
|
|10030893
|2007.05.31 00:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.4220
|2.4192
|2.4233
|2007.05.31 09:00
|2.4192
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.86
|426912
|xM_Reverse[sl]
|
|10044598
|2007.05.31 13:23
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.4223
|2.4251
|2.4210
|2007.05.31 13:54
|2.4251
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.83
|426912
|xM_Reverse[sl]
|
|10056222
|2007.05.31 18:02
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.4247
|2.4275
|2.4234
|2007.06.01 00:23
|2.4275
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.66
|-22.85
|426912
|xM_Reverse[sl]
|
|10071724
|2007.06.01 10:39
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.4296
|2.4324
|2.4283
|2007.06.01 13:13
|2.4324
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.77
|426912
|xM_Reverse[sl]
|
|10077829
|2007.06.01 15:24
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.4320
|2.4348
|2.4307
|2007.06.01 15:29
|2.4348
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.77
|426912
|xM_Reverse[sl]
|
|10082226
|2007.06.01 15:56
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.4345
|2.4373
|2.4332
|2007.06.01 17:10
|2.4373
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.74
|426912
|xM_Reverse[sl]
|
|10090429
|2007.06.01 18:54
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.4354
|2.4382
|2.4341
|2007.06.01 19:41
|2.4382
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.76
|426912
|xM_Reverse[sl]
|
|10023253
|2007.05.30 17:59
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.4197
|2.4169
|2.4210
|2007.05.30 19:31
|2.4210
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.60
|426912
|xM_Reverse[tp]
|
|10027198
|2007.05.30 21:01
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.4197
|2.4169
|2.4210
|2007.05.30 21:38
|2.4210
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.61
|426912
|xM_Reverse[tp]
|
|10028842
|2007.05.30 22:09
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.4199
|2.4171
|2.4212
|2007.05.30 23:51
|2.4212
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.61
|426912
|xM_Reverse[tp]
|
|10037110
|2007.05.31 09:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.4202
|2.4174
|2.4215
|2007.05.31 12:49
|2.4215
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.61
|426912
|xM_Reverse[tp]
|
|10045507
|2007.05.31 13:54
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.4244
|2.4272
|2.4231
|2007.05.31 15:01
|2.4231
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.60
|426912
|xM_Reverse[tp]
|
|10063986
|2007.06.01 00:23
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.4268
|2.4296
|2.4255
|2007.06.01 01:43
|2.4255
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.61
|426912
|xM_Reverse[tp]
|
|10064783
|2007.06.01 01:44
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.4255
|2.4227
|2.4268
|2007.06.01 09:04
|2.4268
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.60
|426912
|xM_Reverse[tp]
|
|10078372
|2007.06.01 15:29
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.4340
|2.4368
|2.4327
|2007.06.01 15:34
|2.4327
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.59
|426912
|xM_Reverse[tp]
|
|10085469
|2007.06.01 17:10
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.4365
|2.4393
|2.4352
|2007.06.01 18:03
|2.4352
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.57
|426912
|xM_Reverse[tp]
|
|-87.04
|
|25
|
|
|0.10
|gbpchf Total
|
|
|
|
|-5.76
|-57.78
|
|
|10024913
|2007.05.30 19:08
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|239.75
|240.64
|239.62
|2007.05.31 15:18
|240.64
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.39
|-73.20
|426813
|xM_Filtered[sl]
|
|10023249
|2007.05.30 17:59
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|239.96
|240.85
|239.83
|2007.05.30 19:08
|239.83
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.70
|426813
|xM_Filtered[tp]
|
|10048198
|2007.05.31 15:18
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|240.62
|239.73
|240.75
|2007.05.31 17:13
|240.75
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.67
|426813
|xM_Filtered[tp]
|
|10056090
|2007.05.31 18:01
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|241.10
|240.21
|241.23
|2007.06.01 07:38
|241.23
|0.00
|0.00
|1.29
|10.67
|426813
|xM_Filtered[tp]
|
|10071716
|2007.06.01 10:39
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|241.43
|240.54
|241.56
|2007.06.01 15:59
|241.56
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.65
|426813
|xM_Filtered[tp]
|
|10082329
|2007.06.01 15:59
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|241.65
|240.76
|241.78
|2007.06.01 18:54
|241.78
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.65
|426813
|xM_Filtered[tp]
|
|10090431
|2007.06.01 18:54
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|241.86
|240.97
|241.99
|2007.06.01 21:00
|241.99
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.65
|426813
|xM_Filtered[tp]
|
|-9.21
|10030891
|2007.05.31 00:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|240.40
|240.06
|240.53
|2007.05.31 03:12
|240.06
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-27.99
|426913
|xM_Reverse[sl]
|
|10044597
|2007.05.31 13:23
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|240.42
|240.76
|240.29
|2007.05.31 15:23
|240.76
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-27.95
|426913
|xM_Reverse[sl]
|
|10056086
|2007.05.31 18:01
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|241.00
|241.34
|240.87
|2007.06.01 07:38
|241.34
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.13
|-27.89
|426913
|xM_Reverse[sl]
|
|10078862
|2007.06.01 15:31
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|241.39
|241.73
|241.26
|2007.06.01 18:47
|241.73
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-27.85
|426913
|xM_Reverse[sl]
|
|10090427
|2007.06.01 18:54
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|241.77
|242.11
|241.64
|2007.06.01 23:53
|242.11
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-27.84
|426913
|xM_Reverse[sl]
|
|10023251
|2007.05.30 17:59
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|240.04
|239.70
|240.17
|2007.05.30 21:35
|240.17
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.70
|426913
|xM_Reverse[tp]
|
|10034072
|2007.05.31 04:55
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|240.11
|239.77
|240.24
|2007.05.31 06:29
|240.24
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.69
|426913
|xM_Reverse[tp]
|
|10048590
|2007.05.31 15:23
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|240.69
|241.03
|240.56
|2007.05.31 16:04
|240.56
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.69
|426913
|xM_Reverse[tp]
|
|10071722
|2007.06.01 10:39
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|241.35
|241.69
|241.22
|2007.06.01 11:57
|241.22
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.66
|426913
|xM_Reverse[tp]
|
|-96.78
|
|16
|
|
|0.10
|gbpjpy Total
|
|
|
|
|-7.23
|-105.99
|
|
|10012831
|2007.05.30 12:53
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9763
|0.0000
|1.9750
|2007.05.30 13:35
|1.9750
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.00
|426814
|xM_Filtered[tp]
|
|13.00
|10012825
|2007.05.30 12:53
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9767
|1.9739
|1.9780
|2007.05.30 13:48
|1.9739
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-28.00
|426914
|xM_Reverse[sl]
|
|10014812
|2007.05.30 13:48
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9739
|1.9711
|1.9752
|2007.05.30 14:01
|1.9752
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.00
|426914
|xM_Reverse[tp]
|
|10016418
|2007.05.30 14:42
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9738
|1.9710
|1.9751
|2007.05.30 14:58
|1.9751
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.00
|426914
|xM_Reverse[tp]
|
|10031358
|2007.05.31 00:35
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9760
|1.9732
|1.9773
|2007.05.31 13:52
|1.9773
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.00
|426914
|xM_Reverse[tp]
|
|10046465
|2007.05.31 14:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9778
|1.9806
|1.9765
|2007.05.31 16:49
|1.9765
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.00
|426914
|xM_Reverse[tp]
|
|10056662
|2007.05.31 18:09
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9809
|1.9837
|1.9796
|2007.05.31 18:21
|1.9796
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.00
|426914
|xM_Reverse[tp]
|
|10079731
|2007.06.01 15:35
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9813
|1.9841
|1.9800
|2007.06.01 15:37
|1.9800
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.00
|426914
|xM_Reverse[tp]
|
|63.00
|
|8
|
|
|0.10
|gbpusd Total
|
|
|
|
|0.00
|63.00
|
|
|10032510
|2007.05.31 03:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.0733
|0.0000
|1.0720
|2007.05.31 11:21
|1.0720
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.13
|426819
|xM_Filtered[tp]
|
|10046470
|2007.05.31 14:30
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.0694
|0.0000
|1.0681
|2007.05.31 15:31
|1.0681
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.17
|426819
|xM_Filtered[tp]
|
|10049535
|2007.05.31 15:31
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.0677
|0.0000
|1.0664
|2007.06.01 15:35
|1.0664
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.63
|12.19
|426819
|xM_Filtered[tp]
|
|10079671
|2007.06.01 15:35
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.0658
|0.0000
|1.0645
|2007.06.01 17:54
|1.0645
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.21
|426819
|xM_Filtered[tp]
|
|48.70
|10032512
|2007.05.31 03:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.0737
|1.0709
|1.0750
|2007.05.31 11:21
|1.0709
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-26.15
|426919
|xM_Reverse[sl]
|
|10046466
|2007.05.31 14:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.0698
|1.0670
|1.0711
|2007.05.31 16:01
|1.0670
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-26.24
|426919
|xM_Reverse[sl]
|
|10079510
|2007.06.01 15:34
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.0667
|1.0639
|1.0680
|2007.06.01 17:54
|1.0639
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-26.32
|426919
|xM_Reverse[sl]
|
|10050745
|2007.05.31 16:01
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.0673
|1.0645
|1.0686
|2007.05.31 16:51
|1.0686
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.17
|426919
|xM_Reverse[tp]
|
|10057184
|2007.05.31 18:13
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.0689
|1.0661
|1.0702
|2007.05.31 21:07
|1.0702
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.15
|426919
|xM_Reverse[tp]
|
|10064136
|2007.06.01 00:35
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.0704
|1.0732
|1.0691
|2007.06.01 03:13
|1.0691
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.16
|426919
|xM_Reverse[tp]
|
|10072655
|2007.06.01 11:20
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.0704
|1.0732
|1.0691
|2007.06.01 11:40
|1.0691
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.16
|426919
|xM_Reverse[tp]
|
|-30.07
|
|11
|
|
|0.10
|usdcad Total
|
|
|
|
|-0.63
|18.63
|
|
|10032509
|2007.05.31 03:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2249
|0.0000
|1.2236
|2007.05.31 15:30
|1.2236
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.62
|426817
|xM_Filtered[tp]
|
|10064141
|2007.06.01 00:35
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2259
|0.0000
|1.2272
|2007.06.01 10:04
|1.2272
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.60
|426817
|xM_Filtered[tp]
|
|10070623
|2007.06.01 10:06
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2281
|0.0000
|1.2294
|2007.06.01 13:21
|1.2294
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.57
|426817
|xM_Filtered[tp]
|
|31.79
|10064134
|2007.06.01 00:35
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2255
|1.2283
|1.2242
|2007.06.01 10:11
|1.2283
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.80
|426917
|xM_Reverse[sl]
|
|10071057
|2007.06.01 10:19
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2277
|1.2305
|1.2264
|2007.06.01 13:21
|1.2305
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.75
|426917
|xM_Reverse[sl]
|
|10032511
|2007.05.31 03:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2253
|1.2225
|1.2266
|2007.05.31 13:59
|1.2266
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.60
|426917
|xM_Reverse[tp]
|
|10085676
|2007.06.01 17:11
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2317
|1.2345
|1.2304
|2007.06.01 18:03
|1.2304
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.57
|426917
|xM_Reverse[tp]
|
|-24.38
|
|7
|
|
|0.10
|usdchf Total
|
|
|
|
|0.00
|7.41
|
|
|9997521
|2007.05.30 02:59
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|121.58
|121.71
|121.45
|2007.05.30 04:10
|121.45
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.70
|426818
|xM_Filtered[tp]
|
|10031130
|2007.05.31 00:16
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|121.68
|0.00
|121.81
|2007.05.31 17:10
|121.81
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.67
|426818
|xM_Filtered[tp]
|
|10064139
|2007.06.01 00:35
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|121.77
|0.00
|121.90
|2007.06.01 08:17
|121.90
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.66
|426818
|xM_Filtered[tp]
|
|32.03
|9997520
|2007.05.30 02:59
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|121.61
|121.48
|121.74
|2007.05.30 03:18
|121.48
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.70
|426918
|xM_Reverse[sl]
|
|9997962
|2007.05.30 03:18
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|121.51
|121.38
|121.64
|2007.05.30 04:25
|121.38
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.71
|426918
|xM_Reverse[sl]
|
|10064133
|2007.06.01 00:35
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|121.74
|121.94
|121.61
|2007.06.01 08:23
|121.94
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.40
|426918
|xM_Reverse[sl]
|
|10031129
|2007.05.31 00:16
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|121.65
|121.85
|121.52
|2007.05.31 03:09
|121.52
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.70
|426918
|xM_Reverse[tp]
|
|-27.11
|
|7
|
|
|0.10
|usdjpy Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0.00
|4.92
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Grand Total
|
|
|
|
|-15.16
|-158.08
|
|
|-288.01
|142.93
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Open
Trades:
|
|
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|
|10015043
|2007.05.30 13:52
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8173
|0.0000
|0.8160
|
|0.8333
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.75
|-160.00
|426804
|xM_Filtered
|
|10024468
|2007.05.30 18:47
|sell
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.6447
|0.0000
|1.6434
|
|1.6541
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.43
|-76.43
|426808
|xM_Filtered
|
|-236.43
|10084826
|2007.06.01 17:03
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.6783
|0.6770
|0.6796
|
|0.6782
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.71
|-1.98
|426909
|xM_Reverse
|
|-1.98
|
|10024467
|2007.05.30 18:47
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|163.05
|0.00
|162.92
|
|164.17
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.20
|-91.74
|426810
|xM_Filtered
|
|10092828
|2007.06.01 20:55
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.4390
|2.4335
|2.4403
|
|2.4375
|0.00
|0.00
|0.87
|-12.20
|426812
|xM_Filtered
|
|-103.94
|10091388
|2007.06.01 19:41
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.4374
|2.4402
|2.4361
|
|2.4383
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.65
|-7.32
|426912
|xM_Reverse
|
|-7.32
|
|10092934
|2007.06.01 21:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|242.05
|241.16
|242.18
|
|241.93
|0.00
|0.00
|1.29
|-9.83
|426813
|xM_Filtered
|
|-9.83
|10094579
|2007.06.01 23:53
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|242.04
|242.38
|241.91
|
|242.01
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.12
|2.46
|426913
|xM_Reverse
|
|2.46
|
|10014755
|2007.05.30 13:47
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9742
|0.0000
|1.9729
|
|1.9826
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.95
|-84.00
|426814
|xM_Filtered
|
|10085787
|2007.06.01 17:12
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2324
|0.0000
|1.2337
|
|1.2296
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|-22.77
|426817
|xM_Filtered
|
|-106.77
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.45
|-463.81
|
|
|Floating P/L:
|
|-479.26
|
|
|-6.84
|-456.97
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Balance &
Float Total
|-294.85
|-314.04
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|