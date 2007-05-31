|Account: 1486225
|Name: v1+V2+RSI
|Currency: USD
|2007 June 8, 12:41
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|36438318
|2007.05.31 16:06
|sell
|0.09
|eurusd
|1.3448
|1.3628
|1.3421
|2007.06.01 12:30
|1.3421
|0.00
|0.00
|0.49
|24.30
|36438296
|2007.05.31 16:06
|buy
|0.09
|eurusd
|1.3450
|1.3270
|1.3477
|2007.06.01 12:32
|1.3435
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.54
|-13.50
|36508714
|2007.06.01 12:30
|buy
|0.18
|eurusd
|1.3426
|1.3266
|1.3453
|2007.06.01 12:32
|1.3435
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.20
|36513668
|2007.06.01 12:32
|buy
|0.09
|eurusd
|1.3449
|1.3269
|1.3476
|2007.06.01 12:43
|1.3433
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.40
|36513691
|2007.06.01 12:32
|sell
|0.09
|eurusd
|1.3436
|1.3616
|1.3409
|2007.06.01 12:43
|1.3435
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.90
|36518438
|2007.06.01 12:34
|sell
|0.18
|eurusd
|1.3457
|1.3617
|1.3430
|2007.06.01 12:43
|1.3435
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|39.60
|36527647
|2007.06.01 12:43
|sell
|0.09
|eurusd
|1.3435
|1.3615
|1.3408
|2007.06.01 14:08
|1.3408
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.30
|36527640
|2007.06.01 12:43
|buy
|0.09
|eurusd
|1.3437
|1.3257
|1.3464
|2007.06.01 14:43
|1.3412
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.50
|36545835
|2007.06.01 14:02
|buy
|0.18
|eurusd
|1.3417
|1.3257
|1.3444
|2007.06.01 14:43
|1.3412
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.00
|36550718
|2007.06.01 14:11
|sell
|0.09
|eurusd
|1.3396
|1.3576
|1.3369
|2007.06.01 14:43
|1.3414
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.20
|36551163
|2007.06.01 14:11
|buy
|0.36
|eurusd
|1.3397
|1.3257
|1.3424
|2007.06.01 14:43
|1.3412
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|54.00
|36560236
|2007.06.01 14:43
|buy
|0.09
|eurusd
|1.3415
|1.3235
|1.3442
|2007.06.01 16:48
|1.3442
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.30
|36581734
|2007.06.01 16:49
|buy
|0.09
|eurusd
|1.3445
|1.3265
|1.3472
|2007.06.04 07:13
|1.3441
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.54
|-3.60
|36630525
|2007.06.04 07:13
|buy
|0.09
|eurusd
|1.3443
|1.3263
|1.3470
|2007.06.04 07:15
|1.3440
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.70
|36630837
|2007.06.04 07:16
|buy
|0.09
|eurusd
|1.3443
|1.3263
|1.3470
|2007.06.04 11:53
|1.3470
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.30
|36658701
|2007.06.04 11:54
|buy
|0.09
|eurusd
|1.3473
|1.3293
|1.3500
|2007.06.05 03:50
|1.3500
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.54
|24.30
|36730808
|2007.06.05 03:51
|buy
|0.09
|eurusd
|1.3502
|1.3322
|1.3529
|2007.06.05 12:07
|1.3529
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.30
|36774266
|2007.06.05 12:09
|sell
|1.28
|eurusd
|1.3533
|1.3593
|1.3506
|2007.06.06 12:40
|1.3506
|0.00
|0.00
|6.91
|345.60
|36560276
|2007.06.01 14:43
|sell
|0.09
|eurusd
|1.3413
|1.3593
|1.3386
|2007.06.06 12:41
|1.3504
|0.00
|0.00
|1.47
|-81.90
|36637426
|2007.06.04 08:14
|sell
|0.36
|eurusd
|1.3453
|1.3593
|1.3426
|2007.06.06 12:42
|1.3504
|0.00
|0.00
|3.88
|-183.60
|36676228
|2007.06.04 13:20
|sell
|1.28
|eurusd
|1.3493
|1.3593
|1.3466
|2007.06.06 12:42
|1.3504
|0.00
|0.00
|13.82
|-140.80
|36567745
|2007.06.01 15:04
|sell
|0.18
|eurusd
|1.3433
|1.3593
|1.3406
|2007.06.06 12:42
|1.3502
|0.00
|0.00
|2.91
|-124.20
|36749635
|2007.06.05 07:41
|sell
|1.28
|eurusd
|1.3513
|1.3593
|1.3486
|2007.06.06 12:42
|1.3502
|0.00
|0.00
|6.91
|140.80
|36659444
|2007.06.04 11:54
|sell
|0.72
|eurusd
|1.3473
|1.3593
|1.3446
|2007.06.06 12:42
|1.3503
|0.00
|0.00
|7.78
|-216.00
|36927433
|2007.06.06 12:42
|sell
|0.18
|eurusd
|1.3499
|1.3659
|1.3472
|2007.06.06 12:42
|1.3503
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.20
|36927780
|2007.06.06 12:42
|sell
|0.09
|eurusd
|1.3502
|1.3682
|1.3475
|2007.06.07 10:19
|1.3475
|0.00
|0.00
|1.46
|24.30
|37043996
|2007.06.07 10:20
|sell
|0.09
|eurusd
|1.3474
|1.3654
|1.3447
|2007.06.07 16:14
|1.3447
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.30
|37101834
|2007.06.07 16:15
|sell
|0.09
|eurusd
|1.3446
|1.3626
|1.3419
|2007.06.08 07:06
|1.3419
|0.00
|0.00
|0.49
|24.30
|37175914
|2007.06.08 07:06
|sell
|0.09
|eurusd
|1.3418
|1.3598
|1.3391
|2007.06.08 08:03
|1.3391
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.30
|37101078
|2007.06.07 16:15
|buy
|1.28
|eurusd
|1.3448
|1.3348
|1.3475
|2007.06.08 09:38
|1.3359
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.74
|-1 139.20
|37112468
|2007.06.07 16:50
|buy
|1.28
|eurusd
|1.3428
|1.3348
|1.3455
|2007.06.08 09:40
|1.3355
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.74
|-934.40
|36813343
|2007.06.05 14:26
|buy
|0.18
|eurusd
|1.3512
|1.3352
|1.3539
|2007.06.08 09:40
|1.3352
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.45
|-288.00
|36773394
|2007.06.05 12:07
|buy
|0.09
|eurusd
|1.3532
|1.3352
|1.3559
|2007.06.08 09:40
|1.3352
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.71
|-162.00
|37178247
|2007.06.08 07:11
|buy
|1.28
|eurusd
|1.3408
|1.3348
|1.3435
|2007.06.08 10:05
|1.3348
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-768.00
|36956417
|2007.06.06 15:49
|buy
|0.36
|eurusd
|1.3488
|1.3348
|1.3515
|2007.06.08 10:05
|1.3348
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.71
|-504.00
|37046731
|2007.06.07 10:26
|buy
|0.72
|eurusd
|1.3468
|1.3348
|1.3495
|2007.06.08 10:05
|1.3348
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.36
|-864.00
|37228267
|2007.06.08 10:14
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3330
|1.3170
|1.3357
|2007.06.08 12:17
|1.3357
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.40
|37223158
|2007.06.08 10:05
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3350
|1.3170
|1.3377
|2007.06.08 12:17
|1.3357
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.70
|0.00
|0.00
|7.79
|-4 649.00
|Closed P/L:
|-4 641.21
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|37223130
|2007.06.08 10:05
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3348
|1.3528
|1.3321
|1.3353
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.50
|37257289
|2007.06.08 12:17
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3358
|1.3178
|1.3385
|1.3351
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.70
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.20
|Floating P/L:
|-1.20
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-4 641.21
|Floating P/L:
|-1.20
|Margin:
|5.00
|Balance:
|416.39
|Equity:
|415.19
|Free Margin:
|410.19
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|861.92
|Gross Loss:
|5 503.13
|Total Net Profit:
|-4 641.21
|Profit Factor:
|0.16
|Expected Payoff:
|-122.14
|Absolute Drawdown:
|4 647.31
|Maximal Drawdown:
|5 173.29 (92.65%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|92.65% (5 173.29)
|Total Trades:
|38
|Short Positions (won %):
|17 (58.82%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|21 (38.10%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|18 (47.37%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|20 (52.63%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|352.51
|loss trade:
|-1 146.94
|Average
|profit trade:
|47.88
|loss trade:
|-275.16
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (424.87)
|consecutive losses ($):
|7 (-4 696.31)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|424.87 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-4 696.31 (7)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|3