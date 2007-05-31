Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1486225 Name: v1+V2+RSI Currency: USD 2007 June 8, 12:41
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
364383182007.05.31 16:06sell0.09eurusd1.34481.36281.34212007.06.01 12:301.34210.000.000.4924.30
364382962007.05.31 16:06buy0.09eurusd1.34501.32701.34772007.06.01 12:321.34350.000.00-0.54-13.50
365087142007.06.01 12:30buy0.18eurusd1.34261.32661.34532007.06.01 12:321.34350.000.000.0016.20
365136682007.06.01 12:32buy0.09eurusd1.34491.32691.34762007.06.01 12:431.34330.000.000.00-14.40
365136912007.06.01 12:32sell0.09eurusd1.34361.36161.34092007.06.01 12:431.34350.000.000.000.90
365184382007.06.01 12:34sell0.18eurusd1.34571.36171.34302007.06.01 12:431.34350.000.000.0039.60
365276472007.06.01 12:43sell0.09eurusd1.34351.36151.34082007.06.01 14:081.34080.000.000.0024.30
365276402007.06.01 12:43buy0.09eurusd1.34371.32571.34642007.06.01 14:431.34120.000.000.00-22.50
365458352007.06.01 14:02buy0.18eurusd1.34171.32571.34442007.06.01 14:431.34120.000.000.00-9.00
365507182007.06.01 14:11sell0.09eurusd1.33961.35761.33692007.06.01 14:431.34140.000.000.00-16.20
365511632007.06.01 14:11buy0.36eurusd1.33971.32571.34242007.06.01 14:431.34120.000.000.0054.00
365602362007.06.01 14:43buy0.09eurusd1.34151.32351.34422007.06.01 16:481.34420.000.000.0024.30
365817342007.06.01 16:49buy0.09eurusd1.34451.32651.34722007.06.04 07:131.34410.000.00-0.54-3.60
366305252007.06.04 07:13buy0.09eurusd1.34431.32631.34702007.06.04 07:151.34400.000.000.00-2.70
366308372007.06.04 07:16buy0.09eurusd1.34431.32631.34702007.06.04 11:531.34700.000.000.0024.30
366587012007.06.04 11:54buy0.09eurusd1.34731.32931.35002007.06.05 03:501.35000.000.00-0.5424.30
367308082007.06.05 03:51buy0.09eurusd1.35021.33221.35292007.06.05 12:071.35290.000.000.0024.30
367742662007.06.05 12:09sell1.28eurusd1.35331.35931.35062007.06.06 12:401.35060.000.006.91345.60
365602762007.06.01 14:43sell0.09eurusd1.34131.35931.33862007.06.06 12:411.35040.000.001.47-81.90
366374262007.06.04 08:14sell0.36eurusd1.34531.35931.34262007.06.06 12:421.35040.000.003.88-183.60
366762282007.06.04 13:20sell1.28eurusd1.34931.35931.34662007.06.06 12:421.35040.000.0013.82-140.80
365677452007.06.01 15:04sell0.18eurusd1.34331.35931.34062007.06.06 12:421.35020.000.002.91-124.20
367496352007.06.05 07:41sell1.28eurusd1.35131.35931.34862007.06.06 12:421.35020.000.006.91140.80
366594442007.06.04 11:54sell0.72eurusd1.34731.35931.34462007.06.06 12:421.35030.000.007.78-216.00
369274332007.06.06 12:42sell0.18eurusd1.34991.36591.34722007.06.06 12:421.35030.000.000.00-7.20
369277802007.06.06 12:42sell0.09eurusd1.35021.36821.34752007.06.07 10:191.34750.000.001.4624.30
370439962007.06.07 10:20sell0.09eurusd1.34741.36541.34472007.06.07 16:141.34470.000.000.0024.30
371018342007.06.07 16:15sell0.09eurusd1.34461.36261.34192007.06.08 07:061.34190.000.000.4924.30
371759142007.06.08 07:06sell0.09eurusd1.34181.35981.33912007.06.08 08:031.33910.000.000.0024.30
371010782007.06.07 16:15buy1.28eurusd1.34481.33481.34752007.06.08 09:381.33590.000.00-7.74-1 139.20
371124682007.06.07 16:50buy1.28eurusd1.34281.33481.34552007.06.08 09:401.33550.000.00-7.74-934.40
368133432007.06.05 14:26buy0.18eurusd1.35121.33521.35392007.06.08 09:401.33520.000.00-5.45-288.00
367733942007.06.05 12:07buy0.09eurusd1.35321.33521.35592007.06.08 09:401.33520.000.00-2.71-162.00
371782472007.06.08 07:11buy1.28eurusd1.34081.33481.34352007.06.08 10:051.33480.000.000.00-768.00
369564172007.06.06 15:49buy0.36eurusd1.34881.33481.35152007.06.08 10:051.33480.000.00-8.71-504.00
370467312007.06.07 10:26buy0.72eurusd1.34681.33481.34952007.06.08 10:051.33480.000.00-4.36-864.00
372282672007.06.08 10:14buy0.02eurusd1.33301.31701.33572007.06.08 12:171.33570.000.000.005.40
372231582007.06.08 10:05buy0.01eurusd1.33501.31701.33772007.06.08 12:171.33570.000.000.000.70
  0.00 0.00 7.79 -4 649.00
Closed P/L: -4 641.21
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
372231302007.06.08 10:05sell0.01eurusd1.33481.35281.3321 1.33530.000.000.00-0.50
372572892007.06.08 12:17buy0.01eurusd1.33581.31781.3385 1.33510.000.000.00-0.70
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -1.20
 Floating P/L: -1.20
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -4 641.21 Floating P/L: -1.20 Margin: 5.00
Balance: 416.39 Equity: 415.19 Free Margin: 410.19
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 861.92 Gross Loss: 5 503.13 Total Net Profit: -4 641.21
Profit Factor: 0.16 Expected Payoff: -122.14  
Absolute Drawdown: 4 647.31 Maximal Drawdown: 5 173.29 (92.65%) Relative Drawdown: 92.65% (5 173.29)
 
Total Trades: 38 Short Positions (won %): 17 (58.82%) Long Positions (won %): 21 (38.10%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 18 (47.37%) Loss trades (% of total): 20 (52.63%)
Largest profit trade: 352.51 loss trade: -1 146.94
Average profit trade: 47.88 loss trade: -275.16
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (424.87) consecutive losses ($): 7 (-4 696.31)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 424.87 (4) consecutive loss (count): -4 696.31 (7)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 3