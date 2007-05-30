FastBrokersFX.com

Account: 655605 Name: Test Currency: USD 2007 June 5, 21:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
15868392007.05.30 20:19balanceDeposit3 000.00
15868402007.05.30 20:20buy0.05eurusd1.34341.32541.34612007.05.31 12:211.34610.000.00-0.8613.50
15868412007.05.30 20:20sell0.05eurusd1.34321.36121.34052007.05.31 13:421.34620.000.000.77-15.00
15907442007.05.31 12:21buy0.06eurusd1.34641.32841.34912007.05.31 13:421.34590.000.000.00-3.00
15916462007.05.31 13:42buy0.06eurusd1.34611.32801.34872007.05.31 15:001.34560.000.000.00-3.00
15916482007.05.31 13:42sell0.06eurusd1.34581.36381.34312007.05.31 15:001.34590.000.000.00-0.60
15923072007.05.31 15:01buy0.06eurusd1.34591.32791.34862007.06.01 12:331.34400.000.00-0.35-11.40
15923082007.05.31 15:01sell0.06eurusd1.34571.36371.34302007.06.01 12:301.34300.000.000.3116.20
15948742007.06.01 12:30sell0.06eurusd1.34141.35961.33892007.06.01 12:331.34500.000.000.00-21.60
15950402007.06.01 12:33buy0.06eurusd1.34491.32691.34762007.06.01 12:401.34380.000.000.00-6.60
15950412007.06.01 12:33sell0.06eurusd1.34401.36201.34132007.06.01 12:401.34400.000.000.000.00
15953202007.06.01 12:40buy0.06eurusd1.34411.32611.34682007.06.01 13:031.34350.000.000.00-3.60
15953222007.06.01 12:40sell0.06eurusd1.34391.36191.34122007.06.01 13:031.34380.000.000.000.60
15957842007.06.01 13:03buy0.06eurusd1.34361.32561.34632007.06.01 14:361.34100.000.000.00-15.60
15957862007.06.01 13:03sell0.06eurusd1.34341.36141.34072007.06.01 14:081.34070.000.000.0016.20
15961182007.06.01 14:08sell0.06eurusd1.34011.35821.33752007.06.01 14:361.34120.000.000.00-6.60
15963822007.06.01 14:36buy0.06eurusd1.34121.32321.34392007.06.01 15:051.34390.000.000.0016.20
15963832007.06.01 14:36sell0.06eurusd1.34101.35901.33832007.06.04 07:231.34390.000.000.31-17.40
15966682007.06.01 15:05buy0.06eurusd1.34441.32641.34712007.06.04 07:231.34370.000.00-0.35-4.20
15998112007.06.04 07:23buy0.06eurusd1.34401.32601.34672007.06.04 09:181.34670.000.000.0016.20
15998122007.06.04 07:23sell0.06eurusd1.34371.36181.34112007.06.04 14:261.34820.000.000.00-27.00
16002792007.06.04 09:18buy0.06eurusd1.34681.32881.34952007.06.04 13:371.34950.000.000.0016.20
16012802007.06.04 13:37buy0.06eurusd1.34971.33171.35242007.06.04 14:261.34800.000.000.00-10.20
16015042007.06.04 14:26buy0.06eurusd1.34821.33021.35092007.06.04 16:121.34830.000.000.000.60
16015062007.06.04 14:26sell0.06eurusd1.34801.36601.34532007.06.05 13:411.35290.000.000.31-29.40
16019022007.06.04 16:12buy0.06eurusd1.34861.33061.35132007.06.04 16:131.34850.000.000.00-0.60
16019112007.06.04 16:14buy0.06eurusd1.34861.33061.35132007.06.05 07:401.35130.000.00-0.3516.20
16037862007.06.05 07:41buy0.06eurusd1.35141.33341.35412007.06.05 12:251.35410.000.000.0016.20
16047312007.06.05 12:26buy0.06eurusd1.35471.33671.35742007.06.05 13:411.35260.000.000.00-12.60
16052642007.06.05 13:41buy0.06eurusd1.35291.33491.35562007.06.05 20:241.35200.000.000.00-5.40
15906062007.05.31 12:00sell0.10eurusd1.34521.36121.34252007.05.31 13:421.34610.000.000.00-9.00
15920192007.05.31 14:21buy0.12eurusd1.34411.32811.34682007.05.31 15:001.34560.000.000.0018.00
15941532007.06.01 07:06buy0.12eurusd1.34391.32791.34662007.06.01 12:331.34400.000.000.001.20
15949922007.06.01 12:32sell0.12eurusd1.34341.35941.34072007.06.01 12:331.34500.000.000.00-19.20
15951902007.06.01 12:35sell0.12eurusd1.34601.36201.34332007.06.01 12:401.34400.000.000.0024.00
15955752007.06.01 12:49buy0.12eurusd1.34211.32611.34482007.06.01 13:031.34350.000.000.0016.80
15960212007.06.01 14:02buy0.12eurusd1.34161.32561.34432007.06.01 14:361.34100.000.000.00-7.20
15966332007.06.01 15:04sell0.12eurusd1.34321.35921.34052007.06.04 07:231.34390.000.000.61-8.40
16001282007.06.04 09:09sell0.12eurusd1.34571.36171.34302007.06.04 14:261.34820.000.000.00-30.00
16030752007.06.05 04:01sell0.12eurusd1.35021.36621.34752007.06.05 13:411.35290.000.000.00-32.40
15908882007.05.31 12:30sell0.24eurusd1.34721.36121.34452007.05.31 13:421.34610.000.000.0026.40
15948822007.06.01 12:30buy0.24eurusd1.34201.32791.34462007.06.01 12:331.34410.000.000.0050.40
15962172007.06.01 14:11buy0.24eurusd1.33961.32561.34232007.06.01 14:361.34100.000.000.0033.60
15994972007.06.04 05:53sell0.24eurusd1.34521.35921.34252007.06.04 07:231.34390.000.000.0031.20
16007112007.06.04 12:05sell0.24eurusd1.34761.36171.34502007.06.04 14:261.34820.000.000.00-14.40
16042752007.06.05 10:29sell0.24eurusd1.35221.36621.34952007.06.05 13:411.35290.000.000.00-16.80
16012832007.06.04 13:37sell0.48eurusd1.34961.36161.34692007.06.04 14:261.34820.000.000.0067.20
16046712007.06.05 12:25sell0.48eurusd1.35451.36651.35182007.06.05 13:411.35290.000.000.0076.80
  0.00 0.00 0.40 142.50
Closed P/L: 142.90
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
16052662007.06.05 13:41sell0.06eurusd1.35271.37071.3500 1.35180.000.000.315.40
16069322007.06.05 20:28buy0.06eurusd1.35231.33431.3550 1.35160.000.00-0.35-4.20
  0.00 0.00 -0.04 1.20
 Floating P/L: 1.16
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 142.90 Floating P/L: 1.16 Margin: 81.15
Balance: 3 142.90 Equity: 3 144.06 Free Margin: 3 062.91
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 472.80 Gross Loss: 329.90 Total Net Profit: 142.90
Profit Factor: 1.43 Expected Payoff: 3.04  
Absolute Drawdown: 13.59 Maximal Drawdown: 81.60 (2.59%) Relative Drawdown: 2.59% (81.60)
 
Total Trades: 47 Short Positions (won %): 23 (39.13%) Long Positions (won %): 24 (50.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 21 (44.68%) Loss trades (% of total): 26 (55.32%)
Largest profit trade: 76.80 loss trade: -32.40
Average profit trade: 22.51 loss trade: -12.69
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (63.60) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-81.60)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 76.80 (1) consecutive loss (count): -81.60 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 2