|Account: 655605
|Name: Test
|Currency: USD
|2007 June 5, 21:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1586839
|2007.05.30 20:19
|balance
|Deposit
|3 000.00
|1586840
|2007.05.30 20:20
|buy
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.3434
|1.3254
|1.3461
|2007.05.31 12:21
|1.3461
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.86
|13.50
|1586841
|2007.05.30 20:20
|sell
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.3432
|1.3612
|1.3405
|2007.05.31 13:42
|1.3462
|0.00
|0.00
|0.77
|-15.00
|1590744
|2007.05.31 12:21
|buy
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3464
|1.3284
|1.3491
|2007.05.31 13:42
|1.3459
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.00
|1591646
|2007.05.31 13:42
|buy
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3461
|1.3280
|1.3487
|2007.05.31 15:00
|1.3456
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.00
|1591648
|2007.05.31 13:42
|sell
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3458
|1.3638
|1.3431
|2007.05.31 15:00
|1.3459
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.60
|1592307
|2007.05.31 15:01
|buy
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3459
|1.3279
|1.3486
|2007.06.01 12:33
|1.3440
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.35
|-11.40
|1592308
|2007.05.31 15:01
|sell
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3457
|1.3637
|1.3430
|2007.06.01 12:30
|1.3430
|0.00
|0.00
|0.31
|16.20
|1594874
|2007.06.01 12:30
|sell
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3414
|1.3596
|1.3389
|2007.06.01 12:33
|1.3450
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.60
|1595040
|2007.06.01 12:33
|buy
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3449
|1.3269
|1.3476
|2007.06.01 12:40
|1.3438
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.60
|1595041
|2007.06.01 12:33
|sell
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3440
|1.3620
|1.3413
|2007.06.01 12:40
|1.3440
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1595320
|2007.06.01 12:40
|buy
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3441
|1.3261
|1.3468
|2007.06.01 13:03
|1.3435
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.60
|1595322
|2007.06.01 12:40
|sell
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3439
|1.3619
|1.3412
|2007.06.01 13:03
|1.3438
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.60
|1595784
|2007.06.01 13:03
|buy
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3436
|1.3256
|1.3463
|2007.06.01 14:36
|1.3410
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.60
|1595786
|2007.06.01 13:03
|sell
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3434
|1.3614
|1.3407
|2007.06.01 14:08
|1.3407
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.20
|1596118
|2007.06.01 14:08
|sell
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3401
|1.3582
|1.3375
|2007.06.01 14:36
|1.3412
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.60
|1596382
|2007.06.01 14:36
|buy
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3412
|1.3232
|1.3439
|2007.06.01 15:05
|1.3439
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.20
|1596383
|2007.06.01 14:36
|sell
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3410
|1.3590
|1.3383
|2007.06.04 07:23
|1.3439
|0.00
|0.00
|0.31
|-17.40
|1596668
|2007.06.01 15:05
|buy
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3444
|1.3264
|1.3471
|2007.06.04 07:23
|1.3437
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.35
|-4.20
|1599811
|2007.06.04 07:23
|buy
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3440
|1.3260
|1.3467
|2007.06.04 09:18
|1.3467
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.20
|1599812
|2007.06.04 07:23
|sell
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3437
|1.3618
|1.3411
|2007.06.04 14:26
|1.3482
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-27.00
|1600279
|2007.06.04 09:18
|buy
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3468
|1.3288
|1.3495
|2007.06.04 13:37
|1.3495
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.20
|1601280
|2007.06.04 13:37
|buy
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3497
|1.3317
|1.3524
|2007.06.04 14:26
|1.3480
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.20
|1601504
|2007.06.04 14:26
|buy
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3482
|1.3302
|1.3509
|2007.06.04 16:12
|1.3483
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.60
|1601506
|2007.06.04 14:26
|sell
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3480
|1.3660
|1.3453
|2007.06.05 13:41
|1.3529
|0.00
|0.00
|0.31
|-29.40
|1601902
|2007.06.04 16:12
|buy
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3486
|1.3306
|1.3513
|2007.06.04 16:13
|1.3485
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.60
|1601911
|2007.06.04 16:14
|buy
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3486
|1.3306
|1.3513
|2007.06.05 07:40
|1.3513
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.35
|16.20
|1603786
|2007.06.05 07:41
|buy
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3514
|1.3334
|1.3541
|2007.06.05 12:25
|1.3541
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.20
|1604731
|2007.06.05 12:26
|buy
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3547
|1.3367
|1.3574
|2007.06.05 13:41
|1.3526
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.60
|1605264
|2007.06.05 13:41
|buy
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3529
|1.3349
|1.3556
|2007.06.05 20:24
|1.3520
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.40
|1590606
|2007.05.31 12:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3452
|1.3612
|1.3425
|2007.05.31 13:42
|1.3461
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.00
|1592019
|2007.05.31 14:21
|buy
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.3441
|1.3281
|1.3468
|2007.05.31 15:00
|1.3456
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|1594153
|2007.06.01 07:06
|buy
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.3439
|1.3279
|1.3466
|2007.06.01 12:33
|1.3440
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.20
|1594992
|2007.06.01 12:32
|sell
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.3434
|1.3594
|1.3407
|2007.06.01 12:33
|1.3450
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.20
|1595190
|2007.06.01 12:35
|sell
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.3460
|1.3620
|1.3433
|2007.06.01 12:40
|1.3440
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.00
|1595575
|2007.06.01 12:49
|buy
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.3421
|1.3261
|1.3448
|2007.06.01 13:03
|1.3435
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.80
|1596021
|2007.06.01 14:02
|buy
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.3416
|1.3256
|1.3443
|2007.06.01 14:36
|1.3410
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.20
|1596633
|2007.06.01 15:04
|sell
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.3432
|1.3592
|1.3405
|2007.06.04 07:23
|1.3439
|0.00
|0.00
|0.61
|-8.40
|1600128
|2007.06.04 09:09
|sell
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.3457
|1.3617
|1.3430
|2007.06.04 14:26
|1.3482
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|1603075
|2007.06.05 04:01
|sell
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.3502
|1.3662
|1.3475
|2007.06.05 13:41
|1.3529
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-32.40
|1590888
|2007.05.31 12:30
|sell
|0.24
|eurusd
|1.3472
|1.3612
|1.3445
|2007.05.31 13:42
|1.3461
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.40
|1594882
|2007.06.01 12:30
|buy
|0.24
|eurusd
|1.3420
|1.3279
|1.3446
|2007.06.01 12:33
|1.3441
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.40
|1596217
|2007.06.01 14:11
|buy
|0.24
|eurusd
|1.3396
|1.3256
|1.3423
|2007.06.01 14:36
|1.3410
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.60
|1599497
|2007.06.04 05:53
|sell
|0.24
|eurusd
|1.3452
|1.3592
|1.3425
|2007.06.04 07:23
|1.3439
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|31.20
|1600711
|2007.06.04 12:05
|sell
|0.24
|eurusd
|1.3476
|1.3617
|1.3450
|2007.06.04 14:26
|1.3482
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.40
|1604275
|2007.06.05 10:29
|sell
|0.24
|eurusd
|1.3522
|1.3662
|1.3495
|2007.06.05 13:41
|1.3529
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.80
|1601283
|2007.06.04 13:37
|sell
|0.48
|eurusd
|1.3496
|1.3616
|1.3469
|2007.06.04 14:26
|1.3482
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|67.20
|1604671
|2007.06.05 12:25
|sell
|0.48
|eurusd
|1.3545
|1.3665
|1.3518
|2007.06.05 13:41
|1.3529
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|76.80
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|142.50
|Closed P/L:
|142.90
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1605266
|2007.06.05 13:41
|sell
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3527
|1.3707
|1.3500
|1.3518
|0.00
|0.00
|0.31
|5.40
|1606932
|2007.06.05 20:28
|buy
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3523
|1.3343
|1.3550
|1.3516
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.35
|-4.20
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|1.20
|Floating P/L:
|1.16
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|142.90
|Floating P/L:
|1.16
|Margin:
|81.15
|Balance:
|3 142.90
|Equity:
|3 144.06
|Free Margin:
|3 062.91
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|472.80
|Gross Loss:
|329.90
|Total Net Profit:
|142.90
|Profit Factor:
|1.43
|Expected Payoff:
|3.04
|Absolute Drawdown:
|13.59
|Maximal Drawdown:
|81.60 (2.59%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|2.59% (81.60)
|Total Trades:
|47
|Short Positions (won %):
|23 (39.13%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|24 (50.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|21 (44.68%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|26 (55.32%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|76.80
|loss trade:
|-32.40
|Average
|profit trade:
|22.51
|loss trade:
|-12.69
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (63.60)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-81.60)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|76.80 (1)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-81.60 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|2