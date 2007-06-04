Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1491198 Name: V1+V2_new2.1 Currency: USD 2007 June 14, 07:31
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
366428482007.06.04 09:12balanceDeposit5 000.00
366429432007.06.04 09:12buy0.01eurusd1.34580.00001.34852007.06.04 12:331.34850.000.000.002.70
366678402007.06.04 12:33buy0.02eurusd1.34870.00001.35142007.06.05 10:191.35140.000.00-0.125.40
367617962007.06.05 10:20buy0.02eurusd1.35160.00001.35432007.06.05 12:181.35430.000.000.005.40
367769012007.06.05 12:17sell0.04eurusd1.35361.45361.35082007.06.06 11:511.35080.000.000.2211.20
367665412007.06.05 10:59sell0.02eurusd1.35151.45151.34882007.06.06 11:521.35080.000.000.111.40
369491672007.06.06 15:00buy0.02eurusd1.34950.00001.35222007.06.13 19:371.33100.000.00-0.84-37.00
370456852007.06.07 10:24buy0.04eurusd1.34740.00001.35022007.06.13 19:371.33100.000.00-0.96-65.60
370899492007.06.07 14:53buy0.08eurusd1.34520.00001.34812007.06.13 19:371.33100.000.00-1.92-113.60
371121982007.06.07 16:49buy0.16eurusd1.34290.00001.34592007.06.13 19:371.33100.000.00-3.88-190.40
371802632007.06.08 07:16buy0.32eurusd1.34050.00001.34362007.06.13 19:371.33100.000.00-5.82-304.00
372067282007.06.08 09:24buy0.64eurusd1.33800.00001.34122007.06.13 19:371.33100.000.00-11.61-448.00
372172752007.06.08 09:42buy1.28eurusd1.33540.00001.33872007.06.13 19:371.33100.000.00-23.22-563.20
  0.00 0.00 -48.04 -1 695.70
Closed P/L: -1 743.74
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
381848342007.06.14 00:18sell0.01eurusd1.33091.43091.3282 1.32930.000.000.001.60
  0.00 0.00 0.00 1.60
 Floating P/L: 1.60
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -1 743.74 Floating P/L: 1.60 Margin: 5.00
Balance: 3 256.26 Equity: 3 257.86 Free Margin: 3 252.86
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 26.31 Gross Loss: 1 770.05 Total Net Profit: -1 743.74
Profit Factor: 0.01 Expected Payoff: -145.31  
Absolute Drawdown: 1 743.74 Maximal Drawdown: 1 770.05 (35.22%) Relative Drawdown: 35.22% (1 770.05)
 
Total Trades: 12 Short Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 10 (30.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 5 (41.67%) Loss trades (% of total): 7 (58.33%)
Largest profit trade: 11.42 loss trade: -586.42
Average profit trade: 5.26 loss trade: -252.86
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (26.31) consecutive losses ($): 7 (-1 770.05)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 26.31 (5) consecutive loss (count): -1 770.05 (7)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 7