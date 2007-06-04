|Account: 1491198
|Name: V1+V2_new2.1
|Currency: USD
|2007 June 14, 07:31
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|36642848
|2007.06.04 09:12
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|36642943
|2007.06.04 09:12
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3458
|0.0000
|1.3485
|2007.06.04 12:33
|1.3485
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.70
|36667840
|2007.06.04 12:33
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3487
|0.0000
|1.3514
|2007.06.05 10:19
|1.3514
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|5.40
|36761796
|2007.06.05 10:20
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3516
|0.0000
|1.3543
|2007.06.05 12:18
|1.3543
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.40
|36776901
|2007.06.05 12:17
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3536
|1.4536
|1.3508
|2007.06.06 11:51
|1.3508
|0.00
|0.00
|0.22
|11.20
|36766541
|2007.06.05 10:59
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3515
|1.4515
|1.3488
|2007.06.06 11:52
|1.3508
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|1.40
|36949167
|2007.06.06 15:00
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3495
|0.0000
|1.3522
|2007.06.13 19:37
|1.3310
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.84
|-37.00
|37045685
|2007.06.07 10:24
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3474
|0.0000
|1.3502
|2007.06.13 19:37
|1.3310
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.96
|-65.60
|37089949
|2007.06.07 14:53
|buy
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3452
|0.0000
|1.3481
|2007.06.13 19:37
|1.3310
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.92
|-113.60
|37112198
|2007.06.07 16:49
|buy
|0.16
|eurusd
|1.3429
|0.0000
|1.3459
|2007.06.13 19:37
|1.3310
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.88
|-190.40
|37180263
|2007.06.08 07:16
|buy
|0.32
|eurusd
|1.3405
|0.0000
|1.3436
|2007.06.13 19:37
|1.3310
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.82
|-304.00
|37206728
|2007.06.08 09:24
|buy
|0.64
|eurusd
|1.3380
|0.0000
|1.3412
|2007.06.13 19:37
|1.3310
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.61
|-448.00
|37217275
|2007.06.08 09:42
|buy
|1.28
|eurusd
|1.3354
|0.0000
|1.3387
|2007.06.13 19:37
|1.3310
|0.00
|0.00
|-23.22
|-563.20
|0.00
|0.00
|-48.04
|-1 695.70
|Closed P/L:
|-1 743.74
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|38184834
|2007.06.14 00:18
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3309
|1.4309
|1.3282
|1.3293
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.60
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.60
|Floating P/L:
|1.60
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-1 743.74
|Floating P/L:
|1.60
|Margin:
|5.00
|Balance:
|3 256.26
|Equity:
|3 257.86
|Free Margin:
|3 252.86
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|26.31
|Gross Loss:
|1 770.05
|Total Net Profit:
|-1 743.74
|Profit Factor:
|0.01
|Expected Payoff:
|-145.31
|Absolute Drawdown:
|1 743.74
|Maximal Drawdown:
|1 770.05 (35.22%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|35.22% (1 770.05)
|Total Trades:
|12
|Short Positions (won %):
|2 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|10 (30.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|5 (41.67%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|7 (58.33%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|11.42
|loss trade:
|-586.42
|Average
|profit trade:
|5.26
|loss trade:
|-252.86
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (26.31)
|consecutive losses ($):
|7 (-1 770.05)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|26.31 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1 770.05 (7)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|5
|consecutive losses:
|7