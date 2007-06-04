Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1491198 Name: V1+V2_new2.1 Currency: USD 2007 June 13, 11:05
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
366428482007.06.04 09:12balanceDeposit5 000.00
366429432007.06.04 09:12buy0.01eurusd1.34580.00001.34852007.06.04 12:331.34850.000.000.002.70
366678402007.06.04 12:33buy0.02eurusd1.34870.00001.35142007.06.05 10:191.35140.000.00-0.125.40
367617962007.06.05 10:20buy0.02eurusd1.35160.00001.35432007.06.05 12:181.35430.000.000.005.40
367769012007.06.05 12:17sell0.04eurusd1.35361.45361.35082007.06.06 11:511.35080.000.000.2211.20
367665412007.06.05 10:59sell0.02eurusd1.35151.45151.34882007.06.06 11:521.35080.000.000.111.40
  0.00 0.00 0.21 26.10
Closed P/L: 26.31
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
369491672007.06.06 15:00buy0.02eurusd1.34950.00001.3522 1.32720.000.00-0.84-44.60
370456852007.06.07 10:24buy0.04eurusd1.34740.00001.3502 1.32720.000.00-0.96-80.80
370899492007.06.07 14:53buy0.08eurusd1.34520.00001.3481 1.32720.000.00-1.92-144.00
371121982007.06.07 16:49buy0.16eurusd1.34290.00001.3459 1.32720.000.00-3.88-251.20
371802632007.06.08 07:16buy0.32eurusd1.34050.00001.3436 1.32720.000.00-5.82-425.60
372067282007.06.08 09:24buy0.64eurusd1.33800.00001.3412 1.32720.000.00-11.61-691.20
372172752007.06.08 09:42buy1.28eurusd1.33540.00001.3387 1.32720.000.00-23.22-1 049.60
  0.00 0.00 -48.25 -2 687.00
 Floating P/L: -2 735.25
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 26.31 Floating P/L: -2 735.25 Margin: 1 270.00
Balance: 5 026.31 Equity: 2 291.06 Free Margin: 1 021.06
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 26.31 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 26.31
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 5.26  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 5 Short Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 3 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 5 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 11.42 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 5.26 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (26.31) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 26.31 (5) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 0