|Account: 1491198
|Name: V1+V2_new2.1
|Currency: USD
|2007 June 11, 22:42
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|36642848
|2007.06.04 09:12
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|36642943
|2007.06.04 09:12
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3458
|0.0000
|1.3485
|2007.06.04 12:33
|1.3485
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.70
|36667840
|2007.06.04 12:33
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3487
|0.0000
|1.3514
|2007.06.05 10:19
|1.3514
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|5.40
|36761796
|2007.06.05 10:20
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3516
|0.0000
|1.3543
|2007.06.05 12:18
|1.3543
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.40
|36776901
|2007.06.05 12:17
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3536
|1.4536
|1.3508
|2007.06.06 11:51
|1.3508
|0.00
|0.00
|0.22
|11.20
|36766541
|2007.06.05 10:59
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3515
|1.4515
|1.3488
|2007.06.06 11:52
|1.3508
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|1.40
|0.00
|0.00
|0.21
|26.10
|Closed P/L:
|26.31
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|36949167
|2007.06.06 15:00
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3495
|0.0000
|1.3522
|1.3354
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.72
|-28.20
|37045685
|2007.06.07 10:24
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3474
|0.0000
|1.3502
|1.3354
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.72
|-48.00
|37089949
|2007.06.07 14:53
|buy
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3452
|0.0000
|1.3481
|1.3354
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.44
|-78.40
|37112198
|2007.06.07 16:49
|buy
|0.16
|eurusd
|1.3429
|0.0000
|1.3459
|1.3354
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.91
|-120.00
|37180263
|2007.06.08 07:16
|buy
|0.32
|eurusd
|1.3405
|0.0000
|1.3436
|1.3354
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.88
|-163.20
|37206728
|2007.06.08 09:24
|buy
|0.64
|eurusd
|1.3380
|0.0000
|1.3412
|1.3354
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.74
|-166.40
|37217275
|2007.06.08 09:42
|buy
|1.28
|eurusd
|1.3354
|0.0000
|1.3387
|1.3354
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.48
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-32.89
|-604.20
|Floating P/L:
|-637.09
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|26.31
|Floating P/L:
|-637.09
|Margin:
|1 270.00
|Balance:
|5 026.31
|Equity:
|4 389.22
|Free Margin:
|3 119.22
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|26.31
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|26.31
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|5.26
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|5
|Short Positions (won %):
|2 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|3 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|5 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|11.42
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|5.26
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (26.31)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|26.31 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|5
|consecutive losses:
|0