|Account: 1462235
|Name: v1+v2 new 5%
|Currency: USD
|2007 June 7, 17:37
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|36385694
|2007.05.31 12:20
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3460
|1.4460
|1.3432
|2007.06.01 10:22
|1.3432
|0.00
|0.00
|0.22
|11.20
|36362725
|2007.05.31 09:00
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3439
|1.4439
|1.3412
|2007.06.01 10:22
|1.3432
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|1.40
|36554496
|2007.06.01 14:15
|buy
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3395
|0.0000
|1.3424
|2007.06.01 15:03
|1.3424
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.20
|36545834
|2007.06.01 14:02
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3417
|0.0000
|1.3445
|2007.06.01 15:03
|1.3424
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.80
|36488360
|2007.06.01 09:00
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3438
|0.0000
|1.3465
|2007.06.01 15:03
|1.3424
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.80
|36566641
|2007.06.01 15:03
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3428
|0.0000
|1.3455
|2007.06.04 05:58
|1.3455
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|5.40
|36639938
|2007.06.04 09:03
|buy
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.3454
|1.3254
|1.3481
|2007.06.04 12:11
|1.3481
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|29.70
|36663805
|2007.06.04 12:12
|buy
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.3482
|1.3282
|1.3509
|2007.06.05 07:27
|1.3509
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.67
|29.70
|36747266
|2007.06.05 07:27
|buy
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.3512
|1.3312
|1.3539
|2007.06.05 12:17
|1.3539
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|29.70
|36774302
|2007.06.05 12:09
|sell
|1.76
|eurusd
|1.3532
|1.3652
|1.3505
|2007.06.06 12:40
|1.3505
|0.00
|0.00
|9.50
|475.20
|36639939
|2007.06.04 09:03
|sell
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.3452
|1.3652
|1.3425
|2007.06.06 12:41
|1.3504
|0.00
|0.00
|1.18
|-57.20
|36676296
|2007.06.04 13:20
|sell
|0.44
|eurusd
|1.3492
|1.3652
|1.3465
|2007.06.06 12:42
|1.3504
|0.00
|0.00
|4.76
|-52.80
|36659134
|2007.06.04 11:54
|sell
|0.22
|eurusd
|1.3472
|1.3652
|1.3445
|2007.06.06 12:42
|1.3502
|0.00
|0.00
|2.38
|-66.00
|36747477
|2007.06.05 07:27
|sell
|0.88
|eurusd
|1.3512
|1.3652
|1.3485
|2007.06.06 12:42
|1.3501
|0.00
|0.00
|4.75
|96.80
|36927616
|2007.06.06 12:42
|sell
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.3499
|1.3699
|1.3472
|2007.06.07 10:26
|1.3472
|0.00
|0.00
|1.94
|32.40
|37047197
|2007.06.07 10:27
|sell
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.3463
|1.3663
|1.3436
|2007.06.07 16:38
|1.3436
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.40
|0.00
|0.00
|24.05
|591.10
|Closed P/L:
|615.15
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|36778249
|2007.06.05 12:18
|buy
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.3544
|1.3344
|1.3571
|1.3426
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.67
|-129.80
|36804479
|2007.06.05 14:00
|buy
|0.22
|eurusd
|1.3522
|1.3342
|1.3549
|1.3426
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.32
|-211.20
|36926970
|2007.06.06 12:42
|buy
|0.48
|eurusd
|1.3502
|1.3342
|1.3529
|1.3426
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.71
|-364.80
|37039869
|2007.06.07 10:16
|buy
|0.96
|eurusd
|1.3482
|1.3342
|1.3509
|1.3426
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-537.60
|37084046
|2007.06.07 14:33
|buy
|1.92
|eurusd
|1.3462
|1.3342
|1.3489
|1.3426
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-691.20
|37105566
|2007.06.07 16:31
|buy
|3.84
|eurusd
|1.3442
|1.3342
|1.3469
|1.3426
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-614.40
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.70
|-2 549.00
|Floating P/L:
|-2 565.70
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|615.15
|Floating P/L:
|-2 565.70
|Margin:
|3 765.00
|Balance:
|6 872.90
|Equity:
|4 307.20
|Free Margin:
|542.20
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|785.63
|Gross Loss:
|170.48
|Total Net Profit:
|615.15
|Profit Factor:
|4.61
|Expected Payoff:
|38.45
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|167.68 (2.44%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|2.44% (167.68)
|Total Trades:
|16
|Short Positions (won %):
|9 (66.67%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|7 (85.71%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|12 (75.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|4 (25.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|484.70
|loss trade:
|-63.62
|Average
|profit trade:
|65.47
|loss trade:
|-42.62
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (578.41)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-167.68)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|578.41 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-167.68 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|2