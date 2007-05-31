|Account: 1462235
|Name: v1+v2 new 5%
|Currency: USD
|2007 June 5, 15:45
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|36385694
|2007.05.31 12:20
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3460
|1.4460
|1.3432
|2007.06.01 10:22
|1.3432
|0.00
|0.00
|0.22
|11.20
|36362725
|2007.05.31 09:00
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3439
|1.4439
|1.3412
|2007.06.01 10:22
|1.3432
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|1.40
|36554496
|2007.06.01 14:15
|buy
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3395
|0.0000
|1.3424
|2007.06.01 15:03
|1.3424
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.20
|36545834
|2007.06.01 14:02
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3417
|0.0000
|1.3445
|2007.06.01 15:03
|1.3424
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.80
|36488360
|2007.06.01 09:00
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3438
|0.0000
|1.3465
|2007.06.01 15:03
|1.3424
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.80
|36566641
|2007.06.01 15:03
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3428
|0.0000
|1.3455
|2007.06.04 05:58
|1.3455
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|5.40
|36639938
|2007.06.04 09:03
|buy
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.3454
|1.3254
|1.3481
|2007.06.04 12:11
|1.3481
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|29.70
|36663805
|2007.06.04 12:12
|buy
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.3482
|1.3282
|1.3509
|2007.06.05 07:27
|1.3509
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.67
|29.70
|36747266
|2007.06.05 07:27
|buy
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.3512
|1.3312
|1.3539
|2007.06.05 12:17
|1.3539
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|29.70
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.46
|130.30
|Closed P/L:
|129.84
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|36639939
|2007.06.04 09:03
|sell
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.3452
|1.3652
|1.3425
|1.3523
|0.00
|0.00
|0.59
|-78.10
|36659134
|2007.06.04 11:54
|sell
|0.22
|eurusd
|1.3472
|1.3652
|1.3445
|1.3523
|0.00
|0.00
|1.19
|-112.20
|36676296
|2007.06.04 13:20
|sell
|0.44
|eurusd
|1.3492
|1.3652
|1.3465
|1.3523
|0.00
|0.00
|2.38
|-136.40
|36747477
|2007.06.05 07:27
|sell
|0.88
|eurusd
|1.3512
|1.3652
|1.3485
|1.3523
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-96.80
|36774302
|2007.06.05 12:09
|sell
|1.76
|eurusd
|1.3532
|1.3652
|1.3505
|1.3523
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|158.40
|36778249
|2007.06.05 12:18
|buy
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.3544
|1.3344
|1.3571
|1.3521
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.30
|36804479
|2007.06.05 14:00
|buy
|0.22
|eurusd
|1.3522
|1.3342
|1.3549
|1.3521
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.20
|0.00
|0.00
|4.16
|-292.60
|Floating P/L:
|-288.44
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|129.84
|Floating P/L:
|-288.44
|Margin:
|1 705.00
|Balance:
|6 387.59
|Equity:
|6 099.15
|Free Margin:
|4 394.15
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|132.64
|Gross Loss:
|2.80
|Total Net Profit:
|129.84
|Profit Factor:
|47.37
|Expected Payoff:
|14.43
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|2.80 (0.04%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.04% (2.80)
|Total Trades:
|9
|Short Positions (won %):
|2 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|7 (85.71%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|8 (88.89%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (11.11%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|29.70
|loss trade:
|-2.80
|Average
|profit trade:
|16.58
|loss trade:
|-2.80
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (93.71)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-2.80)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|93.71 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-2.80 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|1