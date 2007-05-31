Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1462235 Name: v1+v2 new 5% Currency: USD 2007 June 5, 15:45
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
363856942007.05.31 12:20sell0.04eurusd1.34601.44601.34322007.06.01 10:221.34320.000.000.2211.20
363627252007.05.31 09:00sell0.02eurusd1.34391.44391.34122007.06.01 10:221.34320.000.000.111.40
365544962007.06.01 14:15buy0.08eurusd1.33950.00001.34242007.06.01 15:031.34240.000.000.0023.20
365458342007.06.01 14:02buy0.04eurusd1.34170.00001.34452007.06.01 15:031.34240.000.000.002.80
364883602007.06.01 09:00buy0.02eurusd1.34380.00001.34652007.06.01 15:031.34240.000.000.00-2.80
365666412007.06.01 15:03buy0.02eurusd1.34280.00001.34552007.06.04 05:581.34550.000.00-0.125.40
366399382007.06.04 09:03buy0.11eurusd1.34541.32541.34812007.06.04 12:111.34810.000.000.0029.70
366638052007.06.04 12:12buy0.11eurusd1.34821.32821.35092007.06.05 07:271.35090.000.00-0.6729.70
367472662007.06.05 07:27buy0.11eurusd1.35121.33121.35392007.06.05 12:171.35390.000.000.0029.70
  0.00 0.00 -0.46 130.30
Closed P/L: 129.84
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
366399392007.06.04 09:03sell0.11eurusd1.34521.36521.3425 1.35230.000.000.59-78.10
366591342007.06.04 11:54sell0.22eurusd1.34721.36521.3445 1.35230.000.001.19-112.20
366762962007.06.04 13:20sell0.44eurusd1.34921.36521.3465 1.35230.000.002.38-136.40
367474772007.06.05 07:27sell0.88eurusd1.35121.36521.3485 1.35230.000.000.00-96.80
367743022007.06.05 12:09sell1.76eurusd1.35321.36521.3505 1.35230.000.000.00158.40
367782492007.06.05 12:18buy0.11eurusd1.35441.33441.3571 1.35210.000.000.00-25.30
368044792007.06.05 14:00buy0.22eurusd1.35221.33421.3549 1.35210.000.000.00-2.20
  0.00 0.00 4.16 -292.60
 Floating P/L: -288.44
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 129.84 Floating P/L: -288.44 Margin: 1 705.00
Balance: 6 387.59 Equity: 6 099.15 Free Margin: 4 394.15
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 132.64 Gross Loss: 2.80 Total Net Profit: 129.84
Profit Factor: 47.37 Expected Payoff: 14.43  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 2.80 (0.04%) Relative Drawdown: 0.04% (2.80)
 
Total Trades: 9 Short Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 7 (85.71%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 8 (88.89%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (11.11%)
Largest profit trade: 29.70 loss trade: -2.80
Average profit trade: 16.58 loss trade: -2.80
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (93.71) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-2.80)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 93.71 (4) consecutive loss (count): -2.80 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 1