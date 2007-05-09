|Account: 1462235
|Name: v1+v2 new 5%
|Currency: USD
|2007 June 1, 19:00
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|34198026
|2007.05.09 22:01
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|34198105
|2007.05.09 22:03
|buy
|0.09
|eurusd
|1.3527
|1.3327
|1.3554
|2007.05.10 06:10
|1.3554
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.30
|34216637
|2007.05.10 05:45
|sell
|0.18
|eurusd
|1.3545
|1.3725
|1.3518
|2007.05.10 12:50
|1.3518
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|48.60
|34198107
|2007.05.09 22:03
|sell
|0.09
|eurusd
|1.3525
|1.3725
|1.3498
|2007.05.10 12:50
|1.3518
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.30
|34268665
|2007.05.10 12:51
|sell
|0.09
|eurusd
|1.3513
|1.3713
|1.3486
|2007.05.10 16:55
|1.3486
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.30
|34310590
|2007.05.10 17:04
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3477
|1.3357
|1.3504
|2007.05.11 13:26
|1.3504
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.05
|270.00
|34219518
|2007.05.10 06:10
|buy
|0.09
|eurusd
|1.3557
|1.3357
|1.3584
|2007.05.11 13:26
|1.3504
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.54
|-47.70
|34268998
|2007.05.10 12:51
|buy
|0.36
|eurusd
|1.3517
|1.3357
|1.3544
|2007.05.11 13:26
|1.3504
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.18
|-46.80
|34238422
|2007.05.10 09:08
|buy
|0.18
|eurusd
|1.3537
|1.3357
|1.3564
|2007.05.11 13:26
|1.3504
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.09
|-59.40
|34300194
|2007.05.10 16:38
|buy
|0.72
|eurusd
|1.3497
|1.3357
|1.3524
|2007.05.11 13:26
|1.3506
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.36
|64.80
|34306206
|2007.05.10 16:55
|sell
|0.09
|eurusd
|1.3485
|1.3685
|1.3458
|2007.05.11 13:26
|1.3507
|0.00
|0.00
|0.49
|-19.80
|34423005
|2007.05.11 13:26
|buy
|0.09
|eurusd
|1.3507
|1.3307
|1.3534
|2007.05.11 13:26
|1.3505
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.80
|34422683
|2007.05.11 13:26
|sell
|0.18
|eurusd
|1.3505
|1.3685
|1.3478
|2007.05.11 13:26
|1.3507
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.60
|34423082
|2007.05.11 13:26
|buy
|0.09
|eurusd
|1.3510
|1.3310
|1.3537
|2007.05.13 23:37
|1.3537
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.54
|24.30
|34498502
|2007.05.14 08:40
|buy
|0.09
|eurusd
|1.3542
|1.3342
|1.3569
|2007.05.15 14:32
|1.3569
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.54
|24.30
|34603043
|2007.05.15 14:32
|buy
|0.09
|eurusd
|1.3573
|1.3373
|1.3600
|2007.05.15 14:51
|1.3600
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.30
|34616079
|2007.05.15 15:02
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3605
|1.3705
|1.3578
|2007.05.16 12:01
|1.3578
|0.00
|0.00
|5.40
|270.00
|34423098
|2007.05.11 13:26
|sell
|0.09
|eurusd
|1.3504
|1.3704
|1.3477
|2007.05.16 12:01
|1.3578
|0.00
|0.00
|1.47
|-66.60
|34607659
|2007.05.15 14:40
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3585
|1.3705
|1.3558
|2007.05.16 12:01
|1.3578
|0.00
|0.00
|5.40
|70.00
|34503159
|2007.05.14 10:02
|sell
|0.36
|eurusd
|1.3544
|1.3704
|1.3517
|2007.05.16 12:01
|1.3578
|0.00
|0.00
|3.88
|-122.40
|34435080
|2007.05.11 14:31
|sell
|0.18
|eurusd
|1.3524
|1.3704
|1.3497
|2007.05.16 12:02
|1.3576
|0.00
|0.00
|2.91
|-93.60
|34602461
|2007.05.15 14:32
|sell
|0.72
|eurusd
|1.3565
|1.3705
|1.3538
|2007.05.16 12:02
|1.3575
|0.00
|0.00
|3.89
|-72.00
|34688221
|2007.05.16 12:02
|sell
|0.09
|eurusd
|1.3572
|1.3772
|1.3545
|2007.05.16 15:12
|1.3545
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.30
|34715420
|2007.05.16 15:12
|sell
|0.09
|eurusd
|1.3542
|1.3742
|1.3515
|2007.05.16 16:03
|1.3515
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.30
|34728685
|2007.05.16 16:03
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3516
|1.3396
|1.3543
|2007.05.17 07:31
|1.3543
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.15
|270.00
|34612312
|2007.05.15 14:51
|buy
|0.09
|eurusd
|1.3601
|1.3401
|1.3628
|2007.05.17 07:31
|1.3543
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.17
|-52.20
|34712808
|2007.05.16 15:08
|buy
|0.36
|eurusd
|1.3560
|1.3400
|1.3587
|2007.05.17 07:31
|1.3543
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.53
|-61.20
|34685403
|2007.05.16 11:50
|buy
|0.18
|eurusd
|1.3581
|1.3401
|1.3608
|2007.05.17 07:31
|1.3543
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.27
|-68.40
|34716531
|2007.05.16 15:13
|buy
|0.72
|eurusd
|1.3536
|1.3396
|1.3563
|2007.05.17 07:31
|1.3543
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.07
|50.40
|34781174
|2007.05.17 06:40
|sell
|0.18
|eurusd
|1.3532
|1.3712
|1.3505
|2007.05.17 12:30
|1.3505
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|48.60
|34728937
|2007.05.16 16:03
|sell
|0.09
|eurusd
|1.3512
|1.3712
|1.3485
|2007.05.17 12:30
|1.3505
|0.00
|0.00
|1.46
|6.30
|34800019
|2007.05.17 10:19
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3524
|1.3344
|1.3551
|2007.05.17 15:13
|1.3495
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-58.00
|34789251
|2007.05.17 07:31
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3544
|1.3344
|1.3571
|2007.05.17 15:13
|1.3495
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-49.00
|34818351
|2007.05.17 12:31
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3502
|1.3702
|1.3475
|2007.05.17 15:13
|1.3497
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|34818372
|2007.05.17 12:31
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3504
|1.3344
|1.3531
|2007.05.17 15:13
|1.3495
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-36.00
|34825908
|2007.05.17 12:47
|buy
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3484
|1.3344
|1.3511
|2007.05.17 15:13
|1.3495
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|88.00
|34846393
|2007.05.17 15:13
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3494
|1.3694
|1.3467
|2007.05.18 10:48
|1.3467
|0.00
|0.00
|0.54
|27.00
|34846389
|2007.05.17 15:13
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3496
|1.3296
|1.3523
|2007.05.18 12:16
|1.3477
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.61
|-19.00
|34922339
|2007.05.18 10:35
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3476
|1.3296
|1.3503
|2007.05.18 12:16
|1.3477
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|34926293
|2007.05.18 10:48
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3464
|1.3664
|1.3437
|2007.05.18 12:16
|1.3480
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.00
|34935562
|2007.05.18 11:25
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3484
|1.3664
|1.3457
|2007.05.18 12:16
|1.3479
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|35006001
|2007.05.20 23:19
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3520
|1.3720
|1.3493
|2007.05.21 09:45
|1.3493
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|27.00
|35087372
|2007.05.21 09:45
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3492
|1.3692
|1.3465
|2007.05.21 10:34
|1.3465
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|27.00
|35107401
|2007.05.21 10:39
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3440
|1.3320
|1.3467
|2007.05.21 17:05
|1.3467
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|270.00
|35005976
|2007.05.20 23:19
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3522
|1.3322
|1.3549
|2007.05.21 17:05
|1.3467
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-55.00
|35103342
|2007.05.21 10:34
|buy
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3461
|1.3321
|1.3488
|2007.05.21 17:05
|1.3467
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|48.00
|35095501
|2007.05.21 10:16
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3482
|1.3322
|1.3509
|2007.05.21 17:05
|1.3467
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-60.00
|35060568
|2007.05.21 07:43
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3502
|1.3322
|1.3529
|2007.05.21 17:05
|1.3467
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-70.00
|35175553
|2007.05.21 17:05
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3470
|1.3290
|1.3497
|2007.05.21 17:05
|1.3467
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.00
|35101896
|2007.05.21 10:34
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3462
|1.3662
|1.3435
|2007.05.23 07:45
|1.3435
|0.00
|0.00
|1.08
|27.00
|35175904
|2007.05.21 17:06
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3469
|1.3269
|1.3496
|2007.05.23 10:47
|1.3451
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.21
|-18.00
|35272267
|2007.05.22 09:45
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3449
|1.3269
|1.3476
|2007.05.23 10:47
|1.3451
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.21
|4.00
|35399866
|2007.05.23 07:46
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3432
|1.3632
|1.3405
|2007.05.23 10:47
|1.3453
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.00
|35400167
|2007.05.23 07:46
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3429
|1.3269
|1.3456
|2007.05.23 10:47
|1.3451
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|88.00
|35443549
|2007.05.23 10:47
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3453
|1.3253
|1.3480
|2007.05.23 11:46
|1.3480
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|27.00
|35476045
|2007.05.23 12:30
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3500
|1.3660
|1.3473
|2007.05.23 16:46
|1.3473
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|108.00
|35443573
|2007.05.23 10:47
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3451
|1.3651
|1.3424
|2007.05.23 16:46
|1.3473
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.00
|35458606
|2007.05.23 11:47
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3480
|1.3660
|1.3453
|2007.05.23 16:47
|1.3473
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|35520009
|2007.05.23 16:47
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3472
|1.3672
|1.3445
|2007.05.24 06:38
|1.3445
|0.00
|0.00
|1.62
|27.00
|35601795
|2007.05.24 06:38
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3444
|1.3644
|1.3417
|2007.05.24 14:37
|1.3417
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|27.00
|35460360
|2007.05.23 11:48
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3481
|1.3281
|1.3508
|2007.05.24 17:59
|1.3446
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.82
|-35.00
|35531250
|2007.05.23 17:41
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3461
|1.3281
|1.3488
|2007.05.24 17:59
|1.3446
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.63
|-30.00
|35676207
|2007.05.24 14:13
|buy
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3421
|1.3281
|1.3448
|2007.05.24 17:59
|1.3446
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|35679533
|2007.05.24 14:37
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3416
|1.3616
|1.3389
|2007.05.24 17:59
|1.3448
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-32.00
|35613288
|2007.05.24 07:38
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3441
|1.3281
|1.3468
|2007.05.24 17:59
|1.3446
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|35683217
|2007.05.24 14:56
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3436
|1.3616
|1.3409
|2007.05.24 17:59
|1.3448
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.00
|35702558
|2007.05.24 17:59
|sell
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.3447
|1.3647
|1.3420
|2007.05.25 00:47
|1.3420
|0.00
|0.00
|0.59
|29.70
|35716810
|2007.05.24 19:16
|buy
|0.22
|eurusd
|1.3429
|1.3249
|1.3456
|2007.05.25 12:57
|1.3456
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.33
|59.40
|35702490
|2007.05.24 17:59
|buy
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.3449
|1.3249
|1.3476
|2007.05.25 12:57
|1.3456
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.67
|7.70
|35790873
|2007.05.25 12:57
|buy
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.3457
|1.3257
|1.3484
|2007.05.27 23:46
|1.3446
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.67
|-12.10
|35795537
|2007.05.25 14:07
|sell
|0.44
|eurusd
|1.3459
|1.3619
|1.3432
|2007.05.29 01:36
|1.3432
|0.00
|0.00
|4.76
|118.80
|35737480
|2007.05.25 00:47
|sell
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.3419
|1.3619
|1.3392
|2007.05.29 01:38
|1.3432
|0.00
|0.00
|1.18
|-14.30
|35770692
|2007.05.25 07:56
|sell
|0.22
|eurusd
|1.3439
|1.3619
|1.3412
|2007.05.29 01:41
|1.3431
|0.00
|0.00
|2.38
|17.60
|35911817
|2007.05.29 02:00
|buy
|0.22
|eurusd
|1.3427
|1.3247
|1.3454
|2007.05.29 07:56
|1.3454
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|59.40
|35825542
|2007.05.27 23:47
|buy
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.3447
|1.3247
|1.3474
|2007.05.29 07:56
|1.3455
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.67
|8.80
|35967363
|2007.05.29 07:56
|buy
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.3457
|1.3257
|1.3484
|2007.05.29 09:01
|1.3484
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|29.70
|35985665
|2007.05.29 09:01
|buy
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.3485
|1.3285
|1.3512
|2007.05.29 12:07
|1.3512
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|29.70
|35983884
|2007.05.29 09:00
|sell
|0.22
|eurusd
|1.3479
|1.3659
|1.3452
|2007.05.29 14:01
|1.3500
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-46.20
|35971050
|2007.05.29 08:10
|sell
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.3459
|1.3659
|1.3432
|2007.05.29 14:01
|1.3500
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-45.10
|36010551
|2007.05.29 11:54
|sell
|0.44
|eurusd
|1.3499
|1.3659
|1.3472
|2007.05.29 14:01
|1.3500
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.40
|36014662
|2007.05.29 12:08
|buy
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.3515
|1.3315
|1.3542
|2007.05.29 14:01
|1.3491
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-26.40
|36022478
|2007.05.29 12:25
|sell
|0.88
|eurusd
|1.3519
|1.3659
|1.3492
|2007.05.29 14:01
|1.3500
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|167.20
|36039837
|2007.05.29 14:01
|sell
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.3490
|1.3690
|1.3463
|2007.05.29 17:31
|1.3463
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|29.70
|36073908
|2007.05.29 17:31
|sell
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.3462
|1.3662
|1.3435
|2007.05.30 06:44
|1.3435
|0.00
|0.00
|0.59
|29.70
|36039824
|2007.05.29 14:01
|buy
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.3499
|1.3299
|1.3526
|2007.05.30 20:54
|1.3428
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.67
|-78.10
|36061404
|2007.05.29 16:16
|buy
|0.22
|eurusd
|1.3479
|1.3299
|1.3506
|2007.05.30 20:54
|1.3428
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.33
|-112.20
|36076102
|2007.05.29 17:41
|buy
|0.44
|eurusd
|1.3459
|1.3299
|1.3486
|2007.05.30 20:54
|1.3428
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.66
|-136.40
|36126179
|2007.05.30 01:21
|buy
|0.88
|eurusd
|1.3439
|1.3299
|1.3466
|2007.05.30 20:54
|1.3429
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-88.00
|36234442
|2007.05.30 11:43
|buy
|1.76
|eurusd
|1.3416
|1.3296
|1.3443
|2007.05.30 20:54
|1.3428
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|211.20
|36171838
|2007.05.30 06:45
|sell
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.3433
|1.3633
|1.3406
|2007.05.30 21:38
|1.3430
|0.00
|0.00
|1.78
|3.30
|36385694
|2007.05.31 12:20
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3460
|1.4460
|1.3432
|2007.06.01 10:22
|1.3432
|0.00
|0.00
|0.22
|11.20
|36362725
|2007.05.31 09:00
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3439
|1.4439
|1.3412
|2007.06.01 10:22
|1.3432
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|1.40
|36554496
|2007.06.01 14:15
|buy
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3395
|0.0000
|1.3424
|2007.06.01 15:03
|1.3424
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.20
|36545834
|2007.06.01 14:02
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3417
|0.0000
|1.3445
|2007.06.01 15:03
|1.3424
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.80
|36488360
|2007.06.01 09:00
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3438
|0.0000
|1.3465
|2007.06.01 15:03
|1.3424
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.80
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.22
|1 329.10
|Closed P/L:
|1 293.88
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|36566641
|2007.06.01 15:03
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3428
|0.0000
|1.3455
|1.3442
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.80
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.80
|Floating P/L:
|2.80
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 293.88
|Floating P/L:
|2.80
|Margin:
|10.00
|Balance:
|6 293.88
|Equity:
|6 296.68
|Free Margin:
|6 286.68
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|3 140.94
|Gross Loss:
|1 847.06
|Total Net Profit:
|1 293.88
|Profit Factor:
|1.70
|Expected Payoff:
|13.76
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|419.36 (6.49%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|6.49% (419.36)
|Total Trades:
|94
|Short Positions (won %):
|43 (65.12%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|51 (50.98%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|54 (57.45%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|40 (42.55%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|275.40
|loss trade:
|-139.06
|Average
|profit trade:
|58.17
|loss trade:
|-46.18
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|6 (255.21)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-419.36)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|367.45 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-419.36 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|2