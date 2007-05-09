Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1462235 Name: v1+v2 new 5% Currency: USD 2007 June 1, 19:00
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
341980262007.05.09 22:01balanceDeposit5 000.00
341981052007.05.09 22:03buy0.09eurusd1.35271.33271.35542007.05.10 06:101.35540.000.000.0024.30
342166372007.05.10 05:45sell0.18eurusd1.35451.37251.35182007.05.10 12:501.35180.000.000.0048.60
341981072007.05.09 22:03sell0.09eurusd1.35251.37251.34982007.05.10 12:501.35180.000.000.006.30
342686652007.05.10 12:51sell0.09eurusd1.35131.37131.34862007.05.10 16:551.34860.000.000.0024.30
343105902007.05.10 17:04buy1.00eurusd1.34771.33571.35042007.05.11 13:261.35040.000.00-6.05270.00
342195182007.05.10 06:10buy0.09eurusd1.35571.33571.35842007.05.11 13:261.35040.000.00-0.54-47.70
342689982007.05.10 12:51buy0.36eurusd1.35171.33571.35442007.05.11 13:261.35040.000.00-2.18-46.80
342384222007.05.10 09:08buy0.18eurusd1.35371.33571.35642007.05.11 13:261.35040.000.00-1.09-59.40
343001942007.05.10 16:38buy0.72eurusd1.34971.33571.35242007.05.11 13:261.35060.000.00-4.3664.80
343062062007.05.10 16:55sell0.09eurusd1.34851.36851.34582007.05.11 13:261.35070.000.000.49-19.80
344230052007.05.11 13:26buy0.09eurusd1.35071.33071.35342007.05.11 13:261.35050.000.000.00-1.80
344226832007.05.11 13:26sell0.18eurusd1.35051.36851.34782007.05.11 13:261.35070.000.000.00-3.60
344230822007.05.11 13:26buy0.09eurusd1.35101.33101.35372007.05.13 23:371.35370.000.00-0.5424.30
344985022007.05.14 08:40buy0.09eurusd1.35421.33421.35692007.05.15 14:321.35690.000.00-0.5424.30
346030432007.05.15 14:32buy0.09eurusd1.35731.33731.36002007.05.15 14:511.36000.000.000.0024.30
346160792007.05.15 15:02sell1.00eurusd1.36051.37051.35782007.05.16 12:011.35780.000.005.40270.00
344230982007.05.11 13:26sell0.09eurusd1.35041.37041.34772007.05.16 12:011.35780.000.001.47-66.60
346076592007.05.15 14:40sell1.00eurusd1.35851.37051.35582007.05.16 12:011.35780.000.005.4070.00
345031592007.05.14 10:02sell0.36eurusd1.35441.37041.35172007.05.16 12:011.35780.000.003.88-122.40
344350802007.05.11 14:31sell0.18eurusd1.35241.37041.34972007.05.16 12:021.35760.000.002.91-93.60
346024612007.05.15 14:32sell0.72eurusd1.35651.37051.35382007.05.16 12:021.35750.000.003.89-72.00
346882212007.05.16 12:02sell0.09eurusd1.35721.37721.35452007.05.16 15:121.35450.000.000.0024.30
347154202007.05.16 15:12sell0.09eurusd1.35421.37421.35152007.05.16 16:031.35150.000.000.0024.30
347286852007.05.16 16:03buy1.00eurusd1.35161.33961.35432007.05.17 07:311.35430.000.00-18.15270.00
346123122007.05.15 14:51buy0.09eurusd1.36011.34011.36282007.05.17 07:311.35430.000.00-2.17-52.20
347128082007.05.16 15:08buy0.36eurusd1.35601.34001.35872007.05.17 07:311.35430.000.00-6.53-61.20
346854032007.05.16 11:50buy0.18eurusd1.35811.34011.36082007.05.17 07:311.35430.000.00-3.27-68.40
347165312007.05.16 15:13buy0.72eurusd1.35361.33961.35632007.05.17 07:311.35430.000.00-13.0750.40
347811742007.05.17 06:40sell0.18eurusd1.35321.37121.35052007.05.17 12:301.35050.000.000.0048.60
347289372007.05.16 16:03sell0.09eurusd1.35121.37121.34852007.05.17 12:301.35050.000.001.466.30
348000192007.05.17 10:19buy0.20eurusd1.35241.33441.35512007.05.17 15:131.34950.000.000.00-58.00
347892512007.05.17 07:31buy0.10eurusd1.35441.33441.35712007.05.17 15:131.34950.000.000.00-49.00
348183512007.05.17 12:31sell0.10eurusd1.35021.37021.34752007.05.17 15:131.34970.000.000.005.00
348183722007.05.17 12:31buy0.40eurusd1.35041.33441.35312007.05.17 15:131.34950.000.000.00-36.00
348259082007.05.17 12:47buy0.80eurusd1.34841.33441.35112007.05.17 15:131.34950.000.000.0088.00
348463932007.05.17 15:13sell0.10eurusd1.34941.36941.34672007.05.18 10:481.34670.000.000.5427.00
348463892007.05.17 15:13buy0.10eurusd1.34961.32961.35232007.05.18 12:161.34770.000.00-0.61-19.00
349223392007.05.18 10:35buy0.20eurusd1.34761.32961.35032007.05.18 12:161.34770.000.000.002.00
349262932007.05.18 10:48sell0.10eurusd1.34641.36641.34372007.05.18 12:161.34800.000.000.00-16.00
349355622007.05.18 11:25sell0.20eurusd1.34841.36641.34572007.05.18 12:161.34790.000.000.0010.00
350060012007.05.20 23:19sell0.10eurusd1.35201.37201.34932007.05.21 09:451.34930.000.000.0027.00
350873722007.05.21 09:45sell0.10eurusd1.34921.36921.34652007.05.21 10:341.34650.000.000.0027.00
351074012007.05.21 10:39buy1.00eurusd1.34401.33201.34672007.05.21 17:051.34670.000.000.00270.00
350059762007.05.20 23:19buy0.10eurusd1.35221.33221.35492007.05.21 17:051.34670.000.000.00-55.00
351033422007.05.21 10:34buy0.80eurusd1.34611.33211.34882007.05.21 17:051.34670.000.000.0048.00
350955012007.05.21 10:16buy0.40eurusd1.34821.33221.35092007.05.21 17:051.34670.000.000.00-60.00
350605682007.05.21 07:43buy0.20eurusd1.35021.33221.35292007.05.21 17:051.34670.000.000.00-70.00
351755532007.05.21 17:05buy0.20eurusd1.34701.32901.34972007.05.21 17:051.34670.000.000.00-6.00
351018962007.05.21 10:34sell0.10eurusd1.34621.36621.34352007.05.23 07:451.34350.000.001.0827.00
351759042007.05.21 17:06buy0.10eurusd1.34691.32691.34962007.05.23 10:471.34510.000.00-1.21-18.00
352722672007.05.22 09:45buy0.20eurusd1.34491.32691.34762007.05.23 10:471.34510.000.00-1.214.00
353998662007.05.23 07:46sell0.10eurusd1.34321.36321.34052007.05.23 10:471.34530.000.000.00-21.00
354001672007.05.23 07:46buy0.40eurusd1.34291.32691.34562007.05.23 10:471.34510.000.000.0088.00
354435492007.05.23 10:47buy0.10eurusd1.34531.32531.34802007.05.23 11:461.34800.000.000.0027.00
354760452007.05.23 12:30sell0.40eurusd1.35001.36601.34732007.05.23 16:461.34730.000.000.00108.00
354435732007.05.23 10:47sell0.10eurusd1.34511.36511.34242007.05.23 16:461.34730.000.000.00-22.00
354586062007.05.23 11:47sell0.20eurusd1.34801.36601.34532007.05.23 16:471.34730.000.000.0014.00
355200092007.05.23 16:47sell0.10eurusd1.34721.36721.34452007.05.24 06:381.34450.000.001.6227.00
356017952007.05.24 06:38sell0.10eurusd1.34441.36441.34172007.05.24 14:371.34170.000.000.0027.00
354603602007.05.23 11:48buy0.10eurusd1.34811.32811.35082007.05.24 17:591.34460.000.00-1.82-35.00
355312502007.05.23 17:41buy0.20eurusd1.34611.32811.34882007.05.24 17:591.34460.000.00-3.63-30.00
356762072007.05.24 14:13buy0.80eurusd1.34211.32811.34482007.05.24 17:591.34460.000.000.00200.00
356795332007.05.24 14:37sell0.10eurusd1.34161.36161.33892007.05.24 17:591.34480.000.000.00-32.00
356132882007.05.24 07:38buy0.40eurusd1.34411.32811.34682007.05.24 17:591.34460.000.000.0020.00
356832172007.05.24 14:56sell0.20eurusd1.34361.36161.34092007.05.24 17:591.34480.000.000.00-24.00
357025582007.05.24 17:59sell0.11eurusd1.34471.36471.34202007.05.25 00:471.34200.000.000.5929.70
357168102007.05.24 19:16buy0.22eurusd1.34291.32491.34562007.05.25 12:571.34560.000.00-1.3359.40
357024902007.05.24 17:59buy0.11eurusd1.34491.32491.34762007.05.25 12:571.34560.000.00-0.677.70
357908732007.05.25 12:57buy0.11eurusd1.34571.32571.34842007.05.27 23:461.34460.000.00-0.67-12.10
357955372007.05.25 14:07sell0.44eurusd1.34591.36191.34322007.05.29 01:361.34320.000.004.76118.80
357374802007.05.25 00:47sell0.11eurusd1.34191.36191.33922007.05.29 01:381.34320.000.001.18-14.30
357706922007.05.25 07:56sell0.22eurusd1.34391.36191.34122007.05.29 01:411.34310.000.002.3817.60
359118172007.05.29 02:00buy0.22eurusd1.34271.32471.34542007.05.29 07:561.34540.000.000.0059.40
358255422007.05.27 23:47buy0.11eurusd1.34471.32471.34742007.05.29 07:561.34550.000.00-0.678.80
359673632007.05.29 07:56buy0.11eurusd1.34571.32571.34842007.05.29 09:011.34840.000.000.0029.70
359856652007.05.29 09:01buy0.11eurusd1.34851.32851.35122007.05.29 12:071.35120.000.000.0029.70
359838842007.05.29 09:00sell0.22eurusd1.34791.36591.34522007.05.29 14:011.35000.000.000.00-46.20
359710502007.05.29 08:10sell0.11eurusd1.34591.36591.34322007.05.29 14:011.35000.000.000.00-45.10
360105512007.05.29 11:54sell0.44eurusd1.34991.36591.34722007.05.29 14:011.35000.000.000.00-4.40
360146622007.05.29 12:08buy0.11eurusd1.35151.33151.35422007.05.29 14:011.34910.000.000.00-26.40
360224782007.05.29 12:25sell0.88eurusd1.35191.36591.34922007.05.29 14:011.35000.000.000.00167.20
360398372007.05.29 14:01sell0.11eurusd1.34901.36901.34632007.05.29 17:311.34630.000.000.0029.70
360739082007.05.29 17:31sell0.11eurusd1.34621.36621.34352007.05.30 06:441.34350.000.000.5929.70
360398242007.05.29 14:01buy0.11eurusd1.34991.32991.35262007.05.30 20:541.34280.000.00-0.67-78.10
360614042007.05.29 16:16buy0.22eurusd1.34791.32991.35062007.05.30 20:541.34280.000.00-1.33-112.20
360761022007.05.29 17:41buy0.44eurusd1.34591.32991.34862007.05.30 20:541.34280.000.00-2.66-136.40
361261792007.05.30 01:21buy0.88eurusd1.34391.32991.34662007.05.30 20:541.34290.000.000.00-88.00
362344422007.05.30 11:43buy1.76eurusd1.34161.32961.34432007.05.30 20:541.34280.000.000.00211.20
361718382007.05.30 06:45sell0.11eurusd1.34331.36331.34062007.05.30 21:381.34300.000.001.783.30
363856942007.05.31 12:20sell0.04eurusd1.34601.44601.34322007.06.01 10:221.34320.000.000.2211.20
363627252007.05.31 09:00sell0.02eurusd1.34391.44391.34122007.06.01 10:221.34320.000.000.111.40
365544962007.06.01 14:15buy0.08eurusd1.33950.00001.34242007.06.01 15:031.34240.000.000.0023.20
365458342007.06.01 14:02buy0.04eurusd1.34170.00001.34452007.06.01 15:031.34240.000.000.002.80
364883602007.06.01 09:00buy0.02eurusd1.34380.00001.34652007.06.01 15:031.34240.000.000.00-2.80
  0.00 0.00 -35.22 1 329.10
Closed P/L: 1 293.88
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
365666412007.06.01 15:03buy0.02eurusd1.34280.00001.3455 1.34420.000.000.002.80
  0.00 0.00 0.00 2.80
 Floating P/L: 2.80
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 293.88 Floating P/L: 2.80 Margin: 10.00
Balance: 6 293.88 Equity: 6 296.68 Free Margin: 6 286.68
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 3 140.94 Gross Loss: 1 847.06 Total Net Profit: 1 293.88
Profit Factor: 1.70 Expected Payoff: 13.76  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 419.36 (6.49%) Relative Drawdown: 6.49% (419.36)
 
Total Trades: 94 Short Positions (won %): 43 (65.12%) Long Positions (won %): 51 (50.98%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 54 (57.45%) Loss trades (% of total): 40 (42.55%)
Largest profit trade: 275.40 loss trade: -139.06
Average profit trade: 58.17 loss trade: -46.18
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 6 (255.21) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-419.36)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 367.45 (5) consecutive loss (count): -419.36 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 2