Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1458045 Name: V1 e V2 Currency: USD 2007 June 7, 17:27
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
364250832007.05.31 15:10sell0.02eurusd1.34671.38831.34412007.06.01 07:051.34410.000.000.115.20
364147182007.05.31 14:21sell0.01eurusd1.34381.38761.34122007.06.01 07:051.34410.000.000.05-0.30
365080892007.06.01 12:30buy0.08eurusd1.34211.30761.34432007.06.01 12:341.34430.000.000.0017.60
363908682007.05.31 12:30buy0.01eurusd1.34791.30791.35062007.06.01 12:341.34480.000.00-0.06-3.10
364809372007.06.01 07:11buy0.04eurusd1.34371.30771.34642007.06.01 12:341.34480.000.000.004.40
364025302007.05.31 13:46buy0.02eurusd1.34581.30781.34852007.06.01 12:341.34490.000.00-0.12-1.80
364798002007.06.01 07:06sell0.01eurusd1.34381.38761.34122007.06.01 12:421.34360.000.000.000.20
365193312007.06.01 12:35sell0.02eurusd1.34611.38771.34352007.06.01 12:421.34360.000.000.005.00
365267722007.06.01 12:42sell0.01eurusd1.34351.38731.34092007.06.01 14:081.34090.000.000.002.60
365473662007.06.01 14:03buy0.04eurusd1.34101.30501.34372007.06.01 15:051.34370.000.000.0010.80
365167662007.06.01 12:34buy0.01eurusd1.34521.30521.34792007.06.01 15:051.34370.000.000.00-1.50
365293012007.06.01 12:46buy0.02eurusd1.34311.30511.34582007.06.01 15:051.34380.000.000.001.40
365698442007.06.01 15:05buy0.01eurusd1.34451.30451.34722007.06.04 11:541.34720.000.00-0.062.70
366589582007.06.04 11:54buy0.01eurusd1.34741.30741.35012007.06.05 03:501.35000.000.00-0.062.60
367308072007.06.05 03:51buy0.01eurusd1.35021.31021.35292007.06.05 12:071.35290.000.000.002.70
365499592007.06.01 14:09sell0.01eurusd1.34011.38451.33812007.06.05 14:001.35180.000.000.10-11.70
365664872007.06.01 15:03sell0.02eurusd1.34241.38401.33982007.06.05 14:011.35180.000.000.22-18.80
367624162007.06.05 10:21sell0.32eurusd1.35161.38441.34902007.06.05 14:011.35180.000.000.00-6.40
367782602007.06.05 12:18sell0.64eurusd1.35431.38491.35172007.06.05 14:011.35180.000.000.00160.00
366585972007.06.04 11:54sell0.08eurusd1.34701.38421.34442007.06.05 14:011.35180.000.000.43-38.40
368068642007.06.05 14:01sell0.04eurusd1.35171.39111.34912007.06.05 14:011.35180.000.000.00-0.40
365819902007.06.01 16:49sell0.04eurusd1.34471.38411.34212007.06.05 14:011.35180.000.000.44-28.40
366762292007.06.04 13:20sell0.16eurusd1.34931.38431.34672007.06.05 14:011.35160.000.000.86-36.80
368157502007.06.05 14:34buy0.02eurusd1.35101.31301.35372007.06.06 06:191.35370.000.00-0.125.40
367734602007.06.05 12:07buy0.01eurusd1.35311.31311.35582007.06.06 06:201.35370.000.00-0.060.60
368852652007.06.06 06:19sell0.02eurusd1.35361.39521.35102007.06.06 11:511.35100.000.000.005.20
368073712007.06.05 14:01sell0.01eurusd1.35131.39511.34872007.06.06 11:521.35090.000.000.050.40
369239202007.06.06 12:34sell0.02eurusd1.35291.39451.35032007.06.06 12:401.35030.000.000.005.20
369140682007.06.06 11:52sell0.01eurusd1.35061.39441.34802007.06.06 12:421.35020.000.000.000.40
369274212007.06.06 12:42sell0.01eurusd1.34991.39371.34732007.06.07 10:231.34730.000.000.162.60
370458302007.06.07 10:24sell0.01eurusd1.34731.39111.34472007.06.07 16:141.34470.000.000.002.60
  0.00 0.00 1.94 90.00
Closed P/L: 91.94
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
368855432007.06.06 06:20buy0.01eurusd1.35381.31381.3565 1.34290.000.00-0.18-10.90
368941052007.06.06 08:01buy0.02eurusd1.35171.31371.3544 1.34290.000.00-0.36-17.60
369477572007.06.06 14:58buy0.04eurusd1.34961.31361.3523 1.34290.000.00-0.73-26.80
370438912007.06.07 10:20buy0.08eurusd1.34751.31351.3502 1.34290.000.000.00-36.80
370890722007.06.07 14:51buy0.16eurusd1.34531.31331.3480 1.34290.000.000.00-38.40
371012602007.06.07 16:15sell0.01eurusd1.34451.38831.3419 1.34310.000.000.001.40
371112462007.06.07 16:48buy0.32eurusd1.34321.31321.3459 1.34290.000.000.00-9.60
  0.00 0.00 -1.27 -138.70
 Floating P/L: -139.97
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 91.94 Floating P/L: -139.97 Margin: 315.00
Balance: 5 420.27 Equity: 5 280.30 Free Margin: 4 965.30
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 237.62 Gross Loss: 145.68 Total Net Profit: 91.94
Profit Factor: 1.63 Expected Payoff: 2.97  
Absolute Drawdown: 26.19 Maximal Drawdown: 74.55 (1.39%) Relative Drawdown: 1.39% (74.55)
 
Total Trades: 31 Short Positions (won %): 19 (57.89%) Long Positions (won %): 12 (75.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 20 (64.52%) Loss trades (% of total): 11 (35.48%)
Largest profit trade: 160.00 loss trade: -37.97
Average profit trade: 11.88 loss trade: -13.24
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 8 (22.43) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-74.55)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 160.00 (1) consecutive loss (count): -74.55 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 2