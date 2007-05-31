Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1458045 Name: V1 e V2 Currency: USD 2007 June 6, 18:56
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
364250832007.05.31 15:10sell0.02eurusd1.34671.38831.34412007.06.01 07:051.34410.000.000.115.20
364147182007.05.31 14:21sell0.01eurusd1.34381.38761.34122007.06.01 07:051.34410.000.000.05-0.30
365080892007.06.01 12:30buy0.08eurusd1.34211.30761.34432007.06.01 12:341.34430.000.000.0017.60
363908682007.05.31 12:30buy0.01eurusd1.34791.30791.35062007.06.01 12:341.34480.000.00-0.06-3.10
364025302007.05.31 13:46buy0.02eurusd1.34581.30781.34852007.06.01 12:341.34490.000.00-0.12-1.80
364809372007.06.01 07:11buy0.04eurusd1.34371.30771.34642007.06.01 12:341.34480.000.000.004.40
364798002007.06.01 07:06sell0.01eurusd1.34381.38761.34122007.06.01 12:421.34360.000.000.000.20
365193312007.06.01 12:35sell0.02eurusd1.34611.38771.34352007.06.01 12:421.34360.000.000.005.00
365267722007.06.01 12:42sell0.01eurusd1.34351.38731.34092007.06.01 14:081.34090.000.000.002.60
365473662007.06.01 14:03buy0.04eurusd1.34101.30501.34372007.06.01 15:051.34370.000.000.0010.80
365167662007.06.01 12:34buy0.01eurusd1.34521.30521.34792007.06.01 15:051.34370.000.000.00-1.50
365293012007.06.01 12:46buy0.02eurusd1.34311.30511.34582007.06.01 15:051.34380.000.000.001.40
365698442007.06.01 15:05buy0.01eurusd1.34451.30451.34722007.06.04 11:541.34720.000.00-0.062.70
366589582007.06.04 11:54buy0.01eurusd1.34741.30741.35012007.06.05 03:501.35000.000.00-0.062.60
367308072007.06.05 03:51buy0.01eurusd1.35021.31021.35292007.06.05 12:071.35290.000.000.002.70
365499592007.06.01 14:09sell0.01eurusd1.34011.38451.33812007.06.05 14:001.35180.000.000.10-11.70
365664872007.06.01 15:03sell0.02eurusd1.34241.38401.33982007.06.05 14:011.35180.000.000.22-18.80
367624162007.06.05 10:21sell0.32eurusd1.35161.38441.34902007.06.05 14:011.35180.000.000.00-6.40
366585972007.06.04 11:54sell0.08eurusd1.34701.38421.34442007.06.05 14:011.35180.000.000.43-38.40
367782602007.06.05 12:18sell0.64eurusd1.35431.38491.35172007.06.05 14:011.35180.000.000.00160.00
365819902007.06.01 16:49sell0.04eurusd1.34471.38411.34212007.06.05 14:011.35180.000.000.44-28.40
368068642007.06.05 14:01sell0.04eurusd1.35171.39111.34912007.06.05 14:011.35180.000.000.00-0.40
366762292007.06.04 13:20sell0.16eurusd1.34931.38431.34672007.06.05 14:011.35160.000.000.86-36.80
368157502007.06.05 14:34buy0.02eurusd1.35101.31301.35372007.06.06 06:191.35370.000.00-0.125.40
367734602007.06.05 12:07buy0.01eurusd1.35311.31311.35582007.06.06 06:201.35370.000.00-0.060.60
368852652007.06.06 06:19sell0.02eurusd1.35361.39521.35102007.06.06 11:511.35100.000.000.005.20
368073712007.06.05 14:01sell0.01eurusd1.35131.39511.34872007.06.06 11:521.35090.000.000.050.40
369239202007.06.06 12:34sell0.02eurusd1.35291.39451.35032007.06.06 12:401.35030.000.000.005.20
369140682007.06.06 11:52sell0.01eurusd1.35061.39441.34802007.06.06 12:421.35020.000.000.000.40
  0.00 0.00 1.78 84.80
Closed P/L: 86.58
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
368855432007.06.06 06:20buy0.01eurusd1.35381.31381.3565 1.35030.000.000.00-3.50
368941052007.06.06 08:01buy0.02eurusd1.35171.31371.3544 1.35030.000.000.00-2.80
369274212007.06.06 12:42sell0.01eurusd1.34991.39371.3473 1.35050.000.000.00-0.60
369477572007.06.06 14:58buy0.04eurusd1.34961.31361.3523 1.35030.000.000.002.80
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -4.10
 Floating P/L: -4.10
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 86.58 Floating P/L: -4.10 Margin: 35.00
Balance: 5 414.91 Equity: 5 410.81 Free Margin: 5 375.81
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 232.26 Gross Loss: 145.68 Total Net Profit: 86.58
Profit Factor: 1.59 Expected Payoff: 2.99  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 108.67 (1.97%) Relative Drawdown: 1.97% (108.67)
 
Total Trades: 29 Short Positions (won %): 17 (52.94%) Long Positions (won %): 12 (75.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 18 (62.07%) Loss trades (% of total): 11 (37.93%)
Largest profit trade: 160.00 loss trade: -37.97
Average profit trade: 12.90 loss trade: -13.24
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 6 (17.07) consecutive losses ($): 5 (-108.67)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 160.00 (1) consecutive loss (count): -108.67 (5)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 2