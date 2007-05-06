Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1458045 Name: V1 e V2 Currency: USD 2007 May 31, 09:18
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
339205892007.05.06 21:49balanceDeposit5 000.00
339700922007.05.07 11:37sell0.02eurusd1.36161.40321.35902007.05.08 08:131.35900.000.000.115.20
339207872007.05.06 22:00sell0.01eurusd1.35931.40311.35672007.05.08 08:131.35900.000.000.050.30
340470132007.05.08 08:15sell0.01eurusd1.35851.40231.35592007.05.08 10:481.35590.000.000.002.60
340594972007.05.08 10:49sell0.01eurusd1.35561.39941.35302007.05.08 14:171.35300.000.000.002.60
340774772007.05.08 14:18buy0.08eurusd1.35221.31821.35492007.05.09 06:151.35490.000.00-0.4821.60
339206552007.05.06 22:00buy0.01eurusd1.36011.32011.36282007.05.09 06:151.35500.000.00-0.12-5.10
340598462007.05.08 10:49buy0.04eurusd1.35531.31931.35802007.05.09 06:151.35500.000.00-0.24-1.20
340483942007.05.08 08:18buy0.02eurusd1.35801.32001.36072007.05.09 06:161.35520.000.00-0.12-5.60
341275512007.05.09 06:15buy0.02eurusd1.35531.31731.35802007.05.09 06:161.35520.000.000.00-0.20
341444662007.05.09 10:46buy0.02eurusd1.35321.31521.35592007.05.09 13:241.35590.000.000.005.40
341277762007.05.09 06:16buy0.01eurusd1.35531.31531.35802007.05.09 13:241.35590.000.000.000.60
341567892007.05.09 13:14sell0.02eurusd1.35511.39671.35252007.05.09 18:321.35250.000.000.005.20
340769142007.05.08 14:17sell0.01eurusd1.35281.39661.35022007.05.09 18:321.35250.000.000.050.30
341842412007.05.09 18:19buy0.02eurusd1.35311.31511.35582007.05.10 06:111.35580.000.00-0.365.40
341600022007.05.09 13:24buy0.01eurusd1.35631.31631.35902007.05.10 06:111.35580.000.00-0.18-0.50
342168282007.05.10 05:46sell0.02eurusd1.35461.39621.35202007.05.10 12:501.35200.000.000.005.20
341879552007.05.09 18:32sell0.01eurusd1.35231.39611.34972007.05.10 12:511.35180.000.000.160.50
342687012007.05.10 12:51sell0.01eurusd1.35111.39491.34852007.05.10 16:561.34850.000.000.002.60
342684812007.05.10 12:50buy0.04eurusd1.35191.31591.35462007.05.11 13:261.35030.000.00-0.24-6.40
342199752007.05.10 06:11buy0.01eurusd1.35611.31611.35882007.05.11 13:261.35030.000.00-0.06-5.80
343105892007.05.10 17:04buy0.16eurusd1.34771.31571.35042007.05.11 13:261.35030.000.00-0.9741.60
342318182007.05.10 08:14buy0.02eurusd1.35401.31601.35672007.05.11 13:261.35040.000.00-0.12-7.20
342801562007.05.10 13:21buy0.08eurusd1.34981.31581.35252007.05.11 13:261.35030.000.00-0.484.00
344226512007.05.11 13:26buy0.01eurusd1.35061.31061.35332007.05.13 22:471.35330.000.00-0.062.70
344673622007.05.13 23:37buy0.01eurusd1.35441.31441.35712007.05.15 14:321.35710.000.00-0.062.70
346030402007.05.15 14:32buy0.01eurusd1.35731.31731.36002007.05.15 14:511.36000.000.000.002.70
346088742007.05.15 14:41sell0.16eurusd1.35881.39381.35622007.05.16 15:081.35620.000.000.8641.60
343068922007.05.10 16:56sell0.01eurusd1.34831.39211.34572007.05.16 15:081.35620.000.000.20-7.90
344229292007.05.11 13:26sell0.02eurusd1.35061.39221.34802007.05.16 15:081.35610.000.000.33-11.00
346024542007.05.15 14:32sell0.08eurusd1.35651.39371.35392007.05.16 15:081.35610.000.000.433.20
344672272007.05.13 23:37sell0.04eurusd1.35411.39351.35152007.05.16 15:111.35530.000.000.44-4.80
347143642007.05.16 15:11sell0.01eurusd1.35511.39891.35252007.05.16 15:301.35250.000.000.002.60
347311912007.05.16 16:11buy0.16eurusd1.35091.31891.35362007.05.17 06:451.35360.000.00-2.9043.20
346121422007.05.15 14:51buy0.01eurusd1.36021.32021.36292007.05.17 06:461.35360.000.00-0.24-6.60
347137002007.05.16 15:10buy0.04eurusd1.35511.31911.35782007.05.17 06:461.35360.000.00-0.73-6.00
346854022007.05.16 11:50buy0.02eurusd1.35811.32011.36082007.05.17 06:461.35370.000.00-0.36-8.80
347219202007.05.16 15:30buy0.08eurusd1.35301.31901.35572007.05.17 06:461.35370.000.00-1.455.60
347224562007.05.16 15:30sell0.01eurusd1.35231.39611.34972007.05.17 12:331.34970.000.000.162.60
348204752007.05.17 12:33sell0.01eurusd1.34951.39331.34692007.05.18 10:471.34690.000.000.052.60
349243882007.05.18 10:45buy0.08eurusd1.34741.31341.35012007.05.18 15:011.35010.000.000.0021.60
348208512007.05.17 12:33buy0.04eurusd1.34961.31361.35232007.05.18 15:011.35000.000.00-0.241.60
347831742007.05.17 06:46buy0.01eurusd1.35381.31381.35652007.05.18 15:011.35000.000.00-0.06-3.80
348039082007.05.17 10:54buy0.02eurusd1.35171.31371.35442007.05.18 15:021.35020.000.00-0.12-3.00
349694522007.05.18 15:08sell0.04eurusd1.35131.39071.34872007.05.21 09:471.34870.000.000.2210.40
349254682007.05.18 10:47sell0.01eurusd1.34671.39051.34412007.05.21 09:481.34870.000.000.05-2.00
349565872007.05.18 14:12sell0.02eurusd1.34901.39061.34642007.05.21 09:481.34850.000.000.111.00
350892712007.05.21 09:48sell0.01eurusd1.34821.39201.34562007.05.21 10:341.34570.000.000.002.50
351074932007.05.21 10:39buy0.08eurusd1.34401.31001.34672007.05.21 17:051.34670.000.000.0021.60
349675272007.05.18 15:02buy0.01eurusd1.35051.31051.35322007.05.21 17:051.34670.000.00-0.06-3.80
351018652007.05.21 10:34buy0.04eurusd1.34631.31031.34902007.05.21 17:051.34670.000.000.001.60
350899142007.05.21 09:49buy0.02eurusd1.34841.31041.35112007.05.21 17:051.34680.000.000.00-3.20
351042842007.05.21 10:34sell0.01eurusd1.34541.38921.34282007.05.23 07:461.34280.000.000.102.60
354042022007.05.23 07:52buy0.04eurusd1.34241.30641.34512007.05.23 10:471.34510.000.000.0010.80
351756122007.05.21 17:05buy0.01eurusd1.34691.30691.34962007.05.23 10:471.34510.000.00-0.12-1.80
352724582007.05.22 09:45buy0.02eurusd1.34481.30681.34752007.05.23 10:471.34520.000.00-0.120.80
354435572007.05.23 10:47buy0.01eurusd1.34531.30531.34802007.05.23 11:461.34800.000.000.002.70
353999572007.05.23 07:46sell0.01eurusd1.34261.38641.34002007.05.23 17:581.34540.000.000.00-2.80
354587872007.05.23 11:47sell0.04eurusd1.34791.38731.34532007.05.23 17:581.34540.000.000.0010.00
354428432007.05.23 10:46sell0.02eurusd1.34491.38651.34232007.05.23 17:581.34540.000.000.00-1.00
355351312007.05.23 17:58sell0.01eurusd1.34531.38911.34272007.05.24 08:061.34270.000.000.162.60
356516392007.05.24 12:15sell0.02eurusd1.34481.38641.34222007.05.24 14:061.34220.000.000.005.20
356250642007.05.24 08:07sell0.01eurusd1.34251.38631.33992007.05.24 14:061.34220.000.000.000.30
356761352007.05.24 14:13buy0.08eurusd1.34191.30791.34462007.05.24 17:581.34460.000.000.0021.60
354583922007.05.23 11:47buy0.01eurusd1.34821.30821.35092007.05.24 17:591.34460.000.00-0.18-3.60
356133252007.05.24 07:38buy0.04eurusd1.34401.30801.34672007.05.24 17:591.34460.000.000.002.40
355312402007.05.23 17:41buy0.02eurusd1.34611.30811.34882007.05.24 17:591.34470.000.00-0.36-2.80
357005332007.05.24 17:21sell0.02eurusd1.34431.38591.34172007.05.25 00:581.34170.000.000.115.20
356748642007.05.24 14:07sell0.01eurusd1.34201.38581.33942007.05.25 00:581.34170.000.000.050.30
357301122007.05.24 22:42buy0.02eurusd1.34271.30471.34542007.05.25 12:561.34540.000.000.005.40
357025842007.05.24 17:59buy0.01eurusd1.34481.30481.34752007.05.25 12:561.34540.000.00-0.060.60
357972222007.05.25 14:09sell0.04eurusd1.34691.38631.34432007.05.25 19:181.34430.000.000.0010.40
357387262007.05.25 00:59sell0.01eurusd1.34151.38531.33892007.05.25 19:181.34430.000.000.00-2.80
357697712007.05.25 07:47sell0.02eurusd1.34381.38541.34122007.05.25 19:181.34430.000.000.00-1.00
357902562007.05.25 12:56buy0.01eurusd1.34551.30551.34822007.05.29 08:101.34590.000.00-0.120.40
359071732007.05.29 01:41buy0.02eurusd1.34331.30531.34602007.05.29 08:101.34590.000.000.005.20
359712122007.05.29 08:11buy0.01eurusd1.34611.30611.34882007.05.29 09:071.34880.000.000.002.70
359871562007.05.29 09:07buy0.01eurusd1.34891.30891.35162007.05.29 12:221.35160.000.000.002.70
360147152007.05.29 12:08sell0.08eurusd1.35111.38831.34852007.05.29 14:591.34850.000.000.0020.80
359876672007.05.29 09:07sell0.04eurusd1.34881.38821.34622007.05.29 14:591.34850.000.000.001.20
358141252007.05.25 19:18sell0.01eurusd1.34421.38801.34162007.05.29 14:591.34850.000.000.10-4.30
359742362007.05.29 08:18sell0.02eurusd1.34651.38811.34392007.05.29 15:001.34840.000.000.00-3.80
360511242007.05.29 15:00sell0.01eurusd1.34831.39211.34572007.05.29 17:411.34570.000.000.002.60
360762622007.05.29 17:41sell0.01eurusd1.34551.38931.34292007.05.30 07:031.34290.000.000.052.60
361958492007.05.30 08:41sell0.02eurusd1.34501.38661.34242007.05.30 09:591.34240.000.000.005.20
361787442007.05.30 07:03sell0.01eurusd1.34271.38651.34012007.05.30 09:591.34240.000.000.000.30
360210312007.05.29 12:22buy0.01eurusd1.35181.31181.35452007.05.30 13:541.34390.000.00-0.06-7.90
360615172007.05.29 16:17buy0.04eurusd1.34761.31161.35032007.05.30 13:541.34390.000.00-0.24-14.80
361719982007.05.30 06:45buy0.16eurusd1.34341.31141.34612007.05.30 13:541.34390.000.000.008.00
362382612007.05.30 11:53buy0.32eurusd1.34131.31131.34402007.05.30 13:541.34390.000.000.0083.20
360402812007.05.29 14:02buy0.02eurusd1.34971.31171.35242007.05.30 13:541.34390.000.00-0.12-11.60
360768932007.05.29 17:42buy0.08eurusd1.34551.31151.34822007.05.31 06:211.34390.000.00-1.93-12.80
362727542007.05.30 14:30buy0.02eurusd1.34341.30541.34612007.05.31 06:211.34390.000.00-0.361.00
  0.00 0.00 -9.53 325.80
Closed P/L: 316.27
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
362108682007.05.30 09:59sell0.01eurusd1.34221.38601.3396 1.34440.000.000.16-2.20
363413782007.05.31 06:21buy0.01eurusd1.34431.30431.3470 1.34420.000.000.00-0.10
363432752007.05.31 06:25sell0.02eurusd1.34451.38611.3419 1.34440.000.000.000.20
  0.00 0.00 0.16 -2.10
 Floating P/L: -1.94
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 316.27 Floating P/L: -1.94 Margin: 15.00
Balance: 5 316.27 Equity: 5 314.33 Free Margin: 5 299.33
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 484.71 Gross Loss: 168.44 Total Net Profit: 316.27
Profit Factor: 2.88 Expected Payoff: 3.44  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 26.45 (0.50%) Relative Drawdown: 0.50% (26.45)
 
Total Trades: 92 Short Positions (won %): 41 (75.61%) Long Positions (won %): 51 (56.86%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 60 (65.22%) Loss trades (% of total): 32 (34.78%)
Largest profit trade: 83.20 loss trade: -15.04
Average profit trade: 8.08 loss trade: -5.26
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (53.96) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-12.58)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 91.20 (2) consecutive loss (count): -26.45 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 2