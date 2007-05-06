|Account: 1458045
|Name: V1 e V2
|Currency: USD
|2007 May 31, 09:18
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|33920589
|2007.05.06 21:49
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|33970092
|2007.05.07 11:37
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3616
|1.4032
|1.3590
|2007.05.08 08:13
|1.3590
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|5.20
|33920787
|2007.05.06 22:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3593
|1.4031
|1.3567
|2007.05.08 08:13
|1.3590
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|0.30
|34047013
|2007.05.08 08:15
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3585
|1.4023
|1.3559
|2007.05.08 10:48
|1.3559
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.60
|34059497
|2007.05.08 10:49
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3556
|1.3994
|1.3530
|2007.05.08 14:17
|1.3530
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.60
|34077477
|2007.05.08 14:18
|buy
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3522
|1.3182
|1.3549
|2007.05.09 06:15
|1.3549
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.48
|21.60
|33920655
|2007.05.06 22:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3601
|1.3201
|1.3628
|2007.05.09 06:15
|1.3550
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|-5.10
|34059846
|2007.05.08 10:49
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3553
|1.3193
|1.3580
|2007.05.09 06:15
|1.3550
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|-1.20
|34048394
|2007.05.08 08:18
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3580
|1.3200
|1.3607
|2007.05.09 06:16
|1.3552
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|-5.60
|34127551
|2007.05.09 06:15
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3553
|1.3173
|1.3580
|2007.05.09 06:16
|1.3552
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|34144466
|2007.05.09 10:46
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3532
|1.3152
|1.3559
|2007.05.09 13:24
|1.3559
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.40
|34127776
|2007.05.09 06:16
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3553
|1.3153
|1.3580
|2007.05.09 13:24
|1.3559
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.60
|34156789
|2007.05.09 13:14
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3551
|1.3967
|1.3525
|2007.05.09 18:32
|1.3525
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.20
|34076914
|2007.05.08 14:17
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3528
|1.3966
|1.3502
|2007.05.09 18:32
|1.3525
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|0.30
|34184241
|2007.05.09 18:19
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3531
|1.3151
|1.3558
|2007.05.10 06:11
|1.3558
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.36
|5.40
|34160002
|2007.05.09 13:24
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3563
|1.3163
|1.3590
|2007.05.10 06:11
|1.3558
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.18
|-0.50
|34216828
|2007.05.10 05:46
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3546
|1.3962
|1.3520
|2007.05.10 12:50
|1.3520
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.20
|34187955
|2007.05.09 18:32
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3523
|1.3961
|1.3497
|2007.05.10 12:51
|1.3518
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|0.50
|34268701
|2007.05.10 12:51
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3511
|1.3949
|1.3485
|2007.05.10 16:56
|1.3485
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.60
|34268481
|2007.05.10 12:50
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3519
|1.3159
|1.3546
|2007.05.11 13:26
|1.3503
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|-6.40
|34219975
|2007.05.10 06:11
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3561
|1.3161
|1.3588
|2007.05.11 13:26
|1.3503
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|-5.80
|34310589
|2007.05.10 17:04
|buy
|0.16
|eurusd
|1.3477
|1.3157
|1.3504
|2007.05.11 13:26
|1.3503
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.97
|41.60
|34231818
|2007.05.10 08:14
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3540
|1.3160
|1.3567
|2007.05.11 13:26
|1.3504
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|-7.20
|34280156
|2007.05.10 13:21
|buy
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3498
|1.3158
|1.3525
|2007.05.11 13:26
|1.3503
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.48
|4.00
|34422651
|2007.05.11 13:26
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3506
|1.3106
|1.3533
|2007.05.13 22:47
|1.3533
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|2.70
|34467362
|2007.05.13 23:37
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3544
|1.3144
|1.3571
|2007.05.15 14:32
|1.3571
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|2.70
|34603040
|2007.05.15 14:32
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3573
|1.3173
|1.3600
|2007.05.15 14:51
|1.3600
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.70
|34608874
|2007.05.15 14:41
|sell
|0.16
|eurusd
|1.3588
|1.3938
|1.3562
|2007.05.16 15:08
|1.3562
|0.00
|0.00
|0.86
|41.60
|34306892
|2007.05.10 16:56
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3483
|1.3921
|1.3457
|2007.05.16 15:08
|1.3562
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|-7.90
|34422929
|2007.05.11 13:26
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3506
|1.3922
|1.3480
|2007.05.16 15:08
|1.3561
|0.00
|0.00
|0.33
|-11.00
|34602454
|2007.05.15 14:32
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3565
|1.3937
|1.3539
|2007.05.16 15:08
|1.3561
|0.00
|0.00
|0.43
|3.20
|34467227
|2007.05.13 23:37
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3541
|1.3935
|1.3515
|2007.05.16 15:11
|1.3553
|0.00
|0.00
|0.44
|-4.80
|34714364
|2007.05.16 15:11
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3551
|1.3989
|1.3525
|2007.05.16 15:30
|1.3525
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.60
|34731191
|2007.05.16 16:11
|buy
|0.16
|eurusd
|1.3509
|1.3189
|1.3536
|2007.05.17 06:45
|1.3536
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.90
|43.20
|34612142
|2007.05.15 14:51
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3602
|1.3202
|1.3629
|2007.05.17 06:46
|1.3536
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|-6.60
|34713700
|2007.05.16 15:10
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3551
|1.3191
|1.3578
|2007.05.17 06:46
|1.3536
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.73
|-6.00
|34685402
|2007.05.16 11:50
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3581
|1.3201
|1.3608
|2007.05.17 06:46
|1.3537
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.36
|-8.80
|34721920
|2007.05.16 15:30
|buy
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3530
|1.3190
|1.3557
|2007.05.17 06:46
|1.3537
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.45
|5.60
|34722456
|2007.05.16 15:30
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3523
|1.3961
|1.3497
|2007.05.17 12:33
|1.3497
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|2.60
|34820475
|2007.05.17 12:33
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3495
|1.3933
|1.3469
|2007.05.18 10:47
|1.3469
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|2.60
|34924388
|2007.05.18 10:45
|buy
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3474
|1.3134
|1.3501
|2007.05.18 15:01
|1.3501
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.60
|34820851
|2007.05.17 12:33
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3496
|1.3136
|1.3523
|2007.05.18 15:01
|1.3500
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|1.60
|34783174
|2007.05.17 06:46
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3538
|1.3138
|1.3565
|2007.05.18 15:01
|1.3500
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|-3.80
|34803908
|2007.05.17 10:54
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3517
|1.3137
|1.3544
|2007.05.18 15:02
|1.3502
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|-3.00
|34969452
|2007.05.18 15:08
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3513
|1.3907
|1.3487
|2007.05.21 09:47
|1.3487
|0.00
|0.00
|0.22
|10.40
|34925468
|2007.05.18 10:47
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3467
|1.3905
|1.3441
|2007.05.21 09:48
|1.3487
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|-2.00
|34956587
|2007.05.18 14:12
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3490
|1.3906
|1.3464
|2007.05.21 09:48
|1.3485
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|1.00
|35089271
|2007.05.21 09:48
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3482
|1.3920
|1.3456
|2007.05.21 10:34
|1.3457
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.50
|35107493
|2007.05.21 10:39
|buy
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3440
|1.3100
|1.3467
|2007.05.21 17:05
|1.3467
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.60
|34967527
|2007.05.18 15:02
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3505
|1.3105
|1.3532
|2007.05.21 17:05
|1.3467
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|-3.80
|35101865
|2007.05.21 10:34
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3463
|1.3103
|1.3490
|2007.05.21 17:05
|1.3467
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.60
|35089914
|2007.05.21 09:49
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3484
|1.3104
|1.3511
|2007.05.21 17:05
|1.3468
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.20
|35104284
|2007.05.21 10:34
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3454
|1.3892
|1.3428
|2007.05.23 07:46
|1.3428
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|2.60
|35404202
|2007.05.23 07:52
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3424
|1.3064
|1.3451
|2007.05.23 10:47
|1.3451
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.80
|35175612
|2007.05.21 17:05
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3469
|1.3069
|1.3496
|2007.05.23 10:47
|1.3451
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|-1.80
|35272458
|2007.05.22 09:45
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3448
|1.3068
|1.3475
|2007.05.23 10:47
|1.3452
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|0.80
|35443557
|2007.05.23 10:47
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3453
|1.3053
|1.3480
|2007.05.23 11:46
|1.3480
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.70
|35399957
|2007.05.23 07:46
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3426
|1.3864
|1.3400
|2007.05.23 17:58
|1.3454
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.80
|35458787
|2007.05.23 11:47
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3479
|1.3873
|1.3453
|2007.05.23 17:58
|1.3454
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|35442843
|2007.05.23 10:46
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3449
|1.3865
|1.3423
|2007.05.23 17:58
|1.3454
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.00
|35535131
|2007.05.23 17:58
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3453
|1.3891
|1.3427
|2007.05.24 08:06
|1.3427
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|2.60
|35651639
|2007.05.24 12:15
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3448
|1.3864
|1.3422
|2007.05.24 14:06
|1.3422
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.20
|35625064
|2007.05.24 08:07
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3425
|1.3863
|1.3399
|2007.05.24 14:06
|1.3422
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|35676135
|2007.05.24 14:13
|buy
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3419
|1.3079
|1.3446
|2007.05.24 17:58
|1.3446
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.60
|35458392
|2007.05.23 11:47
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3482
|1.3082
|1.3509
|2007.05.24 17:59
|1.3446
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.18
|-3.60
|35613325
|2007.05.24 07:38
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3440
|1.3080
|1.3467
|2007.05.24 17:59
|1.3446
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.40
|35531240
|2007.05.23 17:41
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3461
|1.3081
|1.3488
|2007.05.24 17:59
|1.3447
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.36
|-2.80
|35700533
|2007.05.24 17:21
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3443
|1.3859
|1.3417
|2007.05.25 00:58
|1.3417
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|5.20
|35674864
|2007.05.24 14:07
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3420
|1.3858
|1.3394
|2007.05.25 00:58
|1.3417
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|0.30
|35730112
|2007.05.24 22:42
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3427
|1.3047
|1.3454
|2007.05.25 12:56
|1.3454
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.40
|35702584
|2007.05.24 17:59
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3448
|1.3048
|1.3475
|2007.05.25 12:56
|1.3454
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|0.60
|35797222
|2007.05.25 14:09
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3469
|1.3863
|1.3443
|2007.05.25 19:18
|1.3443
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.40
|35738726
|2007.05.25 00:59
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3415
|1.3853
|1.3389
|2007.05.25 19:18
|1.3443
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.80
|35769771
|2007.05.25 07:47
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3438
|1.3854
|1.3412
|2007.05.25 19:18
|1.3443
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.00
|35790256
|2007.05.25 12:56
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3455
|1.3055
|1.3482
|2007.05.29 08:10
|1.3459
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|0.40
|35907173
|2007.05.29 01:41
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3433
|1.3053
|1.3460
|2007.05.29 08:10
|1.3459
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.20
|35971212
|2007.05.29 08:11
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3461
|1.3061
|1.3488
|2007.05.29 09:07
|1.3488
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.70
|35987156
|2007.05.29 09:07
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3489
|1.3089
|1.3516
|2007.05.29 12:22
|1.3516
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.70
|36014715
|2007.05.29 12:08
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3511
|1.3883
|1.3485
|2007.05.29 14:59
|1.3485
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.80
|35987667
|2007.05.29 09:07
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3488
|1.3882
|1.3462
|2007.05.29 14:59
|1.3485
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.20
|35814125
|2007.05.25 19:18
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3442
|1.3880
|1.3416
|2007.05.29 14:59
|1.3485
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|-4.30
|35974236
|2007.05.29 08:18
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3465
|1.3881
|1.3439
|2007.05.29 15:00
|1.3484
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.80
|36051124
|2007.05.29 15:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3483
|1.3921
|1.3457
|2007.05.29 17:41
|1.3457
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.60
|36076262
|2007.05.29 17:41
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3455
|1.3893
|1.3429
|2007.05.30 07:03
|1.3429
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|2.60
|36195849
|2007.05.30 08:41
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3450
|1.3866
|1.3424
|2007.05.30 09:59
|1.3424
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.20
|36178744
|2007.05.30 07:03
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3427
|1.3865
|1.3401
|2007.05.30 09:59
|1.3424
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|36021031
|2007.05.29 12:22
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3518
|1.3118
|1.3545
|2007.05.30 13:54
|1.3439
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|-7.90
|36061517
|2007.05.29 16:17
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3476
|1.3116
|1.3503
|2007.05.30 13:54
|1.3439
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|-14.80
|36171998
|2007.05.30 06:45
|buy
|0.16
|eurusd
|1.3434
|1.3114
|1.3461
|2007.05.30 13:54
|1.3439
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|36238261
|2007.05.30 11:53
|buy
|0.32
|eurusd
|1.3413
|1.3113
|1.3440
|2007.05.30 13:54
|1.3439
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|83.20
|36040281
|2007.05.29 14:02
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3497
|1.3117
|1.3524
|2007.05.30 13:54
|1.3439
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|-11.60
|36076893
|2007.05.29 17:42
|buy
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3455
|1.3115
|1.3482
|2007.05.31 06:21
|1.3439
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.93
|-12.80
|36272754
|2007.05.30 14:30
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3434
|1.3054
|1.3461
|2007.05.31 06:21
|1.3439
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.36
|1.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.53
|325.80
|Closed P/L:
|316.27
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|36210868
|2007.05.30 09:59
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3422
|1.3860
|1.3396
|1.3444
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|-2.20
|36341378
|2007.05.31 06:21
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3443
|1.3043
|1.3470
|1.3442
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|36343275
|2007.05.31 06:25
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3445
|1.3861
|1.3419
|1.3444
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|-2.10
|Floating P/L:
|-1.94
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|316.27
|Floating P/L:
|-1.94
|Margin:
|15.00
|Balance:
|5 316.27
|Equity:
|5 314.33
|Free Margin:
|5 299.33
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|484.71
|Gross Loss:
|168.44
|Total Net Profit:
|316.27
|Profit Factor:
|2.88
|Expected Payoff:
|3.44
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|26.45 (0.50%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.50% (26.45)
|Total Trades:
|92
|Short Positions (won %):
|41 (75.61%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|51 (56.86%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|60 (65.22%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|32 (34.78%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|83.20
|loss trade:
|-15.04
|Average
|profit trade:
|8.08
|loss trade:
|-5.26
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (53.96)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-12.58)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|91.20 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-26.45 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|2