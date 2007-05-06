Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1457900 Name: V1mini solo V2mini solo 15M Currency: USD 2007 May 25, 19:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
339204442007.05.06 18:29balanceDeposit5 000.00
339458912007.05.07 04:20sell0.09eurusd1.36021.40401.35762007.05.07 19:131.35980.000.000.003.60
  V2
339459272007.05.07 04:20buy0.09eurusd1.36051.32051.36322007.05.09 13:241.35620.000.00-1.08-38.70
  V1
339760722007.05.07 12:38sell0.18eurusd1.36251.40411.35992007.05.07 19:131.35990.000.000.0046.80
  V2[tp]
339950112007.05.07 19:14sell0.09eurusd1.35971.40351.35712007.05.08 08:111.35950.000.000.491.80
  V2
340331642007.05.08 05:46sell0.18eurusd1.36201.40361.35942007.05.08 08:121.35940.000.000.0046.80
  V2[tp]
340460602007.05.08 08:12sell0.09eurusd1.35911.40291.35652007.05.08 10:071.35650.000.000.0023.40
  V2[tp]
340479202007.05.08 08:17buy0.18eurusd1.35831.32031.36102007.05.09 13:241.35620.000.00-1.09-37.80
  V1
340562802007.05.08 10:08sell0.09eurusd1.35631.40011.35372007.05.08 14:141.35370.000.000.0023.40
  V2[tp]
340568882007.05.08 10:11buy0.36eurusd1.35621.32021.35892007.05.09 13:241.35620.000.00-2.180.00
  V1
340754882007.05.08 14:15buy0.72eurusd1.35361.31961.35632007.05.09 13:241.35620.000.00-4.36187.20
  V1
340758362007.05.08 14:15sell0.09eurusd1.35341.39721.35082007.05.09 18:191.35310.000.000.492.70
  V2
341572642007.05.09 13:15sell0.18eurusd1.35571.39731.35312007.05.09 18:181.35310.000.000.0046.80
  V2[tp]
341609432007.05.09 13:25buy0.09eurusd1.35631.31631.35902007.05.10 06:111.35580.000.00-1.63-4.50
  V1
341842472007.05.09 18:19buy0.18eurusd1.35311.31511.35582007.05.10 06:111.35580.000.00-3.2748.60
  V1[tp]
341848912007.05.09 18:19sell0.09eurusd1.35241.39621.34982007.05.10 12:511.35160.000.001.467.20
  V2
342178802007.05.10 06:00sell0.18eurusd1.35471.39631.35212007.05.10 12:501.35210.000.000.0046.80
  V2[tp]
342199742007.05.10 06:11buy0.09eurusd1.35611.31611.35882007.05.11 13:261.35030.000.00-0.54-52.20
  V1
342318002007.05.10 08:14buy0.18eurusd1.35401.31601.35672007.05.11 13:261.35040.000.00-1.09-64.80
  V1
342687302007.05.10 12:51buy0.36eurusd1.35191.31591.35462007.05.11 13:261.35030.000.00-2.18-57.60
  V1
342693232007.05.10 12:51sell0.09eurusd1.35131.39511.34872007.05.10 16:551.34870.000.000.0023.40
  V2[tp]
342800112007.05.10 13:21buy0.72eurusd1.34981.31581.35252007.05.11 13:261.35040.000.00-4.3643.20
  V1
343060572007.05.10 16:55sell0.10eurusd1.34851.39231.34592007.05.15 10:251.35280.000.001.62-43.00
  V2
343105662007.05.10 17:04buy1.00eurusd1.34771.31571.35042007.05.11 13:261.35030.000.00-6.05260.00
  V1
344226922007.05.11 13:26buy0.10eurusd1.35071.31071.35342007.05.13 22:481.35340.000.00-0.6127.00
  V1[tp]
344240962007.05.11 13:33sell0.20eurusd1.35081.39241.34822007.05.15 10:261.35280.000.002.16-40.00
  V2
344619712007.05.13 22:07sell0.40eurusd1.35311.39251.35052007.05.15 10:261.35280.000.002.1612.00
  V2
344647172007.05.13 22:48buy0.10eurusd1.35361.31361.35632007.05.15 12:341.35620.000.00-0.6126.00
  V1
345052422007.05.14 10:32sell0.80eurusd1.35541.39261.35282007.05.15 10:251.35280.000.004.32208.00
  V2[tp]
345756822007.05.15 10:26sell0.10eurusd1.35271.39651.35012007.05.16 12:031.35710.000.000.54-44.00
  V2
345841412007.05.15 12:32sell0.20eurusd1.35511.39671.35252007.05.16 12:411.35710.000.001.08-40.00
  V2
345859152007.05.15 12:34buy0.10eurusd1.35671.31671.35942007.05.15 14:321.35730.000.000.006.00
  V1
345929762007.05.15 13:08buy0.20eurusd1.35461.31661.35732007.05.15 14:321.35730.000.000.0054.00
  V1[tp]
346036682007.05.15 14:32sell0.40eurusd1.35741.39681.35482007.05.16 12:031.35710.000.002.1612.00
  V2
346040072007.05.15 14:32buy0.10eurusd1.35751.31751.36022007.05.15 15:021.36020.000.000.0027.00
  V1[tp]
346115052007.05.15 14:51sell0.80eurusd1.35971.39691.35712007.05.16 12:031.35710.000.004.32208.00
  V2[tp]
346155832007.05.15 15:02buy0.10eurusd1.36051.32051.36322007.05.17 07:311.35420.000.00-2.42-63.00
  V1
346827582007.05.16 11:41buy0.20eurusd1.35841.32041.36112007.05.17 07:311.35440.000.00-3.63-80.00
  V1
346897462007.05.16 12:04sell0.20eurusd1.35741.39901.35482007.05.16 12:411.35710.000.000.006.00
  V2
346947162007.05.16 12:41sell0.10eurusd1.35681.40061.35422007.05.16 15:121.35420.000.000.0026.00
  V2[tp]
347127122007.05.16 15:08buy0.40eurusd1.35631.32031.35902007.05.17 07:311.35420.000.00-7.26-84.00
  V1
347161822007.05.16 15:13sell0.10eurusd1.35361.39741.35102007.05.16 16:111.35100.000.000.0026.00
  V2[tp]
347164922007.05.16 15:13buy0.80eurusd1.35371.31971.35642007.05.17 07:311.35430.000.00-14.5248.00
  V1
347286932007.05.16 16:03buy1.60eurusd1.35161.31961.35432007.05.17 07:311.35430.000.00-29.04432.00
  V1[tp]
347311672007.05.16 16:11sell0.11eurusd1.35081.39461.34822007.05.17 12:301.35050.000.001.783.30
  V2
347734612007.05.17 04:16sell0.22eurusd1.35311.39471.35052007.05.17 12:301.35050.000.000.0057.20
  V2[tp]
347891942007.05.17 07:31buy0.11eurusd1.35441.31441.35712007.05.18 08:121.35080.000.00-0.67-39.60
  V1
348002472007.05.17 10:20buy0.22eurusd1.35231.31431.35502007.05.18 08:131.35080.000.00-1.33-33.00
  V1
348183532007.05.17 12:31sell0.11eurusd1.35021.39401.34762007.05.18 10:351.34770.000.000.5927.50
  V2
348186872007.05.17 12:31buy0.44eurusd1.35021.31421.35292007.05.18 08:121.35080.000.00-2.6626.40
  V1
348305062007.05.17 13:13buy0.88eurusd1.34811.31411.35082007.05.18 08:121.35080.000.00-5.32237.60
  V1[tp]
349013992007.05.18 08:13buy0.11eurusd1.35111.31111.35382007.05.18 14:281.34960.000.000.00-16.50
  V1
349133442007.05.18 09:18buy0.22eurusd1.34901.31101.35172007.05.18 14:281.34960.000.000.0013.20
  V1
349223352007.05.18 10:35sell0.11eurusd1.34741.39121.34482007.05.21 09:431.34940.000.000.59-22.00
  V2
349254362007.05.18 10:47buy0.44eurusd1.34691.31091.34962007.05.18 14:281.34960.000.000.00118.80
  V1[tp]
349608562007.05.18 14:28buy0.12eurusd1.34981.30981.35252007.05.20 21:131.35250.000.00-0.7332.40
  V1[tp]
349614812007.05.18 14:30sell0.24eurusd1.34971.39131.34712007.05.21 09:451.34930.000.001.309.60
  V2
349743072007.05.18 15:32sell0.48eurusd1.35191.39131.34932007.05.21 09:431.34940.000.002.59120.00
  V2
349925722007.05.20 22:00buy0.12eurusd1.35211.31211.35482007.05.23 11:251.34580.000.00-1.46-75.60
  V1
350844912007.05.21 09:34buy0.24eurusd1.35001.31201.35272007.05.23 11:251.34590.000.00-2.90-98.40
  V1
350874732007.05.21 09:45sell0.12eurusd1.34921.39301.34662007.05.21 10:341.34660.000.000.0031.20
  V2[tp]
350971992007.05.21 10:21buy0.48eurusd1.34791.31191.35062007.05.23 11:251.34580.000.00-5.80-100.80
  V1
351019592007.05.21 10:34sell0.12eurusd1.34641.39021.34382007.05.21 10:391.34380.000.000.0031.20
  V2[tp]
351038462007.05.21 10:34buy0.96eurusd1.34571.31171.34842007.05.23 11:251.34600.000.00-11.6228.80
  V1
351073942007.05.21 10:39sell0.12eurusd1.34391.38771.34132007.05.23 07:461.34290.000.001.3012.00
  V2
351691782007.05.21 16:19sell0.24eurusd1.34621.38781.34362007.05.23 07:451.34360.000.002.6062.40
  V2[tp]
354008992007.05.23 07:47sell0.12eurusd1.34291.38671.34032007.05.23 16:461.34730.000.000.00-52.80
  V2
354011602007.05.23 07:47buy1.92eurusd1.34321.31121.34592007.05.23 11:251.34580.000.000.00499.20
  V1
354434212007.05.23 10:47sell0.24eurusd1.34521.38681.34262007.05.23 16:471.34730.000.000.00-50.40
  V2
354512812007.05.23 11:26buy0.12eurusd1.34631.30631.34902007.05.23 11:531.34900.000.000.0032.40
  V1[tp]
354578912007.05.23 11:46sell0.48eurusd1.34751.38691.34492007.05.23 16:461.34730.000.000.009.60
  V2
354631682007.05.23 11:54buy0.12eurusd1.34931.30931.35202007.05.24 13:291.34570.000.00-2.18-43.20
  V1
354699462007.05.23 12:08sell0.96eurusd1.34981.38701.34722007.05.23 16:461.34730.000.000.00240.00
  V2
355200112007.05.23 16:47sell0.13eurusd1.34721.39101.34462007.05.24 06:381.34460.000.002.1133.80
  V2[tp]
355206232007.05.23 16:51buy0.26eurusd1.34721.30921.34992007.05.24 13:291.34570.000.00-4.72-39.00
  V1
355384842007.05.23 18:16buy0.52eurusd1.34511.30911.34782007.05.24 13:291.34570.000.00-9.4431.20
  V1
356016992007.05.24 06:38sell0.13eurusd1.34441.38821.34182007.05.24 14:371.34180.000.000.0033.80
  V2[tp]
356244212007.05.24 08:05buy1.04eurusd1.34301.30901.34572007.05.24 13:291.34570.000.000.00280.80
  V1[tp]
356651032007.05.24 13:29buy0.13eurusd1.34601.30601.34872007.05.25 10:551.34410.000.00-0.79-24.70
  V1
356686222007.05.24 14:00buy0.26eurusd1.34361.30561.34632007.05.25 10:551.34430.000.00-1.5718.20
  V1
356796782007.05.24 14:37sell0.13eurusd1.34161.38541.33902007.05.25 01:051.34130.000.000.703.90
  V2
356833992007.05.24 14:56sell0.26eurusd1.34381.38541.34122007.05.25 01:051.34130.000.001.4065.00
  V2
357406002007.05.25 01:05buy0.52eurusd1.34151.30551.34422007.05.25 10:551.34410.000.000.00135.20
  V1
357802462007.05.25 10:55buy0.13eurusd1.34441.30441.34712007.05.25 14:081.34710.000.000.0035.10
  V1[tp]
  0.00 0.00 -101.35 2 913.90
Closed P/L: 2 812.55
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
357414842007.05.25 01:05sell0.13eurusd1.34121.38501.3386 1.34480.000.000.70-46.80
  V2
357613022007.05.25 06:28sell0.26eurusd1.34351.38511.3409 1.34480.000.001.40-33.80
  V2
357941862007.05.25 14:00sell0.52eurusd1.34581.38521.3432 1.34480.000.002.8152.00
  V2
357961732007.05.25 14:08buy0.14eurusd1.34731.30731.3500 1.34460.000.00-0.85-37.80
  V1
358065202007.05.25 15:38buy0.28eurusd1.34521.30721.3479 1.34460.000.00-1.69-16.80
  V1
  0.00 0.00 2.37 -83.20
 Floating P/L: -80.83
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 2 812.55 Floating P/L: -80.83 Margin: 910.00
Balance: 7 812.55 Equity: 7 731.72 Free Margin: 6 821.72
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 4 095.11 Gross Loss: 1 282.56 Total Net Profit: 2 812.55
Profit Factor: 3.19 Expected Payoff: 33.89  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 240.31 (3.74%) Relative Drawdown: 3.74% (240.31)
 
Total Trades: 83 Short Positions (won %): 40 (82.50%) Long Positions (won %): 43 (55.81%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 57 (68.67%) Loss trades (% of total): 26 (31.33%)
Largest profit trade: 499.20 loss trade: -106.60
Average profit trade: 71.84 loss trade: -49.33
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 6 (146.29) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-240.31)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 499.20 (1) consecutive loss (count): -240.31 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 1