Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1457896 Name: V1 solo V2 Solo 1M Currency: USD 2007 June 1, 19:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
339204402007.05.06 18:25balanceDeposit5 000.00
339207632007.05.06 22:00buy0.01eurusd1.36011.34011.36282007.05.09 13:331.35630.000.00-0.12-3.80
  V1+V2
339208452007.05.06 22:00sell0.01eurusd1.35941.37941.35672007.05.06 22:011.35990.000.000.00-0.50
  V1+V2
339215932007.05.06 22:01sell0.01eurusd1.35941.37941.35672007.05.08 08:151.35870.000.000.050.70
  V1+V2
339626442007.05.07 10:01sell0.02eurusd1.36151.37951.35882007.05.08 08:151.35880.000.000.115.40
  V1+V2[tp]
340495962007.05.08 08:23buy0.02eurusd1.35811.34011.36082007.05.09 13:331.35640.000.00-0.12-3.40
  V1+V2
340562812007.05.08 10:08sell0.01eurusd1.35631.37631.35362007.05.08 14:141.35360.000.000.002.70
  V1+V2[tp]
340589412007.05.08 10:45buy0.04eurusd1.35611.34011.35882007.05.09 13:331.35630.000.00-0.240.80
  V1+V2
340754892007.05.08 14:15buy0.08eurusd1.35361.33961.35632007.05.09 13:331.35630.000.00-0.4821.60
  V1+V2[tp]
340758372007.05.08 14:15sell0.01eurusd1.35341.37341.35072007.05.08 14:151.35350.000.000.00-0.10
  V1+V2
340763412007.05.08 14:16sell0.01eurusd1.35371.37371.35102007.05.09 18:191.35300.000.000.050.70
  V1+V2
341572622007.05.09 13:15sell0.02eurusd1.35571.37371.35302007.05.09 18:191.35300.000.000.005.40
  V1+V2[tp]
341634912007.05.09 13:33buy0.01eurusd1.35671.33671.35942007.05.10 04:531.35340.000.00-0.18-3.30
  V1+V2
341702102007.05.09 14:46buy0.02eurusd1.35471.33671.35742007.05.10 04:561.35350.000.00-0.36-2.40
  V1+V2
341848392007.05.09 18:19sell0.01eurusd1.35251.37251.34982007.05.10 12:511.35160.000.000.160.90
  V1+V2
341869562007.05.09 18:27buy0.04eurusd1.35271.33671.35542007.05.10 04:531.35340.000.00-0.732.80
  V1+V2
342148632007.05.10 04:56buy0.01eurusd1.35361.33361.35632007.05.10 06:331.35630.000.000.002.70
  V1+V2[tp]
342166402007.05.10 05:45sell0.02eurusd1.35451.37251.35182007.05.10 12:501.35180.000.000.005.40
  V1+V2[tp]
342224642007.05.10 06:33buy0.01eurusd1.35641.33641.35912007.05.11 12:041.34910.000.00-0.06-7.30
  V1+V2
342316472007.05.10 08:14buy0.02eurusd1.35441.33641.35712007.05.11 12:041.34920.000.00-0.12-10.40
  V1+V2
342419592007.05.10 09:23buy0.04eurusd1.35241.33641.35512007.05.11 12:041.34910.000.00-0.24-13.20
  V1+V2
342693452007.05.10 12:51sell0.01eurusd1.35131.37131.34862007.05.10 16:551.34860.000.000.002.70
  V1+V2[tp]
342780642007.05.10 13:18buy0.08eurusd1.35041.33641.35312007.05.11 12:041.34910.000.00-0.48-10.40
  V1+V2
343062082007.05.10 16:55sell0.01eurusd1.34851.36851.34582007.05.16 12:011.35780.000.000.20-9.30
  V1+V2
343072152007.05.10 16:57buy0.16eurusd1.34841.33641.35112007.05.11 12:041.34910.000.00-0.9711.20
  V1+V2
343522702007.05.11 01:01buy0.32eurusd1.34641.33641.34912007.05.11 12:041.34910.000.000.0086.40
  V1+V2[tp]
344070402007.05.11 12:04buy0.01eurusd1.34941.32941.35212007.05.11 14:301.35210.000.000.002.70
  V1+V2[tp]
344227462007.05.11 13:26sell0.02eurusd1.35051.36851.34782007.05.16 12:021.35760.000.000.33-14.20
  V1+V2
344345292007.05.11 14:31buy0.01eurusd1.35241.33241.35512007.05.13 22:001.35270.000.00-0.060.30
  V1+V2
344383502007.05.11 14:46sell0.04eurusd1.35251.36851.34982007.05.16 12:011.35780.000.000.66-21.20
  V1+V2
344610392007.05.13 22:01buy0.01eurusd1.35341.33341.35612007.05.15 12:331.35610.000.00-0.062.70
  V1+V2[tp]
344764452007.05.14 02:45sell0.08eurusd1.35451.36851.35182007.05.16 12:021.35740.000.000.86-23.20
  V1+V2
345858542007.05.15 12:34buy0.01eurusd1.35661.33661.35932007.05.15 14:321.35720.000.000.000.60
  V1+V2
345929522007.05.15 13:08buy0.02eurusd1.35451.33651.35722007.05.15 14:321.35720.000.000.005.40
  V1+V2[tp]
346024652007.05.15 14:32sell0.16eurusd1.35651.36851.35382007.05.16 12:011.35780.000.000.86-20.80
  V1+V2
346033902007.05.15 14:32buy0.01eurusd1.35751.33751.36022007.05.15 15:021.36020.000.000.002.70
  V1+V2[tp]
346076472007.05.15 14:40sell0.32eurusd1.35851.36851.35582007.05.16 12:021.35760.000.001.7328.80
  V1+V2
346155852007.05.15 15:02buy0.01eurusd1.36051.34051.36322007.05.17 06:411.35340.000.00-0.24-7.10
  V1+V2
346160452007.05.15 15:02sell0.64eurusd1.36051.36851.35782007.05.16 12:011.35780.000.003.46172.80
  V1+V2[tp]
346822092007.05.16 11:40buy0.02eurusd1.35851.34051.36122007.05.17 06:451.35340.000.00-0.36-10.20
  V1+V2
346879732007.05.16 12:02sell0.02eurusd1.35731.37531.35462007.05.16 12:021.35740.000.000.00-0.20
  V1+V2
346883752007.05.16 12:02sell0.01eurusd1.35731.37731.35462007.05.16 15:121.35460.000.000.002.70
  V1+V2[tp]
347137662007.05.16 15:10buy0.04eurusd1.35511.33911.35782007.05.17 06:411.35340.000.00-0.73-6.80
  V1+V2
347155322007.05.16 15:12sell0.01eurusd1.35411.37411.35142007.05.16 16:031.35140.000.000.002.70
  V1+V2[tp]
347216332007.05.16 15:30buy0.08eurusd1.35311.33911.35582007.05.17 06:451.35350.000.00-1.453.20
  V1+V2
347293412007.05.16 16:03sell0.01eurusd1.35131.37131.34862007.05.17 11:161.35060.000.000.160.70
  V1+V2
347317152007.05.16 16:12buy0.16eurusd1.35071.33871.35342007.05.17 06:411.35340.000.00-2.9043.20
  V1+V2[tp]
347814482007.05.17 06:40sell0.02eurusd1.35331.37131.35062007.05.17 11:161.35060.000.000.005.40
  V1+V2[tp]
347825122007.05.17 06:45buy0.01eurusd1.35371.33371.35642007.05.18 15:091.35120.000.00-0.06-2.50
  V1+V2
348039932007.05.17 10:54buy0.02eurusd1.35171.33371.35442007.05.18 15:091.35140.000.00-0.12-0.60
  V1+V2
348076632007.05.17 11:17sell0.01eurusd1.35051.37051.34782007.05.17 12:331.34980.000.000.000.70
  V1+V2
348136752007.05.17 12:03sell0.02eurusd1.35251.37051.34982007.05.17 12:331.34980.000.000.005.40
  V1+V2[tp]
348206602007.05.17 12:33sell0.01eurusd1.34961.36961.34692007.05.18 10:471.34690.000.000.052.70
  V1+V2[tp]
348207772007.05.17 12:33buy0.04eurusd1.34971.33371.35242007.05.18 15:091.35120.000.00-0.246.00
  V1+V2
349220152007.05.18 10:35buy0.08eurusd1.34771.33371.35042007.05.18 15:071.35040.000.000.0021.60
  V1+V2[tp]
349257062007.05.18 10:47sell0.01eurusd1.34661.36661.34392007.05.21 09:481.34850.000.000.05-1.90
  V1+V2
349362182007.05.18 11:30sell0.02eurusd1.34861.36661.34592007.05.21 09:491.34840.000.000.110.40
  V1+V2
349699002007.05.18 15:08sell0.04eurusd1.35131.36731.34862007.05.21 09:471.34860.000.000.2210.80
  V1+V2[tp]
349709832007.05.18 15:09buy0.01eurusd1.35171.33171.35442007.05.20 22:001.35140.000.00-0.06-0.30
  V1+V2
349941872007.05.20 22:00buy0.01eurusd1.35221.33221.35492007.05.21 17:051.34680.000.000.00-5.40
  V1+V2
350605862007.05.21 07:43buy0.02eurusd1.35021.33221.35292007.05.21 17:051.34680.000.000.00-6.80
  V1+V2
350900842007.05.21 09:49sell0.01eurusd1.34811.36811.34542007.05.21 10:371.34540.000.000.002.70
  V1+V2[tp]
350955082007.05.21 10:16buy0.04eurusd1.34821.33221.35092007.05.21 17:051.34680.000.000.00-5.60
  V1+V2
351032532007.05.21 10:34buy0.08eurusd1.34611.33211.34882007.05.21 18:081.34680.000.000.005.60
  V1+V2
351066292007.05.21 10:37sell0.01eurusd1.34511.36511.34242007.05.22 09:511.34440.000.000.050.70
  V1+V2
351070722007.05.21 10:39buy0.16eurusd1.34411.33211.34682007.05.21 17:051.34680.000.000.0043.20
  V1+V2[tp]
351808252007.05.21 18:08buy0.01eurusd1.34691.32691.34962007.05.23 10:571.34560.000.00-0.12-1.30
  V1+V2
351848912007.05.21 18:52sell0.02eurusd1.34711.36511.34442007.05.22 09:511.34440.000.000.115.40
  V1+V2[tp]
352722692007.05.22 09:45buy0.02eurusd1.34491.32691.34762007.05.23 10:571.34560.000.00-0.121.40
  V1+V2
352742252007.05.22 09:51sell0.01eurusd1.34421.36421.34152007.05.23 07:461.34290.000.000.051.30
  V1+V2
353062212007.05.22 14:16sell0.02eurusd1.34621.36421.34352007.05.23 07:451.34350.000.000.115.40
  V1+V2[tp]
354001822007.05.23 07:46buy0.04eurusd1.34291.32691.34562007.05.23 10:571.34560.000.000.0010.80
  V1+V2[tp]
354010042007.05.23 07:47sell0.01eurusd1.34291.36291.34022007.05.23 17:391.34640.000.000.00-3.50
  V1+V2
354430142007.05.23 10:46sell0.02eurusd1.34491.36291.34222007.05.23 17:401.34630.000.000.00-2.80
  V1+V2
354457212007.05.23 10:57buy0.01eurusd1.34571.32571.34842007.05.23 11:491.34840.000.000.002.70
  V1+V2[tp]
354556372007.05.23 11:39sell0.04eurusd1.34691.36291.34422007.05.23 17:391.34640.000.000.002.00
  V1+V2
354604802007.05.23 11:49buy0.01eurusd1.34851.32851.35122007.05.24 04:261.34530.000.00-0.18-3.20
  V1+V2
354635572007.05.23 11:54sell0.08eurusd1.34911.36311.34642007.05.23 17:331.34640.000.000.0021.60
  V1+V2[tp]
355293972007.05.23 17:33buy0.02eurusd1.34651.32851.34922007.05.24 04:281.34520.000.00-0.36-2.60
  V1+V2
355307902007.05.23 17:40sell0.01eurusd1.34601.36601.34332007.05.24 07:461.34330.000.000.162.70
  V1+V2[tp]
355861972007.05.24 04:28buy0.01eurusd1.34551.32551.34822007.05.25 10:551.34430.000.00-0.06-1.20
  V1+V2
356151282007.05.24 07:45buy0.02eurusd1.34351.32551.34622007.05.25 10:551.34420.000.00-0.121.40
  V1+V2
356158332007.05.24 07:46sell0.01eurusd1.34301.36301.34032007.05.24 14:061.34230.000.000.000.70
  V1+V2
356529782007.05.24 12:23sell0.02eurusd1.34501.36301.34232007.05.24 14:061.34230.000.000.005.40
  V1+V2[tp]
356743372007.05.24 14:06sell0.01eurusd1.34211.36211.33942007.05.25 01:051.34130.000.000.050.80
  V1+V2
357001112007.05.24 17:21sell0.02eurusd1.34411.36211.34142007.05.25 01:051.34140.000.000.115.40
  V1+V2[tp]
357405852007.05.25 01:05buy0.04eurusd1.34151.32551.34422007.05.25 10:551.34420.000.000.0010.80
  V1+V2[tp]
357411682007.05.25 01:05sell0.01eurusd1.34121.36121.33852007.05.25 19:171.34450.000.000.00-3.30
  V1+V2
357606702007.05.25 06:26sell0.02eurusd1.34321.36121.34052007.05.25 19:181.34440.000.000.00-2.40
  V1+V2
357803742007.05.25 10:56buy0.01eurusd1.34451.32451.34722007.05.25 14:081.34720.000.000.002.70
  V1+V2[tp]
357874642007.05.25 12:21sell0.04eurusd1.34521.36121.34252007.05.25 19:171.34450.000.000.002.80
  V1+V2
357961272007.05.25 14:08sell0.08eurusd1.34721.36121.34452007.05.25 19:171.34450.000.000.0021.60
  V1+V2[tp]
357964382007.05.25 14:08buy0.01eurusd1.34731.32731.35002007.05.29 08:121.34600.000.00-0.12-1.30
  V1+V2
358059092007.05.25 15:34buy0.02eurusd1.34531.32731.34802007.05.29 08:121.34600.000.00-0.241.40
  V1+V2
358137712007.05.25 19:18sell0.01eurusd1.34421.36421.34152007.05.29 16:191.34740.000.000.10-3.20
  V1+V2
359070472007.05.29 01:40buy0.04eurusd1.34331.32731.34602007.05.29 08:121.34600.000.000.0010.80
  V1+V2[tp]
359719472007.05.29 08:13buy0.01eurusd1.34631.32631.34902007.05.29 09:091.34900.000.000.002.70
  V1+V2[tp]
359723282007.05.29 08:13sell0.02eurusd1.34621.36421.34352007.05.29 16:191.34750.000.000.00-2.60
  V1+V2
359848012007.05.29 09:01sell0.04eurusd1.34821.36421.34552007.05.29 16:191.34740.000.000.003.20
  V1+V2
359882102007.05.29 09:09buy0.01eurusd1.34911.32911.35182007.05.29 12:251.35180.000.000.002.70
  V1+V2[tp]
360120492007.05.29 11:56sell0.08eurusd1.35021.36421.34752007.05.29 16:181.34750.000.000.0021.60
  V1+V2[tp]
360225552007.05.29 12:25buy0.01eurusd1.35211.33211.35482007.05.31 11:291.34480.000.00-0.24-7.30
  V1+V2
360394882007.05.29 14:01buy0.02eurusd1.35011.33211.35282007.05.31 11:301.34490.000.00-0.48-10.40
  V1+V2
360522362007.05.29 15:01buy0.04eurusd1.34811.33211.35082007.05.31 11:291.34480.000.00-0.97-13.20
  V1+V2
360637232007.05.29 16:19sell0.01eurusd1.34721.36721.34452007.05.29 17:471.34450.000.000.002.70
  V1+V2[tp]
360753382007.05.29 17:39buy0.08eurusd1.34611.33211.34882007.05.31 11:301.34490.000.00-1.93-9.60
  V1+V2
360795012007.05.29 17:48sell0.01eurusd1.34421.36421.34152007.05.30 11:421.34150.000.000.052.70
  V1+V2[tp]
361255602007.05.30 01:19buy0.16eurusd1.34411.33211.34682007.05.31 11:291.34480.000.00-2.9011.20
  V1+V2
362221372007.05.30 10:49buy0.32eurusd1.34211.33211.34482007.05.31 11:291.34480.000.00-5.8186.40
  V1+V2[tp]
362340642007.05.30 11:43sell0.01eurusd1.34141.36141.33872007.06.01 12:301.34270.000.000.21-1.30
  V1+V2
362596172007.05.30 13:26sell0.02eurusd1.34341.36141.34072007.06.01 12:301.34270.000.000.431.40
  V1+V2
363782672007.05.31 11:30buy0.01eurusd1.34501.32501.34772007.06.01 12:341.34500.000.00-0.060.00
  V1+V2
363820292007.05.31 12:01sell0.04eurusd1.34541.36141.34272007.06.01 12:301.34270.000.000.2210.80
  V1+V2[tp]
365084812007.06.01 12:30buy0.02eurusd1.34231.32431.34502007.06.01 12:341.34500.000.000.005.40
  V1+V2[tp]
365104722007.06.01 12:30sell0.01eurusd1.34151.36151.33882007.06.01 12:491.34230.000.000.00-0.80
  V1+V2
365136862007.06.01 12:32sell0.02eurusd1.34351.36151.34082007.06.01 12:491.34210.000.000.002.80
  V1+V2
365172102007.06.01 12:34buy0.01eurusd1.34541.32541.34812007.06.01 15:241.34400.000.000.00-1.40
  V1+V2
365182652007.06.01 12:34sell0.04eurusd1.34551.36151.34282007.06.01 12:481.34280.000.000.0010.80
  V1+V2[tp]
365281222007.06.01 12:44buy0.02eurusd1.34341.32541.34612007.06.01 15:541.34400.000.000.001.20
  V1+V2
365319322007.06.01 12:49sell0.01eurusd1.34241.36241.33972007.06.01 14:101.33970.000.000.002.70
  V1+V2[tp]
365469022007.06.01 14:03buy0.04eurusd1.34131.32531.34402007.06.01 15:241.34400.000.000.0010.80
  V1+V2[tp]
  0.00 0.00 -13.38 557.00
Closed P/L: 543.62
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
365504602007.06.01 14:11sell0.01eurusd1.33901.35901.3363 1.34470.000.000.05-5.70
  V1+V2
365592182007.06.01 14:36sell0.02eurusd1.34101.35901.3383 1.34470.000.000.11-7.40
  V1+V2
365674742007.06.01 15:04sell0.04eurusd1.34301.35901.3403 1.34470.000.000.22-6.80
  V1+V2
365770172007.06.01 15:54buy0.01eurusd1.34431.32431.3470 1.34450.000.00-0.060.20
  V1+V2
  0.00 0.00 0.32 -19.70
 Floating P/L: -19.38
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 543.62 Floating P/L: -19.38 Margin: 70.00
Balance: 5 543.62 Equity: 5 524.24 Free Margin: 5 454.24
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 810.42 Gross Loss: 266.80 Total Net Profit: 543.62
Profit Factor: 3.04 Expected Payoff: 4.53  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.50 Maximal Drawdown: 55.46 (1.05%) Relative Drawdown: 1.05% (55.46)
 
Total Trades: 120 Short Positions (won %): 59 (71.19%) Long Positions (won %): 61 (54.10%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 75 (62.50%) Loss trades (% of total): 45 (37.50%)
Largest profit trade: 176.26 loss trade: -22.34
Average profit trade: 10.81 loss trade: -5.93
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 7 (190.54) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-49.58)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 190.54 (7) consecutive loss (count): -49.58 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 2