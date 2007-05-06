|Account: 1457896
|Name: V1 solo V2 Solo 1M
|Currency: USD
|2007 June 1, 19:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|33920440
|2007.05.06 18:25
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|33920763
|2007.05.06 22:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3601
|1.3401
|1.3628
|2007.05.09 13:33
|1.3563
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|-3.80
|V1+V2
|33920845
|2007.05.06 22:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3594
|1.3794
|1.3567
|2007.05.06 22:01
|1.3599
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.50
|V1+V2
|33921593
|2007.05.06 22:01
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3594
|1.3794
|1.3567
|2007.05.08 08:15
|1.3587
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|0.70
|V1+V2
|33962644
|2007.05.07 10:01
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3615
|1.3795
|1.3588
|2007.05.08 08:15
|1.3588
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|5.40
|V1+V2[tp]
|34049596
|2007.05.08 08:23
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3581
|1.3401
|1.3608
|2007.05.09 13:33
|1.3564
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|-3.40
|V1+V2
|34056281
|2007.05.08 10:08
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3563
|1.3763
|1.3536
|2007.05.08 14:14
|1.3536
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.70
|V1+V2[tp]
|34058941
|2007.05.08 10:45
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3561
|1.3401
|1.3588
|2007.05.09 13:33
|1.3563
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|0.80
|V1+V2
|34075489
|2007.05.08 14:15
|buy
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3536
|1.3396
|1.3563
|2007.05.09 13:33
|1.3563
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.48
|21.60
|V1+V2[tp]
|34075837
|2007.05.08 14:15
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3534
|1.3734
|1.3507
|2007.05.08 14:15
|1.3535
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|V1+V2
|34076341
|2007.05.08 14:16
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3537
|1.3737
|1.3510
|2007.05.09 18:19
|1.3530
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|0.70
|V1+V2
|34157262
|2007.05.09 13:15
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3557
|1.3737
|1.3530
|2007.05.09 18:19
|1.3530
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.40
|V1+V2[tp]
|34163491
|2007.05.09 13:33
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3567
|1.3367
|1.3594
|2007.05.10 04:53
|1.3534
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.18
|-3.30
|V1+V2
|34170210
|2007.05.09 14:46
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3547
|1.3367
|1.3574
|2007.05.10 04:56
|1.3535
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.36
|-2.40
|V1+V2
|34184839
|2007.05.09 18:19
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3525
|1.3725
|1.3498
|2007.05.10 12:51
|1.3516
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|0.90
|V1+V2
|34186956
|2007.05.09 18:27
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3527
|1.3367
|1.3554
|2007.05.10 04:53
|1.3534
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.73
|2.80
|V1+V2
|34214863
|2007.05.10 04:56
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3536
|1.3336
|1.3563
|2007.05.10 06:33
|1.3563
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.70
|V1+V2[tp]
|34216640
|2007.05.10 05:45
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3545
|1.3725
|1.3518
|2007.05.10 12:50
|1.3518
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.40
|V1+V2[tp]
|34222464
|2007.05.10 06:33
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3564
|1.3364
|1.3591
|2007.05.11 12:04
|1.3491
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|-7.30
|V1+V2
|34231647
|2007.05.10 08:14
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3544
|1.3364
|1.3571
|2007.05.11 12:04
|1.3492
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|-10.40
|V1+V2
|34241959
|2007.05.10 09:23
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3524
|1.3364
|1.3551
|2007.05.11 12:04
|1.3491
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|-13.20
|V1+V2
|34269345
|2007.05.10 12:51
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3513
|1.3713
|1.3486
|2007.05.10 16:55
|1.3486
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.70
|V1+V2[tp]
|34278064
|2007.05.10 13:18
|buy
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3504
|1.3364
|1.3531
|2007.05.11 12:04
|1.3491
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.48
|-10.40
|V1+V2
|34306208
|2007.05.10 16:55
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3485
|1.3685
|1.3458
|2007.05.16 12:01
|1.3578
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|-9.30
|V1+V2
|34307215
|2007.05.10 16:57
|buy
|0.16
|eurusd
|1.3484
|1.3364
|1.3511
|2007.05.11 12:04
|1.3491
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.97
|11.20
|V1+V2
|34352270
|2007.05.11 01:01
|buy
|0.32
|eurusd
|1.3464
|1.3364
|1.3491
|2007.05.11 12:04
|1.3491
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|86.40
|V1+V2[tp]
|34407040
|2007.05.11 12:04
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3494
|1.3294
|1.3521
|2007.05.11 14:30
|1.3521
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.70
|V1+V2[tp]
|34422746
|2007.05.11 13:26
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3505
|1.3685
|1.3478
|2007.05.16 12:02
|1.3576
|0.00
|0.00
|0.33
|-14.20
|V1+V2
|34434529
|2007.05.11 14:31
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3524
|1.3324
|1.3551
|2007.05.13 22:00
|1.3527
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|0.30
|V1+V2
|34438350
|2007.05.11 14:46
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3525
|1.3685
|1.3498
|2007.05.16 12:01
|1.3578
|0.00
|0.00
|0.66
|-21.20
|V1+V2
|34461039
|2007.05.13 22:01
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3534
|1.3334
|1.3561
|2007.05.15 12:33
|1.3561
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|2.70
|V1+V2[tp]
|34476445
|2007.05.14 02:45
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3545
|1.3685
|1.3518
|2007.05.16 12:02
|1.3574
|0.00
|0.00
|0.86
|-23.20
|V1+V2
|34585854
|2007.05.15 12:34
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3566
|1.3366
|1.3593
|2007.05.15 14:32
|1.3572
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.60
|V1+V2
|34592952
|2007.05.15 13:08
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3545
|1.3365
|1.3572
|2007.05.15 14:32
|1.3572
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.40
|V1+V2[tp]
|34602465
|2007.05.15 14:32
|sell
|0.16
|eurusd
|1.3565
|1.3685
|1.3538
|2007.05.16 12:01
|1.3578
|0.00
|0.00
|0.86
|-20.80
|V1+V2
|34603390
|2007.05.15 14:32
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3575
|1.3375
|1.3602
|2007.05.15 15:02
|1.3602
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.70
|V1+V2[tp]
|34607647
|2007.05.15 14:40
|sell
|0.32
|eurusd
|1.3585
|1.3685
|1.3558
|2007.05.16 12:02
|1.3576
|0.00
|0.00
|1.73
|28.80
|V1+V2
|34615585
|2007.05.15 15:02
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3605
|1.3405
|1.3632
|2007.05.17 06:41
|1.3534
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|-7.10
|V1+V2
|34616045
|2007.05.15 15:02
|sell
|0.64
|eurusd
|1.3605
|1.3685
|1.3578
|2007.05.16 12:01
|1.3578
|0.00
|0.00
|3.46
|172.80
|V1+V2[tp]
|34682209
|2007.05.16 11:40
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3585
|1.3405
|1.3612
|2007.05.17 06:45
|1.3534
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.36
|-10.20
|V1+V2
|34687973
|2007.05.16 12:02
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3573
|1.3753
|1.3546
|2007.05.16 12:02
|1.3574
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|V1+V2
|34688375
|2007.05.16 12:02
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3573
|1.3773
|1.3546
|2007.05.16 15:12
|1.3546
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.70
|V1+V2[tp]
|34713766
|2007.05.16 15:10
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3551
|1.3391
|1.3578
|2007.05.17 06:41
|1.3534
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.73
|-6.80
|V1+V2
|34715532
|2007.05.16 15:12
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3541
|1.3741
|1.3514
|2007.05.16 16:03
|1.3514
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.70
|V1+V2[tp]
|34721633
|2007.05.16 15:30
|buy
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3531
|1.3391
|1.3558
|2007.05.17 06:45
|1.3535
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.45
|3.20
|V1+V2
|34729341
|2007.05.16 16:03
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3513
|1.3713
|1.3486
|2007.05.17 11:16
|1.3506
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|0.70
|V1+V2
|34731715
|2007.05.16 16:12
|buy
|0.16
|eurusd
|1.3507
|1.3387
|1.3534
|2007.05.17 06:41
|1.3534
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.90
|43.20
|V1+V2[tp]
|34781448
|2007.05.17 06:40
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3533
|1.3713
|1.3506
|2007.05.17 11:16
|1.3506
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.40
|V1+V2[tp]
|34782512
|2007.05.17 06:45
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3537
|1.3337
|1.3564
|2007.05.18 15:09
|1.3512
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|-2.50
|V1+V2
|34803993
|2007.05.17 10:54
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3517
|1.3337
|1.3544
|2007.05.18 15:09
|1.3514
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|-0.60
|V1+V2
|34807663
|2007.05.17 11:17
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3505
|1.3705
|1.3478
|2007.05.17 12:33
|1.3498
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.70
|V1+V2
|34813675
|2007.05.17 12:03
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3525
|1.3705
|1.3498
|2007.05.17 12:33
|1.3498
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.40
|V1+V2[tp]
|34820660
|2007.05.17 12:33
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3496
|1.3696
|1.3469
|2007.05.18 10:47
|1.3469
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|2.70
|V1+V2[tp]
|34820777
|2007.05.17 12:33
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3497
|1.3337
|1.3524
|2007.05.18 15:09
|1.3512
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|6.00
|V1+V2
|34922015
|2007.05.18 10:35
|buy
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3477
|1.3337
|1.3504
|2007.05.18 15:07
|1.3504
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.60
|V1+V2[tp]
|34925706
|2007.05.18 10:47
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3466
|1.3666
|1.3439
|2007.05.21 09:48
|1.3485
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|-1.90
|V1+V2
|34936218
|2007.05.18 11:30
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3486
|1.3666
|1.3459
|2007.05.21 09:49
|1.3484
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|0.40
|V1+V2
|34969900
|2007.05.18 15:08
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3513
|1.3673
|1.3486
|2007.05.21 09:47
|1.3486
|0.00
|0.00
|0.22
|10.80
|V1+V2[tp]
|34970983
|2007.05.18 15:09
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3517
|1.3317
|1.3544
|2007.05.20 22:00
|1.3514
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|-0.30
|V1+V2
|34994187
|2007.05.20 22:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3522
|1.3322
|1.3549
|2007.05.21 17:05
|1.3468
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.40
|V1+V2
|35060586
|2007.05.21 07:43
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3502
|1.3322
|1.3529
|2007.05.21 17:05
|1.3468
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.80
|V1+V2
|35090084
|2007.05.21 09:49
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3481
|1.3681
|1.3454
|2007.05.21 10:37
|1.3454
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.70
|V1+V2[tp]
|35095508
|2007.05.21 10:16
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3482
|1.3322
|1.3509
|2007.05.21 17:05
|1.3468
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.60
|V1+V2
|35103253
|2007.05.21 10:34
|buy
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3461
|1.3321
|1.3488
|2007.05.21 18:08
|1.3468
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.60
|V1+V2
|35106629
|2007.05.21 10:37
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3451
|1.3651
|1.3424
|2007.05.22 09:51
|1.3444
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|0.70
|V1+V2
|35107072
|2007.05.21 10:39
|buy
|0.16
|eurusd
|1.3441
|1.3321
|1.3468
|2007.05.21 17:05
|1.3468
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|43.20
|V1+V2[tp]
|35180825
|2007.05.21 18:08
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3469
|1.3269
|1.3496
|2007.05.23 10:57
|1.3456
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|-1.30
|V1+V2
|35184891
|2007.05.21 18:52
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3471
|1.3651
|1.3444
|2007.05.22 09:51
|1.3444
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|5.40
|V1+V2[tp]
|35272269
|2007.05.22 09:45
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3449
|1.3269
|1.3476
|2007.05.23 10:57
|1.3456
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|1.40
|V1+V2
|35274225
|2007.05.22 09:51
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3442
|1.3642
|1.3415
|2007.05.23 07:46
|1.3429
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|1.30
|V1+V2
|35306221
|2007.05.22 14:16
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3462
|1.3642
|1.3435
|2007.05.23 07:45
|1.3435
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|5.40
|V1+V2[tp]
|35400182
|2007.05.23 07:46
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3429
|1.3269
|1.3456
|2007.05.23 10:57
|1.3456
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.80
|V1+V2[tp]
|35401004
|2007.05.23 07:47
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3429
|1.3629
|1.3402
|2007.05.23 17:39
|1.3464
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.50
|V1+V2
|35443014
|2007.05.23 10:46
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3449
|1.3629
|1.3422
|2007.05.23 17:40
|1.3463
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.80
|V1+V2
|35445721
|2007.05.23 10:57
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3457
|1.3257
|1.3484
|2007.05.23 11:49
|1.3484
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.70
|V1+V2[tp]
|35455637
|2007.05.23 11:39
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3469
|1.3629
|1.3442
|2007.05.23 17:39
|1.3464
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|V1+V2
|35460480
|2007.05.23 11:49
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3485
|1.3285
|1.3512
|2007.05.24 04:26
|1.3453
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.18
|-3.20
|V1+V2
|35463557
|2007.05.23 11:54
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3491
|1.3631
|1.3464
|2007.05.23 17:33
|1.3464
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.60
|V1+V2[tp]
|35529397
|2007.05.23 17:33
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3465
|1.3285
|1.3492
|2007.05.24 04:28
|1.3452
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.36
|-2.60
|V1+V2
|35530790
|2007.05.23 17:40
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3460
|1.3660
|1.3433
|2007.05.24 07:46
|1.3433
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|2.70
|V1+V2[tp]
|35586197
|2007.05.24 04:28
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3455
|1.3255
|1.3482
|2007.05.25 10:55
|1.3443
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|-1.20
|V1+V2
|35615128
|2007.05.24 07:45
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3435
|1.3255
|1.3462
|2007.05.25 10:55
|1.3442
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|1.40
|V1+V2
|35615833
|2007.05.24 07:46
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3430
|1.3630
|1.3403
|2007.05.24 14:06
|1.3423
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.70
|V1+V2
|35652978
|2007.05.24 12:23
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3450
|1.3630
|1.3423
|2007.05.24 14:06
|1.3423
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.40
|V1+V2[tp]
|35674337
|2007.05.24 14:06
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3421
|1.3621
|1.3394
|2007.05.25 01:05
|1.3413
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|0.80
|V1+V2
|35700111
|2007.05.24 17:21
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3441
|1.3621
|1.3414
|2007.05.25 01:05
|1.3414
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|5.40
|V1+V2[tp]
|35740585
|2007.05.25 01:05
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3415
|1.3255
|1.3442
|2007.05.25 10:55
|1.3442
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.80
|V1+V2[tp]
|35741168
|2007.05.25 01:05
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3412
|1.3612
|1.3385
|2007.05.25 19:17
|1.3445
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.30
|V1+V2
|35760670
|2007.05.25 06:26
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3432
|1.3612
|1.3405
|2007.05.25 19:18
|1.3444
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.40
|V1+V2
|35780374
|2007.05.25 10:56
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3445
|1.3245
|1.3472
|2007.05.25 14:08
|1.3472
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.70
|V1+V2[tp]
|35787464
|2007.05.25 12:21
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3452
|1.3612
|1.3425
|2007.05.25 19:17
|1.3445
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.80
|V1+V2
|35796127
|2007.05.25 14:08
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3472
|1.3612
|1.3445
|2007.05.25 19:17
|1.3445
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.60
|V1+V2[tp]
|35796438
|2007.05.25 14:08
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3473
|1.3273
|1.3500
|2007.05.29 08:12
|1.3460
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|-1.30
|V1+V2
|35805909
|2007.05.25 15:34
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3453
|1.3273
|1.3480
|2007.05.29 08:12
|1.3460
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|1.40
|V1+V2
|35813771
|2007.05.25 19:18
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3442
|1.3642
|1.3415
|2007.05.29 16:19
|1.3474
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|-3.20
|V1+V2
|35907047
|2007.05.29 01:40
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3433
|1.3273
|1.3460
|2007.05.29 08:12
|1.3460
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.80
|V1+V2[tp]
|35971947
|2007.05.29 08:13
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3463
|1.3263
|1.3490
|2007.05.29 09:09
|1.3490
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.70
|V1+V2[tp]
|35972328
|2007.05.29 08:13
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3462
|1.3642
|1.3435
|2007.05.29 16:19
|1.3475
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.60
|V1+V2
|35984801
|2007.05.29 09:01
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3482
|1.3642
|1.3455
|2007.05.29 16:19
|1.3474
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.20
|V1+V2
|35988210
|2007.05.29 09:09
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3491
|1.3291
|1.3518
|2007.05.29 12:25
|1.3518
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.70
|V1+V2[tp]
|36012049
|2007.05.29 11:56
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3502
|1.3642
|1.3475
|2007.05.29 16:18
|1.3475
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.60
|V1+V2[tp]
|36022555
|2007.05.29 12:25
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3521
|1.3321
|1.3548
|2007.05.31 11:29
|1.3448
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|-7.30
|V1+V2
|36039488
|2007.05.29 14:01
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3501
|1.3321
|1.3528
|2007.05.31 11:30
|1.3449
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.48
|-10.40
|V1+V2
|36052236
|2007.05.29 15:01
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3481
|1.3321
|1.3508
|2007.05.31 11:29
|1.3448
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.97
|-13.20
|V1+V2
|36063723
|2007.05.29 16:19
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3472
|1.3672
|1.3445
|2007.05.29 17:47
|1.3445
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.70
|V1+V2[tp]
|36075338
|2007.05.29 17:39
|buy
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3461
|1.3321
|1.3488
|2007.05.31 11:30
|1.3449
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.93
|-9.60
|V1+V2
|36079501
|2007.05.29 17:48
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3442
|1.3642
|1.3415
|2007.05.30 11:42
|1.3415
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|2.70
|V1+V2[tp]
|36125560
|2007.05.30 01:19
|buy
|0.16
|eurusd
|1.3441
|1.3321
|1.3468
|2007.05.31 11:29
|1.3448
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.90
|11.20
|V1+V2
|36222137
|2007.05.30 10:49
|buy
|0.32
|eurusd
|1.3421
|1.3321
|1.3448
|2007.05.31 11:29
|1.3448
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.81
|86.40
|V1+V2[tp]
|36234064
|2007.05.30 11:43
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3414
|1.3614
|1.3387
|2007.06.01 12:30
|1.3427
|0.00
|0.00
|0.21
|-1.30
|V1+V2
|36259617
|2007.05.30 13:26
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3434
|1.3614
|1.3407
|2007.06.01 12:30
|1.3427
|0.00
|0.00
|0.43
|1.40
|V1+V2
|36378267
|2007.05.31 11:30
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3450
|1.3250
|1.3477
|2007.06.01 12:34
|1.3450
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|0.00
|V1+V2
|36382029
|2007.05.31 12:01
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3454
|1.3614
|1.3427
|2007.06.01 12:30
|1.3427
|0.00
|0.00
|0.22
|10.80
|V1+V2[tp]
|36508481
|2007.06.01 12:30
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3423
|1.3243
|1.3450
|2007.06.01 12:34
|1.3450
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.40
|V1+V2[tp]
|36510472
|2007.06.01 12:30
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3415
|1.3615
|1.3388
|2007.06.01 12:49
|1.3423
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.80
|V1+V2
|36513686
|2007.06.01 12:32
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3435
|1.3615
|1.3408
|2007.06.01 12:49
|1.3421
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.80
|V1+V2
|36517210
|2007.06.01 12:34
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3454
|1.3254
|1.3481
|2007.06.01 15:24
|1.3440
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.40
|V1+V2
|36518265
|2007.06.01 12:34
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3455
|1.3615
|1.3428
|2007.06.01 12:48
|1.3428
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.80
|V1+V2[tp]
|36528122
|2007.06.01 12:44
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3434
|1.3254
|1.3461
|2007.06.01 15:54
|1.3440
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.20
|V1+V2
|36531932
|2007.06.01 12:49
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3424
|1.3624
|1.3397
|2007.06.01 14:10
|1.3397
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.70
|V1+V2[tp]
|36546902
|2007.06.01 14:03
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3413
|1.3253
|1.3440
|2007.06.01 15:24
|1.3440
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.80
|V1+V2[tp]
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.38
|557.00
|Closed P/L:
|543.62
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|36550460
|2007.06.01 14:11
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3390
|1.3590
|1.3363
|1.3447
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|-5.70
|V1+V2
|36559218
|2007.06.01 14:36
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3410
|1.3590
|1.3383
|1.3447
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|-7.40
|V1+V2
|36567474
|2007.06.01 15:04
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3430
|1.3590
|1.3403
|1.3447
|0.00
|0.00
|0.22
|-6.80
|V1+V2
|36577017
|2007.06.01 15:54
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3443
|1.3243
|1.3470
|1.3445
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|0.20
|V1+V2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.32
|-19.70
|Floating P/L:
|-19.38
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|543.62
|Floating P/L:
|-19.38
|Margin:
|70.00
|Balance:
|5 543.62
|Equity:
|5 524.24
|Free Margin:
|5 454.24
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|810.42
|Gross Loss:
|266.80
|Total Net Profit:
|543.62
|Profit Factor:
|3.04
|Expected Payoff:
|4.53
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.50
|Maximal Drawdown:
|55.46 (1.05%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|1.05% (55.46)
|Total Trades:
|120
|Short Positions (won %):
|59 (71.19%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|61 (54.10%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|75 (62.50%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|45 (37.50%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|176.26
|loss trade:
|-22.34
|Average
|profit trade:
|10.81
|loss trade:
|-5.93
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|7 (190.54)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-49.58)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|190.54 (7)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-49.58 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|2