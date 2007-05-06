Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1457892 Name: V1 solo V2 Solo Currency: USD 2007 June 1, 19:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
339204362007.05.06 18:21balanceDeposit5 000.00
339207642007.05.06 22:00sell0.01eurusd1.35941.40321.35672007.05.08 08:131.35900.000.000.050.40
  V2
339208462007.05.06 22:00buy0.01eurusd1.36001.32001.36272007.05.09 13:171.35570.000.00-0.12-4.30
  V1
339742402007.05.07 12:23sell0.02eurusd1.36171.40331.35902007.05.08 08:131.35900.000.000.115.40
  V2[tp]
340469722007.05.08 08:15sell0.01eurusd1.35851.40231.35582007.05.08 10:481.35580.000.000.002.70
  V2[tp]
340505362007.05.08 08:37buy0.02eurusd1.35791.31991.36062007.05.09 13:171.35580.000.00-0.12-4.20
  V1
340594262007.05.08 10:49sell0.01eurusd1.35561.39941.35292007.05.08 14:181.35290.000.000.002.70
  V2[tp]
340600482007.05.08 10:49buy0.04eurusd1.35531.31931.35802007.05.09 13:171.35570.000.00-0.241.60
  V1
340769922007.05.08 14:17buy0.08eurusd1.35301.31901.35572007.05.09 13:151.35570.000.00-0.4821.60
  V1[tp]
340784492007.05.08 14:19sell0.01eurusd1.35241.39621.34972007.05.10 12:501.35200.000.000.210.40
  V2
341136162007.05.09 01:07sell0.02eurusd1.35471.39631.35202007.05.10 12:501.35200.000.000.325.40
  V2[tp]
341587072007.05.09 13:17buy0.01eurusd1.35591.31591.35862007.05.10 06:111.35600.000.00-0.180.10
  V1
341840862007.05.09 18:19buy0.02eurusd1.35341.31541.35612007.05.10 06:111.35600.000.00-0.365.20
  V1
342200992007.05.10 06:11buy0.01eurusd1.35611.31611.35882007.05.11 12:301.34930.000.00-0.06-6.80
  V1
342318222007.05.10 08:14buy0.02eurusd1.35401.31601.35672007.05.11 13:001.34990.000.00-0.12-8.20
  V1
342686712007.05.10 12:51sell0.01eurusd1.35101.39541.34892007.05.10 16:431.34890.000.000.002.10
  V2[tp]
342691072007.05.10 12:51buy0.04eurusd1.35161.31561.35432007.05.11 13:011.34990.000.00-0.24-6.80
  V1
343006662007.05.10 16:39buy0.08eurusd1.34941.31541.35212007.05.11 13:001.34990.000.00-0.484.00
  V1
343030212007.05.10 16:43sell0.01eurusd1.34881.39261.34612007.05.15 10:241.35300.000.000.15-4.20
  V2
343110012007.05.10 17:04buy0.16eurusd1.34731.31531.35002007.05.11 12:301.35000.000.00-0.9743.20
  V1[tp]
344201182007.05.11 13:01buy0.01eurusd1.35011.31011.35282007.05.11 18:401.35280.000.000.002.70
  V1[tp]
344255692007.05.11 13:37sell0.02eurusd1.35111.39271.34842007.05.15 10:251.35290.000.000.22-3.60
  V2
344568322007.05.11 18:40buy0.01eurusd1.35291.31291.35562007.05.14 11:131.35560.000.00-0.062.70
  V1[tp]
344647192007.05.13 22:48sell0.04eurusd1.35341.39281.35072007.05.15 10:241.35300.000.000.221.60
  V2
345072702007.05.14 11:13buy0.01eurusd1.35581.31581.35852007.05.15 12:341.35630.000.00-0.060.50
  V1
345078162007.05.14 11:23sell0.08eurusd1.35571.39291.35302007.05.15 10:241.35300.000.000.4321.60
  V2[tp]
345190052007.05.14 14:35buy0.02eurusd1.35371.31571.35642007.05.15 14:321.35640.000.00-0.125.40
  V1[tp]
345754952007.05.15 10:25sell0.01eurusd1.35261.39641.34992007.05.16 12:421.35680.000.000.05-4.20
  V2
345840242007.05.15 12:32sell0.02eurusd1.35491.39651.35222007.05.16 12:421.35680.000.000.11-3.80
  V2
346025302007.05.15 14:32buy0.01eurusd1.35681.31681.35952007.05.15 14:501.35950.000.000.002.70
  V1[tp]
346031472007.05.15 14:32sell0.04eurusd1.35721.39661.35452007.05.16 12:421.35680.000.000.221.60
  V2
346111632007.05.15 14:50sell0.08eurusd1.35951.39671.35682007.05.16 12:421.35680.000.000.4321.60
  V2[tp]
346114412007.05.15 14:50buy0.01eurusd1.35971.31971.36242007.05.17 06:461.35370.000.00-0.24-6.00
  V1
346877802007.05.16 12:02buy0.02eurusd1.35761.31961.36032007.05.17 06:461.35370.000.00-0.36-7.80
  V1
346959812007.05.16 12:43sell0.01eurusd1.35671.40051.35402007.05.16 15:121.35400.000.000.002.70
  V2[tp]
347140172007.05.16 15:11buy0.04eurusd1.35531.31931.35802007.05.17 06:461.35370.000.00-0.73-6.40
  V1
347157282007.05.16 15:13sell0.01eurusd1.35341.39721.35072007.05.16 16:111.35070.000.000.002.70
  V2[tp]
347214512007.05.16 15:30buy0.08eurusd1.35321.31921.35592007.05.17 06:471.35370.000.00-1.454.00
  V1
347317062007.05.16 16:12sell0.01eurusd1.35051.39431.34782007.05.17 12:311.35010.000.000.160.40
  V2
347319622007.05.16 16:12buy0.16eurusd1.35101.31901.35372007.05.17 06:461.35370.000.00-2.9043.20
  V1[tp]
347625352007.05.17 00:32sell0.02eurusd1.35281.39441.35012007.05.17 12:311.35010.000.000.005.40
  V2[tp]
347832842007.05.17 06:47buy0.01eurusd1.35381.31381.35652007.05.18 15:011.34990.000.00-0.06-3.90
  V1
348039972007.05.17 10:54buy0.02eurusd1.35171.31371.35442007.05.18 15:011.35010.000.00-0.12-3.20
  V1
348191072007.05.17 12:31sell0.01eurusd1.35001.39381.34732007.05.18 10:451.34730.000.000.052.70
  V2[tp]
348212832007.05.17 12:33buy0.04eurusd1.34941.31341.35212007.05.18 15:011.34990.000.00-0.242.00
  V1
349244472007.05.18 10:46sell0.01eurusd1.34711.39091.34442007.05.21 09:461.34900.000.000.05-1.90
  V2
349248142007.05.18 10:46buy0.08eurusd1.34731.31331.35002007.05.18 15:011.35000.000.000.0021.60
  V1[tp]
349602362007.05.18 14:28sell0.02eurusd1.34941.39101.34672007.05.21 09:461.34890.000.000.111.00
  V2
349674382007.05.18 15:02buy0.01eurusd1.35041.31041.35312007.05.21 17:051.34670.000.00-0.06-3.70
  V1
349730732007.05.18 15:24sell0.04eurusd1.35171.39111.34902007.05.21 09:461.34900.000.000.2210.80
  V2[tp]
350884172007.05.21 09:47sell0.01eurusd1.34871.39251.34602007.05.21 10:341.34600.000.000.002.70
  V2[tp]
350890352007.05.21 09:48buy0.02eurusd1.34831.31031.35102007.05.21 17:051.34680.000.000.00-3.00
  V1
351032542007.05.21 10:34buy0.04eurusd1.34611.31011.34882007.05.21 17:051.34670.000.000.002.40
  V1
351036732007.05.21 10:34sell0.01eurusd1.34581.38961.34312007.05.23 07:461.34310.000.000.102.70
  V2[tp]
351070262007.05.21 10:39buy0.08eurusd1.34401.31001.34672007.05.21 17:051.34670.000.000.0021.60
  V1[tp]
351756162007.05.21 17:05buy0.01eurusd1.34691.30691.34962007.05.23 10:471.34510.000.00-0.12-1.80
  V1
352724312007.05.22 09:45buy0.02eurusd1.34481.30681.34752007.05.23 10:471.34510.000.00-0.120.60
  V1
354011152007.05.23 07:47sell0.01eurusd1.34291.38671.34022007.05.23 16:511.34720.000.000.00-4.30
  V2
354041692007.05.23 07:52buy0.04eurusd1.34241.30641.34512007.05.23 10:471.34510.000.000.0010.80
  V1[tp]
354433502007.05.23 10:47sell0.02eurusd1.34521.38681.34252007.05.23 16:511.34720.000.000.00-4.00
  V2
354436402007.05.23 10:47buy0.01eurusd1.34521.30521.34792007.05.23 11:461.34790.000.000.002.70
  V1[tp]
354578902007.05.23 11:46sell0.04eurusd1.34751.38691.34482007.05.23 16:511.34720.000.000.001.20
  V2
354584412007.05.23 11:47buy0.01eurusd1.34831.30831.35102007.05.24 17:591.34470.000.00-0.18-3.60
  V1
354699452007.05.23 12:08sell0.08eurusd1.34981.38701.34712007.05.23 16:511.34720.000.000.0020.80
  V2
355209242007.05.23 16:52sell0.01eurusd1.34691.39071.34422007.05.24 06:471.34430.000.000.162.60
  V2
355307272007.05.23 17:40buy0.02eurusd1.34621.30821.34892007.05.24 17:591.34470.000.00-0.36-3.00
  V1
356043062007.05.24 06:47sell0.01eurusd1.34421.38801.34162007.05.24 14:371.34170.000.000.002.50
  V2
356132742007.05.24 07:38buy0.04eurusd1.34411.30811.34682007.05.24 17:591.34470.000.000.002.40
  V1
356761772007.05.24 14:13buy0.08eurusd1.34201.30801.34472007.05.24 17:591.34470.000.000.0021.60
  V1[tp]
356798892007.05.24 14:37sell0.01eurusd1.34181.38561.33922007.05.25 01:051.34160.000.000.050.20
  V2
357001102007.05.24 17:21sell0.02eurusd1.34411.38571.34152007.05.25 01:051.34150.000.000.115.20
  V2[tp]
357027222007.05.24 17:59buy0.01eurusd1.34481.30481.34752007.05.25 12:561.34540.000.00-0.060.60
  V1
357301132007.05.24 22:42buy0.02eurusd1.34271.30471.34542007.05.25 12:561.34540.000.000.005.40
  V1[tp]
357407432007.05.25 01:05sell0.01eurusd1.34121.38501.33862007.05.29 01:401.34330.000.000.10-2.10
  V2
357612992007.05.25 06:28sell0.02eurusd1.34351.38511.34092007.05.29 01:411.34310.000.000.220.80
  V2
357902692007.05.25 12:56buy0.01eurusd1.34551.30551.34822007.05.29 08:081.34580.000.00-0.120.30
  V1
357941852007.05.25 14:00sell0.04eurusd1.34581.38521.34322007.05.29 01:361.34320.000.000.4410.40
  V2[tp]
359072472007.05.29 01:41buy0.02eurusd1.34321.30521.34592007.05.29 08:091.34580.000.000.005.20
  V1
359076582007.05.29 01:42sell0.01eurusd1.34291.38671.34032007.05.29 16:201.34730.000.000.00-4.40
  V2
359663892007.05.29 07:55sell0.02eurusd1.34521.38681.34262007.05.29 16:201.34730.000.000.00-4.20
  V2
359707902007.05.29 08:09buy0.01eurusd1.34601.30601.34872007.05.29 09:071.34870.000.000.002.70
  V1[tp]
359821432007.05.29 08:57sell0.04eurusd1.34751.38691.34492007.05.29 16:201.34730.000.000.000.80
  V2
359871242007.05.29 09:07buy0.01eurusd1.34891.30891.35162007.05.29 12:221.35160.000.000.002.70
  V1[tp]
360104762007.05.29 11:54sell0.08eurusd1.34981.38701.34722007.05.29 16:181.34720.000.000.0020.80
  V2[tp]
360210002007.05.29 12:22buy0.01eurusd1.35171.31171.35442007.05.30 13:511.34380.000.00-0.06-7.90
  V1
360407222007.05.29 14:02buy0.02eurusd1.34961.31161.35232007.05.30 13:511.34380.000.00-0.12-11.60
  V1
360632732007.05.29 16:19buy0.04eurusd1.34741.31141.35012007.05.30 13:511.34380.000.00-0.24-14.40
  V1
360644392007.05.29 16:20sell0.01eurusd1.34721.39101.34462007.05.29 17:471.34460.000.000.002.60
  V2[tp]
360776642007.05.29 17:44buy0.08eurusd1.34531.31131.34802007.05.30 13:511.34380.000.00-0.48-12.00
  V1
360798912007.05.29 17:48sell0.01eurusd1.34431.38811.34172007.05.30 11:421.34170.000.000.052.60
  V2[tp]
361774882007.05.30 07:02buy0.16eurusd1.34321.31121.34592007.05.30 13:511.34380.000.000.009.60
  V1
362339652007.05.30 11:42sell0.01eurusd1.34151.38531.33892007.06.01 07:271.34360.000.000.21-2.10
  V2
362379612007.05.30 11:53buy0.32eurusd1.34111.31111.34382007.05.30 13:511.34380.000.000.0086.40
  V1[tp]
362651312007.05.30 13:51sell0.02eurusd1.34381.38541.34122007.06.01 07:271.34360.000.000.430.40
  V2
362655762007.05.30 13:51buy0.01eurusd1.34391.30391.34662007.05.31 06:421.34450.000.00-0.180.60
  V1
362898682007.05.30 16:15buy0.02eurusd1.34181.30381.34452007.05.31 06:241.34450.000.00-0.365.40
  V1[tp]
363467022007.05.31 06:42buy0.01eurusd1.34461.30461.34732007.06.01 15:031.34230.000.00-0.06-2.30
  V1
363861792007.05.31 12:21sell0.04eurusd1.34611.38551.34352007.06.01 07:271.34360.000.000.2210.00
  V2
364821972007.06.01 07:28sell0.01eurusd1.34351.38731.34092007.06.01 12:441.34330.000.000.000.20
  V2
365187322007.06.01 12:34sell0.02eurusd1.34581.38741.34322007.06.01 12:451.34320.000.000.005.20
  V2[tp]
365292742007.06.01 12:45sell0.01eurusd1.34291.38671.34032007.06.01 14:091.34030.000.000.002.60
  V2[tp]
365309012007.06.01 12:49buy0.02eurusd1.34251.30451.34522007.06.01 15:031.34230.000.000.00-0.40
  V1
365514702007.06.01 14:12buy0.04eurusd1.33971.30371.34242007.06.01 15:031.34230.000.000.0010.40
  V1
  0.00 0.00 -7.03 377.30
Closed P/L: 370.27
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
365510732007.06.01 14:11sell0.01eurusd1.33951.38331.3369 1.34470.000.000.05-5.20
  V2
365626332007.06.01 14:54sell0.02eurusd1.34181.38341.3392 1.34470.000.000.11-5.80
  V2
365663802007.06.01 15:03buy0.01eurusd1.34241.30241.3451 1.34450.000.00-0.062.10
  V1
365770412007.06.01 15:54sell0.04eurusd1.34411.38351.3415 1.34470.000.000.22-2.40
  V2
  0.00 0.00 0.32 -11.30
 Floating P/L: -10.98
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 370.27 Floating P/L: -10.98 Margin: 70.00
Balance: 5 370.27 Equity: 5 359.29 Free Margin: 5 289.29
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 533.41 Gross Loss: 163.14 Total Net Profit: 370.27
Profit Factor: 3.27 Expected Payoff: 3.63  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 38.84 (0.72%) Relative Drawdown: 0.72% (38.84)
 
Total Trades: 102 Short Positions (won %): 48 (77.08%) Long Positions (won %): 54 (59.26%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 69 (67.65%) Loss trades (% of total): 33 (32.35%)
Largest profit trade: 86.40 loss trade: -14.64
Average profit trade: 7.73 loss trade: -4.94
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 6 (33.84) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-38.84)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 91.65 (3) consecutive loss (count): -38.84 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 1