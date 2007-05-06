|Account: 1457892
|Name: V1 solo V2 Solo
|Currency: USD
|2007 June 1, 19:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|33920436
|2007.05.06 18:21
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|33920764
|2007.05.06 22:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3594
|1.4032
|1.3567
|2007.05.08 08:13
|1.3590
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|0.40
|V2
|33920846
|2007.05.06 22:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3600
|1.3200
|1.3627
|2007.05.09 13:17
|1.3557
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|-4.30
|V1
|33974240
|2007.05.07 12:23
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3617
|1.4033
|1.3590
|2007.05.08 08:13
|1.3590
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|5.40
|V2[tp]
|34046972
|2007.05.08 08:15
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3585
|1.4023
|1.3558
|2007.05.08 10:48
|1.3558
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.70
|V2[tp]
|34050536
|2007.05.08 08:37
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3579
|1.3199
|1.3606
|2007.05.09 13:17
|1.3558
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|-4.20
|V1
|34059426
|2007.05.08 10:49
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3556
|1.3994
|1.3529
|2007.05.08 14:18
|1.3529
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.70
|V2[tp]
|34060048
|2007.05.08 10:49
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3553
|1.3193
|1.3580
|2007.05.09 13:17
|1.3557
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|1.60
|V1
|34076992
|2007.05.08 14:17
|buy
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3530
|1.3190
|1.3557
|2007.05.09 13:15
|1.3557
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.48
|21.60
|V1[tp]
|34078449
|2007.05.08 14:19
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3524
|1.3962
|1.3497
|2007.05.10 12:50
|1.3520
|0.00
|0.00
|0.21
|0.40
|V2
|34113616
|2007.05.09 01:07
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3547
|1.3963
|1.3520
|2007.05.10 12:50
|1.3520
|0.00
|0.00
|0.32
|5.40
|V2[tp]
|34158707
|2007.05.09 13:17
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3559
|1.3159
|1.3586
|2007.05.10 06:11
|1.3560
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.18
|0.10
|V1
|34184086
|2007.05.09 18:19
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3534
|1.3154
|1.3561
|2007.05.10 06:11
|1.3560
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.36
|5.20
|V1
|34220099
|2007.05.10 06:11
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3561
|1.3161
|1.3588
|2007.05.11 12:30
|1.3493
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|-6.80
|V1
|34231822
|2007.05.10 08:14
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3540
|1.3160
|1.3567
|2007.05.11 13:00
|1.3499
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|-8.20
|V1
|34268671
|2007.05.10 12:51
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3510
|1.3954
|1.3489
|2007.05.10 16:43
|1.3489
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.10
|V2[tp]
|34269107
|2007.05.10 12:51
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3516
|1.3156
|1.3543
|2007.05.11 13:01
|1.3499
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|-6.80
|V1
|34300666
|2007.05.10 16:39
|buy
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3494
|1.3154
|1.3521
|2007.05.11 13:00
|1.3499
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.48
|4.00
|V1
|34303021
|2007.05.10 16:43
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3488
|1.3926
|1.3461
|2007.05.15 10:24
|1.3530
|0.00
|0.00
|0.15
|-4.20
|V2
|34311001
|2007.05.10 17:04
|buy
|0.16
|eurusd
|1.3473
|1.3153
|1.3500
|2007.05.11 12:30
|1.3500
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.97
|43.20
|V1[tp]
|34420118
|2007.05.11 13:01
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3501
|1.3101
|1.3528
|2007.05.11 18:40
|1.3528
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.70
|V1[tp]
|34425569
|2007.05.11 13:37
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3511
|1.3927
|1.3484
|2007.05.15 10:25
|1.3529
|0.00
|0.00
|0.22
|-3.60
|V2
|34456832
|2007.05.11 18:40
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3529
|1.3129
|1.3556
|2007.05.14 11:13
|1.3556
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|2.70
|V1[tp]
|34464719
|2007.05.13 22:48
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3534
|1.3928
|1.3507
|2007.05.15 10:24
|1.3530
|0.00
|0.00
|0.22
|1.60
|V2
|34507270
|2007.05.14 11:13
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3558
|1.3158
|1.3585
|2007.05.15 12:34
|1.3563
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|0.50
|V1
|34507816
|2007.05.14 11:23
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3557
|1.3929
|1.3530
|2007.05.15 10:24
|1.3530
|0.00
|0.00
|0.43
|21.60
|V2[tp]
|34519005
|2007.05.14 14:35
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3537
|1.3157
|1.3564
|2007.05.15 14:32
|1.3564
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|5.40
|V1[tp]
|34575495
|2007.05.15 10:25
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3526
|1.3964
|1.3499
|2007.05.16 12:42
|1.3568
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|-4.20
|V2
|34584024
|2007.05.15 12:32
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3549
|1.3965
|1.3522
|2007.05.16 12:42
|1.3568
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|-3.80
|V2
|34602530
|2007.05.15 14:32
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3568
|1.3168
|1.3595
|2007.05.15 14:50
|1.3595
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.70
|V1[tp]
|34603147
|2007.05.15 14:32
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3572
|1.3966
|1.3545
|2007.05.16 12:42
|1.3568
|0.00
|0.00
|0.22
|1.60
|V2
|34611163
|2007.05.15 14:50
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3595
|1.3967
|1.3568
|2007.05.16 12:42
|1.3568
|0.00
|0.00
|0.43
|21.60
|V2[tp]
|34611441
|2007.05.15 14:50
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3597
|1.3197
|1.3624
|2007.05.17 06:46
|1.3537
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|-6.00
|V1
|34687780
|2007.05.16 12:02
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3576
|1.3196
|1.3603
|2007.05.17 06:46
|1.3537
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.36
|-7.80
|V1
|34695981
|2007.05.16 12:43
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3567
|1.4005
|1.3540
|2007.05.16 15:12
|1.3540
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.70
|V2[tp]
|34714017
|2007.05.16 15:11
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3553
|1.3193
|1.3580
|2007.05.17 06:46
|1.3537
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.73
|-6.40
|V1
|34715728
|2007.05.16 15:13
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3534
|1.3972
|1.3507
|2007.05.16 16:11
|1.3507
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.70
|V2[tp]
|34721451
|2007.05.16 15:30
|buy
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3532
|1.3192
|1.3559
|2007.05.17 06:47
|1.3537
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.45
|4.00
|V1
|34731706
|2007.05.16 16:12
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3505
|1.3943
|1.3478
|2007.05.17 12:31
|1.3501
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|0.40
|V2
|34731962
|2007.05.16 16:12
|buy
|0.16
|eurusd
|1.3510
|1.3190
|1.3537
|2007.05.17 06:46
|1.3537
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.90
|43.20
|V1[tp]
|34762535
|2007.05.17 00:32
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3528
|1.3944
|1.3501
|2007.05.17 12:31
|1.3501
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.40
|V2[tp]
|34783284
|2007.05.17 06:47
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3538
|1.3138
|1.3565
|2007.05.18 15:01
|1.3499
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|-3.90
|V1
|34803997
|2007.05.17 10:54
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3517
|1.3137
|1.3544
|2007.05.18 15:01
|1.3501
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|-3.20
|V1
|34819107
|2007.05.17 12:31
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3500
|1.3938
|1.3473
|2007.05.18 10:45
|1.3473
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|2.70
|V2[tp]
|34821283
|2007.05.17 12:33
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3494
|1.3134
|1.3521
|2007.05.18 15:01
|1.3499
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|2.00
|V1
|34924447
|2007.05.18 10:46
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3471
|1.3909
|1.3444
|2007.05.21 09:46
|1.3490
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|-1.90
|V2
|34924814
|2007.05.18 10:46
|buy
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3473
|1.3133
|1.3500
|2007.05.18 15:01
|1.3500
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.60
|V1[tp]
|34960236
|2007.05.18 14:28
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3494
|1.3910
|1.3467
|2007.05.21 09:46
|1.3489
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|1.00
|V2
|34967438
|2007.05.18 15:02
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3504
|1.3104
|1.3531
|2007.05.21 17:05
|1.3467
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|-3.70
|V1
|34973073
|2007.05.18 15:24
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3517
|1.3911
|1.3490
|2007.05.21 09:46
|1.3490
|0.00
|0.00
|0.22
|10.80
|V2[tp]
|35088417
|2007.05.21 09:47
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3487
|1.3925
|1.3460
|2007.05.21 10:34
|1.3460
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.70
|V2[tp]
|35089035
|2007.05.21 09:48
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3483
|1.3103
|1.3510
|2007.05.21 17:05
|1.3468
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.00
|V1
|35103254
|2007.05.21 10:34
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3461
|1.3101
|1.3488
|2007.05.21 17:05
|1.3467
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.40
|V1
|35103673
|2007.05.21 10:34
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3458
|1.3896
|1.3431
|2007.05.23 07:46
|1.3431
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|2.70
|V2[tp]
|35107026
|2007.05.21 10:39
|buy
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3440
|1.3100
|1.3467
|2007.05.21 17:05
|1.3467
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.60
|V1[tp]
|35175616
|2007.05.21 17:05
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3469
|1.3069
|1.3496
|2007.05.23 10:47
|1.3451
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|-1.80
|V1
|35272431
|2007.05.22 09:45
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3448
|1.3068
|1.3475
|2007.05.23 10:47
|1.3451
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|0.60
|V1
|35401115
|2007.05.23 07:47
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3429
|1.3867
|1.3402
|2007.05.23 16:51
|1.3472
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.30
|V2
|35404169
|2007.05.23 07:52
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3424
|1.3064
|1.3451
|2007.05.23 10:47
|1.3451
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.80
|V1[tp]
|35443350
|2007.05.23 10:47
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3452
|1.3868
|1.3425
|2007.05.23 16:51
|1.3472
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|V2
|35443640
|2007.05.23 10:47
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3452
|1.3052
|1.3479
|2007.05.23 11:46
|1.3479
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.70
|V1[tp]
|35457890
|2007.05.23 11:46
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3475
|1.3869
|1.3448
|2007.05.23 16:51
|1.3472
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.20
|V2
|35458441
|2007.05.23 11:47
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3483
|1.3083
|1.3510
|2007.05.24 17:59
|1.3447
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.18
|-3.60
|V1
|35469945
|2007.05.23 12:08
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3498
|1.3870
|1.3471
|2007.05.23 16:51
|1.3472
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.80
|V2
|35520924
|2007.05.23 16:52
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3469
|1.3907
|1.3442
|2007.05.24 06:47
|1.3443
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|2.60
|V2
|35530727
|2007.05.23 17:40
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3462
|1.3082
|1.3489
|2007.05.24 17:59
|1.3447
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.36
|-3.00
|V1
|35604306
|2007.05.24 06:47
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3442
|1.3880
|1.3416
|2007.05.24 14:37
|1.3417
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.50
|V2
|35613274
|2007.05.24 07:38
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3441
|1.3081
|1.3468
|2007.05.24 17:59
|1.3447
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.40
|V1
|35676177
|2007.05.24 14:13
|buy
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3420
|1.3080
|1.3447
|2007.05.24 17:59
|1.3447
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.60
|V1[tp]
|35679889
|2007.05.24 14:37
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3418
|1.3856
|1.3392
|2007.05.25 01:05
|1.3416
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|0.20
|V2
|35700110
|2007.05.24 17:21
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3441
|1.3857
|1.3415
|2007.05.25 01:05
|1.3415
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|5.20
|V2[tp]
|35702722
|2007.05.24 17:59
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3448
|1.3048
|1.3475
|2007.05.25 12:56
|1.3454
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|0.60
|V1
|35730113
|2007.05.24 22:42
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3427
|1.3047
|1.3454
|2007.05.25 12:56
|1.3454
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.40
|V1[tp]
|35740743
|2007.05.25 01:05
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3412
|1.3850
|1.3386
|2007.05.29 01:40
|1.3433
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|-2.10
|V2
|35761299
|2007.05.25 06:28
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3435
|1.3851
|1.3409
|2007.05.29 01:41
|1.3431
|0.00
|0.00
|0.22
|0.80
|V2
|35790269
|2007.05.25 12:56
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3455
|1.3055
|1.3482
|2007.05.29 08:08
|1.3458
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|0.30
|V1
|35794185
|2007.05.25 14:00
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3458
|1.3852
|1.3432
|2007.05.29 01:36
|1.3432
|0.00
|0.00
|0.44
|10.40
|V2[tp]
|35907247
|2007.05.29 01:41
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3432
|1.3052
|1.3459
|2007.05.29 08:09
|1.3458
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.20
|V1
|35907658
|2007.05.29 01:42
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3429
|1.3867
|1.3403
|2007.05.29 16:20
|1.3473
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.40
|V2
|35966389
|2007.05.29 07:55
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3452
|1.3868
|1.3426
|2007.05.29 16:20
|1.3473
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.20
|V2
|35970790
|2007.05.29 08:09
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3460
|1.3060
|1.3487
|2007.05.29 09:07
|1.3487
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.70
|V1[tp]
|35982143
|2007.05.29 08:57
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3475
|1.3869
|1.3449
|2007.05.29 16:20
|1.3473
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.80
|V2
|35987124
|2007.05.29 09:07
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3489
|1.3089
|1.3516
|2007.05.29 12:22
|1.3516
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.70
|V1[tp]
|36010476
|2007.05.29 11:54
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3498
|1.3870
|1.3472
|2007.05.29 16:18
|1.3472
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.80
|V2[tp]
|36021000
|2007.05.29 12:22
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3517
|1.3117
|1.3544
|2007.05.30 13:51
|1.3438
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|-7.90
|V1
|36040722
|2007.05.29 14:02
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3496
|1.3116
|1.3523
|2007.05.30 13:51
|1.3438
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|-11.60
|V1
|36063273
|2007.05.29 16:19
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3474
|1.3114
|1.3501
|2007.05.30 13:51
|1.3438
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|-14.40
|V1
|36064439
|2007.05.29 16:20
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3472
|1.3910
|1.3446
|2007.05.29 17:47
|1.3446
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.60
|V2[tp]
|36077664
|2007.05.29 17:44
|buy
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3453
|1.3113
|1.3480
|2007.05.30 13:51
|1.3438
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.48
|-12.00
|V1
|36079891
|2007.05.29 17:48
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3443
|1.3881
|1.3417
|2007.05.30 11:42
|1.3417
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|2.60
|V2[tp]
|36177488
|2007.05.30 07:02
|buy
|0.16
|eurusd
|1.3432
|1.3112
|1.3459
|2007.05.30 13:51
|1.3438
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.60
|V1
|36233965
|2007.05.30 11:42
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3415
|1.3853
|1.3389
|2007.06.01 07:27
|1.3436
|0.00
|0.00
|0.21
|-2.10
|V2
|36237961
|2007.05.30 11:53
|buy
|0.32
|eurusd
|1.3411
|1.3111
|1.3438
|2007.05.30 13:51
|1.3438
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|86.40
|V1[tp]
|36265131
|2007.05.30 13:51
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3438
|1.3854
|1.3412
|2007.06.01 07:27
|1.3436
|0.00
|0.00
|0.43
|0.40
|V2
|36265576
|2007.05.30 13:51
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3439
|1.3039
|1.3466
|2007.05.31 06:42
|1.3445
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.18
|0.60
|V1
|36289868
|2007.05.30 16:15
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3418
|1.3038
|1.3445
|2007.05.31 06:24
|1.3445
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.36
|5.40
|V1[tp]
|36346702
|2007.05.31 06:42
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3446
|1.3046
|1.3473
|2007.06.01 15:03
|1.3423
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|-2.30
|V1
|36386179
|2007.05.31 12:21
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3461
|1.3855
|1.3435
|2007.06.01 07:27
|1.3436
|0.00
|0.00
|0.22
|10.00
|V2
|36482197
|2007.06.01 07:28
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3435
|1.3873
|1.3409
|2007.06.01 12:44
|1.3433
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|V2
|36518732
|2007.06.01 12:34
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3458
|1.3874
|1.3432
|2007.06.01 12:45
|1.3432
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.20
|V2[tp]
|36529274
|2007.06.01 12:45
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3429
|1.3867
|1.3403
|2007.06.01 14:09
|1.3403
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.60
|V2[tp]
|36530901
|2007.06.01 12:49
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3425
|1.3045
|1.3452
|2007.06.01 15:03
|1.3423
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.40
|V1
|36551470
|2007.06.01 14:12
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3397
|1.3037
|1.3424
|2007.06.01 15:03
|1.3423
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.40
|V1
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.03
|377.30
|Closed P/L:
|370.27
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|36551073
|2007.06.01 14:11
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3395
|1.3833
|1.3369
|1.3447
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|-5.20
|V2
|36562633
|2007.06.01 14:54
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3418
|1.3834
|1.3392
|1.3447
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|-5.80
|V2
|36566380
|2007.06.01 15:03
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3424
|1.3024
|1.3451
|1.3445
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|2.10
|V1
|36577041
|2007.06.01 15:54
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3441
|1.3835
|1.3415
|1.3447
|0.00
|0.00
|0.22
|-2.40
|V2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.32
|-11.30
|Floating P/L:
|-10.98
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|370.27
|Floating P/L:
|-10.98
|Margin:
|70.00
|Balance:
|5 370.27
|Equity:
|5 359.29
|Free Margin:
|5 289.29
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|533.41
|Gross Loss:
|163.14
|Total Net Profit:
|370.27
|Profit Factor:
|3.27
|Expected Payoff:
|3.63
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|38.84 (0.72%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.72% (38.84)
|Total Trades:
|102
|Short Positions (won %):
|48 (77.08%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|54 (59.26%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|69 (67.65%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|33 (32.35%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|86.40
|loss trade:
|-14.64
|Average
|profit trade:
|7.73
|loss trade:
|-4.94
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|6 (33.84)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-38.84)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|91.65 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-38.84 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|1