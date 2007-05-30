|Account: 67987
|Name: Test
|Currency: EUR
|2007 June 6, 00:10
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3081960
|2007.05.30 22:20
|balance
|Deposit
|3 000.00
|3081962
|2007.05.30 22:20
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3433
|1.3033
|1.3460
|2007.05.31 14:20
|1.3460
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|2.01
|V1[tp]
|3083438
|2007.05.31 14:30
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3471
|1.3869
|1.3449
|2007.05.31 16:01
|1.3449
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.54
|V2[tp]
|3081961
|2007.05.30 22:20
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3431
|1.3869
|1.3405
|2007.05.31 16:20
|1.3444
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|-0.97
|V2
|3083274
|2007.05.31 14:01
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3451
|1.3871
|1.3429
|2007.05.31 16:20
|1.3444
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.04
|V2
|3083362
|2007.05.31 14:20
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3463
|1.3063
|1.3490
|2007.05.31 17:09
|1.3469
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.45
|V1
|3083854
|2007.05.31 16:21
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3442
|1.3062
|1.3469
|2007.05.31 17:09
|1.3469
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.01
|V1[tp]
|3083985
|2007.05.31 17:08
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3460
|1.3880
|1.3438
|2007.06.01 09:06
|1.3438
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|3.27
|V2[tp]
|3083846
|2007.05.31 16:20
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3441
|1.3883
|1.3419
|2007.06.01 09:11
|1.3435
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|0.45
|V2
|3086922
|2007.06.01 14:30
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3429
|1.3069
|1.3456
|2007.06.01 14:35
|1.3456
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.03
|V1[tp]
|3084011
|2007.05.31 17:09
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3471
|1.3071
|1.3498
|2007.06.01 14:35
|1.3458
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|-0.97
|V1
|3084165
|2007.05.31 18:06
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3450
|1.3070
|1.3477
|2007.06.01 14:35
|1.3458
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|1.19
|V1
|3087223
|2007.06.01 14:35
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3457
|1.3873
|1.3431
|2007.06.01 14:44
|1.3431
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.87
|V2[tp]
|3085519
|2007.06.01 09:11
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3434
|1.3872
|1.3408
|2007.06.01 14:44
|1.3435
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|V2
|3087628
|2007.06.01 14:44
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3430
|1.3868
|1.3404
|2007.06.01 16:09
|1.3404
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.94
|V2[tp]
|3089564
|2007.06.01 16:08
|buy
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3406
|1.3066
|1.3433
|2007.06.01 17:04
|1.3433
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.08
|V1[tp]
|3087238
|2007.06.01 14:35
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3463
|1.3063
|1.3490
|2007.06.01 17:04
|1.3432
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.31
|V1
|3087660
|2007.06.01 14:45
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3428
|1.3068
|1.3455
|2007.06.01 17:04
|1.3432
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.19
|V1
|3087346
|2007.06.01 14:37
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3449
|1.3061
|1.3468
|2007.06.01 17:04
|1.3433
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.38
|V1
|3090141
|2007.06.01 17:04
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3436
|1.3036
|1.3463
|2007.06.04 11:17
|1.3463
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|2.01
|V1[tp]
|3091642
|2007.06.04 11:17
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3461
|1.3061
|1.3488
|2007.06.04 15:19
|1.3488
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|V1[tp]
|3092958
|2007.06.04 15:19
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3492
|1.3092
|1.3519
|2007.06.05 12:21
|1.3519
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|2.00
|V1[tp]
|3094694
|2007.06.05 12:21
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3522
|1.3122
|1.3549
|2007.06.05 14:19
|1.3549
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.99
|V1[tp]
|3090494
|2007.06.01 18:49
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3447
|1.3841
|1.3421
|2007.06.05 16:22
|1.3514
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|-19.83
|V2
|3094938
|2007.06.05 14:17
|sell
|0.64
|eurusd
|1.3539
|1.3845
|1.3513
|2007.06.05 16:22
|1.3513
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|123.14
|V2[tp]
|3089580
|2007.06.01 16:09
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3401
|1.3839
|1.3375
|2007.06.05 16:22
|1.3514
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|-8.36
|V2
|3092995
|2007.06.04 15:25
|sell
|0.16
|eurusd
|1.3493
|1.3843
|1.3467
|2007.06.05 16:22
|1.3514
|0.00
|0.00
|0.26
|-24.86
|V2
|3094405
|2007.06.05 09:41
|sell
|0.32
|eurusd
|1.3516
|1.3844
|1.3490
|2007.06.05 16:22
|1.3514
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.74
|V2
|3090116
|2007.06.01 17:03
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3424
|1.3840
|1.3398
|2007.06.05 16:22
|1.3514
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|-13.32
|V2
|3091706
|2007.06.04 11:36
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3470
|1.3842
|1.3444
|2007.06.05 16:22
|1.3513
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|-25.46
|V2
|3095609
|2007.06.05 16:22
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3511
|1.3927
|1.3485
|2007.06.05 16:22
|1.3513
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.30
|V2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.43
|87.12
|Closed P/L:
|87.55
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3094982
|2007.06.05 14:19
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3547
|1.3147
|1.3574
|1.3518
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|-2.15
|V1
|3095451
|2007.06.05 16:00
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3523
|1.3143
|1.3550
|1.3518
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|-0.74
|V1
|3095610
|2007.06.05 16:22
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3511
|1.3949
|1.3485
|1.3521
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|-0.74
|V2
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|-3.63
|Floating P/L:
|-3.72
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|87.55
|Floating P/L:
|-3.72
|Margin:
|15.00
|Balance:
|3 087.55
|Equity:
|3 083.83
|Free Margin:
|3 068.83
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|185.74
|Gross Loss:
|98.19
|Total Net Profit:
|87.55
|Profit Factor:
|1.89
|Expected Payoff:
|2.92
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|67.07 (2.13%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|2.13% (67.07)
|Total Trades:
|30
|Short Positions (won %):
|16 (50.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|14 (78.57%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|19 (63.33%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|11 (36.67%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|123.14
|loss trade:
|-25.33
|Average
|profit trade:
|9.78
|loss trade:
|-8.93
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|6 (17.30)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-46.18)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|123.14 (1)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-46.18 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|2