Gimex Group

Account: 67987 Name: Test Currency: EUR 2007 June 6, 00:10
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
30819602007.05.30 22:20balanceDeposit3 000.00
30819622007.05.30 22:20buy0.01eurusd1.34331.30331.34602007.05.31 14:201.34600.000.00-0.112.01
  V1[tp]
30834382007.05.31 14:30sell0.04eurusd1.34711.38691.34492007.05.31 16:011.34490.000.000.006.54
  V2[tp]
30819612007.05.30 22:20sell0.01eurusd1.34311.38691.34052007.05.31 16:201.34440.000.000.05-0.97
  V2
30832742007.05.31 14:01sell0.02eurusd1.34511.38711.34292007.05.31 16:201.34440.000.000.001.04
  V2
30833622007.05.31 14:20buy0.01eurusd1.34631.30631.34902007.05.31 17:091.34690.000.000.000.45
  V1
30838542007.05.31 16:21buy0.02eurusd1.34421.30621.34692007.05.31 17:091.34690.000.000.004.01
  V1[tp]
30839852007.05.31 17:08sell0.02eurusd1.34601.38801.34382007.06.01 09:061.34380.000.000.033.27
  V2[tp]
30838462007.05.31 16:20sell0.01eurusd1.34411.38831.34192007.06.01 09:111.34350.000.000.020.45
  V2
30869222007.06.01 14:30buy0.04eurusd1.34291.30691.34562007.06.01 14:351.34560.000.000.008.03
  V1[tp]
30840112007.05.31 17:09buy0.01eurusd1.34711.30711.34982007.06.01 14:351.34580.000.00-0.04-0.97
  V1
30841652007.05.31 18:06buy0.02eurusd1.34501.30701.34772007.06.01 14:351.34580.000.00-0.071.19
  V1
30872232007.06.01 14:35sell0.02eurusd1.34571.38731.34312007.06.01 14:441.34310.000.000.003.87
  V2[tp]
30855192007.06.01 09:11sell0.01eurusd1.34341.38721.34082007.06.01 14:441.34350.000.000.00-0.07
  V2
30876282007.06.01 14:44sell0.01eurusd1.34301.38681.34042007.06.01 16:091.34040.000.000.001.94
  V2[tp]
30895642007.06.01 16:08buy0.08eurusd1.34061.30661.34332007.06.01 17:041.34330.000.000.0016.08
  V1[tp]
30872382007.06.01 14:35buy0.01eurusd1.34631.30631.34902007.06.01 17:041.34320.000.000.00-2.31
  V1
30876602007.06.01 14:45buy0.04eurusd1.34281.30681.34552007.06.01 17:041.34320.000.000.001.19
  V1
30873462007.06.01 14:37buy0.02eurusd1.34491.30611.34682007.06.01 17:041.34330.000.000.00-2.38
  V1
30901412007.06.01 17:04buy0.01eurusd1.34361.30361.34632007.06.04 11:171.34630.000.00-0.042.01
  V1[tp]
30916422007.06.04 11:17buy0.01eurusd1.34611.30611.34882007.06.04 15:191.34880.000.000.002.00
  V1[tp]
30929582007.06.04 15:19buy0.01eurusd1.34921.30921.35192007.06.05 12:211.35190.000.00-0.042.00
  V1[tp]
30946942007.06.05 12:21buy0.01eurusd1.35221.31221.35492007.06.05 14:191.35490.000.000.001.99
  V1[tp]
30904942007.06.01 18:49sell0.04eurusd1.34471.38411.34212007.06.05 16:221.35140.000.000.14-19.83
  V2
30949382007.06.05 14:17sell0.64eurusd1.35391.38451.35132007.06.05 16:221.35130.000.000.00123.14
  V2[tp]
30895802007.06.01 16:09sell0.01eurusd1.34011.38391.33752007.06.05 16:221.35140.000.000.04-8.36
  V2
30929952007.06.04 15:25sell0.16eurusd1.34931.38431.34672007.06.05 16:221.35140.000.000.26-24.86
  V2
30944052007.06.05 09:41sell0.32eurusd1.35161.38441.34902007.06.05 16:221.35140.000.000.004.74
  V2
30901162007.06.01 17:03sell0.02eurusd1.34241.38401.33982007.06.05 16:221.35140.000.000.06-13.32
  V2
30917062007.06.04 11:36sell0.08eurusd1.34701.38421.34442007.06.05 16:221.35130.000.000.13-25.46
  V2
30956092007.06.05 16:22sell0.02eurusd1.35111.39271.34852007.06.05 16:221.35130.000.000.00-0.30
  V2
  0.00 0.00 0.43 87.12
Closed P/L: 87.55
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
30949822007.06.05 14:19buy0.01eurusd1.35471.31471.3574 1.35180.000.00-0.04-2.15
  V1
30954512007.06.05 16:00buy0.02eurusd1.35231.31431.3550 1.35180.000.00-0.07-0.74
  V1
30956102007.06.05 16:22sell0.01eurusd1.35111.39491.3485 1.35210.000.000.02-0.74
  V2
  0.00 0.00 -0.09 -3.63
 Floating P/L: -3.72
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 87.55 Floating P/L: -3.72 Margin: 15.00
Balance: 3 087.55 Equity: 3 083.83 Free Margin: 3 068.83
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 185.74 Gross Loss: 98.19 Total Net Profit: 87.55
Profit Factor: 1.89 Expected Payoff: 2.92  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 67.07 (2.13%) Relative Drawdown: 2.13% (67.07)
 
Total Trades: 30 Short Positions (won %): 16 (50.00%) Long Positions (won %): 14 (78.57%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 19 (63.33%) Loss trades (% of total): 11 (36.67%)
Largest profit trade: 123.14 loss trade: -25.33
Average profit trade: 9.78 loss trade: -8.93
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 6 (17.30) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-46.18)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 123.14 (1) consecutive loss (count): -46.18 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 2