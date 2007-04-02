|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs. United States Dollar)
|Period
|1 Hour (H1) 2007.04.02 00:00 - 2007.06.01 00:00 (2007.04.01 - 2007.06.01)
|Model
|Every tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
|Parameters
|Lotsize=1; TakeProfit=20; StopLoss=90; slippage=3;
|Bars in test
|2877
|Ticks modelled
|136784
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|5669.91
|Gross profit
|8686.97
|Gross loss
|-3017.06
|Profit factor
|2.88
|Expected payoff
|118.12
|Absolute drawdown
|522.79
|Maximal drawdown
|1816.60 (16.08%)
|Relative drawdown
|16.08% (1816.60)
|Total trades
|48
|Short positions (won %)
|24 (87.50%)
|Long positions (won %)
|24 (95.83%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|44 (91.67%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|4 (8.33%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|217.49
|loss trade
|-906.42
|Average
|profit trade
|197.43
|loss trade
|-754.26
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|35 (6948.84)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|1 (-906.42)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|6948.84 (35)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-906.42 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|11
|consecutive losses
|1
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Lots
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2007.04.02 00:00
|buy
|1
|1.00
|1.3376
|1.3286
|1.3396
|2
|2007.04.02 00:00
|sell
|2
|1.00
|1.3374
|1.3464
|1.3354
|3
|2007.04.02 02:24
|t/p
|2
|1.00
|1.3354
|1.3464
|1.3354
|200.00
|10200.00
|4
|2007.04.05 16:10
|t/p
|1
|1.00
|1.3396
|1.3286
|1.3396
|167.90
|10367.90
|5
|2007.04.05 16:10
|buy
|3
|1.00
|1.3399
|1.3309
|1.3419
|6
|2007.04.05 16:10
|sell
|4
|1.00
|1.3397
|1.3487
|1.3377
|7
|2007.04.05 16:22
|t/p
|3
|1.00
|1.3419
|1.3309
|1.3419
|200.00
|10567.90
|8
|2007.04.06 15:31
|t/p
|4
|1.00
|1.3377
|1.3487
|1.3377
|204.37
|10772.27
|9
|2007.04.06 15:31
|buy
|5
|1.00
|1.3377
|1.3287
|1.3397
|10
|2007.04.06 15:31
|sell
|6
|1.00
|1.3375
|1.3465
|1.3355
|11
|2007.04.09 19:41
|t/p
|6
|1.00
|1.3355
|1.3465
|1.3355
|204.37
|10976.65
|12
|2007.04.10 04:52
|t/p
|5
|1.00
|1.3397
|1.3287
|1.3397
|187.16
|11163.81
|13
|2007.04.10 04:52
|buy
|7
|1.00
|1.3399
|1.3309
|1.3419
|14
|2007.04.10 04:52
|sell
|8
|1.00
|1.3397
|1.3487
|1.3377
|15
|2007.04.10 05:32
|t/p
|7
|1.00
|1.3419
|1.3309
|1.3419
|200.00
|11363.81
|16
|2007.04.12 17:17
|s/l
|8
|1.00
|1.3487
|1.3487
|1.3377
|-882.51
|10481.30
|17
|2007.04.12 17:17
|buy
|9
|1.00
|1.3487
|1.3397
|1.3507
|18
|2007.04.12 17:17
|sell
|10
|1.00
|1.3485
|1.3575
|1.3465
|19
|2007.04.13 03:44
|t/p
|9
|1.00
|1.3507
|1.3397
|1.3507
|193.58
|10674.88
|20
|2007.04.16 01:10
|s/l
|10
|1.00
|1.3575
|1.3575
|1.3465
|-891.25
|9783.63
|21
|2007.04.16 01:10
|buy
|11
|1.00
|1.3575
|1.3485
|1.3595
|22
|2007.04.16 01:10
|sell
|12
|1.00
|1.3573
|1.3663
|1.3553
|23
|2007.04.16 07:32
|t/p
|12
|1.00
|1.3553
|1.3663
|1.3553
|200.00
|9983.63
|24
|2007.04.18 08:37
|t/p
|11
|1.00
|1.3595
|1.3485
|1.3595
|187.16
|10170.79
|25
|2007.04.18 08:37
|buy
|13
|1.00
|1.3597
|1.3507
|1.3617
|26
|2007.04.18 08:37
|sell
|14
|1.00
|1.3595
|1.3685
|1.3575
|27
|2007.04.18 15:05
|t/p
|14
|1.00
|1.3575
|1.3685
|1.3575
|200.00
|10370.79
|28
|2007.04.19 02:13
|t/p
|13
|1.00
|1.3617
|1.3507
|1.3617
|180.74
|10551.53
|29
|2007.04.19 02:13
|buy
|15
|1.00
|1.3619
|1.3529
|1.3639
|30
|2007.04.19 02:13
|sell
|16
|1.00
|1.3617
|1.3707
|1.3597
|31
|2007.04.19 04:12
|t/p
|16
|1.00
|1.3597
|1.3707
|1.3597
|200.00
|10751.53
|32
|2007.04.24 23:04
|t/p
|15
|1.00
|1.3639
|1.3529
|1.3639
|180.74
|10932.27
|33
|2007.04.24 23:04
|buy
|17
|1.00
|1.3641
|1.3551
|1.3661
|34
|2007.04.24 23:04
|sell
|18
|1.00
|1.3639
|1.3729
|1.3619
|35
|2007.04.25 17:12
|t/p
|17
|1.00
|1.3661
|1.3551
|1.3661
|193.58
|11125.85
|36
|2007.04.26 12:33
|t/p
|18
|1.00
|1.3619
|1.3729
|1.3619
|217.49
|11343.34
|37
|2007.04.26 12:33
|buy
|19
|1.00
|1.3618
|1.3528
|1.3638
|38
|2007.04.26 12:33
|sell
|20
|1.00
|1.3616
|1.3706
|1.3596
|39
|2007.04.26 14:33
|t/p
|20
|1.00
|1.3596
|1.3706
|1.3596
|200.00
|11543.34
|40
|2007.04.27 14:03
|t/p
|19
|1.00
|1.3638
|1.3528
|1.3638
|193.58
|11736.92
|41
|2007.04.27 14:03
|buy
|21
|1.00
|1.3641
|1.3551
|1.3661
|42
|2007.04.27 14:03
|sell
|22
|1.00
|1.3639
|1.3729
|1.3619
|43
|2007.04.27 15:30
|t/p
|21
|1.00
|1.3661
|1.3551
|1.3661
|200.00
|11936.92
|44
|2007.04.27 18:05
|t/p
|22
|1.00
|1.3619
|1.3729
|1.3619
|200.00
|12136.92
|45
|2007.04.27 18:05
|buy
|23
|1.00
|1.3619
|1.3529
|1.3639
|46
|2007.04.27 18:05
|sell
|24
|1.00
|1.3617
|1.3707
|1.3597
|47
|2007.04.27 21:42
|t/p
|23
|1.00
|1.3639
|1.3529
|1.3639
|200.00
|12336.92
|48
|2007.04.30 10:26
|t/p
|24
|1.00
|1.3597
|1.3707
|1.3597
|204.37
|12541.30
|49
|2007.04.30 10:26
|buy
|25
|1.00
|1.3597
|1.3507
|1.3617
|50
|2007.04.30 10:26
|sell
|26
|1.00
|1.3595
|1.3685
|1.3575
|51
|2007.04.30 13:03
|t/p
|25
|1.00
|1.3617
|1.3507
|1.3617
|200.00
|12741.30
|52
|2007.05.02 06:18
|t/p
|26
|1.00
|1.3575
|1.3685
|1.3575
|208.75
|12950.04
|53
|2007.05.02 06:18
|buy
|27
|1.00
|1.3575
|1.3485
|1.3595
|54
|2007.05.02 06:18
|sell
|28
|1.00
|1.3573
|1.3663
|1.3553
|55
|2007.05.02 09:04
|t/p
|27
|1.00
|1.3595
|1.3485
|1.3595
|200.00
|13150.04
|56
|2007.05.03 17:24
|t/p
|28
|1.00
|1.3553
|1.3663
|1.3553
|213.12
|13363.17
|57
|2007.05.03 17:24
|buy
|29
|1.00
|1.3553
|1.3463
|1.3573
|58
|2007.05.03 17:24
|sell
|30
|1.00
|1.3551
|1.3641
|1.3531
|59
|2007.05.03 19:19
|t/p
|29
|1.00
|1.3573
|1.3463
|1.3573
|200.00
|13563.17
|60
|2007.05.08 17:16
|t/p
|30
|1.00
|1.3531
|1.3641
|1.3531
|213.12
|13776.29
|61
|2007.05.08 17:16
|buy
|31
|1.00
|1.3531
|1.3441
|1.3551
|62
|2007.05.08 17:16
|sell
|32
|1.00
|1.3529
|1.3619
|1.3509
|63
|2007.05.09 09:15
|t/p
|31
|1.00
|1.3551
|1.3441
|1.3551
|193.58
|13969.87
|64
|2007.05.10 15:51
|t/p
|32
|1.00
|1.3509
|1.3619
|1.3509
|217.49
|14187.36
|65
|2007.05.10 15:51
|buy
|33
|1.00
|1.3508
|1.3418
|1.3528
|66
|2007.05.10 15:51
|sell
|34
|1.00
|1.3506
|1.3596
|1.3486
|67
|2007.05.10 19:56
|t/p
|34
|1.00
|1.3486
|1.3596
|1.3486
|200.00
|14387.36
|68
|2007.05.11 21:40
|t/p
|33
|1.00
|1.3528
|1.3418
|1.3528
|193.58
|14580.94
|69
|2007.05.11 21:40
|buy
|35
|1.00
|1.3530
|1.3440
|1.3550
|70
|2007.05.11 21:40
|sell
|36
|1.00
|1.3528
|1.3618
|1.3508
|71
|2007.05.14 06:24
|t/p
|35
|1.00
|1.3550
|1.3440
|1.3550
|193.58
|14774.52
|72
|2007.05.16 19:11
|t/p
|36
|1.00
|1.3508
|1.3618
|1.3508
|213.12
|14987.64
|73
|2007.05.16 19:11
|buy
|37
|1.00
|1.3508
|1.3418
|1.3528
|74
|2007.05.16 19:11
|sell
|38
|1.00
|1.3506
|1.3596
|1.3486
|75
|2007.05.17 03:32
|t/p
|37
|1.00
|1.3528
|1.3418
|1.3528
|180.74
|15168.38
|76
|2007.05.17 15:47
|t/p
|38
|1.00
|1.3486
|1.3596
|1.3486
|213.12
|15381.50
|77
|2007.05.17 15:47
|buy
|39
|1.00
|1.3486
|1.3396
|1.3506
|78
|2007.05.17 15:47
|sell
|40
|1.00
|1.3484
|1.3574
|1.3464
|79
|2007.05.18 11:12
|t/p
|39
|1.00
|1.3506
|1.3396
|1.3506
|193.58
|15575.08
|80
|2007.05.21 13:34
|t/p
|40
|1.00
|1.3464
|1.3574
|1.3464
|208.75
|15783.83
|81
|2007.05.21 13:34
|buy
|41
|1.00
|1.3464
|1.3374
|1.3484
|82
|2007.05.21 13:34
|sell
|42
|1.00
|1.3462
|1.3552
|1.3442
|83
|2007.05.21 13:38
|t/p
|42
|1.00
|1.3442
|1.3552
|1.3442
|200.00
|15983.83
|84
|2007.05.23 14:49
|t/p
|41
|1.00
|1.3484
|1.3374
|1.3484
|187.16
|16170.99
|85
|2007.05.23 14:49
|buy
|43
|1.00
|1.3486
|1.3396
|1.3506
|86
|2007.05.23 14:49
|sell
|44
|1.00
|1.3484
|1.3574
|1.3464
|87
|2007.05.23 20:33
|t/p
|44
|1.00
|1.3464
|1.3574
|1.3464
|200.00
|16370.99
|88
|2007.05.29 15:06
|t/p
|43
|1.00
|1.3506
|1.3396
|1.3506
|161.48
|16532.47
|89
|2007.05.29 15:06
|buy
|45
|1.00
|1.3508
|1.3418
|1.3528
|90
|2007.05.29 15:06
|sell
|46
|1.00
|1.3506
|1.3596
|1.3486
|91
|2007.05.29 17:58
|t/p
|46
|1.00
|1.3486
|1.3596
|1.3486
|200.00
|16732.47
|92
|2007.05.30 14:42
|s/l
|45
|1.00
|1.3418
|1.3418
|1.3528
|-906.42
|15826.05
|93
|2007.05.30 14:42
|buy
|47
|1.00
|1.3420
|1.3330
|1.3440
|94
|2007.05.30 14:42
|sell
|48
|1.00
|1.3418
|1.3508
|1.3398
|95
|2007.05.31 09:20
|t/p
|47
|1.00
|1.3440
|1.3330
|1.3440
|180.74
|16006.79
|96
|2007.05.31 23:59
|close at stop
|48
|1.00
|1.3453
|1.3508
|1.3398
|-336.88
|15669.91