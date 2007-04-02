Strategy Tester Report
Think Stupidly

SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs. United States Dollar)
Period1 Hour (H1) 2007.04.02 00:00 - 2007.06.01 00:00 (2007.04.01 - 2007.06.01)
ModelEvery tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
ParametersLotsize=1; TakeProfit=20; StopLoss=90; slippage=3;
Bars in test2877Ticks modelled136784Modelling quality90.00%
Initial deposit10000.00
Total net profit5669.91Gross profit8686.97Gross loss-3017.06
Profit factor2.88Expected payoff118.12
Absolute drawdown522.79Maximal drawdown1816.60 (16.08%)Relative drawdown16.08% (1816.60)
Total trades48Short positions (won %)24 (87.50%)Long positions (won %)24 (95.83%)
Profit trades (% of total)44 (91.67%)Loss trades (% of total)4 (8.33%)
Largestprofit trade217.49loss trade-906.42
Averageprofit trade197.43loss trade-754.26
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)35 (6948.84)consecutive losses (loss in money)1 (-906.42)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)6948.84 (35)consecutive loss (count of losses)-906.42 (1)
Averageconsecutive wins11consecutive losses1
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderLotsPriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12007.04.02 00:00buy11.001.33761.32861.3396
22007.04.02 00:00sell21.001.33741.34641.3354
32007.04.02 02:24t/p21.001.33541.34641.3354200.0010200.00
42007.04.05 16:10t/p11.001.33961.32861.3396167.9010367.90
52007.04.05 16:10buy31.001.33991.33091.3419
62007.04.05 16:10sell41.001.33971.34871.3377
72007.04.05 16:22t/p31.001.34191.33091.3419200.0010567.90
82007.04.06 15:31t/p41.001.33771.34871.3377204.3710772.27
92007.04.06 15:31buy51.001.33771.32871.3397
102007.04.06 15:31sell61.001.33751.34651.3355
112007.04.09 19:41t/p61.001.33551.34651.3355204.3710976.65
122007.04.10 04:52t/p51.001.33971.32871.3397187.1611163.81
132007.04.10 04:52buy71.001.33991.33091.3419
142007.04.10 04:52sell81.001.33971.34871.3377
152007.04.10 05:32t/p71.001.34191.33091.3419200.0011363.81
162007.04.12 17:17s/l81.001.34871.34871.3377-882.5110481.30
172007.04.12 17:17buy91.001.34871.33971.3507
182007.04.12 17:17sell101.001.34851.35751.3465
192007.04.13 03:44t/p91.001.35071.33971.3507193.5810674.88
202007.04.16 01:10s/l101.001.35751.35751.3465-891.259783.63
212007.04.16 01:10buy111.001.35751.34851.3595
222007.04.16 01:10sell121.001.35731.36631.3553
232007.04.16 07:32t/p121.001.35531.36631.3553200.009983.63
242007.04.18 08:37t/p111.001.35951.34851.3595187.1610170.79
252007.04.18 08:37buy131.001.35971.35071.3617
262007.04.18 08:37sell141.001.35951.36851.3575
272007.04.18 15:05t/p141.001.35751.36851.3575200.0010370.79
282007.04.19 02:13t/p131.001.36171.35071.3617180.7410551.53
292007.04.19 02:13buy151.001.36191.35291.3639
302007.04.19 02:13sell161.001.36171.37071.3597
312007.04.19 04:12t/p161.001.35971.37071.3597200.0010751.53
322007.04.24 23:04t/p151.001.36391.35291.3639180.7410932.27
332007.04.24 23:04buy171.001.36411.35511.3661
342007.04.24 23:04sell181.001.36391.37291.3619
352007.04.25 17:12t/p171.001.36611.35511.3661193.5811125.85
362007.04.26 12:33t/p181.001.36191.37291.3619217.4911343.34
372007.04.26 12:33buy191.001.36181.35281.3638
382007.04.26 12:33sell201.001.36161.37061.3596
392007.04.26 14:33t/p201.001.35961.37061.3596200.0011543.34
402007.04.27 14:03t/p191.001.36381.35281.3638193.5811736.92
412007.04.27 14:03buy211.001.36411.35511.3661
422007.04.27 14:03sell221.001.36391.37291.3619
432007.04.27 15:30t/p211.001.36611.35511.3661200.0011936.92
442007.04.27 18:05t/p221.001.36191.37291.3619200.0012136.92
452007.04.27 18:05buy231.001.36191.35291.3639
462007.04.27 18:05sell241.001.36171.37071.3597
472007.04.27 21:42t/p231.001.36391.35291.3639200.0012336.92
482007.04.30 10:26t/p241.001.35971.37071.3597204.3712541.30
492007.04.30 10:26buy251.001.35971.35071.3617
502007.04.30 10:26sell261.001.35951.36851.3575
512007.04.30 13:03t/p251.001.36171.35071.3617200.0012741.30
522007.05.02 06:18t/p261.001.35751.36851.3575208.7512950.04
532007.05.02 06:18buy271.001.35751.34851.3595
542007.05.02 06:18sell281.001.35731.36631.3553
552007.05.02 09:04t/p271.001.35951.34851.3595200.0013150.04
562007.05.03 17:24t/p281.001.35531.36631.3553213.1213363.17
572007.05.03 17:24buy291.001.35531.34631.3573
582007.05.03 17:24sell301.001.35511.36411.3531
592007.05.03 19:19t/p291.001.35731.34631.3573200.0013563.17
602007.05.08 17:16t/p301.001.35311.36411.3531213.1213776.29
612007.05.08 17:16buy311.001.35311.34411.3551
622007.05.08 17:16sell321.001.35291.36191.3509
632007.05.09 09:15t/p311.001.35511.34411.3551193.5813969.87
642007.05.10 15:51t/p321.001.35091.36191.3509217.4914187.36
652007.05.10 15:51buy331.001.35081.34181.3528
662007.05.10 15:51sell341.001.35061.35961.3486
672007.05.10 19:56t/p341.001.34861.35961.3486200.0014387.36
682007.05.11 21:40t/p331.001.35281.34181.3528193.5814580.94
692007.05.11 21:40buy351.001.35301.34401.3550
702007.05.11 21:40sell361.001.35281.36181.3508
712007.05.14 06:24t/p351.001.35501.34401.3550193.5814774.52
722007.05.16 19:11t/p361.001.35081.36181.3508213.1214987.64
732007.05.16 19:11buy371.001.35081.34181.3528
742007.05.16 19:11sell381.001.35061.35961.3486
752007.05.17 03:32t/p371.001.35281.34181.3528180.7415168.38
762007.05.17 15:47t/p381.001.34861.35961.3486213.1215381.50
772007.05.17 15:47buy391.001.34861.33961.3506
782007.05.17 15:47sell401.001.34841.35741.3464
792007.05.18 11:12t/p391.001.35061.33961.3506193.5815575.08
802007.05.21 13:34t/p401.001.34641.35741.3464208.7515783.83
812007.05.21 13:34buy411.001.34641.33741.3484
822007.05.21 13:34sell421.001.34621.35521.3442
832007.05.21 13:38t/p421.001.34421.35521.3442200.0015983.83
842007.05.23 14:49t/p411.001.34841.33741.3484187.1616170.99
852007.05.23 14:49buy431.001.34861.33961.3506
862007.05.23 14:49sell441.001.34841.35741.3464
872007.05.23 20:33t/p441.001.34641.35741.3464200.0016370.99
882007.05.29 15:06t/p431.001.35061.33961.3506161.4816532.47
892007.05.29 15:06buy451.001.35081.34181.3528
902007.05.29 15:06sell461.001.35061.35961.3486
912007.05.29 17:58t/p461.001.34861.35961.3486200.0016732.47
922007.05.30 14:42s/l451.001.34181.34181.3528-906.4215826.05
932007.05.30 14:42buy471.001.34201.33301.3440
942007.05.30 14:42sell481.001.34181.35081.3398
952007.05.31 09:20t/p471.001.34401.33301.3440180.7416006.79
962007.05.31 23:59close at stop481.001.34531.35081.3398-336.8815669.91