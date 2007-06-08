Alpari (UK) Ltd.
|Account: 36444
|Name: Friend of E
|Currency: USD
|2007 June 15, 12:42
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1946430
|2007.06.08 12:09
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3339
|1.3336
|1.3314
|2007.06.12 16:28
|1.3314
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|250.00
|1961696
|2007.06.12 16:28
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3312
|1.3308
|1.3287
|2007.06.13 04:01
|1.3308
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|40.00
|1966076
|2007.06.13 04:01
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3308
|1.3309
|1.3333
|2007.06.15 09:36
|1.3309
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.40
|10.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.40
|300.00
|Closed P/L:
|278.60
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1979679
|2007.06.15 09:36
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3310
|1.3360
|1.3285
|
|1.3313
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|-30.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|278.60
|Floating P/L:
|-30.00
|Margin:
|1 331.00
|Balance:
|4 997 906.88
|Equity:
|4 997 876.88
|Free Margin:
|4 996 545.88