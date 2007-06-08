Alpari (UK) Ltd.

Account: 36444 Name: Friend of E Currency: USD 2007 June 15, 12:42
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
19464302007.06.08 12:09sell1.00eurusd1.33391.33361.33142007.06.12 16:281.33140.000.006.00250.00
19616962007.06.12 16:28sell1.00eurusd1.33121.33081.32872007.06.13 04:011.33080.000.003.0040.00
19660762007.06.13 04:01buy1.00eurusd1.33081.33091.33332007.06.15 09:361.33090.000.00-30.4010.00
  0.00 0.00 -21.40 300.00
Closed P/L: 278.60
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
19796792007.06.15 09:36sell1.00eurusd1.33101.33601.3285 1.33130.000.000.00-30.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -30.00
 Floating P/L: -30.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 278.60 Floating P/L: -30.00 Margin: 1 331.00
Balance: 4 997 906.88 Equity: 4 997 876.88 Free Margin: 4 996 545.88