Alpari (UK) Ltd.

Account: 36444 Name: Friend of E Currency: USD 2007 June 8, 13:04
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
19218252007.06.01 15:01sell1.00usdchf1.23050.00000.00002007.06.01 15:011.23060.000.000.00-8.13
19218322007.06.01 15:01sell1.00usdchf1.23030.00000.00002007.06.01 15:031.23020.000.000.008.13
19218872007.06.01 15:04sell0.10usdchf1.23000.00000.00002007.06.04 21:121.22390.000.00-0.9949.84
19282962007.06.04 21:10buy1.00eurusd1.34881.34921.35132007.06.05 09:401.35130.000.00-7.60250.00
19299772007.06.05 09:40buy1.00eurusd1.35141.35161.35392007.06.05 14:171.35390.000.000.00250.00
19310452007.06.05 14:17buy1.00eurusd1.35401.34901.35652007.06.06 17:141.34900.000.00-7.60-500.00
19370012007.06.06 17:14sell1.00eurusd1.34901.35401.34652007.06.07 12:271.34650.000.009.00250.00
19425952007.06.07 19:05sell1.00eurusd1.34321.34821.34072007.06.08 09:111.34070.000.003.00250.00
19456382007.06.08 10:26sell1.00eurusd1.33911.33871.33662007.06.08 11:351.33660.000.000.00250.00
19460642007.06.08 11:35sell1.00eurusd1.33641.33611.33392007.06.08 12:071.33390.000.000.00250.00
  0.00 0.00 -4.19 1 049.84
Closed P/L: 1 045.65
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
19464302007.06.08 12:09sell1.00eurusd1.33391.33891.3314 1.33370.000.000.0020.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 20.00
 Floating P/L: 20.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 045.65 Floating P/L: 20.00 Margin: 1 333.90
Balance: 4 997 628.28 Equity: 4 997 648.28 Free Margin: 4 996 314.38