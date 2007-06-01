Alpari (UK) Ltd.
|Account: 36444
|Name: Friend of E
|Currency: USD
|2007 June 8, 13:04
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1921825
|2007.06.01 15:01
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2305
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.06.01 15:01
|1.2306
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.13
|1921832
|2007.06.01 15:01
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2303
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.06.01 15:03
|1.2302
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.13
|1921887
|2007.06.01 15:04
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2300
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.06.04 21:12
|1.2239
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.99
|49.84
|1928296
|2007.06.04 21:10
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3488
|1.3492
|1.3513
|2007.06.05 09:40
|1.3513
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.60
|250.00
|1929977
|2007.06.05 09:40
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3514
|1.3516
|1.3539
|2007.06.05 14:17
|1.3539
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|250.00
|1931045
|2007.06.05 14:17
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3540
|1.3490
|1.3565
|2007.06.06 17:14
|1.3490
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.60
|-500.00
|1937001
|2007.06.06 17:14
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3490
|1.3540
|1.3465
|2007.06.07 12:27
|1.3465
|0.00
|0.00
|9.00
|250.00
|1942595
|2007.06.07 19:05
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3432
|1.3482
|1.3407
|2007.06.08 09:11
|1.3407
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|250.00
|1945638
|2007.06.08 10:26
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3391
|1.3387
|1.3366
|2007.06.08 11:35
|1.3366
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|250.00
|1946064
|2007.06.08 11:35
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3364
|1.3361
|1.3339
|2007.06.08 12:07
|1.3339
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|250.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.19
|1 049.84
|Closed P/L:
|1 045.65
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1946430
|2007.06.08 12:09
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3339
|1.3389
|1.3314
|
|1.3337
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|20.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 045.65
|Floating P/L:
|20.00
|Margin:
|1 333.90
|Balance:
|4 997 628.28
|Equity:
|4 997 648.28
|Free Margin:
|4 996 314.38