|Account: 1478707
|Name: RMI
|Currency: USD
|2007 May 25, 19:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|35788417
|2007.05.25 12:28
|buy
|0.26
|eurusdm
|1.3449
|0.0000
|1.3464
|2007.05.25 14:07
|1.3464
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.90
|35770204
|2007.05.25 07:52
|buy
|0.26
|eurusdm
|1.3435
|0.0000
|1.3450
|2007.05.25 12:21
|1.3450
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.90
|35759865
|2007.05.25 06:20
|buy
|0.26
|eurusdm
|1.3431
|0.0000
|1.3446
|2007.05.25 07:52
|1.3431
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|35766361
|2007.05.25 07:22
|buy
|0.52
|eurusdm
|1.3424
|1.3431
|1.3460
|2007.05.25 07:52
|1.3431
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.64
|35720160
|2007.05.24 19:30
|sell
|0.26
|eurusdm
|1.3428
|0.0000
|1.3413
|2007.05.25 01:05
|1.3413
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|3.90
|35691076
|2007.05.24 15:59
|sell
|0.25
|eurusdm
|1.3428
|0.0000
|1.3413
|2007.05.24 19:00
|1.3434
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.50
|35692239
|2007.05.24 16:08
|sell
|0.50
|eurusdm
|1.3435
|0.0000
|1.3420
|2007.05.24 19:00
|1.3433
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|35700183
|2007.05.24 17:21
|sell
|1.00
|eurusdm
|1.3441
|0.0000
|1.3426
|2007.05.24 18:59
|1.3434
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.00
|35679952
|2007.05.24 14:37
|sell
|0.25
|eurusdm
|1.3421
|0.0000
|1.3406
|2007.05.24 15:14
|1.3428
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.75
|35680536
|2007.05.24 14:40
|sell
|0.50
|eurusdm
|1.3429
|0.0000
|1.3414
|2007.05.24 15:14
|1.3427
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|35683481
|2007.05.24 14:56
|sell
|1.00
|eurusdm
|1.3436
|0.0000
|1.3421
|2007.05.24 15:14
|1.3428
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|35641814
|2007.05.24 10:26
|balance
|Deposit
|500.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|29.09
|Closed P/L:
|29.23
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|500.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|29.23
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|529.23
|Equity:
|529.23
|Free Margin:
|529.23
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|32.48
|Gross Loss:
|3.25
|Total Net Profit:
|29.23
|Profit Factor:
|9.99
|Expected Payoff:
|2.66
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|1.75 (0.34%)
|Total Trades:
|11
|Short Positions (won %):
|7 (71.43%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|4 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|9 (81.82%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (18.18%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|8.00
|loss trade:
|-1.75
|Average
|profit trade:
|3.61
|loss trade:
|-1.63
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (15.48)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-1.75)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|15.48 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1.75 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|1