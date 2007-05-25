Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1478707 Name: RMI Currency: USD 2007 May 25, 19:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
357884172007.05.25 12:28buy0.26eurusdm1.34490.00001.34642007.05.25 14:071.34640.000.000.003.90
357702042007.05.25 07:52buy0.26eurusdm1.34350.00001.34502007.05.25 12:211.34500.000.000.003.90
357598652007.05.25 06:20buy0.26eurusdm1.34310.00001.34462007.05.25 07:521.34310.000.000.000.00
357663612007.05.25 07:22buy0.52eurusdm1.34241.34311.34602007.05.25 07:521.34310.000.000.003.64
357201602007.05.24 19:30sell0.26eurusdm1.34280.00001.34132007.05.25 01:051.34130.000.000.143.90
356910762007.05.24 15:59sell0.25eurusdm1.34280.00001.34132007.05.24 19:001.34340.000.000.00-1.50
356922392007.05.24 16:08sell0.50eurusdm1.34350.00001.34202007.05.24 19:001.34330.000.000.001.00
357001832007.05.24 17:21sell1.00eurusdm1.34410.00001.34262007.05.24 18:591.34340.000.000.007.00
356799522007.05.24 14:37sell0.25eurusdm1.34210.00001.34062007.05.24 15:141.34280.000.000.00-1.75
356805362007.05.24 14:40sell0.50eurusdm1.34290.00001.34142007.05.24 15:141.34270.000.000.001.00
356834812007.05.24 14:56sell1.00eurusdm1.34360.00001.34212007.05.24 15:141.34280.000.000.008.00
356418142007.05.24 10:26balanceDeposit500.00
  0.00 0.00 0.14 29.09
Closed P/L: 29.23
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 500.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 29.23 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 529.23 Equity: 529.23 Free Margin: 529.23
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 32.48 Gross Loss: 3.25 Total Net Profit: 29.23
Profit Factor: 9.99 Expected Payoff: 2.66  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 1.75 (0.34%)  
 
Total Trades: 11 Short Positions (won %): 7 (71.43%) Long Positions (won %): 4 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 9 (81.82%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (18.18%)
Largest profit trade: 8.00 loss trade: -1.75
Average profit trade: 3.61 loss trade: -1.63
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (15.48) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-1.75)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 15.48 (5) consecutive loss (count): -1.75 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 1