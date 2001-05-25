|Symbol
|GBPUSD (Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar)
|Period
|Daily (D1) 2001.05.23 00:00 - 2007.04.06 00:00 (1970.01.01 - 2007.04.06)
|Model
|Every tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
|Parameters
|ExitMarket=false; ShowSuitablePeriod=false; ShowMarketInfo=false; ShowAccountStatus=false; ShowStat=false; ShowDecision=false; ShowDirection=false; BlockSell=false; BlockBuy=false; ShowLots=false; BlockStopLoss=true; DisableShadowStopLoss=true; DisableExitSell=false; DisableExitBuy=false; EnableMACD=false; EnableMA=false; EnableFractals=false; EnableCCI=false; EnableLogic=true; EnableLogicTrading=true; EnableADX=false; EnablePivot=false; BlockPipsator=true; EnableMoneyTrain=false; EnableReverseDetector=true; ReverseIndex=3.82; MoneyTrainLevel=4; MACDLevel=10; AutoLots=true; MAXLots=10; AutoDirection=true; ValuesPeriodCount=14; ValuesPeriodCountMax=15; SlipPage=1; Lots=0.1; StopLoss=0; TakeProfit=0; SymbolsCount=2; Risk=1; StopLossIndex=2.5; AutoStopLossIndex=true; StaticStopLoss=15; StopLevel=0; EnableTrailingStop=false; TrailingStopFactor=1; TimeTradeHoursDisabled=""; GMT=2; MagicNumber=123000;
|Bars in test
|1622
|Ticks modelled
|6014745
|Modelling quality
|84.46%
|Initial deposit
|50000.00
|Total net profit
|-46829.30
|Gross profit
|40275.90
|Gross loss
|-87105.20
|Profit factor
|0.46
|Expected payoff
|-2601.63
|Absolute drawdown
|46829.30
|Maximal drawdown
|87105.20 (96.49%)
|Relative drawdown
|96.49% (87105.20)
|Total trades
|18
|Short positions (won %)
|10 (90.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|8 (100.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|17 (94.44%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|1 (5.56%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|3455.20
|loss trade
|-87105.20
|Average
|profit trade
|2369.17
|loss trade
|-87105.20
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|17 (40275.90)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|1 (-87105.20)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|40275.90 (17)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-87105.20 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|17
|consecutive losses
|1
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Lots
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2001.05.25 11:47
|sell
|1
|10.00
|1.4177
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2
|2001.06.01 14:35
|close
|1
|10.00
|1.4153
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1523.20
|51523.20
|3
|2001.06.01 14:49
|buy
|2
|10.00
|1.4125
|0.0000
|0.0000
|4
|2001.06.01 15:49
|close
|2
|10.00
|1.4149
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1680.00
|53203.20
|5
|2001.06.06 10:09
|buy
|3
|10.00
|1.4012
|0.0000
|0.0000
|6
|2001.06.15 11:45
|close
|3
|10.00
|1.4048
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2312.10
|55515.30
|7
|2001.06.15 12:57
|sell
|4
|10.00
|1.4103
|0.0000
|0.0000
|8
|2001.06.15 15:09
|close
|4
|10.00
|1.4064
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2730.00
|58245.30
|9
|2001.06.19 13:00
|buy
|5
|10.00
|1.3973
|0.0000
|0.0000
|10
|2001.06.19 16:25
|close
|5
|10.00
|1.3999
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1820.00
|60065.30
|11
|2001.06.19 18:40
|buy
|6
|10.00
|1.3976
|0.0000
|0.0000
|12
|2001.06.19 20:59
|close
|6
|10.00
|1.4001
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1750.00
|61815.30
|13
|2001.06.21 12:57
|sell
|7
|10.00
|1.4077
|0.0000
|0.0000
|14
|2001.07.04 13:17
|close
|7
|10.00
|1.4027
|0.0000
|0.0000
|3253.60
|65068.90
|15
|2001.07.18 16:35
|sell
|8
|10.00
|1.4119
|0.0000
|0.0000
|16
|2001.11.23 09:04
|close
|8
|10.00
|1.4067
|0.0000
|0.0000
|728.00
|65796.90
|17
|2001.12.06 15:42
|sell
|9
|10.00
|1.4220
|0.0000
|0.0000
|18
|2002.01.25 11:38
|close
|9
|10.00
|1.4166
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2660.00
|68456.90
|19
|2002.02.26 18:45
|buy
|10
|10.00
|1.4149
|0.0000
|0.0000
|20
|2002.02.27 16:05
|close
|10
|10.00
|1.4193
|0.0000
|0.0000
|3061.10
|71518.00
|21
|2002.03.12 16:12
|buy
|11
|10.00
|1.4093
|0.0000
|0.0000
|22
|2002.03.12 17:45
|close
|11
|10.00
|1.4136
|0.0000
|0.0000
|3010.00
|74528.00
|23
|2002.05.03 16:14
|sell
|12
|10.00
|1.4699
|0.0000
|0.0000
|24
|2002.05.03 17:25
|close
|12
|10.00
|1.4666
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2310.00
|76838.00
|25
|2002.05.08 09:24
|buy
|13
|10.00
|1.4636
|0.0000
|0.0000
|26
|2002.05.30 14:58
|close
|13
|10.00
|1.4678
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2486.40
|79324.40
|27
|2002.05.30 15:01
|sell
|14
|10.00
|1.4673
|0.0000
|0.0000
|28
|2002.05.31 14:33
|close
|14
|10.00
|1.4637
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2497.60
|81822.00
|29
|2002.05.31 19:07
|buy
|15
|10.00
|1.4567
|0.0000
|0.0000
|30
|2002.06.03 16:38
|close
|15
|10.00
|1.4604
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2571.10
|84393.10
|31
|2002.06.03 16:40
|sell
|16
|10.00
|1.4606
|0.0000
|0.0000
|32
|2002.06.05 15:56
|close
|16
|10.00
|1.4556
|0.0000
|0.0000
|3455.20
|87848.30
|33
|2002.06.13 16:42
|sell
|17
|10.00
|1.4738
|0.0000
|0.0000
|34
|2002.06.14 02:55
|close
|17
|10.00
|1.4703
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2427.60
|90275.90
|35
|2002.06.14 12:58
|sell
|18
|10.00
|1.4769
|0.0000
|0.0000
|36
|2002.11.11 12:38
|close at stop
|18
|10.00
|1.5966
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-87105.20
|3170.70