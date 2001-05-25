Strategy Tester Report
ProsourceEA

SymbolGBPUSD (Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar)
PeriodDaily (D1) 2001.05.23 00:00 - 2007.04.06 00:00 (1970.01.01 - 2007.04.06)
ModelEvery tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
ParametersExitMarket=false; ShowSuitablePeriod=false; ShowMarketInfo=false; ShowAccountStatus=false; ShowStat=false; ShowDecision=false; ShowDirection=false; BlockSell=false; BlockBuy=false; ShowLots=false; BlockStopLoss=true; DisableShadowStopLoss=true; DisableExitSell=false; DisableExitBuy=false; EnableMACD=false; EnableMA=false; EnableFractals=false; EnableCCI=false; EnableLogic=true; EnableLogicTrading=true; EnableADX=false; EnablePivot=false; BlockPipsator=true; EnableMoneyTrain=false; EnableReverseDetector=true; ReverseIndex=3.82; MoneyTrainLevel=4; MACDLevel=10; AutoLots=true; MAXLots=10; AutoDirection=true; ValuesPeriodCount=14; ValuesPeriodCountMax=15; SlipPage=1; Lots=0.1; StopLoss=0; TakeProfit=0; SymbolsCount=2; Risk=1; StopLossIndex=2.5; AutoStopLossIndex=true; StaticStopLoss=15; StopLevel=0; EnableTrailingStop=false; TrailingStopFactor=1; TimeTradeHoursDisabled=""; GMT=2; MagicNumber=123000;
Bars in test1622Ticks modelled6014745Modelling quality84.46%
Initial deposit50000.00
Total net profit-46829.30Gross profit40275.90Gross loss-87105.20
Profit factor0.46Expected payoff-2601.63
Absolute drawdown46829.30Maximal drawdown87105.20 (96.49%)Relative drawdown96.49% (87105.20)
Total trades18Short positions (won %)10 (90.00%)Long positions (won %)8 (100.00%)
Profit trades (% of total)17 (94.44%)Loss trades (% of total)1 (5.56%)
Largestprofit trade3455.20loss trade-87105.20
Averageprofit trade2369.17loss trade-87105.20
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)17 (40275.90)consecutive losses (loss in money)1 (-87105.20)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)40275.90 (17)consecutive loss (count of losses)-87105.20 (1)
Averageconsecutive wins17consecutive losses1
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderLotsPriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12001.05.25 11:47sell110.001.41770.00000.0000
22001.06.01 14:35close110.001.41530.00000.00001523.2051523.20
32001.06.01 14:49buy210.001.41250.00000.0000
42001.06.01 15:49close210.001.41490.00000.00001680.0053203.20
52001.06.06 10:09buy310.001.40120.00000.0000
62001.06.15 11:45close310.001.40480.00000.00002312.1055515.30
72001.06.15 12:57sell410.001.41030.00000.0000
82001.06.15 15:09close410.001.40640.00000.00002730.0058245.30
92001.06.19 13:00buy510.001.39730.00000.0000
102001.06.19 16:25close510.001.39990.00000.00001820.0060065.30
112001.06.19 18:40buy610.001.39760.00000.0000
122001.06.19 20:59close610.001.40010.00000.00001750.0061815.30
132001.06.21 12:57sell710.001.40770.00000.0000
142001.07.04 13:17close710.001.40270.00000.00003253.6065068.90
152001.07.18 16:35sell810.001.41190.00000.0000
162001.11.23 09:04close810.001.40670.00000.0000728.0065796.90
172001.12.06 15:42sell910.001.42200.00000.0000
182002.01.25 11:38close910.001.41660.00000.00002660.0068456.90
192002.02.26 18:45buy1010.001.41490.00000.0000
202002.02.27 16:05close1010.001.41930.00000.00003061.1071518.00
212002.03.12 16:12buy1110.001.40930.00000.0000
222002.03.12 17:45close1110.001.41360.00000.00003010.0074528.00
232002.05.03 16:14sell1210.001.46990.00000.0000
242002.05.03 17:25close1210.001.46660.00000.00002310.0076838.00
252002.05.08 09:24buy1310.001.46360.00000.0000
262002.05.30 14:58close1310.001.46780.00000.00002486.4079324.40
272002.05.30 15:01sell1410.001.46730.00000.0000
282002.05.31 14:33close1410.001.46370.00000.00002497.6081822.00
292002.05.31 19:07buy1510.001.45670.00000.0000
302002.06.03 16:38close1510.001.46040.00000.00002571.1084393.10
312002.06.03 16:40sell1610.001.46060.00000.0000
322002.06.05 15:56close1610.001.45560.00000.00003455.2087848.30
332002.06.13 16:42sell1710.001.47380.00000.0000
342002.06.14 02:55close1710.001.47030.00000.00002427.6090275.90
352002.06.14 12:58sell1810.001.47690.00000.0000
362002.11.11 12:38close at stop1810.001.59660.00000.0000-87105.203170.70