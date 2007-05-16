Gimex Group

Account: 00015 Name: (nohills) Currency: USD 2007 May 25, 17:42
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
30558102007.05.16 08:47balanceDeposit5 000.00
30559502007.05.16 10:13sell0.10eurusd1.36011.37811.35762007.05.16 14:021.35760.000.000.0025.00
 772198RB26DETT[tp]
30592222007.05.17 14:47buy0.40eurusd1.34891.33451.35142007.05.17 19:041.35020.000.000.0052.00
 772198RB26DETT
30588352007.05.17 13:16buy0.20eurusd1.35071.33451.35322007.05.17 19:041.34940.000.000.00-26.00
 772198RB26DETT
30578632007.05.17 01:48buy0.10eurusd1.35251.33451.35502007.05.17 19:041.34960.000.000.00-29.00
 772198RB26DETT
30607422007.05.18 10:11sell0.20eurusd1.35031.36651.34782007.05.18 12:311.34780.000.000.0050.00
 772198RB26DETT[tp]
30603602007.05.18 07:15sell0.10eurusd1.34851.36651.34602007.05.18 12:311.34790.000.000.006.00
 772198RB26DETT
30633122007.05.21 03:00sell0.10eurusd1.35111.36911.34862007.05.21 11:471.34860.000.000.0025.00
 772198RB26DETT[tp]
30654842007.05.22 02:02sell0.10eurusd1.34601.36401.34352007.05.23 09:451.34350.000.000.2225.00
 772198RB26DETT[tp]
30708832007.05.24 01:37sell0.10eurusd1.34521.36321.34272007.05.24 10:061.34270.000.000.0025.00
 772198RB26DETT[tp]
30719612007.05.24 14:08sell0.20eurusd1.34461.36081.34212007.05.24 16:071.34210.000.000.0050.00
 772198RB26DETT[tp]
30714562007.05.24 10:07sell0.10eurusd1.34281.36081.34032007.05.24 16:071.34200.000.000.008.00
 772198RB26DETT
30746362007.05.25 15:48sell0.40eurusd1.34591.36031.34342007.05.25 17:401.34460.000.000.0052.00
 772198RB26DETT
30743102007.05.25 12:55sell0.20eurusd1.34401.36021.34152007.05.25 17:401.34480.000.000.00-16.00
 772198RB26DETT
30734712007.05.25 02:04sell0.10eurusd1.34221.36021.33972007.05.25 17:401.34470.000.000.00-25.00
 772198RB26DETT
  0.00 0.00 0.22 222.00
Closed P/L: 222.22
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 222.22 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 5 222.22 Equity: 5 222.22 Free Margin: 5 222.22
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 318.22 Gross Loss: 96.00 Total Net Profit: 222.22
Profit Factor: 3.31 Expected Payoff: 15.87  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 55.00 (1.08%) Relative Drawdown: 1.08% (55.00)
 
Total Trades: 14 Short Positions (won %): 11 (81.82%) Long Positions (won %): 3 (33.33%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 10 (71.43%) Loss trades (% of total): 4 (28.57%)
Largest profit trade: 52.00 loss trade: -29.00
Average profit trade: 31.82 loss trade: -24.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 8 (241.22) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-55.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 241.22 (8) consecutive loss (count): -55.00 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 2