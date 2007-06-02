|Account: 109331
|Name: Dan Ivanovich Ostapyuk
|Currency: USD
|2007 June 6, 04:35
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3869921
|2007.06.02 02:40
|balance
|Deposit
|2 500.00
|3870705
|2007.06.03 22:38
|buy
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.9821
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.06.03 22:47
|1.9820
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|3870749
|2007.06.03 22:47
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2298
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.06.04 04:09
|1.2291
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.70
|3870750
|2007.06.03 22:47
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9821
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.06.04 04:09
|1.9840
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.00
|3870751
|2007.06.03 22:47
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3442
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.06.04 04:09
|1.3447
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|3870752
|2007.06.03 22:47
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|122.03
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.06.04 04:09
|121.98
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.10
|3870754
|2007.06.03 22:47
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8321
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.06.04 04:09
|0.8321
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3870755
|2007.06.03 22:47
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.0611
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.06.04 04:09
|1.0608
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.83
|3872899
|2007.06.04 04:10
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2292
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.06.05 05:51
|1.2231
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-49.87
|3872900
|2007.06.04 04:10
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9838
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.06.05 05:51
|1.9918
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|3872901
|2007.06.04 04:10
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3449
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.06.05 05:51
|1.3496
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|47.00
|3872902
|2007.06.04 04:10
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|121.99
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.06.05 05:51
|121.83
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.13
|3872903
|2007.06.04 04:10
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8322
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.06.05 05:51
|0.8353
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|31.00
|3872904
|2007.06.04 04:10
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.0609
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.06.05 05:51
|1.0579
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-28.36
|3889192
|2007.06.05 05:51
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2232
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.06.05 15:50
|1.2192
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-65.62
|3889193
|2007.06.05 05:51
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9919
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.06.05 15:50
|1.9930
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.00
|3889194
|2007.06.05 05:51
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3498
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.06.05 15:50
|1.3520
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|44.00
|3889197
|2007.06.05 05:51
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|121.84
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.06.05 15:50
|121.56
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-46.07
|3889198
|2007.06.05 05:51
|buy
|0.20
|audusd
|0.8355
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.06.05 15:50
|0.8369
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.00
|3889200
|2007.06.05 05:51
|buy
|0.20
|usdcad
|1.0580
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.06.05 15:50
|1.0603
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|43.38
|3905514
|2007.06.05 15:50
|buy
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.2193
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.06.06 04:35
|1.2185
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.70
|3905515
|2007.06.05 15:50
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9932
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.06.06 04:35
|1.9949
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|51.00
|3905516
|2007.06.05 15:51
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3521
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.06.06 04:35
|1.3520
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.00
|3905518
|2007.06.05 15:51
|buy
|0.30
|usdjpy
|121.54
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.06.06 04:35
|121.35
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-46.97
|3905519
|2007.06.05 15:51
|buy
|0.30
|audusd
|0.8369
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.06.06 04:35
|0.8429
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|180.00
|3905520
|2007.06.05 15:51
|buy
|0.30
|usdcad
|1.0604
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.06.06 04:35
|1.0584
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-56.69
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|188.34
|Closed P/L:
|188.34
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|2 500.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|188.34
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|2 688.34
|Equity:
|2 688.34
|Free Margin:
|2 688.34