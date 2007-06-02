Crown Forex SA

Account: 109331 Name: Dan Ivanovich Ostapyuk Currency: USD 2007 June 6, 04:35
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
38699212007.06.02 02:40balanceDeposit2 500.00
38707052007.06.03 22:38buy2.00gbpusd1.98210.00000.00002007.06.03 22:471.98200.000.000.00-20.00
38707492007.06.03 22:47buy0.10usdchf1.22980.00000.00002007.06.04 04:091.22910.000.000.00-5.70
38707502007.06.03 22:47buy0.10gbpusd1.98210.00000.00002007.06.04 04:091.98400.000.000.0019.00
38707512007.06.03 22:47buy0.10eurusd1.34420.00000.00002007.06.04 04:091.34470.000.000.005.00
38707522007.06.03 22:47buy0.10usdjpy122.030.000.002007.06.04 04:09121.980.000.000.00-4.10
38707542007.06.03 22:47buy0.10audusd0.83210.00000.00002007.06.04 04:090.83210.000.000.000.00
38707552007.06.03 22:47buy0.10usdcad1.06110.00000.00002007.06.04 04:091.06080.000.000.00-2.83
38728992007.06.04 04:10buy0.10usdchf1.22920.00000.00002007.06.05 05:511.22310.000.000.00-49.87
38729002007.06.04 04:10buy0.10gbpusd1.98380.00000.00002007.06.05 05:511.99180.000.000.0080.00
38729012007.06.04 04:10buy0.10eurusd1.34490.00000.00002007.06.05 05:511.34960.000.000.0047.00
38729022007.06.04 04:10buy0.10usdjpy121.990.000.002007.06.05 05:51121.830.000.000.00-13.13
38729032007.06.04 04:10buy0.10audusd0.83220.00000.00002007.06.05 05:510.83530.000.000.0031.00
38729042007.06.04 04:10buy0.10usdcad1.06090.00000.00002007.06.05 05:511.05790.000.000.00-28.36
38891922007.06.05 05:51buy0.20usdchf1.22320.00000.00002007.06.05 15:501.21920.000.000.00-65.62
38891932007.06.05 05:51buy0.20gbpusd1.99190.00000.00002007.06.05 15:501.99300.000.000.0022.00
38891942007.06.05 05:51buy0.20eurusd1.34980.00000.00002007.06.05 15:501.35200.000.000.0044.00
38891972007.06.05 05:51buy0.20usdjpy121.840.000.002007.06.05 15:50121.560.000.000.00-46.07
38891982007.06.05 05:51buy0.20audusd0.83550.00000.00002007.06.05 15:500.83690.000.000.0028.00
38892002007.06.05 05:51buy0.20usdcad1.05800.00000.00002007.06.05 15:501.06030.000.000.0043.38
39055142007.06.05 15:50buy0.30usdchf1.21930.00000.00002007.06.06 04:351.21850.000.000.00-19.70
39055152007.06.05 15:50buy0.30gbpusd1.99320.00000.00002007.06.06 04:351.99490.000.000.0051.00
39055162007.06.05 15:51buy0.30eurusd1.35210.00000.00002007.06.06 04:351.35200.000.000.00-3.00
39055182007.06.05 15:51buy0.30usdjpy121.540.000.002007.06.06 04:35121.350.000.000.00-46.97
39055192007.06.05 15:51buy0.30audusd0.83690.00000.00002007.06.06 04:350.84290.000.000.00180.00
39055202007.06.05 15:51buy0.30usdcad1.06040.00000.00002007.06.06 04:351.05840.000.000.00-56.69
  0.00 0.00 0.00 188.34
Closed P/L: 188.34
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 2 500.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 188.34 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 2 688.34 Equity: 2 688.34 Free Margin: 2 688.34