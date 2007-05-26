Alpari Ltd

Account: 482122 Name: fozzy_EA1 Currency: USD 2007 June 15, 14:22
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
131241552007.05.26 08:40balanceDeposit50 000.00
133028152007.06.07 01:00sell1.00gbpjpy241.08241.88239.082007.06.07 08:04241.880.000.000.00-461.62
133784072007.06.12 01:00buy1.00usdchf1.23861.24381.25862007.06.13 14:181.24380.000.007.33418.11
  0.00 0.00 7.33 -43.51
Closed P/L: -36.18
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
134251382007.06.14 01:00sell1.00audusd0.83990.84540.8199 0.83660.000.00-7.00660.00
134447252007.06.15 01:00buy1.00gbpjpy242.23242.86244.23 243.190.000.000.00544.35
133028212007.06.07 01:01buy1.00usdcad1.05881.05331.0788 1.06360.000.0011.37451.30
134447382007.06.15 01:00buy1.00usdjpy122.99122.44124.99 123.450.000.000.00372.62
  0.00 0.00 4.37 2 028.27
 Floating P/L: 2 032.64
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 50 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -36.18 Floating P/L: 2 032.64 Margin: 5 058.42
Balance: 49 963.82 Equity: 51 996.46 Free Margin: 46 938.05
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 425.44 Gross Loss: 461.62 Total Net Profit: -36.18
Profit Factor: 0.92 Expected Payoff: -18.09  
Absolute Drawdown: 461.62 Maximal Drawdown: 461.62 (0.92%) Relative Drawdown: 0.92% (461.62)
 
Total Trades: 2 Short Positions (won %): 1 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 1 (50.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (50.00%)
Largest profit trade: 425.44 loss trade: -461.62
Average profit trade: 425.44 loss trade: -461.62
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 1 (425.44) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-461.62)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 425.44 (1) consecutive loss (count): -461.62 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 1 consecutive losses: 1