|Account: 1472468
|Name: FerruFx
|Currency: USD
|2007 May 25, 19:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|34991402
|2007.05.19 04:29
|balance
|Deposit
|2 000.00
|35027861
|2007.05.21 02:18
|sell
|2.00
|gbpjpym
|239.37
|240.37
|239.07
|2007.05.23 02:46
|240.37
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.60
|-164.27
|35408379
|2007.05.23 08:00
|sell
|1.82
|gbpjpym
|240.36
|241.36
|240.06
|2007.05.23 11:39
|241.36
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-149.64
|35649676
|2007.05.24 12:01
|sell
|1.67
|gbpjpym
|241.20
|242.20
|240.90
|2007.05.24 15:42
|240.90
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|41.28
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.60
|-272.63
|Closed P/L:
|-283.23
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|35808403
|2007.05.25 16:00
|sell
|1.71
|gbpjpym
|241.49
|242.49
|241.19
|241.59
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.53
|-14.05
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.53
|-14.05
|Floating P/L:
|-18.58
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|2 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-283.23
|Floating P/L:
|-18.58
|Margin:
|85.50
|Balance:
|1 716.77
|Equity:
|1 698.19
|Free Margin:
|1 612.69
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|41.28
|Gross Loss:
|324.51
|Total Net Profit:
|-283.23
|Profit Factor:
|0.13
|Expected Payoff:
|-94.41
|Absolute Drawdown:
|324.51
|Maximal Drawdown:
|324.51 (16.23%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|16.23% (324.51)
|Total Trades:
|3
|Short Positions (won %):
|3 (33.33%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|1 (33.33%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (66.67%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|41.28
|loss trade:
|-174.87
|Average
|profit trade:
|41.28
|loss trade:
|-162.26
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|1 (41.28)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-324.51)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|41.28 (1)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-324.51 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|1
|consecutive losses:
|2