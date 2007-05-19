Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1472468 Name: FerruFx Currency: USD 2007 May 25, 19:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
349914022007.05.19 04:29balanceDeposit2 000.00
350278612007.05.21 02:18sell2.00gbpjpym239.37240.37239.072007.05.23 02:46240.370.000.00-10.60-164.27
354083792007.05.23 08:00sell1.82gbpjpym240.36241.36240.062007.05.23 11:39241.360.000.000.00-149.64
356496762007.05.24 12:01sell1.67gbpjpym241.20242.20240.902007.05.24 15:42240.900.000.000.0041.28
  0.00 0.00 -10.60 -272.63
Closed P/L: -283.23
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
358084032007.05.25 16:00sell1.71gbpjpym241.49242.49241.19 241.590.000.00-4.53-14.05
  0.00 0.00 -4.53 -14.05
 Floating P/L: -18.58
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 2 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -283.23 Floating P/L: -18.58 Margin: 85.50
Balance: 1 716.77 Equity: 1 698.19 Free Margin: 1 612.69
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 41.28 Gross Loss: 324.51 Total Net Profit: -283.23
Profit Factor: 0.13 Expected Payoff: -94.41  
Absolute Drawdown: 324.51 Maximal Drawdown: 324.51 (16.23%) Relative Drawdown: 16.23% (324.51)
 
Total Trades: 3 Short Positions (won %): 3 (33.33%) Long Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 1 (33.33%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (66.67%)
Largest profit trade: 41.28 loss trade: -174.87
Average profit trade: 41.28 loss trade: -162.26
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 1 (41.28) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-324.51)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 41.28 (1) consecutive loss (count): -324.51 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 1 consecutive losses: 2