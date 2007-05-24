FXDD

Account: 559161 Name: Andre Gauthier Currency: USD 2007 May 25, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
88406882007.05.24 17:16sell3.90usdchf1.23081.22781.22662007.05.24 20:451.22780.000.000.00952.92
88137432007.05.23 17:17sell4.10usdchf1.22641.22991.22242007.05.24 10:581.22990.000.00-109.22-1 166.76
87989172007.05.23 11:16sell3.90usdchf1.23031.22661.22532007.05.23 14:511.22660.000.000.001 176.42
87629862007.05.21 16:01buy4.10usdchf1.23141.22791.23542007.05.23 09:271.22790.000.0061.21-1 168.66
  0.00 0.00 -48.01 -206.08
Closed P/L: -254.09
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
87495272007.05.21 07:34sell4.10usdjpy121.26122.10120.84 121.750.000.00-396.95-1 650.10
88593992007.05.25 12:31sell4.10usdchf1.22731.23081.2233 1.22790.000.00-38.05-200.34
  0.00 0.00 -435.00 -1 850.44
 Floating P/L: -2 285.44
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -254.09 Floating P/L: -2 285.44 Margin: 8 200.00
Balance: 45 738.16 Equity: 43 452.72 Free Margin: 35 252.72
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 2 129.34 Gross Loss: 2 383.43 Total Net Profit: -254.09
Profit Factor: 0.89 Expected Payoff: -63.52  
Absolute Drawdown: 1 207.01 Maximal Drawdown: 1 275.98 (2.77%) Relative Drawdown: 2.77% (1 275.98)
 
Total Trades: 4 Short Positions (won %): 3 (66.67%) Long Positions (won %): 1 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 2 (50.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (50.00%)
Largest profit trade: 1 176.42 loss trade: -1 275.98
Average profit trade: 1 064.67 loss trade: -1 191.72
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 1 (1 176.42) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-1 275.98)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 176.42 (1) consecutive loss (count): -1 275.98 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 1 consecutive losses: 1