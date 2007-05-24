|Account: 559161
|Name: Andre Gauthier
|Currency: USD
|2007 May 25, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|8840688
|2007.05.24 17:16
|sell
|3.90
|usdchf
|1.2308
|1.2278
|1.2266
|2007.05.24 20:45
|1.2278
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|952.92
|8813743
|2007.05.23 17:17
|sell
|4.10
|usdchf
|1.2264
|1.2299
|1.2224
|2007.05.24 10:58
|1.2299
|0.00
|0.00
|-109.22
|-1 166.76
|8798917
|2007.05.23 11:16
|sell
|3.90
|usdchf
|1.2303
|1.2266
|1.2253
|2007.05.23 14:51
|1.2266
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 176.42
|8762986
|2007.05.21 16:01
|buy
|4.10
|usdchf
|1.2314
|1.2279
|1.2354
|2007.05.23 09:27
|1.2279
|0.00
|0.00
|61.21
|-1 168.66
|0.00
|0.00
|-48.01
|-206.08
|Closed P/L:
|-254.09
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|8749527
|2007.05.21 07:34
|sell
|4.10
|usdjpy
|121.26
|122.10
|120.84
|121.75
|0.00
|0.00
|-396.95
|-1 650.10
|8859399
|2007.05.25 12:31
|sell
|4.10
|usdchf
|1.2273
|1.2308
|1.2233
|1.2279
|0.00
|0.00
|-38.05
|-200.34
|0.00
|0.00
|-435.00
|-1 850.44
|Floating P/L:
|-2 285.44
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-254.09
|Floating P/L:
|-2 285.44
|Margin:
|8 200.00
|Balance:
|45 738.16
|Equity:
|43 452.72
|Free Margin:
|35 252.72
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|2 129.34
|Gross Loss:
|2 383.43
|Total Net Profit:
|-254.09
|Profit Factor:
|0.89
|Expected Payoff:
|-63.52
|Absolute Drawdown:
|1 207.01
|Maximal Drawdown:
|1 275.98 (2.77%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|2.77% (1 275.98)
|Total Trades:
|4
|Short Positions (won %):
|3 (66.67%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|1 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|2 (50.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (50.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|1 176.42
|loss trade:
|-1 275.98
|Average
|profit trade:
|1 064.67
|loss trade:
|-1 191.72
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|1 (1 176.42)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-1 275.98)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 176.42 (1)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1 275.98 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|1
|consecutive losses:
|1