|Account: xxxxxxx
|Name: mpower
|Currency: USD
|2007 June 12, 13:24
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|10268551
|2007.06.08 13:30
|buy limit
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9625
|1.9595
|0.0000
|2007.06.11 11:23
|1.9684
|cancelled
|10264837
|2007.06.08 13:06
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9650
|1.9615
|1.9651
|2007.06.08 14:30
|1.9651
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|10302894
|2007.06.11 11:24
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9685
|1.9650
|1.9705
|2007.06.11 15:12
|1.9688
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|10303054
|2007.06.11 11:29
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9683
|1.9650
|1.9705
|2007.06.11 15:12
|1.9688
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|10303163
|2007.06.11 11:31
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9680
|1.9650
|1.9705
|2007.06.11 15:12
|1.9688
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|10299635
|2007.06.11 09:46
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9666
|1.9636
|1.9702
|2007.06.11 11:23
|1.9680
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|10303605
|2007.06.11 11:46
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9674
|1.9650
|1.9705
|2007.06.11 15:12
|1.9688
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|10301030
|2007.06.11 10:34
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9659
|1.9629
|1.9702
|2007.06.11 11:23
|1.9680
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.00
|10305767
|2007.06.11 13:33
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9665
|1.9650
|1.9705
|2007.06.11 15:12
|1.9688
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.00
|10323019
|2007.06.12 08:44
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9727
|1.9759
|1.9700
|2007.06.12 11:39
|1.9700
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|27.00
|10323028
|2007.06.12 08:45
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9728
|1.9759
|1.9700
|2007.06.12 11:39
|1.9700
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.00
|10323043
|2007.06.12 08:46
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9729
|1.9759
|1.9700
|2007.06.12 11:39
|1.9700
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|29.00
|10323478
|2007.06.12 09:12
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9741
|1.9771
|1.9700
|2007.06.12 11:39
|1.9700
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|41.00
|10267109
|2007.06.08 13:12
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9636
|1.9606
|1.9702
|2007.06.11 11:23
|1.9680
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|44.00
|10268063
|2007.06.08 13:22
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9630
|1.9600
|1.9702
|2007.06.11 11:23
|1.9680
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|50.00
|10264781
|2007.06.08 12:49
|balance
|Deposit
|1 000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|308.00
|Closed P/L:
|308.16
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|308.16
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|1 308.16
|Equity:
|1 308.16
|Free Margin:
|1 308.16
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|308.16
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|308.16
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|22.01
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|14
|Short Positions (won %):
|4 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|10 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|14 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|50.08
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|22.01
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|14 (308.16)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|308.16 (14)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|14
|consecutive losses:
|0