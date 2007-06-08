North Finance Co Ltd

Account: xxxxxxx Name: mpower Currency: USD 2007 June 12, 13:24
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
102685512007.06.08 13:30buy limit0.10gbpusd1.96251.95950.00002007.06.11 11:231.9684cancelled
102648372007.06.08 13:06buy0.10gbpusd1.96501.96151.96512007.06.08 14:301.96510.000.000.001.00
103028942007.06.11 11:24buy0.10gbpusd1.96851.96501.97052007.06.11 15:121.96880.000.000.003.00
103030542007.06.11 11:29buy0.10gbpusd1.96831.96501.97052007.06.11 15:121.96880.000.000.005.00
103031632007.06.11 11:31buy0.10gbpusd1.96801.96501.97052007.06.11 15:121.96880.000.000.008.00
102996352007.06.11 09:46buy0.10gbpusd1.96661.96361.97022007.06.11 11:231.96800.000.000.0014.00
103036052007.06.11 11:46buy0.10gbpusd1.96741.96501.97052007.06.11 15:121.96880.000.000.0014.00
103010302007.06.11 10:34buy0.10gbpusd1.96591.96291.97022007.06.11 11:231.96800.000.000.0021.00
103057672007.06.11 13:33buy0.10gbpusd1.96651.96501.97052007.06.11 15:121.96880.000.000.0023.00
103230192007.06.12 08:44sell0.10gbpusd1.97271.97591.97002007.06.12 11:391.97000.000.000.0027.00
103230282007.06.12 08:45sell0.10gbpusd1.97281.97591.97002007.06.12 11:391.97000.000.000.0028.00
103230432007.06.12 08:46sell0.10gbpusd1.97291.97591.97002007.06.12 11:391.97000.000.000.0029.00
103234782007.06.12 09:12sell0.10gbpusd1.97411.97711.97002007.06.12 11:391.97000.000.000.0041.00
102671092007.06.08 13:12buy0.10gbpusd1.96361.96061.97022007.06.11 11:231.96800.000.000.0844.00
102680632007.06.08 13:22buy0.10gbpusd1.96301.96001.97022007.06.11 11:231.96800.000.000.0850.00
102647812007.06.08 12:49balanceDeposit1 000.00
  0.00 0.00 0.16 308.00
Closed P/L: 308.16
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 308.16 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 1 308.16 Equity: 1 308.16 Free Margin: 1 308.16
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 308.16 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 308.16
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 22.01  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 14 Short Positions (won %): 4 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 10 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 14 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 50.08 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 22.01 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 14 (308.16) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 308.16 (14) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 14 consecutive losses: 0