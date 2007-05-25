Royal Forex Trading, LLC.

Account: 10994 Name: Siddesh S. Doddametikurke Currency: USD 2007 May 25, 23:29
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
352692007.05.25 15:58sell0.10usdcad1.08101.09651.07972007.05.25 17:051.07970.000.000.0012.04
350322007.05.25 14:29buy0.10audusd0.81950.80410.82092007.05.25 15:530.82090.000.000.0014.00
349912007.05.25 14:01buy0.10eurchf1.65001.63461.65142007.05.25 17:041.65140.000.000.0011.41
349592007.05.25 13:56buy0.10eurjpy163.48161.94163.622007.05.25 15:57163.620.000.000.0011.52
349112007.05.25 13:52buy0.10eurjpy163.34161.78163.462007.05.25 13:56163.460.000.000.009.87
347992007.05.25 11:56buy0.10eurjpy163.12161.56163.242007.05.25 13:52163.240.000.000.009.88
344962007.05.25 10:09buy0.10usdjpy121.44119.90121.552007.05.25 13:54121.550.000.000.009.05
344952007.05.25 10:09sell0.10usdcad1.08311.09861.08212007.05.25 15:461.08210.000.000.009.24
343342007.05.25 09:07buy0.10eurjpy162.86161.32162.972007.05.25 09:26162.970.000.000.009.06
342052007.05.25 08:31buy0.10eurjpy162.73161.19162.842007.05.25 09:05162.840.000.000.009.07
341982007.05.25 08:27buy0.10usdjpy121.26119.73121.382007.05.25 09:30121.380.000.000.009.89
340602007.05.25 05:28buy0.10gbpusd1.98561.97021.98672007.05.25 09:331.98670.000.000.0011.00
327102007.05.24 19:37sell0.10usdchf1.22771.24291.22642007.05.25 10:471.22640.000.00-0.8910.60
323652007.05.24 18:09buy0.10usdcad1.08391.06851.08502007.05.24 22:311.08500.000.000.0010.14
321792007.05.24 17:30buy0.10usdcad1.08251.06701.08352007.05.24 18:081.08350.000.000.009.23
310252007.05.24 12:09sell0.10eurusd1.34251.35781.34132007.05.25 07:321.34210.000.000.564.00
309982007.05.24 12:03buy0.10usdchf1.22921.21381.23032007.05.24 17:021.23030.000.000.008.94
298842007.05.23 21:03buy0.10usdcad1.08351.06811.08462007.05.24 10:551.08460.000.000.4510.14
296472007.05.23 19:59sell0.10eurusd1.34711.36231.34582007.05.23 20:551.34580.000.000.0013.00
293852007.05.23 16:01buy0.10usdchf1.22601.21101.22782007.05.23 17:071.22660.000.000.004.89
271752007.05.21 16:45sell0.10usdcad1.08501.10041.08342007.05.21 19:051.08480.000.000.001.84
270932007.05.21 15:40sell0.10usdchf1.23061.24621.22922007.05.21 18:551.23060.000.000.000.00
262862007.05.18 19:15sell0.10eurchf1.65711.67211.65532007.05.21 15:091.65710.000.00-0.810.00
259362007.05.18 14:40buy0.10eurusd1.34761.33261.34942007.05.18 17:281.34940.000.000.0018.00
250212007.05.17 16:46sell0.10usdchf1.22621.24121.22442007.05.23 15:301.22440.000.00-3.5614.70
246232007.05.17 13:16sell0.10eurchf1.65491.66991.65312007.05.18 14:011.65310.000.00-0.8114.68
245662007.05.17 10:33sell0.10eurgbp0.68450.69950.68272007.05.17 15:400.68330.000.000.0023.71
245452007.05.17 10:20buy0.10audusd0.82510.81010.82692007.05.23 15:300.82650.000.000.6814.00
245352007.05.17 10:03sell0.10usdcad1.10441.11941.10262007.05.17 12:591.10260.000.000.0016.33
240202007.05.16 19:22sell0.10usdcad1.10451.11951.10272007.05.17 12:591.10270.000.00-1.5316.32
239982007.05.16 19:11sell0.10eurusd1.35110.00000.00002007.05.16 19:131.35100.000.000.001.00
239062007.05.16 18:30buy0.10usdcad1.10261.09371.10442007.05.16 19:221.10440.000.000.0016.30
239052007.05.16 18:29sell0.10eurchf1.65351.66401.65172007.05.23 09:301.65300.000.00-5.674.07
239032007.05.16 18:29sell0.10eurgbp0.68360.69350.68182007.05.17 16:350.68320.000.001.087.90
239022007.05.16 18:29buy0.10audusd0.82500.81420.82682007.05.17 07:160.82680.000.000.0918.00
217552007.05.15 17:33buy0.10usdchf1.21741.20241.21922007.05.15 17:371.21750.000.000.000.82
217532007.05.15 17:32sell0.10eurusd1.35761.37041.35582007.05.16 18:091.35580.000.000.4018.00
217212007.05.15 17:31sell0.10audusd0.83260.84420.83092007.05.16 05:470.83190.000.00-0.357.00
215022007.05.15 15:30sell0.10eurchf1.65121.65771.64942007.05.15 18:031.65110.000.000.000.82
214962007.05.15 15:30sell0.10eurusd1.35461.37031.35302007.05.16 18:301.35300.000.000.4016.00
214102007.05.15 12:51sell0.10usdchf1.21971.22171.21792007.05.15 15:591.21920.000.000.004.10
213802007.05.15 12:30sell0.10usdjpy120.46120.97120.292007.05.15 17:33120.430.000.000.002.49
213752007.05.15 12:24buy0.10usdcad1.10221.09971.10402007.05.15 15:341.09970.000.000.00-22.73
213562007.05.15 12:04buy0.10usdcad1.10471.10171.10652007.05.15 12:241.10170.000.000.00-27.23
212762007.05.15 10:41buy0.10audusd0.83140.82840.83322007.05.15 15:470.83300.000.000.0016.00
212722007.05.15 10:33sell0.10usdcad1.10671.10971.10492007.05.15 12:021.10490.000.000.0016.29
212712007.05.15 10:32sell0.10eurusd1.35361.35661.35182007.05.15 12:521.35350.000.000.001.00
212432007.05.15 10:22buy0.10eurchf1.64891.64591.65072007.05.15 12:501.65070.000.000.0014.76
211792007.05.15 09:29sell0.10eurusd1.35521.35831.35352007.05.15 10:301.35350.000.000.0017.00
209922007.05.15 03:00sell0.10usdjpy120.48120.78120.302007.05.15 09:13120.300.000.000.0014.96
209832007.05.15 02:50sell0.10eurjpy163.11163.42162.942007.05.15 08:50162.940.000.000.0014.13
209752007.05.15 02:12sell0.10audusd0.83270.83570.83092007.05.15 10:460.83150.000.000.0012.00
207682007.05.14 18:51buy0.10usdcad1.10651.10351.10852007.05.15 12:081.10350.000.000.15-27.19
207432007.05.14 18:15buy0.10eurjpy162.96162.66163.162007.05.14 20:52163.010.000.000.004.16
207322007.05.14 18:09sell0.10usdchf1.21971.22271.21772007.05.15 09:351.21770.000.00-1.2616.42
188432007.05.10 19:13sell0.10usdcad1.10811.11231.10632007.05.10 19:521.11230.000.000.00-37.76
188282007.05.10 18:58buy0.10eurchf1.64761.64341.64942007.05.11 01:091.64340.000.000.36-34.43
187942007.05.10 17:17sell0.10usdjpy120.50120.92120.322007.05.10 19:03120.320.000.000.0014.96
187862007.05.10 17:00sell0.10usdchf1.22001.22421.21822007.05.10 23:591.22000.000.000.000.00
187822007.05.10 16:53buy0.10eurusd1.35121.34701.35302007.05.10 20:041.34700.000.000.00-42.00
187722007.05.10 16:37buy0.10euraud1.62371.61951.62552007.05.10 19:311.62550.000.000.0014.95
186582007.05.10 15:46buy0.10euraud1.62501.62081.62682007.05.10 19:351.62680.000.000.0014.93
186532007.05.10 15:43sell0.10audusd0.83310.83810.83132007.05.10 16:450.83130.000.000.0018.00
182842007.05.10 10:00sell0.10eurusd1.35531.36031.35352007.05.10 11:291.35440.000.000.009.00
181752007.05.10 05:45sell0.10audusd0.83140.83640.82962007.05.10 19:370.82960.000.000.0018.00
178942007.05.09 22:15buy0.10eurusd1.35311.34881.35482007.05.10 09:001.35480.000.00-2.8517.00
178932007.05.09 22:15sell0.10usdchf1.21831.22251.21652007.05.10 09:201.21650.000.00-3.7814.80
177762007.05.09 21:15sell0.10usdjpy119.88120.36119.702007.05.10 11:17120.360.000.00-4.71-39.88
176792007.05.09 17:02buy0.10usdcad1.10571.10141.10742007.05.10 10:261.10740.000.000.4515.35
176752007.05.09 17:00sell0.10eurusd1.35541.35971.35372007.05.09 21:191.35370.000.000.0017.00
176702007.05.09 16:46sell0.10audusd0.82990.83410.82812007.05.09 21:150.82810.000.000.0018.00
176682007.05.09 16:45buy0.10usdchf1.21611.21191.21792007.05.09 21:191.21790.000.000.0014.78
175782007.05.09 15:43sell0.10gbpusd1.99271.99691.99092007.05.09 16:171.99690.000.000.00-42.00
175092007.05.09 12:50sell0.10euraud1.63491.63911.63312007.05.09 14:101.63310.000.000.0014.92
169292007.05.08 19:00sell0.10usdjpy119.88120.30119.702007.05.09 04:23119.700.000.00-1.5715.04
169012007.05.08 18:15buy0.10eurusd1.35311.34891.35492007.05.09 05:441.35490.000.00-0.9518.00
169002007.05.08 18:08buy0.10audusd0.82790.82370.82972007.05.09 16:050.82970.000.000.0318.00
168972007.05.08 18:00sell0.10usdchf1.21821.22241.21642007.05.09 15:561.21640.000.00-1.2614.80
167382007.05.08 15:10sell0.10audusd0.82870.83290.82692007.05.08 17:270.82690.000.000.0018.00
167162007.05.08 14:47sell0.10euraud1.63741.64161.63562007.05.08 15:151.63560.000.000.0014.93
166252007.05.08 13:02sell0.10euraud1.63841.64261.63662007.05.08 13:491.63660.000.000.0014.92
165842007.05.08 12:06buy0.10usdjpy119.82119.40120.002007.05.08 21:32120.000.000.000.0015.00
164712007.05.08 09:34buy0.10audusd0.82990.82570.83172007.05.10 00:000.82570.000.000.12-42.00
164312007.05.08 07:48sell0.10euraud1.64071.64491.63892007.05.08 11:171.63890.000.000.0014.92
163372007.05.08 05:36buy0.10gbpusd1.99511.99171.99772007.05.08 10:251.99370.000.000.00-14.00
160642007.05.07 22:17sell0.10gbpusd1.99271.99611.99002007.05.08 05:341.99490.000.00-0.48-22.00
159092007.05.07 15:38sell0.10usdchf1.20861.21321.20702007.05.07 22:161.21180.000.000.00-26.41
158812007.05.07 15:13buy0.10eurjpy163.34163.12163.482007.05.07 23:45163.340.000.000.000.00
152732007.05.04 21:42balanceInitial wire recvd495.00
  0.00 0.00 -25.71 507.44
Closed P/L: 481.73
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
330722007.05.24 22:59sell0.10audusd0.81800.83340.8169 0.81820.000.00-0.46-2.00
352622007.05.25 15:57buy0.10audusd0.82130.80600.8227 0.81780.000.000.17-35.00
239112007.05.16 18:30buy0.10eurusd1.35301.32671.3548 1.34380.000.00-8.01-92.00
247662007.05.17 14:38buy0.10eurusd1.35171.33661.3534 1.34380.000.00-5.67-79.00
355652007.05.25 17:19buy0.10eurusd1.34711.33191.3487 1.34380.000.00-0.63-33.00
355512007.05.25 17:17buy0.10gbpusd1.98641.97101.9878 1.98380.000.000.04-26.00
355612007.05.25 17:18buy0.10gbpusd1.98690.00000.0000 1.98380.000.000.04-31.00
357462007.05.25 18:31sell0.10gbpusd1.98411.99971.9828 1.98420.000.00-0.08-1.00
348362007.05.25 12:30buy0.10usdcad1.08581.07041.0872 1.07960.000.000.15-57.43
239042007.05.16 18:29sell0.10usdchf1.22141.23751.2196 1.22850.000.00-11.77-57.79
295782007.05.23 19:00sell0.10usdchf1.22641.24161.2248 1.22850.000.00-4.43-17.09
348712007.05.25 12:58buy0.10usdchf1.22851.21311.2299 1.22810.000.000.83-3.26
  0.00 0.00 -29.82 -434.57
 Floating P/L: -464.39
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 495.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 481.73 Floating P/L: -464.39 Margin: 225.00
Balance: 976.73 Equity: 512.34 Free Margin: 287.34
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 866.33 Gross Loss: 384.60 Total Net Profit: 481.73
Profit Factor: 2.25 Expected Payoff: 5.47  
Absolute Drawdown: 62.89 Maximal Drawdown: 113.83 (17.81%) Relative Drawdown: 17.81% (113.83)
 
Total Trades: 88 Short Positions (won %): 49 (85.71%) Long Positions (won %): 39 (82.05%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 74 (84.09%) Loss trades (% of total): 14 (15.91%)
Largest profit trade: 23.71 loss trade: -44.59
Average profit trade: 11.71 loss trade: -27.47
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 22 (222.91) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-79.76)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 222.91 (22) consecutive loss (count): -79.76 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 7 consecutive losses: 1