Royal Forex Trading, LLC.
|Account: 10994
|Name: Siddesh S. Doddametikurke
|Currency: USD
|2007 May 25, 23:29
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|35269
|2007.05.25 15:58
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.0810
|1.0965
|1.0797
|2007.05.25 17:05
|1.0797
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.04
|35032
|2007.05.25 14:29
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8195
|0.8041
|0.8209
|2007.05.25 15:53
|0.8209
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|34991
|2007.05.25 14:01
|buy
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.6500
|1.6346
|1.6514
|2007.05.25 17:04
|1.6514
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.41
|34959
|2007.05.25 13:56
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|163.48
|161.94
|163.62
|2007.05.25 15:57
|163.62
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.52
|34911
|2007.05.25 13:52
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|163.34
|161.78
|163.46
|2007.05.25 13:56
|163.46
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.87
|34799
|2007.05.25 11:56
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|163.12
|161.56
|163.24
|2007.05.25 13:52
|163.24
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.88
|34496
|2007.05.25 10:09
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|121.44
|119.90
|121.55
|2007.05.25 13:54
|121.55
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.05
|34495
|2007.05.25 10:09
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.0831
|1.0986
|1.0821
|2007.05.25 15:46
|1.0821
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.24
|34334
|2007.05.25 09:07
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|162.86
|161.32
|162.97
|2007.05.25 09:26
|162.97
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.06
|34205
|2007.05.25 08:31
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|162.73
|161.19
|162.84
|2007.05.25 09:05
|162.84
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.07
|34198
|2007.05.25 08:27
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|121.26
|119.73
|121.38
|2007.05.25 09:30
|121.38
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.89
|34060
|2007.05.25 05:28
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9856
|1.9702
|1.9867
|2007.05.25 09:33
|1.9867
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.00
|32710
|2007.05.24 19:37
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2277
|1.2429
|1.2264
|2007.05.25 10:47
|1.2264
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.89
|10.60
|32365
|2007.05.24 18:09
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.0839
|1.0685
|1.0850
|2007.05.24 22:31
|1.0850
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.14
|32179
|2007.05.24 17:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.0825
|1.0670
|1.0835
|2007.05.24 18:08
|1.0835
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.23
|31025
|2007.05.24 12:09
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3425
|1.3578
|1.3413
|2007.05.25 07:32
|1.3421
|0.00
|0.00
|0.56
|4.00
|30998
|2007.05.24 12:03
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2292
|1.2138
|1.2303
|2007.05.24 17:02
|1.2303
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.94
|29884
|2007.05.23 21:03
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.0835
|1.0681
|1.0846
|2007.05.24 10:55
|1.0846
|0.00
|0.00
|0.45
|10.14
|29647
|2007.05.23 19:59
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3471
|1.3623
|1.3458
|2007.05.23 20:55
|1.3458
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.00
|29385
|2007.05.23 16:01
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2260
|1.2110
|1.2278
|2007.05.23 17:07
|1.2266
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.89
|27175
|2007.05.21 16:45
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.0850
|1.1004
|1.0834
|2007.05.21 19:05
|1.0848
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.84
|27093
|2007.05.21 15:40
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2306
|1.2462
|1.2292
|2007.05.21 18:55
|1.2306
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26286
|2007.05.18 19:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.6571
|1.6721
|1.6553
|2007.05.21 15:09
|1.6571
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.81
|0.00
|25936
|2007.05.18 14:40
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3476
|1.3326
|1.3494
|2007.05.18 17:28
|1.3494
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|25021
|2007.05.17 16:46
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2262
|1.2412
|1.2244
|2007.05.23 15:30
|1.2244
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.56
|14.70
|24623
|2007.05.17 13:16
|sell
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.6549
|1.6699
|1.6531
|2007.05.18 14:01
|1.6531
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.81
|14.68
|24566
|2007.05.17 10:33
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.6845
|0.6995
|0.6827
|2007.05.17 15:40
|0.6833
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.71
|24545
|2007.05.17 10:20
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8251
|0.8101
|0.8269
|2007.05.23 15:30
|0.8265
|0.00
|0.00
|0.68
|14.00
|24535
|2007.05.17 10:03
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1044
|1.1194
|1.1026
|2007.05.17 12:59
|1.1026
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.33
|24020
|2007.05.16 19:22
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1045
|1.1195
|1.1027
|2007.05.17 12:59
|1.1027
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.53
|16.32
|23998
|2007.05.16 19:11
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3511
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.05.16 19:13
|1.3510
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|23906
|2007.05.16 18:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1026
|1.0937
|1.1044
|2007.05.16 19:22
|1.1044
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.30
|23905
|2007.05.16 18:29
|sell
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.6535
|1.6640
|1.6517
|2007.05.23 09:30
|1.6530
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.67
|4.07
|23903
|2007.05.16 18:29
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.6836
|0.6935
|0.6818
|2007.05.17 16:35
|0.6832
|0.00
|0.00
|1.08
|7.90
|23902
|2007.05.16 18:29
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8250
|0.8142
|0.8268
|2007.05.17 07:16
|0.8268
|0.00
|0.00
|0.09
|18.00
|21755
|2007.05.15 17:33
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2174
|1.2024
|1.2192
|2007.05.15 17:37
|1.2175
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.82
|21753
|2007.05.15 17:32
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3576
|1.3704
|1.3558
|2007.05.16 18:09
|1.3558
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|18.00
|21721
|2007.05.15 17:31
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8326
|0.8442
|0.8309
|2007.05.16 05:47
|0.8319
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.35
|7.00
|21502
|2007.05.15 15:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.6512
|1.6577
|1.6494
|2007.05.15 18:03
|1.6511
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.82
|21496
|2007.05.15 15:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3546
|1.3703
|1.3530
|2007.05.16 18:30
|1.3530
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|16.00
|21410
|2007.05.15 12:51
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2197
|1.2217
|1.2179
|2007.05.15 15:59
|1.2192
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.10
|21380
|2007.05.15 12:30
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|120.46
|120.97
|120.29
|2007.05.15 17:33
|120.43
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.49
|21375
|2007.05.15 12:24
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1022
|1.0997
|1.1040
|2007.05.15 15:34
|1.0997
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.73
|21356
|2007.05.15 12:04
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1047
|1.1017
|1.1065
|2007.05.15 12:24
|1.1017
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-27.23
|21276
|2007.05.15 10:41
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8314
|0.8284
|0.8332
|2007.05.15 15:47
|0.8330
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|21272
|2007.05.15 10:33
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1067
|1.1097
|1.1049
|2007.05.15 12:02
|1.1049
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.29
|21271
|2007.05.15 10:32
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3536
|1.3566
|1.3518
|2007.05.15 12:52
|1.3535
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|21243
|2007.05.15 10:22
|buy
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.6489
|1.6459
|1.6507
|2007.05.15 12:50
|1.6507
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.76
|21179
|2007.05.15 09:29
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3552
|1.3583
|1.3535
|2007.05.15 10:30
|1.3535
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.00
|20992
|2007.05.15 03:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|120.48
|120.78
|120.30
|2007.05.15 09:13
|120.30
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.96
|20983
|2007.05.15 02:50
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|163.11
|163.42
|162.94
|2007.05.15 08:50
|162.94
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.13
|20975
|2007.05.15 02:12
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8327
|0.8357
|0.8309
|2007.05.15 10:46
|0.8315
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|20768
|2007.05.14 18:51
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1065
|1.1035
|1.1085
|2007.05.15 12:08
|1.1035
|0.00
|0.00
|0.15
|-27.19
|20743
|2007.05.14 18:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|162.96
|162.66
|163.16
|2007.05.14 20:52
|163.01
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.16
|20732
|2007.05.14 18:09
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2197
|1.2227
|1.2177
|2007.05.15 09:35
|1.2177
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.26
|16.42
|18843
|2007.05.10 19:13
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1081
|1.1123
|1.1063
|2007.05.10 19:52
|1.1123
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-37.76
|18828
|2007.05.10 18:58
|buy
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.6476
|1.6434
|1.6494
|2007.05.11 01:09
|1.6434
|0.00
|0.00
|0.36
|-34.43
|18794
|2007.05.10 17:17
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|120.50
|120.92
|120.32
|2007.05.10 19:03
|120.32
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.96
|18786
|2007.05.10 17:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2200
|1.2242
|1.2182
|2007.05.10 23:59
|1.2200
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18782
|2007.05.10 16:53
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3512
|1.3470
|1.3530
|2007.05.10 20:04
|1.3470
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-42.00
|18772
|2007.05.10 16:37
|buy
|0.10
|euraud
|1.6237
|1.6195
|1.6255
|2007.05.10 19:31
|1.6255
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.95
|18658
|2007.05.10 15:46
|buy
|0.10
|euraud
|1.6250
|1.6208
|1.6268
|2007.05.10 19:35
|1.6268
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.93
|18653
|2007.05.10 15:43
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8331
|0.8381
|0.8313
|2007.05.10 16:45
|0.8313
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|18284
|2007.05.10 10:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3553
|1.3603
|1.3535
|2007.05.10 11:29
|1.3544
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.00
|18175
|2007.05.10 05:45
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8314
|0.8364
|0.8296
|2007.05.10 19:37
|0.8296
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|17894
|2007.05.09 22:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3531
|1.3488
|1.3548
|2007.05.10 09:00
|1.3548
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.85
|17.00
|17893
|2007.05.09 22:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2183
|1.2225
|1.2165
|2007.05.10 09:20
|1.2165
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.78
|14.80
|17776
|2007.05.09 21:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.88
|120.36
|119.70
|2007.05.10 11:17
|120.36
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.71
|-39.88
|17679
|2007.05.09 17:02
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1057
|1.1014
|1.1074
|2007.05.10 10:26
|1.1074
|0.00
|0.00
|0.45
|15.35
|17675
|2007.05.09 17:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3554
|1.3597
|1.3537
|2007.05.09 21:19
|1.3537
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.00
|17670
|2007.05.09 16:46
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8299
|0.8341
|0.8281
|2007.05.09 21:15
|0.8281
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|17668
|2007.05.09 16:45
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2161
|1.2119
|1.2179
|2007.05.09 21:19
|1.2179
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.78
|17578
|2007.05.09 15:43
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9927
|1.9969
|1.9909
|2007.05.09 16:17
|1.9969
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-42.00
|17509
|2007.05.09 12:50
|sell
|0.10
|euraud
|1.6349
|1.6391
|1.6331
|2007.05.09 14:10
|1.6331
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.92
|16929
|2007.05.08 19:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.88
|120.30
|119.70
|2007.05.09 04:23
|119.70
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.57
|15.04
|16901
|2007.05.08 18:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3531
|1.3489
|1.3549
|2007.05.09 05:44
|1.3549
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.95
|18.00
|16900
|2007.05.08 18:08
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8279
|0.8237
|0.8297
|2007.05.09 16:05
|0.8297
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|18.00
|16897
|2007.05.08 18:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2182
|1.2224
|1.2164
|2007.05.09 15:56
|1.2164
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.26
|14.80
|16738
|2007.05.08 15:10
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8287
|0.8329
|0.8269
|2007.05.08 17:27
|0.8269
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|16716
|2007.05.08 14:47
|sell
|0.10
|euraud
|1.6374
|1.6416
|1.6356
|2007.05.08 15:15
|1.6356
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.93
|16625
|2007.05.08 13:02
|sell
|0.10
|euraud
|1.6384
|1.6426
|1.6366
|2007.05.08 13:49
|1.6366
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.92
|16584
|2007.05.08 12:06
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.82
|119.40
|120.00
|2007.05.08 21:32
|120.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|16471
|2007.05.08 09:34
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8299
|0.8257
|0.8317
|2007.05.10 00:00
|0.8257
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|-42.00
|16431
|2007.05.08 07:48
|sell
|0.10
|euraud
|1.6407
|1.6449
|1.6389
|2007.05.08 11:17
|1.6389
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.92
|16337
|2007.05.08 05:36
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9951
|1.9917
|1.9977
|2007.05.08 10:25
|1.9937
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.00
|16064
|2007.05.07 22:17
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9927
|1.9961
|1.9900
|2007.05.08 05:34
|1.9949
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.48
|-22.00
|15909
|2007.05.07 15:38
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2086
|1.2132
|1.2070
|2007.05.07 22:16
|1.2118
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-26.41
|15881
|2007.05.07 15:13
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|163.34
|163.12
|163.48
|2007.05.07 23:45
|163.34
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15273
|2007.05.04 21:42
|balance
|Initial wire recvd
|495.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.71
|507.44
|Closed P/L:
|481.73
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|33072
|2007.05.24 22:59
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8180
|0.8334
|0.8169
|
|0.8182
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.46
|-2.00
|35262
|2007.05.25 15:57
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8213
|0.8060
|0.8227
|
|0.8178
|0.00
|0.00
|0.17
|-35.00
|23911
|2007.05.16 18:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3530
|1.3267
|1.3548
|
|1.3438
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.01
|-92.00
|24766
|2007.05.17 14:38
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3517
|1.3366
|1.3534
|
|1.3438
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.67
|-79.00
|35565
|2007.05.25 17:19
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3471
|1.3319
|1.3487
|
|1.3438
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.63
|-33.00
|35551
|2007.05.25 17:17
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9864
|1.9710
|1.9878
|
|1.9838
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|-26.00
|35561
|2007.05.25 17:18
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9869
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.9838
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|-31.00
|35746
|2007.05.25 18:31
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9841
|1.9997
|1.9828
|
|1.9842
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|-1.00
|34836
|2007.05.25 12:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.0858
|1.0704
|1.0872
|
|1.0796
|0.00
|0.00
|0.15
|-57.43
|23904
|2007.05.16 18:29
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2214
|1.2375
|1.2196
|
|1.2285
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.77
|-57.79
|29578
|2007.05.23 19:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2264
|1.2416
|1.2248
|
|1.2285
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.43
|-17.09
|34871
|2007.05.25 12:58
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2285
|1.2131
|1.2299
|
|1.2281
|0.00
|0.00
|0.83
|-3.26
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-29.82
|-434.57
|
|Floating P/L:
|-464.39
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|495.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|481.73
|Floating P/L:
|-464.39
|Margin:
|225.00
|Balance:
|976.73
|Equity:
|512.34
|Free Margin:
|287.34
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|866.33
|Gross Loss:
|384.60
|Total Net Profit:
|481.73
|Profit Factor:
|2.25
|Expected Payoff:
|5.47
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|62.89
|Maximal Drawdown:
|113.83 (17.81%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|17.81% (113.83)
|
|Total Trades:
|88
|Short Positions (won %):
|49 (85.71%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|39 (82.05%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|74 (84.09%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|14 (15.91%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|23.71
|loss trade:
|-44.59
|Average
|profit trade:
|11.71
|loss trade:
|-27.47
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|22 (222.91)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-79.76)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|222.91 (22)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-79.76 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|7
|consecutive losses:
|1