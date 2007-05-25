|Account: 9013415
|Name: siddesh
|Currency: USD
|2007 May 25, 19:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2540592
|2007.05.25 12:38
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.0824
|1.0977
|1.0809
|2007.05.25 13:38
|1.0809
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.88
|2537454
|2007.05.25 07:22
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|121.44
|119.92
|121.57
|2007.05.25 10:54
|121.57
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.69
|2535932
|2007.05.25 05:27
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|121.24
|119.75
|121.40
|2007.05.25 06:46
|121.40
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.18
|2535404
|2007.05.25 02:35
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.0842
|1.0995
|1.0830
|2007.05.25 12:20
|1.0830
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.08
|2535401
|2007.05.25 02:35
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8199
|0.8045
|0.8210
|2007.05.25 12:57
|0.8210
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.00
|2535361
|2007.05.25 02:27
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9856
|1.9700
|1.9865
|2007.05.25 06:32
|1.9865
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.00
|2530526
|2007.05.24 16:36
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2279
|1.2432
|1.2267
|2007.05.25 07:47
|1.2267
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.84
|9.78
|2529804
|2007.05.24 15:10
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.0841
|1.0687
|1.0852
|2007.05.24 19:32
|1.0852
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.14
|2528554
|2007.05.24 14:29
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8205
|0.8358
|0.8193
|2007.05.24 19:00
|0.8193
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|2528551
|2007.05.24 14:29
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.0821
|1.0668
|1.0833
|2007.05.24 15:03
|1.0833
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.08
|2523089
|2007.05.24 09:16
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.0825
|1.0976
|1.0811
|2007.05.24 12:56
|1.0811
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.95
|2522917
|2007.05.24 09:07
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|121.38
|122.79
|121.14
|2007.05.25 00:36
|121.14
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.24
|19.81
|2522908
|2007.05.24 09:06
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3428
|1.3580
|1.3415
|2007.05.25 01:05
|1.3415
|0.00
|0.00
|0.53
|13.00
|2522896
|2007.05.24 09:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2290
|1.2137
|1.2302
|2007.05.24 14:02
|1.2302
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.75
|2517483
|2007.05.23 17:59
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3454
|1.3607
|1.3442
|2007.05.24 07:38
|1.3442
|0.00
|0.00
|1.59
|12.00
|2517476
|2007.05.23 17:59
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|163.74
|165.29
|163.64
|2007.05.23 18:45
|163.64
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.22
|2517468
|2007.05.23 17:59
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.0832
|1.0680
|1.0845
|2007.05.24 07:50
|1.0845
|0.00
|0.00
|0.71
|11.99
|2517378
|2007.05.23 17:57
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8235
|0.8388
|0.8223
|2007.05.24 00:36
|0.8223
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.73
|12.00
|2517356
|2007.05.23 17:57
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.6776
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.05.23 17:58
|0.6778
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.97
|2511509
|2007.05.23 11:45
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2274
|1.2124
|1.2284
|2007.05.23 17:39
|1.2284
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.14
|2510895
|2007.05.23 11:36
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3461
|1.3611
|1.3451
|2007.05.23 17:54
|1.3461
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2503899
|2007.05.23 06:29
|balance
|Deposit
|500.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|215.72
|Closed P/L:
|215.74
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2537402
|2007.05.25 07:21
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8188
|0.8340
|0.8175
|0.8186
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|2.00
|2540734
|2007.05.25 13:02
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8211
|0.8058
|0.8226
|0.8183
|0.00
|0.00
|0.15
|-28.00
|2542316
|2007.05.25 15:35
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8193
|0.8346
|0.8178
|0.8186
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|7.00
|2538953
|2007.05.25 09:03
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|162.99
|164.53
|162.85
|163.71
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.07
|-59.14
|2538951
|2007.05.25 09:02
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3430
|1.3583
|1.3415
|1.3448
|0.00
|0.00
|0.53
|-18.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.87
|-96.14
|Floating P/L:
|-97.01
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|500.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|215.74
|Floating P/L:
|-97.01
|Margin:
|514.53
|Balance:
|715.74
|Equity:
|618.73
|Free Margin:
|104.20
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|219.71
|Gross Loss:
|3.97
|Total Net Profit:
|215.74
|Profit Factor:
|55.34
|Expected Payoff:
|10.27
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|3.97 (0.78%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.78% (3.97)
|Total Trades:
|21
|Short Positions (won %):
|12 (91.67%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|9 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|20 (95.24%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (4.76%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|18.57
|loss trade:
|-3.97
|Average
|profit trade:
|10.99
|loss trade:
|-3.97
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|18 (211.57)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-3.97)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|211.57 (18)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-3.97 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|10
|consecutive losses:
|1