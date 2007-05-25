Velocity4x

Account: 9013415 Name: siddesh Currency: USD 2007 May 25, 19:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
25405922007.05.25 12:38sell0.10usdcad1.08241.09771.08092007.05.25 13:381.08090.000.000.0013.88
25374542007.05.25 07:22buy0.10usdjpy121.44119.92121.572007.05.25 10:54121.570.000.000.0010.69
25359322007.05.25 05:27buy0.10usdjpy121.24119.75121.402007.05.25 06:46121.400.000.000.0013.18
25354042007.05.25 02:35sell0.10usdcad1.08421.09951.08302007.05.25 12:201.08300.000.000.0011.08
25354012007.05.25 02:35buy0.10audusd0.81990.80450.82102007.05.25 12:570.82100.000.000.0011.00
25353612007.05.25 02:27buy0.10gbpusd1.98561.97001.98652007.05.25 06:321.98650.000.000.009.00
25305262007.05.24 16:36sell0.10usdchf1.22791.24321.22672007.05.25 07:471.22670.000.00-0.849.78
25298042007.05.24 15:10buy0.10usdcad1.08411.06871.08522007.05.24 19:321.08520.000.000.0010.14
25285542007.05.24 14:29sell0.10audusd0.82050.83580.81932007.05.24 19:000.81930.000.000.0012.00
25285512007.05.24 14:29buy0.10usdcad1.08211.06681.08332007.05.24 15:031.08330.000.000.0011.08
25230892007.05.24 09:16sell0.10usdcad1.08251.09761.08112007.05.24 12:561.08110.000.000.0012.95
25229172007.05.24 09:07sell0.10usdjpy121.38122.79121.142007.05.25 00:36121.140.000.00-1.2419.81
25229082007.05.24 09:06sell0.10eurusd1.34281.35801.34152007.05.25 01:051.34150.000.000.5313.00
25228962007.05.24 09:00buy0.10usdchf1.22901.21371.23022007.05.24 14:021.23020.000.000.009.75
25174832007.05.23 17:59sell0.10eurusd1.34541.36071.34422007.05.24 07:381.34420.000.001.5912.00
25174762007.05.23 17:59sell0.10eurjpy163.74165.29163.642007.05.23 18:45163.640.000.000.008.22
25174682007.05.23 17:59buy0.10usdcad1.08321.06801.08452007.05.24 07:501.08450.000.000.7111.99
25173782007.05.23 17:57sell0.10audusd0.82350.83880.82232007.05.24 00:360.82230.000.00-0.7312.00
25173562007.05.23 17:57sell0.10eurgbp0.67760.00000.00002007.05.23 17:580.67780.000.000.00-3.97
25115092007.05.23 11:45buy0.10usdchf1.22741.21241.22842007.05.23 17:391.22840.000.000.008.14
25108952007.05.23 11:36sell0.10eurusd1.34611.36111.34512007.05.23 17:541.34610.000.000.000.00
25038992007.05.23 06:29balanceDeposit500.00
  0.00 0.00 0.02 215.72
Closed P/L: 215.74
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
25374022007.05.25 07:21sell0.10audusd0.81880.83400.8175 0.81860.000.00-0.242.00
25407342007.05.25 13:02buy0.10audusd0.82110.80580.8226 0.81830.000.000.15-28.00
25423162007.05.25 15:35sell0.10audusd0.81930.83460.8178 0.81860.000.00-0.247.00
25389532007.05.25 09:03sell0.10eurjpy162.99164.53162.85 163.710.000.00-1.07-59.14
25389512007.05.25 09:02sell0.10eurusd1.34301.35831.3415 1.34480.000.000.53-18.00
  0.00 0.00 -0.87 -96.14
 Floating P/L: -97.01
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 500.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 215.74 Floating P/L: -97.01 Margin: 514.53
Balance: 715.74 Equity: 618.73 Free Margin: 104.20
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 219.71 Gross Loss: 3.97 Total Net Profit: 215.74
Profit Factor: 55.34 Expected Payoff: 10.27  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 3.97 (0.78%) Relative Drawdown: 0.78% (3.97)
 
Total Trades: 21 Short Positions (won %): 12 (91.67%) Long Positions (won %): 9 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 20 (95.24%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (4.76%)
Largest profit trade: 18.57 loss trade: -3.97
Average profit trade: 10.99 loss trade: -3.97
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 18 (211.57) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-3.97)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 211.57 (18) consecutive loss (count): -3.97 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 10 consecutive losses: 1