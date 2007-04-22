|Account:
|Name:
|Currency: USD
|2007 June 1, 19:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|32447035
|2007.04.22 17:41
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|32465457
|2007.04.23 01:33
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3590
|1.3570
|1.3515
|2007.04.23 08:40
|1.3570
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|32510577
|2007.04.23 08:40
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3568
|1.3748
|1.3533
|2007.04.25 12:40
|1.3632
|0.00
|0.00
|2.16
|-128.00
|32718649
|2007.04.24 16:09
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3615
|1.3777
|1.3580
|2007.04.25 12:40
|1.3633
|0.00
|0.00
|2.16
|-72.00
|32733957
|2007.04.24 19:51
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3633
|1.3777
|1.3598
|2007.04.25 12:40
|1.3631
|0.00
|0.00
|4.32
|16.00
|32791621
|2007.04.25 06:38
|sell
|1.60
|eurusd
|1.3651
|1.3777
|1.3616
|2007.04.25 12:39
|1.3632
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|304.00
|32921340
|2007.04.26 02:37
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3651
|1.3471
|1.3686
|2007.04.27 08:13
|1.3613
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.21
|-76.00
|32970863
|2007.04.26 09:19
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3633
|1.3471
|1.3668
|2007.04.27 08:13
|1.3612
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.42
|-84.00
|32976088
|2007.04.26 09:34
|buy
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3615
|1.3471
|1.3650
|2007.04.27 08:13
|1.3611
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.84
|-32.00
|32996542
|2007.04.26 11:33
|buy
|1.60
|eurusd
|1.3596
|1.3470
|1.3631
|2007.04.27 08:13
|1.3611
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.68
|240.00
|33124554
|2007.04.27 09:47
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3618
|1.3667
|1.3722
|2007.04.27 12:31
|1.3667
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|98.00
|33245029
|2007.04.30 05:02
|sell
|0.21
|eurusd
|1.3633
|1.3602
|1.3547
|2007.04.30 07:38
|1.3602
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|65.10
|33573476
|2007.05.02 01:11
|sell
|0.21
|eurusd
|1.3592
|1.3572
|1.3517
|2007.05.02 04:50
|1.3572
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|42.00
|33618948
|2007.05.02 07:57
|sell
|0.21
|eurusd
|1.3575
|1.3755
|1.3540
|2007.05.02 14:46
|1.3601
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-54.60
|33652392
|2007.05.02 13:06
|sell
|0.42
|eurusd
|1.3593
|1.3755
|1.3558
|2007.05.02 14:46
|1.3600
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-29.40
|33666364
|2007.05.02 14:26
|sell
|0.84
|eurusd
|1.3611
|1.3755
|1.3576
|2007.05.02 14:46
|1.3599
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.80
|33712192
|2007.05.03 04:31
|buy
|0.21
|eurusd
|1.3604
|1.3424
|1.3639
|2007.05.04 06:30
|1.3563
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.27
|-86.10
|33755264
|2007.05.03 13:26
|buy
|0.42
|eurusd
|1.3586
|1.3424
|1.3621
|2007.05.04 06:30
|1.3564
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.54
|-92.40
|33761256
|2007.05.03 14:00
|buy
|0.84
|eurusd
|1.3568
|1.3424
|1.3603
|2007.05.04 06:30
|1.3563
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.08
|-42.00
|33788513
|2007.05.03 18:32
|buy
|1.68
|eurusd
|1.3549
|1.3423
|1.3584
|2007.05.04 06:30
|1.3564
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.16
|252.00
|33834356
|2007.05.04 06:36
|buy
|0.21
|eurusd
|1.3559
|1.3578
|1.3633
|2007.05.04 12:49
|1.3578
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|39.90
|33937130
|2007.05.07 02:02
|buy
|0.21
|eurusd
|1.3612
|1.3432
|1.3647
|2007.05.09 06:17
|1.3548
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.54
|-134.40
|34046062
|2007.05.08 08:12
|buy
|0.42
|eurusd
|1.3593
|1.3431
|1.3628
|2007.05.09 06:17
|1.3549
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.54
|-184.80
|34050858
|2007.05.08 08:38
|buy
|0.84
|eurusd
|1.3574
|1.3430
|1.3609
|2007.05.09 06:17
|1.3550
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.08
|-201.60
|34059956
|2007.05.08 10:49
|buy
|1.68
|eurusd
|1.3553
|1.3427
|1.3588
|2007.05.09 06:16
|1.3551
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.16
|-33.60
|34075752
|2007.05.08 14:15
|buy
|3.36
|eurusd
|1.3535
|1.3427
|1.3570
|2007.05.09 06:16
|1.3552
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.33
|571.20
|34139932
|2007.05.09 09:31
|sell
|0.21
|eurusd
|1.3535
|1.3715
|1.3500
|2007.05.09 18:35
|1.3534
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.10
|34157396
|2007.05.09 13:15
|sell
|0.42
|eurusd
|1.3556
|1.3534
|1.3479
|2007.05.09 18:35
|1.3534
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|92.40
|34211921
|2007.05.10 03:00
|sell
|0.21
|eurusd
|1.3530
|1.3710
|1.3495
|2007.05.10 13:03
|1.3515
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|31.50
|34217978
|2007.05.10 06:00
|sell
|0.42
|eurusd
|1.3548
|1.3515
|1.3460
|2007.05.10 13:03
|1.3515
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|138.60
|34352058
|2007.05.11 01:01
|sell
|0.21
|eurusd
|1.3462
|1.3642
|1.3427
|2007.05.11 12:39
|1.3484
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-46.20
|34358199
|2007.05.11 02:19
|sell
|0.42
|eurusd
|1.3480
|1.3642
|1.3445
|2007.05.11 12:39
|1.3485
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.00
|34411379
|2007.05.11 12:30
|sell
|0.84
|eurusd
|1.3496
|1.3644
|1.3465
|2007.05.11 12:39
|1.3485
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|92.40
|34474756
|2007.05.14 02:07
|buy
|0.21
|eurusd
|1.3543
|1.3598
|1.3653
|2007.05.15 15:07
|1.3598
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.27
|115.50
|34654526
|2007.05.16 05:05
|buy
|0.22
|eurusd
|1.3600
|1.3420
|1.3635
|2007.05.17 06:46
|1.3536
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.99
|-140.80
|34685205
|2007.05.16 11:50
|buy
|0.44
|eurusd
|1.3582
|1.3420
|1.3617
|2007.05.17 06:46
|1.3537
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.99
|-198.00
|34713713
|2007.05.16 15:10
|buy
|0.88
|eurusd
|1.3552
|1.3408
|1.3587
|2007.05.17 06:46
|1.3536
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.97
|-140.80
|34718915
|2007.05.16 15:16
|buy
|1.76
|eurusd
|1.3534
|1.3408
|1.3569
|2007.05.17 06:45
|1.3535
|0.00
|0.00
|-31.94
|17.60
|34728686
|2007.05.16 16:03
|buy
|3.52
|eurusd
|1.3516
|1.3408
|1.3551
|2007.05.17 06:45
|1.3535
|0.00
|0.00
|-63.89
|668.80
|34789050
|2007.05.17 07:31
|buy
|0.22
|eurusd
|1.3546
|1.3366
|1.3581
|2007.05.17 12:02
|1.3522
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-52.80
|34797781
|2007.05.17 09:45
|buy
|0.44
|eurusd
|1.3528
|1.3366
|1.3563
|2007.05.17 12:02
|1.3523
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.00
|34807171
|2007.05.17 11:16
|buy
|0.88
|eurusd
|1.3510
|1.3366
|1.3545
|2007.05.17 12:02
|1.3522
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|105.60
|34879243
|2007.05.18 02:20
|sell
|0.22
|eurusd
|1.3488
|1.3668
|1.3453
|2007.05.18 11:02
|1.3478
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.00
|34900623
|2007.05.18 08:12
|sell
|0.44
|eurusd
|1.3506
|1.3478
|1.3423
|2007.05.18 11:02
|1.3478
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|123.20
|35034322
|2007.05.21 04:09
|sell
|0.22
|eurusd
|1.3515
|1.3451
|1.3396
|2007.05.21 11:05
|1.3451
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|140.80
|35223716
|2007.05.22 01:57
|sell
|0.23
|eurusd
|1.3455
|1.3635
|1.3420
|2007.05.22 10:35
|1.3450
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.50
|35244874
|2007.05.22 06:37
|sell
|0.46
|eurusd
|1.3473
|1.3450
|1.3395
|2007.05.22 10:34
|1.3450
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|105.80
|35363862
|2007.05.23 01:06
|sell
|0.23
|eurusd
|1.3447
|1.3428
|1.3373
|2007.05.23 08:51
|1.3428
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|43.70
|35455519
|2007.05.23 11:39
|buy
|0.23
|eurusd
|1.3468
|1.3488
|1.3543
|2007.05.23 12:15
|1.3488
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|35582861
|2007.05.24 03:33
|sell
|0.23
|eurusd
|1.3449
|1.3428
|1.3373
|2007.05.24 14:39
|1.3428
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|48.30
|35740589
|2007.05.25 01:05
|sell
|0.23
|eurusd
|1.3413
|1.3593
|1.3378
|2007.05.25 15:04
|1.3454
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-94.30
|35760163
|2007.05.25 06:22
|sell
|0.46
|eurusd
|1.3431
|1.3593
|1.3396
|2007.05.25 15:04
|1.3455
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-110.40
|35787013
|2007.05.25 12:21
|sell
|0.92
|eurusd
|1.3449
|1.3593
|1.3414
|2007.05.25 15:04
|1.3454
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-46.00
|35796522
|2007.05.25 14:08
|sell
|1.84
|eurusd
|1.3472
|1.3598
|1.3437
|2007.05.25 15:04
|1.3455
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|312.80
|35834893
|2007.05.28 02:35
|buy
|0.23
|eurusd
|1.3456
|1.3485
|1.3540
|2007.05.29 09:19
|1.3485
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.39
|66.70
|35908250
|2007.05.29 01:42
|buy
|0.46
|eurusd
|1.3433
|1.3485
|1.3540
|2007.05.29 09:19
|1.3485
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|239.20
|35991403
|2007.05.29 09:19
|buy
|0.24
|eurusd
|1.3487
|1.3509
|1.3564
|2007.05.29 12:34
|1.3509
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|52.80
|36125559
|2007.05.30 01:19
|sell
|0.24
|eurusd
|1.3439
|1.3421
|1.3366
|2007.05.30 11:58
|1.3421
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|43.20
|36240259
|2007.05.30 11:58
|sell
|0.24
|eurusd
|1.3423
|1.3603
|1.3388
|2007.05.31 14:01
|1.3446
|0.00
|0.00
|3.89
|-55.20
|36341175
|2007.05.31 06:21
|sell
|0.48
|eurusd
|1.3441
|1.3603
|1.3406
|2007.05.31 14:01
|1.3445
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.20
|36385343
|2007.05.31 12:19
|sell
|0.96
|eurusd
|1.3459
|1.3603
|1.3424
|2007.05.31 14:01
|1.3447
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|115.20
|36465216
|2007.06.01 02:01
|sell
|0.24
|eurusd
|1.3453
|1.3432
|1.3377
|2007.06.01 12:31
|1.3432
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.40
|0.00
|0.00
|-191.76
|2 257.50
|Closed P/L:
|2 065.74
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|2 065.74
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|12 065.74
|Equity:
|12 065.74
|Free Margin:
|12 065.74
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|4 335.10
|Gross Loss:
|2 269.36
|Total Net Profit:
|2 065.74
|Profit Factor:
|1.91
|Expected Payoff:
|33.86
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|574.72 (5.21%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|5.21% (574.72)
|Total Trades:
|61
|Short Positions (won %):
|33 (66.67%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|28 (42.86%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|34 (55.74%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|27 (44.26%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|604.91
|loss trade:
|-206.68
|Average
|profit trade:
|127.50
|loss trade:
|-84.05
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|9 (854.10)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-574.72)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|854.10 (9)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-574.72 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|3