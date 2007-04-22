Interbank FX, LLC

Account: Name: Currency: USD 2007 June 1, 19:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
324470352007.04.22 17:41balanceDeposit10 000.00
324654572007.04.23 01:33sell0.20eurusd1.35901.35701.35152007.04.23 08:401.35700.000.000.0040.00
325105772007.04.23 08:40sell0.20eurusd1.35681.37481.35332007.04.25 12:401.36320.000.002.16-128.00
327186492007.04.24 16:09sell0.40eurusd1.36151.37771.35802007.04.25 12:401.36330.000.002.16-72.00
327339572007.04.24 19:51sell0.80eurusd1.36331.37771.35982007.04.25 12:401.36310.000.004.3216.00
327916212007.04.25 06:38sell1.60eurusd1.36511.37771.36162007.04.25 12:391.36320.000.000.00304.00
329213402007.04.26 02:37buy0.20eurusd1.36511.34711.36862007.04.27 08:131.36130.000.00-1.21-76.00
329708632007.04.26 09:19buy0.40eurusd1.36331.34711.36682007.04.27 08:131.36120.000.00-2.42-84.00
329760882007.04.26 09:34buy0.80eurusd1.36151.34711.36502007.04.27 08:131.36110.000.00-4.84-32.00
329965422007.04.26 11:33buy1.60eurusd1.35961.34701.36312007.04.27 08:131.36110.000.00-9.68240.00
331245542007.04.27 09:47buy0.20eurusd1.36181.36671.37222007.04.27 12:311.36670.000.000.0098.00
332450292007.04.30 05:02sell0.21eurusd1.36331.36021.35472007.04.30 07:381.36020.000.000.0065.10
335734762007.05.02 01:11sell0.21eurusd1.35921.35721.35172007.05.02 04:501.35720.000.000.0042.00
336189482007.05.02 07:57sell0.21eurusd1.35751.37551.35402007.05.02 14:461.36010.000.000.00-54.60
336523922007.05.02 13:06sell0.42eurusd1.35931.37551.35582007.05.02 14:461.36000.000.000.00-29.40
336663642007.05.02 14:26sell0.84eurusd1.36111.37551.35762007.05.02 14:461.35990.000.000.00100.80
337121922007.05.03 04:31buy0.21eurusd1.36041.34241.36392007.05.04 06:301.35630.000.00-1.27-86.10
337552642007.05.03 13:26buy0.42eurusd1.35861.34241.36212007.05.04 06:301.35640.000.00-2.54-92.40
337612562007.05.03 14:00buy0.84eurusd1.35681.34241.36032007.05.04 06:301.35630.000.00-5.08-42.00
337885132007.05.03 18:32buy1.68eurusd1.35491.34231.35842007.05.04 06:301.35640.000.00-10.16252.00
338343562007.05.04 06:36buy0.21eurusd1.35591.35781.36332007.05.04 12:491.35780.000.000.0039.90
339371302007.05.07 02:02buy0.21eurusd1.36121.34321.36472007.05.09 06:171.35480.000.00-2.54-134.40
340460622007.05.08 08:12buy0.42eurusd1.35931.34311.36282007.05.09 06:171.35490.000.00-2.54-184.80
340508582007.05.08 08:38buy0.84eurusd1.35741.34301.36092007.05.09 06:171.35500.000.00-5.08-201.60
340599562007.05.08 10:49buy1.68eurusd1.35531.34271.35882007.05.09 06:161.35510.000.00-10.16-33.60
340757522007.05.08 14:15buy3.36eurusd1.35351.34271.35702007.05.09 06:161.35520.000.00-20.33571.20
341399322007.05.09 09:31sell0.21eurusd1.35351.37151.35002007.05.09 18:351.35340.000.000.002.10
341573962007.05.09 13:15sell0.42eurusd1.35561.35341.34792007.05.09 18:351.35340.000.000.0092.40
342119212007.05.10 03:00sell0.21eurusd1.35301.37101.34952007.05.10 13:031.35150.000.000.0031.50
342179782007.05.10 06:00sell0.42eurusd1.35481.35151.34602007.05.10 13:031.35150.000.000.00138.60
343520582007.05.11 01:01sell0.21eurusd1.34621.36421.34272007.05.11 12:391.34840.000.000.00-46.20
343581992007.05.11 02:19sell0.42eurusd1.34801.36421.34452007.05.11 12:391.34850.000.000.00-21.00
344113792007.05.11 12:30sell0.84eurusd1.34961.36441.34652007.05.11 12:391.34850.000.000.0092.40
344747562007.05.14 02:07buy0.21eurusd1.35431.35981.36532007.05.15 15:071.35980.000.00-1.27115.50
346545262007.05.16 05:05buy0.22eurusd1.36001.34201.36352007.05.17 06:461.35360.000.00-3.99-140.80
346852052007.05.16 11:50buy0.44eurusd1.35821.34201.36172007.05.17 06:461.35370.000.00-7.99-198.00
347137132007.05.16 15:10buy0.88eurusd1.35521.34081.35872007.05.17 06:461.35360.000.00-15.97-140.80
347189152007.05.16 15:16buy1.76eurusd1.35341.34081.35692007.05.17 06:451.35350.000.00-31.9417.60
347286862007.05.16 16:03buy3.52eurusd1.35161.34081.35512007.05.17 06:451.35350.000.00-63.89668.80
347890502007.05.17 07:31buy0.22eurusd1.35461.33661.35812007.05.17 12:021.35220.000.000.00-52.80
347977812007.05.17 09:45buy0.44eurusd1.35281.33661.35632007.05.17 12:021.35230.000.000.00-22.00
348071712007.05.17 11:16buy0.88eurusd1.35101.33661.35452007.05.17 12:021.35220.000.000.00105.60
348792432007.05.18 02:20sell0.22eurusd1.34881.36681.34532007.05.18 11:021.34780.000.000.0022.00
349006232007.05.18 08:12sell0.44eurusd1.35061.34781.34232007.05.18 11:021.34780.000.000.00123.20
350343222007.05.21 04:09sell0.22eurusd1.35151.34511.33962007.05.21 11:051.34510.000.000.00140.80
352237162007.05.22 01:57sell0.23eurusd1.34551.36351.34202007.05.22 10:351.34500.000.000.0011.50
352448742007.05.22 06:37sell0.46eurusd1.34731.34501.33952007.05.22 10:341.34500.000.000.00105.80
353638622007.05.23 01:06sell0.23eurusd1.34471.34281.33732007.05.23 08:511.34280.000.000.0043.70
354555192007.05.23 11:39buy0.23eurusd1.34681.34881.35432007.05.23 12:151.34880.000.000.0046.00
355828612007.05.24 03:33sell0.23eurusd1.34491.34281.33732007.05.24 14:391.34280.000.000.0048.30
357405892007.05.25 01:05sell0.23eurusd1.34131.35931.33782007.05.25 15:041.34540.000.000.00-94.30
357601632007.05.25 06:22sell0.46eurusd1.34311.35931.33962007.05.25 15:041.34550.000.000.00-110.40
357870132007.05.25 12:21sell0.92eurusd1.34491.35931.34142007.05.25 15:041.34540.000.000.00-46.00
357965222007.05.25 14:08sell1.84eurusd1.34721.35981.34372007.05.25 15:041.34550.000.000.00312.80
358348932007.05.28 02:35buy0.23eurusd1.34561.34851.35402007.05.29 09:191.34850.000.00-1.3966.70
359082502007.05.29 01:42buy0.46eurusd1.34331.34851.35402007.05.29 09:191.34850.000.000.00239.20
359914032007.05.29 09:19buy0.24eurusd1.34871.35091.35642007.05.29 12:341.35090.000.000.0052.80
361255592007.05.30 01:19sell0.24eurusd1.34391.34211.33662007.05.30 11:581.34210.000.000.0043.20
362402592007.05.30 11:58sell0.24eurusd1.34231.36031.33882007.05.31 14:011.34460.000.003.89-55.20
363411752007.05.31 06:21sell0.48eurusd1.34411.36031.34062007.05.31 14:011.34450.000.000.00-19.20
363853432007.05.31 12:19sell0.96eurusd1.34591.36031.34242007.05.31 14:011.34470.000.000.00115.20
364652162007.06.01 02:01sell0.24eurusd1.34531.34321.33772007.06.01 12:311.34320.000.000.0050.40
  0.00 0.00 -191.76 2 257.50
Closed P/L: 2 065.74
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 2 065.74 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 12 065.74 Equity: 12 065.74 Free Margin: 12 065.74
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 4 335.10 Gross Loss: 2 269.36 Total Net Profit: 2 065.74
Profit Factor: 1.91 Expected Payoff: 33.86  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 574.72 (5.21%) Relative Drawdown: 5.21% (574.72)
 
Total Trades: 61 Short Positions (won %): 33 (66.67%) Long Positions (won %): 28 (42.86%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 34 (55.74%) Loss trades (% of total): 27 (44.26%)
Largest profit trade: 604.91 loss trade: -206.68
Average profit trade: 127.50 loss trade: -84.05
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 9 (854.10) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-574.72)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 854.10 (9) consecutive loss (count): -574.72 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 3