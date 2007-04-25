|Account: 560693
|Name: P6 B5simple
|Currency: USD
|2007 June 1, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|8311360
|2007.04.25 19:07
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|8311529
|2007.04.25 19:22
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2029
|1.2064
|1.1989
|2007.04.26 12:19
|1.2064
|0.00
|0.00
|-29.07
|-290.12
|8340232
|2007.04.26 18:30
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2085
|1.2047
|1.2031
|2007.04.27 14:17
|1.2047
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.69
|315.43
|8393400
|2007.04.30 14:56
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2089
|1.2054
|1.2042
|2007.04.30 18:21
|1.2054
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|290.36
|8405600
|2007.05.01 04:03
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2066
|1.2101
|1.2026
|2007.05.01 10:39
|1.2101
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-289.23
|8415160
|2007.05.01 14:33
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2086
|1.2121
|1.2046
|2007.05.01 17:45
|1.2121
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-288.76
|8421486
|2007.05.01 17:46
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2127
|1.2162
|1.2087
|2007.05.01 18:44
|1.2162
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-287.78
|8435206
|2007.05.02 08:30
|buy
|0.90
|usdchf
|1.2159
|1.2124
|1.2199
|2007.05.02 17:25
|1.2124
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-259.82
|8450347
|2007.05.02 19:18
|sell
|0.90
|usdchf
|1.2138
|1.2109
|1.2097
|2007.05.03 09:34
|1.2097
|0.00
|0.00
|-26.43
|305.03
|8461118
|2007.05.03 11:46
|sell
|0.90
|usdchf
|1.2113
|1.2148
|1.2073
|2007.05.03 17:01
|1.2148
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-259.30
|8470820
|2007.05.03 19:31
|buy
|0.90
|usdchf
|1.2150
|1.2115
|1.2190
|2007.05.04 15:58
|1.2115
|0.00
|0.00
|6.95
|-260.01
|8506077
|2007.05.07 07:07
|sell
|0.90
|usdchf
|1.2097
|1.2132
|1.2057
|2007.05.08 03:45
|1.2132
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.00
|-259.64
|8521296
|2007.05.08 05:03
|buy
|0.90
|usdchf
|1.2118
|1.2148
|1.2167
|2007.05.08 11:43
|1.2148
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|222.26
|8537420
|2007.05.08 16:22
|buy
|0.90
|usdchf
|1.2161
|1.2190
|1.2202
|2007.05.08 17:18
|1.2190
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|214.11
|8539324
|2007.05.08 17:18
|sell
|0.90
|usdchf
|1.2189
|1.2154
|1.2142
|2007.05.09 16:18
|1.2154
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.00
|259.15
|8561216
|2007.05.09 18:37
|sell
|0.90
|usdchf
|1.2163
|1.2198
|1.2123
|2007.05.10 15:51
|1.2198
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.89
|-258.24
|8584934
|2007.05.10 16:01
|sell
|0.90
|usdchf
|1.2198
|1.2169
|1.2157
|2007.05.15 17:40
|1.2157
|0.00
|0.00
|-27.00
|303.53
|8663722
|2007.05.15 17:46
|buy
|0.90
|usdchf
|1.2157
|1.2190
|1.2202
|2007.05.16 15:44
|1.2190
|0.00
|0.00
|6.70
|243.64
|8702204
|2007.05.17 09:32
|buy
|0.90
|usdchf
|1.2224
|1.2257
|1.2267
|2007.05.17 15:30
|1.2257
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|242.31
|8717525
|2007.05.17 19:20
|buy
|0.90
|usdchf
|1.2270
|1.2314
|1.2324
|2007.05.21 13:35
|1.2314
|0.00
|0.00
|13.40
|321.59
|8763629
|2007.05.21 16:16
|buy
|0.90
|usdchf
|1.2314
|1.2279
|1.2354
|2007.05.23 09:27
|1.2279
|0.00
|0.00
|13.44
|-256.54
|8798914
|2007.05.23 11:16
|sell
|0.90
|usdchf
|1.2302
|1.2266
|1.2252
|2007.05.23 14:51
|1.2266
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|264.14
|8827917
|2007.05.24 10:31
|sell
|0.90
|usdchf
|1.2275
|1.2310
|1.2235
|2007.05.24 17:02
|1.2310
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-255.89
|8840691
|2007.05.24 17:16
|sell
|0.90
|usdchf
|1.2308
|1.2278
|1.2266
|2007.05.24 20:45
|1.2278
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|219.91
|8859400
|2007.05.25 12:31
|sell
|0.90
|usdchf
|1.2273
|1.2308
|1.2233
|2007.05.29 04:38
|1.2308
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.94
|-255.93
|8887651
|2007.05.29 06:56
|buy
|0.90
|usdchf
|1.2293
|1.2258
|1.2333
|2007.05.29 11:12
|1.2258
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-256.98
|8903125
|2007.05.29 17:31
|sell
|0.90
|usdchf
|1.2227
|1.2262
|1.2187
|2007.05.30 12:54
|1.2262
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.59
|-256.89
|8930120
|2007.05.30 16:49
|buy
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.2260
|1.2299
|1.2310
|2007.06.01 13:23
|1.2299
|0.00
|0.00
|26.01
|253.68
|8700475
|2007.05.17 06:36
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|120.79
|121.63
|120.37
|2007.05.21 13:38
|121.63
|0.00
|0.00
|-27.86
|-690.62
|8772339
|2007.05.22 02:08
|buy
|0.90
|usdjpy
|121.51
|120.67
|121.93
|2007.05.31 17:19
|121.93
|0.00
|0.00
|122.12
|310.01
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.85
|-660.60
|Closed P/L:
|-661.45
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|8963457
|2007.06.01 08:07
|sell
|0.90
|usdjpy
|121.87
|122.71
|121.45
|122.05
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.36
|-132.73
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.36
|-132.73
|Floating P/L:
|-145.09
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-661.45
|Floating P/L:
|-145.09
|Margin:
|450.00
|Balance:
|9 338.55
|Equity:
|9 193.46
|Free Margin:
|8 743.46
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|3 861.26
|Gross Loss:
|4 522.71
|Total Net Profit:
|-661.45
|Profit Factor:
|0.85
|Expected Payoff:
|-22.81
|Absolute Drawdown:
|1 373.27
|Maximal Drawdown:
|1 650.18 (16.06%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|16.06% (1 650.18)
|Total Trades:
|29
|Short Positions (won %):
|18 (38.89%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|11 (63.64%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|14 (48.28%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|15 (51.72%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|432.13
|loss trade:
|-718.48
|Average
|profit trade:
|275.80
|loss trade:
|-301.51
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (1 104.17)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-1 125.59)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 104.17 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1 125.59 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|2