FXDD

Account: 560693 Name: P6 B5simple Currency: USD 2007 May 25, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
83113602007.04.25 19:07balanceDeposit10 000.00
83115292007.04.25 19:22sell1.00usdchf1.20291.20641.19892007.04.26 12:191.20640.000.00-29.07-290.12
83402322007.04.26 18:30sell1.00usdchf1.20851.20471.20312007.04.27 14:171.20470.000.00-9.69315.43
83934002007.04.30 14:56sell1.00usdchf1.20891.20541.20422007.04.30 18:211.20540.000.000.00290.36
84056002007.05.01 04:03sell1.00usdchf1.20661.21011.20262007.05.01 10:391.21010.000.000.00-289.23
84151602007.05.01 14:33sell1.00usdchf1.20861.21211.20462007.05.01 17:451.21210.000.000.00-288.76
84214862007.05.01 17:46sell1.00usdchf1.21271.21621.20872007.05.01 18:441.21620.000.000.00-287.78
84352062007.05.02 08:30buy0.90usdchf1.21591.21241.21992007.05.02 17:251.21240.000.000.00-259.82
84503472007.05.02 19:18sell0.90usdchf1.21381.21091.20972007.05.03 09:341.20970.000.00-26.43305.03
84611182007.05.03 11:46sell0.90usdchf1.21131.21481.20732007.05.03 17:011.21480.000.000.00-259.30
84708202007.05.03 19:31buy0.90usdchf1.21501.21151.21902007.05.04 15:581.21150.000.006.95-260.01
85060772007.05.07 07:07sell0.90usdchf1.20971.21321.20572007.05.08 03:451.21320.000.00-9.00-259.64
85212962007.05.08 05:03buy0.90usdchf1.21181.21481.21672007.05.08 11:431.21480.000.000.00222.26
85374202007.05.08 16:22buy0.90usdchf1.21611.21901.22022007.05.08 17:181.21900.000.000.00214.11
85393242007.05.08 17:18sell0.90usdchf1.21891.21541.21422007.05.09 16:181.21540.000.00-9.00259.15
85612162007.05.09 18:37sell0.90usdchf1.21631.21981.21232007.05.10 15:511.21980.000.00-25.89-258.24
85849342007.05.10 16:01sell0.90usdchf1.21981.21691.21572007.05.15 17:401.21570.000.00-27.00303.53
86637222007.05.15 17:46buy0.90usdchf1.21571.21901.22022007.05.16 15:441.21900.000.006.70243.64
87004752007.05.17 06:36sell1.00usdjpy120.79121.63120.372007.05.21 13:38121.630.000.00-27.86-690.62
87022042007.05.17 09:32buy0.90usdchf1.22241.22571.22672007.05.17 15:301.22570.000.000.00242.31
87175252007.05.17 19:20buy0.90usdchf1.22701.23141.23242007.05.21 13:351.23140.000.0013.40321.59
87636292007.05.21 16:16buy0.90usdchf1.23141.22791.23542007.05.23 09:271.22790.000.0013.44-256.54
87989142007.05.23 11:16sell0.90usdchf1.23021.22661.22522007.05.23 14:511.22660.000.000.00264.14
88279172007.05.24 10:31sell0.90usdchf1.22751.23101.22352007.05.24 17:021.23100.000.000.00-255.89
88406912007.05.24 17:16sell0.90usdchf1.23081.22781.22662007.05.24 20:451.22780.000.000.00219.91
  0.00 0.00 -123.45 -454.49
Closed P/L: -577.94
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
88594002007.05.25 12:31sell0.90usdchf1.22731.23081.2233 1.22790.000.00-8.35-43.98
87723392007.05.22 02:08buy0.90usdjpy121.51120.67121.93 121.720.000.0067.01155.27
  0.00 0.00 58.66 111.29
 Floating P/L: 169.95
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -577.94 Floating P/L: 169.95 Margin: 900.00
Balance: 9 422.06 Equity: 9 592.01 Free Margin: 8 692.01
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 3 149.44 Gross Loss: 3 727.38 Total Net Profit: -577.94
Profit Factor: 0.84 Expected Payoff: -24.08  
Absolute Drawdown: 1 351.08 Maximal Drawdown: 1 627.99 (15.84%) Relative Drawdown: 15.84% (1 627.99)
 
Total Trades: 24 Short Positions (won %): 16 (43.75%) Long Positions (won %): 8 (62.50%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 12 (50.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 12 (50.00%)
Largest profit trade: 334.99 loss trade: -718.48
Average profit trade: 262.45 loss trade: -310.61
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (1 104.17) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-1 125.59)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 104.17 (4) consecutive loss (count): -1 125.59 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 2