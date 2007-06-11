Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1500185 Name: James Brown Currency: USD 2007 June 13, 15:16
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
373965342007.06.11 03:24balanceDeposit50 000.00
374052362007.06.11 05:52sell0.20eurusd1.33511.33811.33312007.06.11 14:551.33420.000.000.0018.00
 6102TMLM_20Pips_Daily
374055872007.06.11 06:02sell0.20gbpusd1.96761.97061.96562007.06.11 06:381.96560.000.000.0040.00
 6102TMLM_20Pips_Daily[tp]
374414072007.06.11 08:22sell0.10gbpusd1.96761.96661.96562007.06.11 14:541.96660.000.000.0010.00
 16102TMLM_20Pips_Daily[sl]
375329052007.06.11 15:02sell0.10gbpusd1.96761.97061.96562007.06.11 19:251.97060.000.000.00-30.00
 16102TMLM_20Pips_Daily[sl]
375336332007.06.11 15:04sell0.10eurusd1.33511.33811.33462007.06.12 08:071.33460.000.000.545.00
 6102TMLM_20Pips_Daily[tp]
378225222007.06.12 15:46sell0.10eurjpy162.27162.57162.072007.06.12 19:46162.070.000.000.0016.43
 46102TMLM_20Pips_Daily[tp]
379491632007.06.13 05:00sell0.10eurusd1.33031.33331.32832007.06.13 07:351.32830.000.000.0020.00
 6102TMLM_20Pips_Daily[tp]
379732192007.06.13 07:16sell0.10gbpusd1.97171.97071.96972007.06.13 08:301.96970.000.000.0020.00
 16102TMLM_20Pips_Daily[tp]
  0.00 0.00 0.54 99.43
Closed P/L: 99.97
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
380838792007.06.13 14:22sell0.10gbpusd1.97171.97471.9697 1.97270.000.000.00-10.00
 16102TMLM_20Pips_Daily
380943232007.06.13 15:00sell0.10eurusd1.33031.33331.3283 1.32970.000.000.006.00
 6102TMLM_20Pips_Daily
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -4.00
 Floating P/L: -4.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 50 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 99.97 Floating P/L: -4.00 Margin: 100.00
Balance: 50 099.97 Equity: 50 095.97 Free Margin: 49 995.97
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 129.97 Gross Loss: 30.00 Total Net Profit: 99.97
Profit Factor: 4.33 Expected Payoff: 12.50  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 30.00 (0.06%) Relative Drawdown: 0.06% (30.00)
 
Total Trades: 8 Short Positions (won %): 8 (87.50%) Long Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 7 (87.50%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (12.50%)
Largest profit trade: 40.00 loss trade: -30.00
Average profit trade: 18.57 loss trade: -30.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (61.97) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-30.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 68.00 (3) consecutive loss (count): -30.00 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 1