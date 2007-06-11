|Account: 1500185
|Name: James Brown
|Currency: USD
|2007 June 13, 15:16
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|37396534
|2007.06.11 03:24
|balance
|Deposit
|50 000.00
|37405236
|2007.06.11 05:52
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3351
|1.3381
|1.3331
|2007.06.11 14:55
|1.3342
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|6102
|TMLM_20Pips_Daily
|37405587
|2007.06.11 06:02
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9676
|1.9706
|1.9656
|2007.06.11 06:38
|1.9656
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|6102
|TMLM_20Pips_Daily[tp]
|37441407
|2007.06.11 08:22
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9676
|1.9666
|1.9656
|2007.06.11 14:54
|1.9666
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|16102
|TMLM_20Pips_Daily[sl]
|37532905
|2007.06.11 15:02
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9676
|1.9706
|1.9656
|2007.06.11 19:25
|1.9706
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|16102
|TMLM_20Pips_Daily[sl]
|37533633
|2007.06.11 15:04
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3351
|1.3381
|1.3346
|2007.06.12 08:07
|1.3346
|0.00
|0.00
|0.54
|5.00
|6102
|TMLM_20Pips_Daily[tp]
|37822522
|2007.06.12 15:46
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|162.27
|162.57
|162.07
|2007.06.12 19:46
|162.07
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.43
|46102
|TMLM_20Pips_Daily[tp]
|37949163
|2007.06.13 05:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3303
|1.3333
|1.3283
|2007.06.13 07:35
|1.3283
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|6102
|TMLM_20Pips_Daily[tp]
|37973219
|2007.06.13 07:16
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9717
|1.9707
|1.9697
|2007.06.13 08:30
|1.9697
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|16102
|TMLM_20Pips_Daily[tp]
|0.00
|0.00
|0.54
|99.43
|Closed P/L:
|99.97
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|38083879
|2007.06.13 14:22
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9717
|1.9747
|1.9697
|1.9727
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|16102
|TMLM_20Pips_Daily
|38094323
|2007.06.13 15:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3303
|1.3333
|1.3283
|1.3297
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|6102
|TMLM_20Pips_Daily
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|Floating P/L:
|-4.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|50 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|99.97
|Floating P/L:
|-4.00
|Margin:
|100.00
|Balance:
|50 099.97
|Equity:
|50 095.97
|Free Margin:
|49 995.97
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|129.97
|Gross Loss:
|30.00
|Total Net Profit:
|99.97
|Profit Factor:
|4.33
|Expected Payoff:
|12.50
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|30.00 (0.06%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.06% (30.00)
|Total Trades:
|8
|Short Positions (won %):
|8 (87.50%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|7 (87.50%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (12.50%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|40.00
|loss trade:
|-30.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|18.57
|loss trade:
|-30.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (61.97)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-30.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|68.00 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-30.00 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|1