|Account: 38977
|Name: Janus Trading
|Currency: USD
|2007 June 11, 19:00
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1928666
|2007.06.05 00:11
|buy
|1.00
|eurgbp
|0.6776
|0.0000
|0.7476
|2007.06.07 10:54
|0.6777
|0.00
|0.00
|-34.27
|19.92
|1937860
|2007.06.07 00:00
|buy
|1.00
|gbpchf
|2.4249
|2.4278
|2.4949
|2007.06.07 10:54
|2.4301
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|426.30
|1937866
|2007.06.07 00:00
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|121.06
|121.16
|128.06
|2007.06.07 10:54
|121.31
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|206.08
|1937871
|2007.06.07 00:00
|buy
|1.00
|eurchf
|1.6426
|1.6458
|1.7126
|2007.06.07 10:54
|1.6473
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|385.31
|1943386
|2007.06.08 00:00
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|162.46
|162.68
|169.44
|2007.06.08 07:30
|162.68
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|181.54
|1943393
|2007.06.08 00:00
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|239.22
|239.77
|246.22
|2007.06.08 07:30
|239.77
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|453.84
|1944342
|2007.06.08 06:46
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|121.33
|121.59
|128.33
|2007.06.08 12:33
|121.59
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|213.83
|1939381
|2007.06.07 11:02
|sell
|0.05
|eurgbp
|0.6773
|0.6973
|0.6758
|2007.06.08 20:15
|0.6799
|0.00
|0.00
|0.22
|-25.56
|1939489
|2007.06.07 11:43
|buy
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.3494
|1.3294
|1.3521
|2007.06.08 22:14
|1.3372
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.38
|-61.00
|1939836
|2007.06.07 12:21
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3474
|1.3294
|1.3501
|2007.06.08 22:14
|1.3372
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.76
|-102.00
|1939906
|2007.06.07 12:27
|sell
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.3462
|1.3664
|1.3437
|2007.06.07 16:51
|1.3454
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|1940731
|2007.06.07 14:27
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.6793
|0.6973
|0.6778
|2007.06.08 20:15
|0.6799
|0.00
|0.00
|0.43
|-11.79
|1941626
|2007.06.07 16:51
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3452
|1.3292
|1.3479
|2007.06.08 22:14
|1.3372
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.52
|-160.00
|1942376
|2007.06.07 18:47
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3432
|1.3292
|1.3459
|2007.06.08 22:14
|1.3372
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.04
|-240.00
|1944924
|2007.06.08 09:08
|buy
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3412
|1.3292
|1.3439
|2007.06.08 22:14
|1.3372
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-320.00
|1945430
|2007.06.08 10:04
|buy
|1.60
|eurusd
|1.3392
|1.3370
|1.3419
|2007.06.08 22:14
|1.3372
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-320.00
|1945486
|2007.06.08 10:08
|buy
|0.05
|eurgbp
|0.6807
|0.6607
|0.6822
|2007.06.08 20:14
|0.6797
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.83
|1946030
|2007.06.08 11:34
|buy
|3.20
|eurusd
|1.3372
|1.3292
|1.3399
|2007.06.08 22:10
|1.3372
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1946358
|2007.06.08 12:05
|buy
|6.40
|eurusd
|1.3352
|1.3292
|1.3379
|2007.06.08 22:09
|1.3373
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 344.00
|1946525
|2007.06.08 12:16
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.6787
|0.6607
|0.6802
|2007.06.08 20:14
|0.6797
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.65
|1948719
|2007.06.08 20:16
|buy
|0.05
|eurgbp
|0.6798
|0.6643
|0.6818
|2007.06.08 22:09
|0.6792
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.90
|1948720
|2007.06.08 20:16
|sell
|0.05
|eurgbp
|0.6796
|0.6951
|0.6776
|2007.06.08 22:09
|0.6794
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.97
|1948905
|2007.06.08 22:09
|buy
|0.05
|eurgbp
|0.6795
|0.6640
|0.6815
|2007.06.08 22:14
|0.6792
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.95
|1948906
|2007.06.08 22:09
|sell
|0.05
|eurgbp
|0.6793
|0.6948
|0.6773
|2007.06.08 22:14
|0.6794
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.98
|1948923
|2007.06.08 22:16
|buy
|0.05
|eurgbp
|0.6795
|0.6640
|0.6815
|2007.06.11 00:17
|0.6786
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.42
|-8.86
|1948924
|2007.06.08 22:16
|sell
|0.05
|eurgbp
|0.6793
|0.6948
|0.6773
|2007.06.11 00:17
|0.6788
|0.00
|0.00
|0.22
|4.93
|1948967
|2007.06.08 22:45
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2356
|1.2156
|1.2383
|2007.06.11 00:17
|1.2353
|0.00
|0.00
|0.07
|-0.24
|1948968
|2007.06.08 22:45
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2352
|1.2552
|1.2325
|2007.06.11 00:17
|1.2358
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|-0.49
|1948972
|2007.06.08 22:45
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3368
|1.3568
|1.3341
|2007.06.11 00:17
|1.3365
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|0.30
|1939380
|2007.06.07 11:02
|buy
|0.05
|eurgbp
|0.6775
|0.6575
|0.6790
|2007.06.07 14:12
|0.6790
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.88
|1939490
|2007.06.07 11:43
|sell
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.3492
|1.3692
|1.3465
|2007.06.07 12:27
|1.3465
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.50
|1940318
|2007.06.07 13:26
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3482
|1.3662
|1.3455
|2007.06.07 16:51
|1.3455
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|27.00
|1940616
|2007.06.07 14:13
|buy
|0.05
|eurgbp
|0.6791
|0.6591
|0.6806
|2007.06.08 10:08
|0.6806
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.43
|14.75
|1941628
|2007.06.07 16:51
|sell
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.3451
|1.3651
|1.3424
|2007.06.07 19:38
|1.3424
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.50
|1942742
|2007.06.07 19:38
|sell
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.3422
|1.3622
|1.3395
|2007.06.08 09:25
|1.3395
|0.00
|0.00
|0.15
|13.50
|1945129
|2007.06.08 09:25
|sell
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.3393
|1.3593
|1.3366
|2007.06.08 11:35
|1.3366
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.50
|1946065
|2007.06.08 11:35
|sell
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.3364
|1.3564
|1.3337
|2007.06.08 12:07
|1.3337
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.50
|1949212
|2007.06.11 00:01
|buy stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9723
|1.9673
|1.9773
|2007.06.11 01:21
|1.9662
|cancelled
|0.00
|0.00
|-39.80
|2 116.20
|Closed P/L:
|2 076.40
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1948971
|2007.06.08 22:45
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3370
|1.3170
|1.3397
|1.3358
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|-1.20
|1949181
|2007.06.11 00:00
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3363
|1.3243
|1.4063
|1.3358
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|1949214
|2007.06.11 01:21
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9661
|1.9711
|1.9611
|1.9693
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-32.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|-83.20
|Floating P/L:
|-83.28
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|2 076.40
|Floating P/L:
|-83.28
|Margin:
|1 546.28
|Balance:
|27 076.40
|Equity:
|26 993.12
|Free Margin:
|25 446.84
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|3 365.85
|Gross Loss:
|1 289.45
|Total Net Profit:
|2 076.40
|Profit Factor:
|2.61
|Expected Payoff:
|56.12
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|1 221.91 (4.32%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|4.32% (1 221.91)
|Total Trades:
|37
|Short Positions (won %):
|14 (71.43%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|23 (47.83%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|21 (56.76%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|16 (43.24%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|1 344.00
|loss trade:
|-320.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|160.28
|loss trade:
|-80.59
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|14 (1 382.02)
|consecutive losses ($):
|9 (-1 221.91)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 382.02 (14)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1 221.91 (9)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|4