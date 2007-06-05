Alpari (UK) Ltd.

Account: 38977 Name: Janus Trading Currency: USD 2007 June 11, 19:00
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
19286662007.06.05 00:11buy1.00eurgbp0.67760.00000.74762007.06.07 10:540.67770.000.00-34.2719.92
19378602007.06.07 00:00buy1.00gbpchf2.42492.42782.49492007.06.07 10:542.43010.000.000.00426.30
19378662007.06.07 00:00buy1.00usdjpy121.06121.16128.062007.06.07 10:54121.310.000.000.00206.08
19378712007.06.07 00:00buy1.00eurchf1.64261.64581.71262007.06.07 10:541.64730.000.000.00385.31
19433862007.06.08 00:00buy1.00eurjpy162.46162.68169.442007.06.08 07:30162.680.000.000.00181.54
19433932007.06.08 00:00buy1.00gbpjpy239.22239.77246.222007.06.08 07:30239.770.000.000.00453.84
19443422007.06.08 06:46buy1.00usdjpy121.33121.59128.332007.06.08 12:33121.590.000.000.00213.83
19393812007.06.07 11:02sell0.05eurgbp0.67730.69730.67582007.06.08 20:150.67990.000.000.22-25.56
19394892007.06.07 11:43buy0.05eurusd1.34941.32941.35212007.06.08 22:141.33720.000.00-0.38-61.00
19398362007.06.07 12:21buy0.10eurusd1.34741.32941.35012007.06.08 22:141.33720.000.00-0.76-102.00
19399062007.06.07 12:27sell0.05eurusd1.34621.36641.34372007.06.07 16:511.34540.000.000.004.00
19407312007.06.07 14:27sell0.10eurgbp0.67930.69730.67782007.06.08 20:150.67990.000.000.43-11.79
19416262007.06.07 16:51buy0.20eurusd1.34521.32921.34792007.06.08 22:141.33720.000.00-1.52-160.00
19423762007.06.07 18:47buy0.40eurusd1.34321.32921.34592007.06.08 22:141.33720.000.00-3.04-240.00
19449242007.06.08 09:08buy0.80eurusd1.34121.32921.34392007.06.08 22:141.33720.000.000.00-320.00
19454302007.06.08 10:04buy1.60eurusd1.33921.33701.34192007.06.08 22:141.33720.000.000.00-320.00
19454862007.06.08 10:08buy0.05eurgbp0.68070.66070.68222007.06.08 20:140.67970.000.000.00-9.83
19460302007.06.08 11:34buy3.20eurusd1.33721.32921.33992007.06.08 22:101.33720.000.000.000.00
19463582007.06.08 12:05buy6.40eurusd1.33521.32921.33792007.06.08 22:091.33730.000.000.001 344.00
19465252007.06.08 12:16buy0.10eurgbp0.67870.66070.68022007.06.08 20:140.67970.000.000.0019.65
19487192007.06.08 20:16buy0.05eurgbp0.67980.66430.68182007.06.08 22:090.67920.000.000.00-5.90
19487202007.06.08 20:16sell0.05eurgbp0.67960.69510.67762007.06.08 22:090.67940.000.000.001.97
19489052007.06.08 22:09buy0.05eurgbp0.67950.66400.68152007.06.08 22:140.67920.000.000.00-2.95
19489062007.06.08 22:09sell0.05eurgbp0.67930.69480.67732007.06.08 22:140.67940.000.000.00-0.98
19489232007.06.08 22:16buy0.05eurgbp0.67950.66400.68152007.06.11 00:170.67860.000.00-0.42-8.86
19489242007.06.08 22:16sell0.05eurgbp0.67930.69480.67732007.06.11 00:170.67880.000.000.224.93
19489672007.06.08 22:45buy0.01usdchf1.23561.21561.23832007.06.11 00:171.23530.000.000.07-0.24
19489682007.06.08 22:45sell0.01usdchf1.23521.25521.23252007.06.11 00:171.23580.000.00-0.10-0.49
19489722007.06.08 22:45sell0.01eurusd1.33681.35681.33412007.06.11 00:171.33650.000.000.030.30
19393802007.06.07 11:02buy0.05eurgbp0.67750.65750.67902007.06.07 14:120.67900.000.000.0014.88
19394902007.06.07 11:43sell0.05eurusd1.34921.36921.34652007.06.07 12:271.34650.000.000.0013.50
19403182007.06.07 13:26sell0.10eurusd1.34821.36621.34552007.06.07 16:511.34550.000.000.0027.00
19406162007.06.07 14:13buy0.05eurgbp0.67910.65910.68062007.06.08 10:080.68060.000.00-0.4314.75
19416282007.06.07 16:51sell0.05eurusd1.34511.36511.34242007.06.07 19:381.34240.000.000.0013.50
19427422007.06.07 19:38sell0.05eurusd1.34221.36221.33952007.06.08 09:251.33950.000.000.1513.50
19451292007.06.08 09:25sell0.05eurusd1.33931.35931.33662007.06.08 11:351.33660.000.000.0013.50
19460652007.06.08 11:35sell0.05eurusd1.33641.35641.33372007.06.08 12:071.33370.000.000.0013.50
19492122007.06.11 00:01buy stop0.10gbpusd1.97231.96731.97732007.06.11 01:211.9662cancelled
  0.00 0.00 -39.80 2 116.20
Closed P/L: 2 076.40
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
19489712007.06.08 22:45buy0.01eurusd1.33701.31701.3397 1.33580.000.00-0.08-1.20
19491812007.06.11 00:00buy1.00eurusd1.33631.32431.4063 1.33580.000.000.00-50.00
19492142007.06.11 01:21sell0.10gbpusd1.96611.97111.9611 1.96930.000.000.00-32.00
  0.00 0.00 -0.08 -83.20
 Floating P/L: -83.28
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 2 076.40 Floating P/L: -83.28 Margin: 1 546.28
Balance: 27 076.40 Equity: 26 993.12 Free Margin: 25 446.84
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 3 365.85 Gross Loss: 1 289.45 Total Net Profit: 2 076.40
Profit Factor: 2.61 Expected Payoff: 56.12  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 1 221.91 (4.32%) Relative Drawdown: 4.32% (1 221.91)
 
Total Trades: 37 Short Positions (won %): 14 (71.43%) Long Positions (won %): 23 (47.83%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 21 (56.76%) Loss trades (% of total): 16 (43.24%)
Largest profit trade: 1 344.00 loss trade: -320.00
Average profit trade: 160.28 loss trade: -80.59
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 14 (1 382.02) consecutive losses ($): 9 (-1 221.91)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 382.02 (14) consecutive loss (count): -1 221.91 (9)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 4