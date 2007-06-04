FXDD

Account: 864269 Name: System M Currency: USD 2007 June 8, 18:05
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
90113682007.06.04 16:43balanceDeposit5 000.00
90132912007.06.04 18:00sell0.10eurusd1.34821.35821.34322007.06.04 20:361.34820.000.000.000.00
90133052007.06.04 18:00sell0.10eurusd1.34821.35821.34322007.06.04 20:361.34820.000.000.000.00
90158552007.06.04 20:31sell0.10gbpusd1.99080.00000.00002007.06.05 17:151.99340.000.000.03-26.00
90161722007.06.04 20:57sell0.10gbpjpy242.500.000.002007.06.05 17:15242.400.000.00-2.868.22
90226662007.06.05 09:41sell0.20gbpjpy242.850.000.002007.06.05 17:15242.440.000.000.0067.41
90341092007.06.05 17:16sell0.10gbpusd1.99241.99241.98242007.06.07 15:231.98300.000.000.2794.00
90342142007.06.05 17:19buy0.10usdjpy121.610.000.002007.06.05 17:21121.540.000.000.00-5.76
90342362007.06.05 17:19buy0.10usdchf1.21960.00000.00002007.06.05 17:211.21940.000.000.00-1.64
90420512007.06.05 21:29sell0.10gbpusd1.99251.99251.98252007.06.07 15:231.98300.000.000.2795.00
90962962007.06.07 19:23buy0.10usdjpy121.340.000.002007.06.08 14:23121.610.000.001.2122.20
91004692007.06.07 22:38buy0.10usdjpy121.08121.080.002007.06.08 15:19121.680.000.001.2149.31
  0.00 0.00 0.13 302.74
Closed P/L: 302.87
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
91244422007.06.08 15:25buy0.10eurusd1.33660.00000.0000 1.33540.000.000.00-12.00
91267102007.06.08 16:15buy0.10eurusd1.33650.00000.0000 1.33540.000.000.00-11.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -23.00
 Floating P/L: -23.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 302.87 Floating P/L: -23.00 Margin: 267.31
Balance: 5 302.87 Equity: 5 279.87 Free Margin: 5 012.56
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 336.24 Gross Loss: 33.37 Total Net Profit: 302.87
Profit Factor: 10.08 Expected Payoff: 27.53  
Absolute Drawdown: 20.61 Maximal Drawdown: 25.97 (0.52%) Relative Drawdown: 0.52% (25.97)
 
Total Trades: 11 Short Positions (won %): 7 (85.71%) Long Positions (won %): 4 (50.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 8 (72.73%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (27.27%)
Largest profit trade: 95.27 loss trade: -25.97
Average profit trade: 42.03 loss trade: -11.12
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (263.47) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-7.40)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 263.47 (4) consecutive loss (count): -25.97 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 2