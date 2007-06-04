|Account: 864269
|Name: System M
|Currency: USD
|2007 June 8, 18:05
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|9011368
|2007.06.04 16:43
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|9013291
|2007.06.04 18:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3482
|1.3582
|1.3432
|2007.06.04 20:36
|1.3482
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9013305
|2007.06.04 18:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3482
|1.3582
|1.3432
|2007.06.04 20:36
|1.3482
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9015855
|2007.06.04 20:31
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9908
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.06.05 17:15
|1.9934
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|-26.00
|9016172
|2007.06.04 20:57
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|242.50
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.06.05 17:15
|242.40
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.86
|8.22
|9022666
|2007.06.05 09:41
|sell
|0.20
|gbpjpy
|242.85
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.06.05 17:15
|242.44
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|67.41
|9034109
|2007.06.05 17:16
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9924
|1.9924
|1.9824
|2007.06.07 15:23
|1.9830
|0.00
|0.00
|0.27
|94.00
|9034214
|2007.06.05 17:19
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|121.61
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.06.05 17:21
|121.54
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.76
|9034236
|2007.06.05 17:19
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2196
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.06.05 17:21
|1.2194
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.64
|9042051
|2007.06.05 21:29
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9925
|1.9925
|1.9825
|2007.06.07 15:23
|1.9830
|0.00
|0.00
|0.27
|95.00
|9096296
|2007.06.07 19:23
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|121.34
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.06.08 14:23
|121.61
|0.00
|0.00
|1.21
|22.20
|9100469
|2007.06.07 22:38
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|121.08
|121.08
|0.00
|2007.06.08 15:19
|121.68
|0.00
|0.00
|1.21
|49.31
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|302.74
|Closed P/L:
|302.87
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|9124442
|2007.06.08 15:25
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3366
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.3354
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.00
|9126710
|2007.06.08 16:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3365
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.3354
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-23.00
|Floating P/L:
|-23.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|302.87
|Floating P/L:
|-23.00
|Margin:
|267.31
|Balance:
|5 302.87
|Equity:
|5 279.87
|Free Margin:
|5 012.56
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|336.24
|Gross Loss:
|33.37
|Total Net Profit:
|302.87
|Profit Factor:
|10.08
|Expected Payoff:
|27.53
|Absolute Drawdown:
|20.61
|Maximal Drawdown:
|25.97 (0.52%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.52% (25.97)
|Total Trades:
|11
|Short Positions (won %):
|7 (85.71%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|4 (50.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|8 (72.73%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|3 (27.27%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|95.27
|loss trade:
|-25.97
|Average
|profit trade:
|42.03
|loss trade:
|-11.12
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (263.47)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-7.40)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|263.47 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-25.97 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|2