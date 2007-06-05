|Account: 865352
|Name: Test 5Min Scalper Env
|Currency: USD
|2007 June 7, 06:09
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|9042949
|2007.06.05 22:11
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|9044056
|2007.06.05 23:05
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3519
|1.3482
|0.0000
|2007.06.05 23:56
|1.3524
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|9045955
|2007.06.06 00:23
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3526
|1.3563
|0.0000
|2007.06.06 00:38
|1.3521
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|9046390
|2007.06.06 00:44
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3520
|1.3483
|0.0000
|2007.06.06 04:32
|1.3518
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|9050801
|2007.06.06 06:08
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3528
|1.3565
|0.0000
|2007.06.06 07:35
|1.3523
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|9052580
|2007.06.06 08:59
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3529
|1.3566
|0.0000
|2007.06.06 09:56
|1.3530
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|9053778
|2007.06.06 09:56
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3530
|1.3493
|0.0000
|2007.06.06 11:45
|1.3522
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-80.00
|9056041
|2007.06.06 11:45
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3522
|1.3559
|0.0000
|2007.06.06 12:09
|1.3518
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|9056694
|2007.06.06 12:09
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3518
|1.3481
|0.0000
|2007.06.06 12:20
|1.3523
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|9057871
|2007.06.06 13:19
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3518
|1.3481
|0.0000
|2007.06.06 13:32
|1.3523
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|9058248
|2007.06.06 13:35
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3517
|1.3480
|0.0000
|2007.06.06 14:08
|1.3522
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|9058850
|2007.06.06 14:08
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3522
|1.3559
|0.0000
|2007.06.06 14:25
|1.3517
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|9059519
|2007.06.06 14:43
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3522
|1.3559
|0.0000
|2007.06.06 14:46
|1.3517
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|9059810
|2007.06.06 14:50
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3515
|1.3478
|0.0000
|2007.06.06 15:32
|1.3519
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|9061243
|2007.06.06 15:32
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3522
|1.3559
|0.0000
|2007.06.06 15:37
|1.3517
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|9061796
|2007.06.06 15:39
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3513
|1.3476
|0.0000
|2007.06.06 17:02
|1.3508
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|9064968
|2007.06.06 17:02
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3508
|1.3545
|0.0000
|2007.06.06 17:39
|1.3504
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|9066078
|2007.06.06 17:39
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3504
|1.3467
|0.0000
|2007.06.06 18:27
|1.3503
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|9068117
|2007.06.06 18:27
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3503
|1.3540
|0.0000
|2007.06.06 18:40
|1.3498
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|9068644
|2007.06.06 18:41
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3497
|1.3460
|0.0000
|2007.06.06 19:39
|1.3498
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|9070078
|2007.06.06 19:39
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3498
|1.3535
|0.0000
|2007.06.07 00:32
|1.3501
|0.00
|0.00
|15.15
|-30.00
|9072526
|2007.06.07 00:32
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3501
|1.3464
|0.0000
|2007.06.07 03:05
|1.3501
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|15.15
|430.00
|Closed P/L:
|445.15
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|9073805
|2007.06.07 03:05
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3501
|1.3538
|0.0000
|
|1.3508
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-70.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-70.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|-70.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|445.15
|Floating P/L:
|-70.00
|Margin:
|675.05
|Balance:
|5 445.15
|Equity:
|5 375.15
|Free Margin:
|4 700.10
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|630.00
|Gross Loss:
|184.85
|Total Net Profit:
|445.15
|Profit Factor:
|3.41
|Expected Payoff:
|21.20
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|90.00 (1.75%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|1.75% (90.00)
|
|Total Trades:
|21
|Short Positions (won %):
|10 (80.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|11 (63.64%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|15 (71.43%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|6 (28.57%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|50.00
|loss trade:
|-80.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|42.00
|loss trade:
|-30.81
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|8 (380.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-90.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|380.00 (8)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-90.00 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|1