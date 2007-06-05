FXDD

Account: 865352 Name: Test 5Min Scalper Env Currency: USD 2007 June 7, 06:09
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
90429492007.06.05 22:11balanceDeposit5 000.00
90440562007.06.05 23:05buy1.00eurusd1.35191.34820.00002007.06.05 23:561.35240.000.000.0050.00
90459552007.06.06 00:23sell1.00eurusd1.35261.35630.00002007.06.06 00:381.35210.000.000.0050.00
90463902007.06.06 00:44buy1.00eurusd1.35201.34830.00002007.06.06 04:321.35180.000.000.00-20.00
90508012007.06.06 06:08sell1.00eurusd1.35281.35650.00002007.06.06 07:351.35230.000.000.0050.00
90525802007.06.06 08:59sell1.00eurusd1.35291.35660.00002007.06.06 09:561.35300.000.000.00-10.00
90537782007.06.06 09:56buy1.00eurusd1.35301.34930.00002007.06.06 11:451.35220.000.000.00-80.00
90560412007.06.06 11:45sell1.00eurusd1.35221.35590.00002007.06.06 12:091.35180.000.000.0040.00
90566942007.06.06 12:09buy1.00eurusd1.35181.34810.00002007.06.06 12:201.35230.000.000.0050.00
90578712007.06.06 13:19buy1.00eurusd1.35181.34810.00002007.06.06 13:321.35230.000.000.0050.00
90582482007.06.06 13:35buy1.00eurusd1.35171.34800.00002007.06.06 14:081.35220.000.000.0050.00
90588502007.06.06 14:08sell1.00eurusd1.35221.35590.00002007.06.06 14:251.35170.000.000.0050.00
90595192007.06.06 14:43sell1.00eurusd1.35221.35590.00002007.06.06 14:461.35170.000.000.0050.00
90598102007.06.06 14:50buy1.00eurusd1.35151.34780.00002007.06.06 15:321.35190.000.000.0040.00
90612432007.06.06 15:32sell1.00eurusd1.35221.35590.00002007.06.06 15:371.35170.000.000.0050.00
90617962007.06.06 15:39buy1.00eurusd1.35131.34760.00002007.06.06 17:021.35080.000.000.00-50.00
90649682007.06.06 17:02sell1.00eurusd1.35081.35450.00002007.06.06 17:391.35040.000.000.0040.00
90660782007.06.06 17:39buy1.00eurusd1.35041.34670.00002007.06.06 18:271.35030.000.000.00-10.00
90681172007.06.06 18:27sell1.00eurusd1.35031.35400.00002007.06.06 18:401.34980.000.000.0050.00
90686442007.06.06 18:41buy1.00eurusd1.34971.34600.00002007.06.06 19:391.34980.000.000.0010.00
90700782007.06.06 19:39sell1.00eurusd1.34981.35350.00002007.06.07 00:321.35010.000.0015.15-30.00
90725262007.06.07 00:32buy1.00eurusd1.35011.34640.00002007.06.07 03:051.35010.000.000.000.00
  0.00 0.00 15.15 430.00
Closed P/L: 445.15
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
90738052007.06.07 03:05sell1.00eurusd1.35011.35380.0000 1.35080.000.000.00-70.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -70.00
 Floating P/L: -70.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 445.15 Floating P/L: -70.00 Margin: 675.05
Balance: 5 445.15 Equity: 5 375.15 Free Margin: 4 700.10
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 630.00 Gross Loss: 184.85 Total Net Profit: 445.15
Profit Factor: 3.41 Expected Payoff: 21.20  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 90.00 (1.75%) Relative Drawdown: 1.75% (90.00)
 
Total Trades: 21 Short Positions (won %): 10 (80.00%) Long Positions (won %): 11 (63.64%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 15 (71.43%) Loss trades (% of total): 6 (28.57%)
Largest profit trade: 50.00 loss trade: -80.00
Average profit trade: 42.00 loss trade: -30.81
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 8 (380.00) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-90.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 380.00 (8) consecutive loss (count): -90.00 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 1