FXDD

Account: 527665 Name: Andre Gauthier Currency: USD 2007 May 25, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
88207812007.05.24 01:01buy14.60eurjpy163.65163.01163.692007.05.24 22:25163.010.000.000.00-7 697.51
88178232007.05.23 20:20sell14.70eurjpy163.95163.95163.532007.05.24 03:06163.530.000.00-565.695 079.81
87974142007.05.23 10:48buy14.10eurjpy163.53163.53163.952007.05.23 20:19163.950.000.000.004 865.67
87966322007.05.23 10:32buy14.20eurjpy163.65163.65164.072007.05.23 21:27163.650.000.000.000.00
87748052007.05.22 06:53buy15.50eurjpy163.49163.49163.912007.05.23 10:45163.490.000.00176.140.00
87717802007.05.22 00:33buy16.70eurjpy163.54163.41163.582007.05.23 00:22163.410.000.00189.77-1 786.68
  0.00 0.00 -199.78 461.29
Closed P/L: 261.51
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
87302112007.05.18 13:18sell14.80usdchf1.22661.23501.2224 1.22790.000.00-1 102.29-1 566.90
  0.00 0.00 -1 102.29 -1 566.90
 Floating P/L: -2 669.19
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 261.51 Floating P/L: -2 669.19 Margin: 14 800.00
Balance: 348 348.43 Equity: 345 679.24 Free Margin: 330 879.24
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 9 555.93 Gross Loss: 9 294.42 Total Net Profit: 261.51
Profit Factor: 1.03 Expected Payoff: 43.59  
Absolute Drawdown: 1 596.91 Maximal Drawdown: 7 697.51 (2.16%) Relative Drawdown: 2.16% (7 697.51)
 
Total Trades: 6 Short Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 5 (60.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 4 (66.67%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (33.33%)
Largest profit trade: 4 865.67 loss trade: -7 697.51
Average profit trade: 2 388.98 loss trade: -4 647.21
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (9 555.93) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-7 697.51)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 9 555.93 (4) consecutive loss (count): -7 697.51 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 1