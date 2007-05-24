|Account: 527665
|Name: Andre Gauthier
|Currency: USD
|2007 May 25, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|8820781
|2007.05.24 01:01
|buy
|14.60
|eurjpy
|163.65
|163.01
|163.69
|2007.05.24 22:25
|163.01
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7 697.51
|8817823
|2007.05.23 20:20
|sell
|14.70
|eurjpy
|163.95
|163.95
|163.53
|2007.05.24 03:06
|163.53
|0.00
|0.00
|-565.69
|5 079.81
|8797414
|2007.05.23 10:48
|buy
|14.10
|eurjpy
|163.53
|163.53
|163.95
|2007.05.23 20:19
|163.95
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4 865.67
|8796632
|2007.05.23 10:32
|buy
|14.20
|eurjpy
|163.65
|163.65
|164.07
|2007.05.23 21:27
|163.65
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8774805
|2007.05.22 06:53
|buy
|15.50
|eurjpy
|163.49
|163.49
|163.91
|2007.05.23 10:45
|163.49
|0.00
|0.00
|176.14
|0.00
|8771780
|2007.05.22 00:33
|buy
|16.70
|eurjpy
|163.54
|163.41
|163.58
|2007.05.23 00:22
|163.41
|0.00
|0.00
|189.77
|-1 786.68
|0.00
|0.00
|-199.78
|461.29
|Closed P/L:
|261.51
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|8730211
|2007.05.18 13:18
|sell
|14.80
|usdchf
|1.2266
|1.2350
|1.2224
|1.2279
|0.00
|0.00
|-1 102.29
|-1 566.90
|0.00
|0.00
|-1 102.29
|-1 566.90
|Floating P/L:
|-2 669.19
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|261.51
|Floating P/L:
|-2 669.19
|Margin:
|14 800.00
|Balance:
|348 348.43
|Equity:
|345 679.24
|Free Margin:
|330 879.24
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|9 555.93
|Gross Loss:
|9 294.42
|Total Net Profit:
|261.51
|Profit Factor:
|1.03
|Expected Payoff:
|43.59
|Absolute Drawdown:
|1 596.91
|Maximal Drawdown:
|7 697.51 (2.16%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|2.16% (7 697.51)
|Total Trades:
|6
|Short Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|5 (60.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|4 (66.67%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (33.33%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|4 865.67
|loss trade:
|-7 697.51
|Average
|profit trade:
|2 388.98
|loss trade:
|-4 647.21
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (9 555.93)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-7 697.51)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|9 555.93 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-7 697.51 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|1